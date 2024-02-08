Valentines Day gifts: Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000 to create ambiance

Summary: Valentine's Day gifts: Uplift your Valentine's Day celebration with these budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000, designed to infuse your moments with romantic charm. Read More Read Less

Forget the frantic scramble for reservations and overpriced roses! This Valentine's Day, create a truly unforgettable experience for your beloved with the power of music. Imagine soft melodies weaving through candlelit dinners, laughter echoing over playful tunes, or slow, romantic ballads serenading you under a starlit sky. With a Bluetooth speaker under Rs. 2,000, you can craft the perfect sonic canvas for every moment, transforming your love nest into an intimate haven. Ditch the stress of expensive speakers and unlock a world of audio magic with these budget-friendly options. No more compromising on sound quality or portability – these little powerhouses pack a punch, offering features that will have you swooning. Whether you're planning a cozy movie marathon, a playful game night, or a romantic balcony rendezvous, find the ideal speaker to match your vibe and turn up the volume on love. This guide is your love song to the perfect Valentine's Day soundtrack. We'll explore top-notch Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 2,000, diving deep into features like crystal-clear sound, seamless portability, long-lasting battery life, and stylish designs. So, let's ditch the generic chocolates and impersonal gifts. This year, create a symphony of love that resonates long after the last note fades, all thanks to the perfect Bluetooth speaker by your side. Put on your love goggles, grab your partner's hand, and hit play on an unforgettable Valentine's Day celebration! Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023 1. Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built-in Mic-Green

Immerse yourself in the melody of the Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker, where innovation meets exceptional sound quality. Crafted in India, it offers 12 hours of uninterrupted playtime, ensuring your music journey never ends. Its compact design redefined experience portability, while the built-in mic enabled hands-free calls. With vibrant green aesthetics and unparalleled sound, the Mivi Play transforms any space into an audio oasis. Specifications of Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable, and Built-in Mic-Green: Playtime: 12 Hours Connectivity: Bluetooth Sound Quality: Exceptional Portability: Portable Built-in Mic: Yes Colour: Green

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional sound quality enhances the music experience Limited colour options may not suit all preferences Long 12-hour playtime ensures extended enjoyment May lack advanced features found in higher-priced speakers Portable design makes it easy to carry anywhere Limited connectivity options compared to some competitors Built-in mic enables convenient hands-free calling May not be ideal for audiophiles seeking premium features

2. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

Step into the world of immersive audio with the Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker. It is designed for convenience and versatility and boasts a supporting carry handle for easy portability. Enjoy seamless playback from various sources with multiple connectivity options, including USB, SD card, AUX, FM, and call function. Its sleek black design adds elegance to any setting, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go music lovers. Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function (Black): Power Output: 3W Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Additional Connectivity: USB, SD Card, AUX, FM Call Function: Yes Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile connectivity options suit various needs Limited power output may not provide high-volume sound Portable design with supporting carry handle Lack of advanced features found in higher-priced speakers Call function enables hands-free communication Limited colour options may not match all preferences Integrated FM radio for entertainment May not offer the premium sound quality sought by audiophiles

3. Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built-in Mic, Multiple Connectivity Modes (Grey)

Introducing the Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, your ultimate companion for uninterrupted music bliss. Revel in up to 36 hours of playtime, powered by true wireless technology, ensuring seamless connectivity and crystal-clear sound. With a built-in mic for hands-free calls and multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth 5.0, this sleek grey speaker delivers unparalleled versatility and performance for all your audio needs. Specifications of Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built-in Mic, Multiple Connectivity Modes (Grey): Power Output: 5W Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Playtime: Up to 36 hours True Wireless Technology: Yes Built-in Mic: Yes Connectivity Modes: Multiple Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long playtime of up to 36 hours ensures extended enjoyment May lack advanced features found in higher-priced speakers True wireless technology provides seamless connectivity Limited power output may not suit those seeking high-volume sound Built-in mic enables convenient hands-free calling Limited colour options may not appeal to all preferences

4. boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes, and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

