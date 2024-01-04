Best Bluetooth speakers for home: Top 10 picks for you to choose from

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential part of every home, offering a convenient and portable way to enjoy music, podcasts, and more. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best bluetooth speakers for home in 2022, each with its unique features and advantages. Whether you're looking for a waterproof speaker for outdoor use or a compact speaker for indoor settings, we've got you covered.
1. boAt Stone 200
The boAt Stone 200 is a rugged and durable bluetooth speaker that offers resistance to water and dust, making it perfect for outdoor use. With a playtime of up to 10 hours, multi-device connectivity, and a compact design, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts.
Specifications of boAt Stone 200
- 10 hours playtime
- Water and dust resistance
- Multi-device connectivity
- Compact design
- Bluetooth 4.1
2. JBL Charge 3
The JBL Charge 3 is a portable and waterproof bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound with its built-in 6000mAh battery. With a durable design, speakerphone functionality, and JBL Connect feature for linking multiple speakers, it's an excellent choice for outdoor gatherings and poolside parties.
Specifications of JBL Charge 3
- Waterproof design
- 6000mAh battery
- Speakerphone functionality
- JBL Connect feature
- 20 hours playtime
3. Zebronics Zeb-County
The Zebronics Zeb-County bluetooth speaker offers a combination of style and functionality with its LED display, built-in FM radio, and multi-connectivity options. With a compact and portable design, it's a versatile speaker that can be used both indoors and outdoors.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County
- LED display
- FM radio
- Multi-connectivity
- Compact design
- 10W RMS output
4. Boat Stone 1000
The boAt Stone 1000 is a monstrous bluetooth speaker with its 14W dual drivers, offering loud and powerful sound output. With an IPX5 water resistance rating, built-in mic, and a rugged design, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and travel.
Specifications of Boat Stone 1000
- 14W dual drivers
- IPX5 water resistance
- Built-in mic
- Rugged design
- Up to 8 hours playtime
5. boAt Stone 650
The boAt Stone 650 is a portable and immersive bluetooth speaker with its 10W sound output and stylish design. With resistance to water and dust, multi-connectivity options, and a built-in microphone, it's a versatile speaker for both indoor and outdoor use.
Specifications of boAt Stone 650
- 10W sound output
- Water and dust resistance
- Multi-connectivity
- Built-in mic
- Up to 7 hours playtime
6. boAt Stone 170
The boAt Stone 170 bluetooth speaker offers a perfect blend of style, portability, and performance with its 5W sound output, compact design, and resistance to water and shock. With a built-in mic and multi-connectivity options, it's a great choice for music lovers on the go.
Specifications of boAt Stone 170
- 5W sound output
- Water and shock resistance
- Multi-connectivity
- Compact design
- Up to 6 hours playtime
7. Mivi Roam 2
The Mivi Roam 2 bluetooth speaker offers exceptional sound quality with its 5W driver and passive bass radiator, delivering an immersive music experience. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a built-in mic, it's a feature-packed speaker for all your music needs.
Specifications of Mivi Roam 2
- 5W driver with passive bass radiator
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- Up to 24 hours playtime
- Built-in mic
- TWS pairing
8. Zebronics Zeb-Astra
The Zebronics Zeb-Astra bluetooth speaker offers wireless and rechargeable convenience with its 20W sound output and built-in FM radio. With a sleek design, LED lights, and multi-connectivity options, it's a versatile speaker for home and outdoor use.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Astra
- 20W sound output
- LED lights
- FM radio
- Multi-connectivity
- Rechargeable battery
9. Tribit XSound Go
The Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker is an upgraded portable and waterproof speaker that offers high-quality sound with its 6W drivers and XBass technology. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IPX7 water resistance, and a compact design, it's an ideal speaker for outdoor adventures and travel.
Specifications of Tribit XSound Go
- 6W drivers with XBass technology
- IPX7 water resistance
- Up to 24 hours playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2
- TWS pairing
10. Bose SoundLink Micro
The Bose SoundLink Micro bluetooth speaker offers big sound in a small package with its custom-designed transducer and passive radiators. With a waterproof and rugged design, built-in speakerphone, and multi-connectivity options, it's a premium choice for music enthusiasts.
Specifications of Bose SoundLink Micro
- Custom-designed transducer
- Waterproof and rugged design
- Built-in speakerphone
- Multi-connectivity
- Up to 6 hours playtime
Best value for money:
The Mivi Roam 2 stands out as the best value for money with its exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and IP67 water and dust resistance. It offers a feature-packed experience at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The JBL Charge 3 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful sound output, long battery life, and IPX7 waterproof design. It's a versatile and durable speaker that delivers an immersive music experience for indoor and outdoor use.
How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker for home:
