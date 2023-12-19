Icon
10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Buyer's guide

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 19, 2023 16:53 IST
Summary:

10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Find some of the finest oven toaster grill machines in India to make an informed purchase decision.

best oven toaster grill machines
10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Compare prices, features and pros and cons to choose the best one for your needs.

Are you looking for the best oven toaster grill machine to add to your kitchen? We have curated a list of the top 10 products available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact toaster for your small kitchen or a high-capacity rotisserie oven, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect product that suits your needs and budget.

1. Glen 60-Litre Oven Toaster Grill Machine

The Glen Motorized Rotisserie Convection Oven is a high-capacity 60-liter oven with heat-resistant glass. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for even cooking and grilling. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Glen 60-Litre Oven Toaster Grill Machine

  • 60-liter capacity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • Heat-resistant glass
  • Adjustable temperature control

Pros

  • Large capacity for big families
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking
  • Convection function for faster cooking

Cons

  • Bulky size may not fit in small kitchens
cellpic 37% off
Glen OTG 42 Litres Electric Oven Toaster Griller 2000W Fitted with a Motorized Rotisserie and Convection Fan, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast, 5042BLRC
37% off
7,935 12,595
amazonLogo
Buy now

2. American Micronic 36-Litre Oven with Rotisserie

The American Micronic 36-Litre Oven comes with a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a wide temperature range and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.

Specifications of American Micronic 36-Litre Oven with Rotisserie

  • 36-liter capacity
  • Rotisserie function
  • Convection function
  • Wide temperature range
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Convection for uniform cooking
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May be too large for small kitchens

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

3. Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and budget-friendly option for small families. It comes with a unique heating element selection feature and a full-size glass door for easy monitoring of food. The oven is suitable for toasting, grilling, and baking.

Specifications of Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

  • 16-liter capacity
  • Heating element selection
  • Full-size glass door
  • Easy cleaning
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Compact size for small kitchens
  • Unique heating element selection
  • Easy to clean and maintain

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for larger families
cellpic 42% off
Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black
4.1 ratings (4,871)
4.1 ratings (4,871)
42% off
4,899 8,490
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Toaster

The Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Toaster is a compact and stylish oven with a rotisserie function. It comes with a temperature control feature and a 60-minute timer for precise cooking. The oven is perfect for toasting, grilling, and baking.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Toaster

  • 16-liter capacity
  • Rotisserie function
  • Temperature control
  • 60-minute timer
  • Stylish design

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Precise temperature control
  • Rotisserie function for versatile cooking

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for larger families
cellpic
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 16 Liters OTG with Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
3.8 ratings (2,824)
3.8 ratings (2,824)
4,295
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. Agaro 25-Litre Oven Toaster with Rotisserie

The Agaro 25-Litre Oven Toaster comes with a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a convection function for uniform cooking and a heat-resistant glass door for easy monitoring. The oven is suitable for baking, grilling, and toasting.

Specifications of Agaro 25-Litre Oven Toaster with Rotisserie

  • 25-liter capacity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • Heat-resistant glass
  • Multiple cooking modes

Pros

  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking
  • Convection function for uniform cooking
  • Multiple cooking modes for versatility

Cons

  • May be too large for small kitchens
cellpic 23% off
AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter
4.1 ratings (14,410)
4.1 ratings (14,410)
23% off
3,841 4,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven Toaster Griller

The Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven Toaster Griller is a versatile oven with a heat-resistant glass door and a convection function for uniform cooking. It comes with a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and a wide temperature range for precise cooking.

Specifications of Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven Toaster Griller

  • 19-liter capacity
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • Heat-resistant glass
  • Wide temperature range

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling
  • Wide temperature range for precise cooking

Cons

  • May be too small for larger families
cellpic 45% off
Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 19 litres, Black - with Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, Multi-Stage Heat Selection | Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean
3.9 ratings (2,865)
3.9 ratings (2,865)
45% off
3,699 6,700
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven with Rotisserie

The Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven comes with a digital control panel for precise cooking. It has a motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.

Specifications of Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven with Rotisserie

  • 25-liter capacity
  • Digital control panel
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • Multiple cooking modes

Pros

  • Digital control panel for precise cooking
  • Motorized rotisserie for perfect grilling
  • Convection function for uniform cooking

Cons

  • May be too large for small kitchens
cellpic 19% off
Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)
4.4 ratings (8,833)
4.4 ratings (8,833)
19% off
9,699 11,995
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster with Adjustable Temperature

The BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster comes with an adjustable temperature control feature for precise cooking. It has a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and a wide temperature range for versatile cooking. The oven is suitable for toasting, grilling, and baking.