Immerse yourself in the captivating sound of the boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker. With powerful 10W RMS stereo sound and IPX7 water resistance, it's ready to accompany you on all adventures. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime and the convenience of Type-C charging. Embrace true wireless stereo with the TWS feature while multi-compatibility modes ensure seamless connectivity. It raging black design adds style to durability, making it your ultimate outdoor companion. Specifications of boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black): Power Output:10W RMS Water Resistance: IPX7 Total Playtime: Up to 12 hours TWS Feature: Yes Compatibility Modes: Multi Charging Port: Type-C Colour: Raging Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 10W RMS stereo sound for an immersive listening experience May not have the highest battery life compared to other speakers IPX7 water resistance makes it suitable for outdoor adventures Some users may prefer more compact designs for portability TWS feature allows for true wireless stereo Limited colour options may not suit all preferences Up to 12 hours of playtime ensures extended enjoyment

5. Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included (Blue)

Experience the Portronics SoundDrum 1, a powerhouse of sound in a portable package. Boasting 10W TWS stereo sound with powerful bass, it fills any space with rich, immersive audio. Enjoy the convenience of inbuilt-FM and Type-C charging, ensuring seamless connectivity and fast recharging. With its vibrant blue hue and compact design, it's the perfect companion for music enthusiasts on the go. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included (Blue): Power Output:10W Bluetooth Version: 5.3 TWS (True Wireless Stereo): Yes Bass: Powerful Inbuilt-FM: Yes Charging Port: Type-C Colour: Blue

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 10W TWS stereo sound for immersive listening May lack some advanced features found in higher-priced speakers Rich bass adds depth and dimension to your music Limited colour options may not suit all preferences Inbuilt-FM feature allows you to enjoy radio on the go Some users may prefer speakers with longer battery life Type-C charging provides fast and convenient recharging

6. boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5, and Integrated Controls (Blue)

Discover the boAt Stone 650 Bluetooth Speaker, a compact powerhouse designed to elevate your music experience. With 10W of immersive sound and integrated controls, enjoy seamless playback for up to 7 hours. Its IPX5 rating ensures durability against splashes and spills, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. The vibrant blue hue adds style to your sound, while the portable design lets you take the party anywhere. Specifications of boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5, and Integrated Controls (Blue): Power Output:10W Playback Time: Up to 7 Hours Water Resistance: IPX5 Controls: Integrated Colour: Blue

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 10W output delivers an immersive sound experience May not offer the longest playback time compared to other speakers Up to 7 hours of playback ensures extended enjoyment Integrated controls may not provide as much functionality as desired IPX5 water resistance protects against splashes and spills Limited colour options may not suit all preferences Portable design makes it easy to take your music anywhere

7. pTron Fusion Party V3 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker with Immersive Sound, 3 mtr Wired Mic, Dual Drivers, RGB Lights, USB/SD Card/Aux Playback, Auto TWS Function & Remote Control (Black)

Transform your gatherings with the pTron Fusion Party V3 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Speaker. Offering immersive sound and dual drivers, it ensures a powerful audio experience. With an included 3-meter wired mic, everyone's voice is clear and amplified. The vibrant RGB lights add a captivating touch to your parties. Featuring a USB/SD card/Aux playback, auto TWS function, and remote control, this speaker is your ultimate party companion, creating unforgettable moments. Specifications of pTron Fusion Party V3 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker with Immersive Sound, 3 mtr Wired Mic, Dual Drivers, RGB Lights, USB/SD Card/Aux Playback, Auto TWS Function & Remote Control (Black): Power Output: 40W Wired Mic Length: 3 meters Drivers: Dual Lights: RGB Playback Options: USB/SD Card/Aux TWS Function: Auto Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 40W output for an immersive sound experience May be bulkier and less portable compared to smaller-sized speakers 3-meter wired mic ensures clear voice projection everyone may not prefer RGB lights and can be distracting Dual drivers deliver enhanced audio performance Some users may prefer wireless microphones for increased mobility USB/SD card/Aux playback offers versatile music options

8. Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)

