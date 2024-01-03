Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000: Complete buying guide for top 10 picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:45 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
top mini bluetooth speakers

Summary:

Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000: Discover the top 10 best Bluetooth speakers under 1000 in India with detailed product comparisons, pros, and cons. Make an informed decision and find the perfect speaker for your needs. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action Wireless 10W Portable Speaker, Supporting Bluetooth v5.1, TWS, RGB Lights, Fabric Finish, AUX/USB/FM/mSD (Blue)

₹1,699 59% off
item

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

₹1,999 55% off
item

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹1,990 50% off
item

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹999 45% off
item

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue)

₹2,499 60% off
item

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

₹1,999 60% off
item

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black

₹2,999 67% off
item

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance,True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Soldier Green)

₹1,990 50% off
item

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black

₹1,999 60% off
item

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Turquoise, One Size

₹1,999 60% off

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential accessory for music enthusiasts. Whether you are looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a compact one for your home, we have compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers under 1000 available on Amazon India. Each product has unique features and specifications, making it suitable for different needs and preferences.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a portable speaker that offers superior sound quality and supports various connectivity options. It is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Built-in FM radio
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Up to 5 hours of playback time
  • Compatible with all devices

Pros

  • Portable and lightweight design
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Built-in FM radio for added convenience

Cons

  • Limited playback time
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
Our Pick cellpic

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action Wireless 10W Portable Speaker, Supporting Bluetooth v5.1, TWS, RGB Lights, Fabric Finish, AUX/USB/FM/mSD (Blue)

₹ 1,699 59% off

2. Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and powerful speaker that delivers high-quality sound. It features a durable design and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications of Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Up to 5 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and portable design

Pros

  • Waterproof and durable construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
cellpic

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

₹ 1,999 55% off

Also Read: Affordable sound systems: Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000

3. boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that delivers immersive sound. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof and shockproof
  • Up to 6 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Waterproof and shockproof construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
cellpic

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

₹ 1,990 50% off

Also Read:

4. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Function

The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish and compact speaker that offers powerful sound. It features multi-connectivity options and a long-lasting battery, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • Built-in FM radio
  • Up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Compatible with all devices

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Long-lasting battery life

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

₹ 999 45% off

5. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile speaker that offers powerful sound and inbuilt FM radio. It features a rugged design and long-lasting battery life, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Inbuilt FM radio
  • IPX6 water-resistant
  • Up to 7 hours of playtime
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Rugged and water-resistant construction
  • Inbuilt FM radio for added convenience
  • Long-lasting battery life

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue)

₹ 2,499 60% off

Also Read: Sound on a budget: Top 10 Bluetooth speakers and their prices

6. Mivi Roam Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Roam Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and lightweight speaker that offers exceptional sound quality. It features a long-lasting battery and built-in microphone for hands-free calling, making it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof and dustproof
  • Up to 6 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and lightweight design

Pros

  • Waterproof and dustproof construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
cellpic

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

₹ 1,999 60% off

7. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that offers immersive sound. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof and dustproof
  • Up to 24 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Waterproof and dustproof construction
  • Exceptionally long playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black

₹ 2,999 67% off

8. boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that offers immersive sound. It features an IPX6 water-resistant rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX6 water-resistant
  • Up to 10 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Water-resistant and durable construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance,True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Soldier Green)

₹ 1,990 50% off

9. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and powerful speaker that delivers high-quality sound. It features a durable design and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX5 water-resistant
  • Up to 6 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Water-resistant and durable construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black

₹ 1,999 60% off

10. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and powerful speaker that delivers high-quality sound. It features a durable design and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • IPX5 water-resistant
  • Up to 6 hours of playtime
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Compact and rugged design

Pros

  • Water-resistant and durable construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
  • Limited bass output
cellpic

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Turquoise, One Size

₹ 1,999 60% off

Comparison Table

ProductsZebronics Zeb-ActionInfinity Fuze PintboAt Stone 190FZebronics Zeb-CountyPortronics SoundDrumMivi Roam UltraMivi Roam 2boAt Stone 200Mivi Roam 2 BlackMivi Roam 2 Turquoise
Sound QualityClear and crispPowerful and balancedImmersive and richPowerful and balancedPowerful and balancedExceptional sound qualityPowerful and balancedImmersive and richPowerful and balancedPowerful and balanced
ConnectivityBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUX, USBBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUXBluetooth, AUX
Water ResistanceNoIPX7IPX7NoIPX6IPX7IPX7IPX6IPX5IPX5

Best value for money:

The Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its durable design, long-lasting battery life, and powerful sound output. It is perfect for outdoor use and ensures a seamless listening experience.

Best overall product:

The boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its rugged and durable construction, long-lasting battery life, and immersive sound quality, it is the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker under 1000?

The boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its rugged and durable construction, long-lasting battery life, and immersive sound quality, it is the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 1000

Most of these speakers offer a battery life of up to 6-8 hours, ensuring prolonged usage on a single charge.
Yes, these speakers are designed for outdoor use with features such as water resistance and rugged construction.
Yes, most of these speakers come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, adding to their convenience.
Yes, all of these speakers come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories