Best Bluetooth speakers for home: Top 10 picks for you to choose from

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential part of every home, offering a convenient and portable way to enjoy music, podcasts, and more. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best bluetooth speakers for home in 2022, each with its unique features and advantages. Whether you're looking for a waterproof speaker for outdoor use or a compact speaker for indoor settings, we've got you covered.

1. boAt Stone 200 The boAt Stone 200 is a rugged and durable bluetooth speaker that offers resistance to water and dust, making it perfect for outdoor use. With a playtime of up to 10 hours, multi-device connectivity, and a compact design, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts. Specifications of boAt Stone 200 10 hours playtime

Water and dust resistance

Multi-device connectivity

Compact design

Bluetooth 4.1

Pros Durable and rugged

Long battery life

Compact and portable Cons Sound quality could be improved

Our Pick boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) ₹ 3,490 54% off ₹ 1,599 from

2. JBL Charge 3 The JBL Charge 3 is a portable and waterproof bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound with its built-in 6000mAh battery. With a durable design, speakerphone functionality, and JBL Connect feature for linking multiple speakers, it's an excellent choice for outdoor gatherings and poolside parties. Specifications of JBL Charge 3 Waterproof design

6000mAh battery

Speakerphone functionality

JBL Connect feature

20 hours playtime

Pros Powerful sound

Long battery life

Durable and waterproof Cons Slightly bulky

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) ₹ 2,999 40% off ₹ 1,799 from

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023 3. Zebronics Zeb-County The Zebronics Zeb-County bluetooth speaker offers a combination of style and functionality with its LED display, built-in FM radio, and multi-connectivity options. With a compact and portable design, it's a versatile speaker that can be used both indoors and outdoors. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County LED display

FM radio

Multi-connectivity

Compact design

10W RMS output

Pros Stylish and functional

Versatile usage

Compact and portable Cons Sound quality could be improved

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Green) ₹ 999 45% off ₹ 549 from

4. Boat Stone 1000 The boAt Stone 1000 is a monstrous bluetooth speaker with its 14W dual drivers, offering loud and powerful sound output. With an IPX5 water resistance rating, built-in mic, and a rugged design, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and travel. Specifications of Boat Stone 1000 14W dual drivers

IPX5 water resistance

Built-in mic

Rugged design

Up to 8 hours playtime

Pros Loud and powerful sound

Water-resistant

Durable and rugged Cons Battery life could be longer

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black) ₹ 6,990 57% off ₹ 2,999 from

5. boAt Stone 650 The boAt Stone 650 is a portable and immersive bluetooth speaker with its 10W sound output and stylish design. With resistance to water and dust, multi-connectivity options, and a built-in microphone, it's a versatile speaker for both indoor and outdoor use. Specifications of boAt Stone 650 10W sound output

Water and dust resistance

Multi-connectivity

Built-in mic

Up to 7 hours playtime

Pros Immersive sound experience

Stylish and portable

Versatile usage Cons Battery life could be longer

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black) ₹ 1,990 50% off ₹ 999 from

6. boAt Stone 170 The boAt Stone 170 bluetooth speaker offers a perfect blend of style, portability, and performance with its 5W sound output, compact design, and resistance to water and shock. With a built-in mic and multi-connectivity options, it's a great choice for music lovers on the go. Specifications of boAt Stone 170 5W sound output

Water and shock resistance

Multi-connectivity

Compact design

Up to 6 hours playtime

Pros Stylish and portable

Durable and rugged

Clear sound quality Cons Sound output could be louder

boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75" Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Blue) ₹ 2,490 48% off ₹ 1,299 from

7. Mivi Roam 2 The Mivi Roam 2 bluetooth speaker offers exceptional sound quality with its 5W driver and passive bass radiator, delivering an immersive music experience. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a built-in mic, it's a feature-packed speaker for all your music needs. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 5W driver with passive bass radiator

IP67 water and dust resistance

Up to 24 hours playtime

Built-in mic

TWS pairing

Pros Exceptional sound quality

Long battery life

Water and dust resistant Cons Slightly bulky design

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black ₹ 1,999 60% off ₹ 799 from

8. Zebronics Zeb-Astra The Zebronics Zeb-Astra bluetooth speaker offers wireless and rechargeable convenience with its 20W sound output and built-in FM radio. With a sleek design, LED lights, and multi-connectivity options, it's a versatile speaker for home and outdoor use. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Astra 20W sound output

LED lights

FM radio

Multi-connectivity

Rechargeable battery

Pros Powerful sound output

Sleek and stylish design

Versatile usage Cons Battery life could be longer

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker with 10W RMS Output, TWS, 10H Backup Approx, Built in Rechargeable Battery FM Radio, AUX, mSD, USB, Call Function and Dual 52mm Drivers Multi ₹ 2,299 61% off ₹ 899 from

Also read: Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000: Complete buying guide for top 10 picks 9. Tribit XSound Go The Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker is an upgraded portable and waterproof speaker that offers high-quality sound with its 6W drivers and XBass technology. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IPX7 water resistance, and a compact design, it's an ideal speaker for outdoor adventures and travel. Specifications of Tribit XSound Go 6W drivers with XBass technology

IPX7 water resistance

Up to 24 hours playtime

Bluetooth 4.2

TWS pairing

Pros High-quality sound

Long battery life

Waterproof and portable Cons Slightly heavy for its size

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black ₹ 3,499 20% off ₹ 2,799 from

10. Bose SoundLink Micro The Bose SoundLink Micro bluetooth speaker offers big sound in a small package with its custom-designed transducer and passive radiators. With a waterproof and rugged design, built-in speakerphone, and multi-connectivity options, it's a premium choice for music enthusiasts. Specifications of Bose SoundLink Micro Custom-designed transducer

Waterproof and rugged design

Built-in speakerphone

Multi-connectivity

Up to 6 hours playtime

Pros Big sound in a small package

Waterproof and rugged

Clear and balanced sound Cons Battery life could be longer

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 20W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black ₹ 15,900 from

Comparison Table

Sound Output Water Resistance Battery Life boAt Stone 200 10W IPX6 10 hours JBL Charge 3 20W IPX7 20 hours Zebronics Zeb-County 10W IPX5 6 hours Boat Stone 1000 14W IPX5 8 hours boAt Stone 650 10W IPX6 7 hours boAt Stone 170 5W IPX6 6 hours Mivi Roam 2 5W IP67 24 hours Zebronics Zeb-Astra 20W IPX6 10 hours Tribit XSound Go 6W IPX7 24 hours Bose SoundLink Micro Custom-designed IPX7 6 hours

Best value for money: The Mivi Roam 2 stands out as the best value for money with its exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and IP67 water and dust resistance. It offers a feature-packed experience at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The JBL Charge 3 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful sound output, long battery life, and IPX7 waterproof design. It's a versatile and durable speaker that delivers an immersive music experience for indoor and outdoor use.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker for home What is the battery life of these bluetooth speakers? The battery life varies for each speaker, ranging from 6 hours to 24 hours, catering to different usage needs. Are these bluetooth speakers waterproof? Yes, many of the speakers listed above offer water resistance with IPX5, IPX6, or IPX7 ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use. Do these speakers support multi-connectivity? Most of the speakers support multi-device connectivity, allowing users to easily switch between devices for seamless music playback. What is the sound output of these speakers? The sound output varies from 5W to 20W, delivering a range of audio experiences from compact to powerful.

