10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Buyer's guide

10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Find some of the finest oven toaster grill machines in India to make an informed purchase decision.
Are you looking for the best oven toaster grill machine to add to your kitchen? We have curated a list of the top 10 products available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact toaster for your small kitchen or a high-capacity rotisserie oven, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect product that suits your needs and budget.
The Glen Motorized Rotisserie Convection Oven is a high-capacity 60-liter oven with heat-resistant glass. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for even cooking and grilling. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting a variety of dishes.
The American Micronic 36-Litre Oven comes with a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a wide temperature range and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.
The Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and budget-friendly option for small families. It comes with a unique heating element selection feature and a full-size glass door for easy monitoring of food. The oven is suitable for toasting, grilling, and baking.
The Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Toaster is a compact and stylish oven with a rotisserie function. It comes with a temperature control feature and a 60-minute timer for precise cooking. The oven is perfect for toasting, grilling, and baking.
The Agaro 25-Litre Oven Toaster comes with a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a convection function for uniform cooking and a heat-resistant glass door for easy monitoring. The oven is suitable for baking, grilling, and toasting.
The Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven Toaster Griller is a versatile oven with a heat-resistant glass door and a convection function for uniform cooking. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and a wide temperature range for precise cooking.
The Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven comes with a digital control panel for precise cooking. It has a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.
The BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster comes with an adjustable temperature control feature for precise cooking. It has a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and a wide temperature range for versatile cooking. The oven is suitable for toasting, grilling, and baking.
The Faber 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient oven with a full-size glass door for easy monitoring of food. It comes with a unique heating element selection feature and a wide temperature range for versatile cooking.
The Pigeon Stovekraft 40-Litre OTG comes with a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a wide temperature range and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.
|Product Name / Feature Type
|Capacity
|Rotisserie Function
|Convection Function
|Temperature Control
|Special Feature
|Glen 60-Litre Oven
|60L
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable
|Motorized Rotisserie
|American Micronic 36-Litre Oven
|36L
|Yes
|Yes
|Wide Range
|Convection Function
|Bajaj 16-Litre Oven
|16L
|No
|No
|Selection
|Compact Design
|Pigeon 16-Litre Toaster
|16L
|Yes
|Yes
|Controlled
|Stylish Design
|Agaro 25-Litre Oven
|25L
|Yes
|Yes
|Variable
|Multiple Cooking Modes
|Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven
|19L
|Yes
|Yes
|Wide Range
|Heat-Resistant Glass
|Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven
|25L
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital
|Multiple Cooking Modes
|BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster
|32L
|Yes
|No
|Adjustable
|Durable Construction
|Faber 19-Litre Oven
|19L
|No
|No
|Selection
|Compact Design
|Pigeon 40-Litre OTG
|40L
|Yes
|Yes
|Wide Range
|Stainless Steel Body
The Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill offers the best value for money with its compact design, unique heating element selection, and budget-friendly price. It's perfect for small families and those on a budget.
The American Micronic 36-Litre Oven with Rotisserie stands out as the best overall product with its versatile cooking functions, convection feature, and durable stainless steel body. It's ideal for large families and those who want a reliable and efficient oven.
|Product
|Price
|Glen OTG 42 Litres Electric Oven Toaster Griller 2000W Fitted with a Motorized Rotisserie and Convection Fan, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast, 5042BLRC
|₹ 7,935
|Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black
|₹ 4,899
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 16 Liters OTG with Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
|₹ 4,295
|AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter
|₹ 3,841
|Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 19 litres, Black - with Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, Multi-Stage Heat Selection | Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean
|₹ 3,699
|Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)
|₹ 9,699
|BLOWHOT Oven Toaster Griller (22L) capacity OTG | All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil |, 230V, 4 Stage Selector, Adjustable Temperature Control, SS Heating Element With SS Door handle
|₹ 5,215
|Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill,Black, 34 liter
|₹ 6,900
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard
|₹ 6,875