Specifications of BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster with Adjustable Temperature

  • 32-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Rotisserie function
  • Wide temperature range
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Adjustable temperature control for precise cooking
  • Rotisserie function for perfect grilling
  • Wide temperature range for versatile cooking

Cons

  • May be too large for small kitchens
cellpic 57% off
BLOWHOT Oven Toaster Griller (22L) capacity OTG | All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil |, 230V, 4 Stage Selector, Adjustable Temperature Control, SS Heating Element With SS Door handle
3.9 ratings (5)
3.9 ratings (5)
57% off
5,215 11,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: 10 best oven models in India from best brands

9. Faber 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Faber 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient oven with a full-size glass door for easy monitoring of food. It comes with a unique heating element selection feature and a wide temperature range for versatile cooking.

Specifications of Faber 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

  • 19-liter capacity
  • Heating element selection
  • Full-size glass door
  • Wide temperature range
  • Compact and efficient design

Pros

  • Compact and efficient design
  • Unique heating element selection
  • Wide temperature range for versatile cooking

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for larger families
cellpic 31% off
Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill,Black, 34 liter
4 ratings (146)
4 ratings (146)
31% off
6,900 9,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. Pigeon Stovekraft 40-Litre OTG with Rotisserie

The Pigeon Stovekraft 40-Litre OTG comes with a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and roasting. It has a wide temperature range and a convection function for uniform cooking. The oven is perfect for baking, grilling, and rotisserie cooking.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft 40-Litre OTG with Rotisserie

  • 40-liter capacity
  • Rotisserie function
  • Convection function
  • Wide temperature range
  • Stainless steel body

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Convection for uniform cooking
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • May be too large for small kitchens
cellpic 26% off
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard
3.6 ratings (105)
3.6 ratings (105)
26% off
6,875 9,295
amazonLogo
Buy now

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature TypeCapacityRotisserie FunctionConvection FunctionTemperature ControlSpecial Feature
Glen 60-Litre Oven60LYesYesAdjustableMotorized Rotisserie
American Micronic 36-Litre Oven36LYesYesWide RangeConvection Function
Bajaj 16-Litre Oven16LNoNoSelectionCompact Design
Pigeon 16-Litre Toaster16LYesYesControlledStylish Design
Agaro 25-Litre Oven25LYesYesVariableMultiple Cooking Modes
Wonderchef 19-Litre Oven19LYesYesWide RangeHeat-Resistant Glass
Philips 25-Litre Digital Oven25LYesYesDigitalMultiple Cooking Modes
BlowHot 32-Litre Toaster32LYesNoAdjustableDurable Construction
Faber 19-Litre Oven19LNoNoSelectionCompact Design
Pigeon 40-Litre OTG40LYesYesWide RangeStainless Steel Body

Best value for money:

The Bajaj 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill offers the best value for money with its compact design, unique heating element selection, and budget-friendly price. It's perfect for small families and those on a budget.

Best overall product:

The American Micronic 36-Litre Oven with Rotisserie stands out as the best overall product with its versatile cooking functions, convection feature, and durable stainless steel body. It's ideal for large families and those who want a reliable and efficient oven.

How to find the perfect oven toaster grill machine:

You may be interested in

Product Price
Glen OTG 42 Litres Electric Oven Toaster Griller 2000W Fitted with a Motorized Rotisserie and Convection Fan, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast, 5042BLRC ₹ 7,935
Bajaj 20 Litre Oven Toaster Grill, Black ₹ 4,899
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 16 Liters OTG with Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey) ₹ 4,295
AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter ₹ 3,841
Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 19 litres, Black - with Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, Multi-Stage Heat Selection | Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean ₹ 3,699
Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) ₹ 9,699
BLOWHOT Oven Toaster Griller (22L) capacity OTG | All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil |, 230V, 4 Stage Selector, Adjustable Temperature Control, SS Heating Element With SS Door handle ₹ 5,215
Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill,Black, 34 liter ₹ 6,900
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard ₹ 6,875

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on oven toaster grill machine

What is the capacity of the oven?

The capacity of the oven ranges from 16 liters to 60 liters, catering to different household sizes and cooking needs.

Does the oven have a rotisserie function?

Yes, most of the ovens listed come with a rotisserie function for perfect grilling and roasting.

What are the cooking functions available?

The ovens offer a range of cooking functions including baking, grilling, toasting, and rotisserie cooking for versatile meal preparations.
