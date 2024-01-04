Icon
Best Bluetooth speakers for home: Top 10 picks for you to choose from

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:15 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best bluetooth speakers

Summary:

Best Bluetooth speakers for home: Looking for the perfect option for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 bluetooth speakers. You can expect to find detailed product details, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you decide better. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

₹3,490 54% off
item

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹2,999 40% off
item

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Green)

₹999 45% off
item

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black)

₹6,990 57% off
item

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹1,990 50% off
item

boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75" Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Blue)

₹2,490 48% off
item

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black

₹1,999 60% off
item

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker with 10W RMS Output, TWS, 10H Backup Approx, Built in Rechargeable Battery FM Radio, AUX, mSD, USB, Call Function and Dual 52mm Drivers Multi

₹2,299 61% off
item

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹3,499 20% off
item

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 20W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential part of every home, offering a convenient and portable way to enjoy music, podcasts, and more. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best bluetooth speakers for home in 2022, each with its unique features and advantages. Whether you're looking for a waterproof speaker for outdoor use or a compact speaker for indoor settings, we've got you covered.

1. boAt Stone 200

The boAt Stone 200 is a rugged and durable bluetooth speaker that offers resistance to water and dust, making it perfect for outdoor use. With a playtime of up to 10 hours, multi-device connectivity, and a compact design, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go music enthusiasts.

Specifications of boAt Stone 200

  • 10 hours playtime
  • Water and dust resistance
  • Multi-device connectivity
  • Compact design
  • Bluetooth 4.1

Pros

  • Durable and rugged
  • Long battery life
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • Sound quality could be improved
Our Pick cellpic

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

₹ 3,490 54% off

2. JBL Charge 3

The JBL Charge 3 is a portable and waterproof bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound with its built-in 6000mAh battery. With a durable design, speakerphone functionality, and JBL Connect feature for linking multiple speakers, it's an excellent choice for outdoor gatherings and poolside parties.

Specifications of JBL Charge 3

  • Waterproof design
  • 6000mAh battery
  • Speakerphone functionality
  • JBL Connect feature
  • 20 hours playtime

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Long battery life
  • Durable and waterproof

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
cellpic

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹ 2,999 40% off

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023

3. Zebronics Zeb-County

The Zebronics Zeb-County bluetooth speaker offers a combination of style and functionality with its LED display, built-in FM radio, and multi-connectivity options. With a compact and portable design, it's a versatile speaker that can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-County

  • LED display
  • FM radio
  • Multi-connectivity
  • Compact design
  • 10W RMS output

Pros

  • Stylish and functional
  • Versatile usage
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • Sound quality could be improved
cellpic

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Green)

₹ 999 45% off

4. Boat Stone 1000

The boAt Stone 1000 is a monstrous bluetooth speaker with its 14W dual drivers, offering loud and powerful sound output. With an IPX5 water resistance rating, built-in mic, and a rugged design, it's perfect for outdoor adventures and travel.

Specifications of Boat Stone 1000

  • 14W dual drivers
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Built-in mic
  • Rugged design
  • Up to 8 hours playtime

Pros

  • Loud and powerful sound
  • Water-resistant
  • Durable and rugged

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer
cellpic

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black)

₹ 6,990 57% off

5. boAt Stone 650

The boAt Stone 650 is a portable and immersive bluetooth speaker with its 10W sound output and stylish design. With resistance to water and dust, multi-connectivity options, and a built-in microphone, it's a versatile speaker for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650

  • 10W sound output
  • Water and dust resistance
  • Multi-connectivity
  • Built-in mic
  • Up to 7 hours playtime

Pros

  • Immersive sound experience
  • Stylish and portable
  • Versatile usage

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer
cellpic

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹ 1,990 50% off

6. boAt Stone 170

The boAt Stone 170 bluetooth speaker offers a perfect blend of style, portability, and performance with its 5W sound output, compact design, and resistance to water and shock. With a built-in mic and multi-connectivity options, it's a great choice for music lovers on the go.