Introducing the Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker, designed to redefine your audio experience. With its powerful 20W output, enjoy rich and immersive sound quality. Benefit from 6-7 hours of playback time, hands-free calling, and multiple connectivity options, including USB, Aux-in, and Type C charging. Its sleek blue design adds a touch of style to your music setup, making it the perfect companion for any occasion. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue): Power Output: 20W Playback Time: 6-7 hours Handsfree Calling: Yes Connectivity: USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging Colour: Blue

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 20W output delivers rich and immersive sound Playback time may be shorter compared to other speakers in the market Hands-free calling feature allows for convenient communication Some users may prefer speakers with longer play back time Multiple connectivity options offer versatile usage Limited color options may not suit all preferences Sleek and stylish blue design adds aesthetic appeal

9. Infinity - JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, IPX7 Waterproof, Rugged Fabric Design (Red)

Unleash the power of music with the Infinity - JBL Fuze 100 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Experience immersive sound, deep bass, and dual equalizer modes for personalized listening. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged fabric design in striking red, it's built to withstand any adventure. Featuring a built-in mic for hands-free calls, this speaker delivers convenience and durability in a compact package. Specifications of Infinity - JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, IPX7 Waterproof, Rugged Fabric Design (Red): Brand: Infinity -JBL Model: Fuze 100 Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Mic: Built-in Bass: Deep Equalizer: Dual Waterproof Rating: IPX7 Design: Rugged Fabric

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive sound with deep bass enhances listening experience May not have the most extended battery life compared to other speakers Dual equalizer modes for personalized audio preferences Limited color options may not suit all preferences IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged fabric design for durability Some users may prefer speakers with more advanced features Built-in mic for hands-free calls adds convenience

Also Read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers Best 3 features for you:

Product Power Output Connectivity Playback Time Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker 3W Bluetooth 12 Hours Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 3W Bluetooth 12 Hours Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker 5W Bluetooth Up to 36 Hours boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker 10W RMS Bluetooth, Type-C Up to 12 Hours Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker 10W Bluetooth Up to 12 Hours boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker 10W Bluetooth Up to 7 Hours pTron Fusion Party V3 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Speaker 40W Bluetooth Up to 12 Hours Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker 20W Bluetooth 6-7 Hours Infinity - JBL Fuze 100 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker 10W Bluetooth Up to 12 Hours boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker (2nd entry) 10W RMS Bluetooth, Type-C Up to 12 Hours

Best value for money: The Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker stands out as the best value for money, offering a perfect blend of affordability and impressive features. With a powerful 5W output, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and an extraordinary battery life of up to 36 hours, it delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality audio. Best overall product: The boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker is the best overall product. A robust 10W RMS stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, TWS feature, up to 12 hours of playtime, and versatile multi-compatibility modes ensure an unparalleled audio experience. The Raging Black design adds a touch of sophistication, making it the ideal choice for those who prioritize high-quality sound and durability. How to find the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 2000 for your special ones? When choosing a Bluetooth speaker under ₹2000, consider factors like power output, connectivity options, and battery life. Look for reputable brands offering a balance of features within your budget. Read customer reviews for insights on performance. Consider your special one's preferences, whether it's a compact design, longer playtime, or enhanced bass. Compare multiple options, ensuring the chosen speaker aligns with both your budget and their audio needs for a thoughtful and enjoyable gift.

FAQs on the Best Bluetooth Speaker under ₹2000 for Your Special Ones What features should I prioritize in a Bluetooth speaker under ₹2000? Look for features within your budget, like power output, connectivity options, battery life, and durability. Can I expect good sound quality from Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000? While you may not get premium audio, many speakers offer decent sound quality suitable for casual listening. Are Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000 durable? Some models offer durable designs and water resistance features, but ensure to check product specifications for durability. What connectivity options are available in Bluetooth speakers within this price range? Most Bluetooth speakers support wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, while some may include additional options like AUX-in, USB, or SD card slots. How can I ensure compatibility with my devices? Look for speakers with broad compatibility across devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and MP3 players, ensuring seamless connectivity for your special ones' devices.

