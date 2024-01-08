Best IFB fully automatic washing machines in India: Top 10 models to check out

Washing machines have become an essential part of every household, making laundry chores much easier. IFB is a popular brand known for its high-quality fully automatic washing machines. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best IFB fully automatic washing machines available in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-rich model, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect washing machine that suits your requirements and budget.

1. IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 The IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 is a compact and efficient washing machine that offers a wide range of wash programs. With a capacity of 6 kg, it is suitable for small families. The machine comes with a 4D wash system for thorough cleaning and a crescent moon drum for gentle fabric care. It also features a child lock for added safety. Specifications of IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 Capacity: 6 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

4D Wash System

Crescent Moon Drum

Child Lock

Pros Compact design

Wide range of wash programs Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Our Pick IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

2. IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is designed for superior wash quality and energy efficiency. It comes with a 15 wash program and a 4D wash system for a thorough wash. The machine also features a ball valve technology to prevent wastage and a crescent moon drum for gentle fabric care. Specifications of IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Wash Programs: 15

4D Wash System

Ball Valve Technology

Crescent Moon Drum

Pros Energy-efficient

Superior wash quality Cons Slightly expensive

IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW 6.5KG AQUA, White, Hard Water Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

Also read: Best Whirlpool fully automatic washing machines in India: Top 8 choices 3. IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 The IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 is a fully automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It comes with 6 wash programs and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. The machine also features a crescent moon drum and an aqua energy filter to treat hard water. Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 Capacity: 6 kg

Wash Programs: 6

3D Wash System

Crescent Moon Drum

Aqua Energy Filter

Pros Effective cleaning

Aqua energy filter for hard water treatment Cons Limited wash programs

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

4. IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 The IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a 3D wash system for thorough cleaning and a crescent moon drum for gentle fabric care. The machine also comes with a built-in heater for hot wash and a tub clean feature for hygienic wash cycles. Specifications of IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 Capacity: 8 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

3D Wash System

Crescent Moon Drum

Built-in Heater

Pros Large capacity

Built-in heater for hot wash Cons Slightly bulky for small spaces

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO SXS 8012, 2023 Model, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty Get Price from

5. IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a capacity of 7 kg and 8 wash programs to suit different laundry needs. It features a 3D wash system for effective cleaning and a triadic pulsator to remove tough stains. The machine also includes a smart sense technology to automatically adjust water levels based on the load. Specifications of IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: 8

3D Wash System

Triadic Pulsator

Smart Sense Technology

Pros Wide range of wash programs

Smart sense technology for water efficiency Cons Slightly noisy during operation

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (TL-RGS Aqua, Grey,Auto Imbalance System,3D Wash Technology) ₹ 26,850 17% off ₹ 22,190 from

6. IFB 8.0 Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The IFB 8.0 Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed for large families with a capacity of 8 kg. It comes with 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. The machine also features a triadic pulsator for removing tough stains and a smart sense technology for water efficiency. Specifications of IFB 8.0 Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Wash Programs: 8

3D Wash System

Triadic Pulsator

Smart Sense Technology

Pros Large capacity

Effective cleaning of tough stains Cons Slightly bulky for small spaces

IFB 8.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (TL-SBRS 8.0 KG Aqua, Brown, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 32,950 17% off ₹ 27,490 from

7. IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive The IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 10.5 kg. It offers a wide range of wash programs and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. The machine also features a built-in heater for hot wash and a tub clean feature for hygienic wash cycles. Specifications of IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive Capacity: 10.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

3D Wash System

Built-in Heater

Tub Clean Feature

Pros Extra-large capacity

Built-in heater for hot wash Cons Requires more space for installation

IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 62,990 23% off ₹ 48,290 from

8. IFB Fully-Automatic Washing Machine TL-SLBS The IFB Fully-Automatic Washing Machine TL-SLBS is a top-loading machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It comes with 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. The machine also features a triadic pulsator for removing tough stains and a smart sense technology for water efficiency. Specifications of IFB Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Wash Programs: 8

3D Wash System

Triadic Pulsator

Smart Sense Technology

Pros Wide range of wash programs

Smart sense technology for water efficiency Cons Slightly noisy during operation

IFB 9 KG Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL-SLBS 9.0KG AQUA, Silver) Get Price from

Also read: Best washing machines under ₹ 10000: Choose from top 10 options in India 9. IFB 9.0 Fully-Automatic TL-S4RBS Comprehensive The IFB 9.0 Fully-Automatic TL-S4RBS Comprehensive is a top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg. It comes with 9 wash programs and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. The machine also features a triadic pulsator for removing tough stains and a smart sense technology for water efficiency. Specifications of IFB 9.0 Fully-Automatic TL-S4RBS Comprehensive Capacity: 9 kg

Wash Programs: 9

3D Wash System

Triadic Pulsator

Smart Sense Technology

Pros Large capacity

Effective cleaning of tough stains Cons Slightly bulky for small spaces

IFB 9.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (TL-S4RBS 9.0 Kg Aqua, Royal Blue, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 40,990 23% off ₹ 31,490 from

10. IFB Fully-automatic Top-loading Washing Machine (Graphite) The IFB Fully-automatic Top-loading Washing Machine in Graphite color comes with a capacity of 6.5 kg and a 3D wash system for effective cleaning. It features a triadic pulsator for removing tough stains and a smart sense technology for water efficiency. The machine also includes a softener dispenser for added convenience. Specifications of IFB Fully-automatic Top-loading Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

3D Wash System

Triadic Pulsator

Smart Sense Technology

Pros Effective cleaning of tough stains

Smart sense technology for water efficiency Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Comparison Table

Capacity Wash Programs 3D Wash System Triadic Pulsator Smart Sense Technology IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 6 kg Multiple Yes No No IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 6.5 kg 15 Yes No No IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 6 kg 6 Yes No No IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 8 kg Multiple Yes No No IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 8 Yes Yes Yes IFB 8.0 Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 8 kg 8 Yes Yes Yes IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive 10.5 kg Multiple Yes No No IFB Fully-Automatic Washing Machine TL-SLBS 7.5 kg 8 Yes Yes Yes IFB 9.0 Fully-Automatic TL-S4RBS Comprehensive 9 kg 9 Yes Yes Yes IFB Fully-automatic Top-loading Washing Machine (Graphite) 6.5 kg Multiple Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is the best value for money with its superior wash quality, energy efficiency, and a wide range of wash programs. It offers great features at a reasonable price, making it an excellent choice for most households.

Best overall product: The IFB 8.0 Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a large capacity, effective cleaning, and a wide range of wash programs, it offers unmatched performance and convenience for daily laundry needs.

How to find the perfect ifb fully automatic washing machine: To discover the perfect IFB fully automatic washing machine, consider capacity, features, and technology. Assess your household's laundry needs to determine the right load capacity and size. Look for models with advanced features like multiple wash programs, inverter technology for energy efficiency, and auto-balancing for stable wash cycles. IFB offers models with innovative technologies such as Aqua Energie and Crescent Moon Drum for superior cleaning. Check for user reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Choosing an IFB fully automatic washing machine that suits your needs and preferences ensures efficient and effective laundry care.

FAQs on ifb fully automatic washing machine What is the capacity of IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010? The capacity of IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 is 6 kg, suitable for small families. Does IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive have a built-in heater? Yes, IFB Automatic MXC 1014 Comprehensive comes with a built-in heater for hot wash. What is the noise level of IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine? The IFB Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine may be slightly noisy during operation. Does IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine have a ball valve technology? Yes, IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is equipped with ball valve technology to prevent wastage.