Specifications of boAt Stone 170

  • 5W sound output
  • Water and shock resistance
  • Multi-connectivity
  • Compact design
  • Up to 6 hours playtime

Pros

  • Stylish and portable
  • Durable and rugged
  • Clear sound quality

Cons

  • Sound output could be louder
cellpic

boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75" Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Blue)

₹ 2,490 48% off

7. Mivi Roam 2

The Mivi Roam 2 bluetooth speaker offers exceptional sound quality with its 5W driver and passive bass radiator, delivering an immersive music experience. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a built-in mic, it's a feature-packed speaker for all your music needs.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2

  • 5W driver with passive bass radiator
  • IP67 water and dust resistance
  • Up to 24 hours playtime
  • Built-in mic
  • TWS pairing

Pros

  • Exceptional sound quality
  • Long battery life
  • Water and dust resistant

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black

₹ 1,999 60% off

8. Zebronics Zeb-Astra

The Zebronics Zeb-Astra bluetooth speaker offers wireless and rechargeable convenience with its 20W sound output and built-in FM radio. With a sleek design, LED lights, and multi-connectivity options, it's a versatile speaker for home and outdoor use.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Astra

  • 20W sound output
  • LED lights
  • FM radio
  • Multi-connectivity
  • Rechargeable battery

Pros

  • Powerful sound output
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Versatile usage

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer
cellpic

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20 Wireless BT v5.0 Portable Speaker with 10W RMS Output, TWS, 10H Backup Approx, Built in Rechargeable Battery FM Radio, AUX, mSD, USB, Call Function and Dual 52mm Drivers Multi

₹ 2,299 61% off

Also read: Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000: Complete buying guide for top 10 picks

9. Tribit XSound Go

The Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker is an upgraded portable and waterproof speaker that offers high-quality sound with its 6W drivers and XBass technology. With a playtime of up to 24 hours, IPX7 water resistance, and a compact design, it's an ideal speaker for outdoor adventures and travel.

Specifications of Tribit XSound Go

  • 6W drivers with XBass technology
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Up to 24 hours playtime
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • TWS pairing

Pros

  • High-quality sound
  • Long battery life
  • Waterproof and portable

Cons

  • Slightly heavy for its size
cellpic

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Sound & Rich Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Type-C, Portable Speaker for Home/Outdoor/Travel Black

₹ 3,499 20% off

10. Bose SoundLink Micro

The Bose SoundLink Micro bluetooth speaker offers big sound in a small package with its custom-designed transducer and passive radiators. With a waterproof and rugged design, built-in speakerphone, and multi-connectivity options, it's a premium choice for music enthusiasts.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Micro

  • Custom-designed transducer
  • Waterproof and rugged design
  • Built-in speakerphone
  • Multi-connectivity
  • Up to 6 hours playtime

Pros

  • Big sound in a small package
  • Waterproof and rugged
  • Clear and balanced sound

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer
cellpic

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 20W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black

Comparison Table

Sound OutputWater ResistanceBattery Life
boAt Stone 20010WIPX610 hours
JBL Charge 320WIPX720 hours
Zebronics Zeb-County10WIPX56 hours
Boat Stone 100014WIPX58 hours
boAt Stone 65010WIPX67 hours
boAt Stone 1705WIPX66 hours
Mivi Roam 25WIP6724 hours
Zebronics Zeb-Astra20WIPX610 hours
Tribit XSound Go6WIPX724 hours
Bose SoundLink MicroCustom-designedIPX76 hours

Best value for money:

The Mivi Roam 2 stands out as the best value for money with its exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and IP67 water and dust resistance. It offers a feature-packed experience at an affordable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The JBL Charge 3 takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful sound output, long battery life, and IPX7 waterproof design. It's a versatile and durable speaker that delivers an immersive music experience for indoor and outdoor use.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker for home:

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker for home:

FAQs on bluetooth speaker for home

The battery life varies for each speaker, ranging from 6 hours to 24 hours, catering to different usage needs.
Yes, many of the speakers listed above offer water resistance with IPX5, IPX6, or IPX7 ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use.
Most of the speakers support multi-device connectivity, allowing users to easily switch between devices for seamless music playback.
The sound output varies from 5W to 20W, delivering a range of audio experiences from compact to powerful.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

