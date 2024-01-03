Best Bluetooth speakers under 1000: Complete buying guide for top 10 picks

Bluetooth speakers have become an essential accessory for music enthusiasts. Whether you are looking for a portable speaker for outdoor use or a compact one for your home, we have compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers under 1000 available on Amazon India. Each product has unique features and specifications, making it suitable for different needs and preferences.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a portable speaker that offers superior sound quality and supports various connectivity options. It is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for outdoor use. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Action Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Built-in FM radio

Compact and lightweight design

Up to 5 hours of playback time

Compatible with all devices

Pros Portable and lightweight design

Multiple connectivity options

Built-in FM radio for added convenience Cons Limited playback time

May not be suitable for large gatherings

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action Wireless 10W Portable Speaker, Supporting Bluetooth v5.1, TWS, RGB Lights, Fabric Finish, AUX/USB/FM/mSD (Blue)

2. Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and powerful speaker that delivers high-quality sound. It features a durable design and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use. Specifications of Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX7 waterproof rating

Up to 5 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and portable design

Pros Waterproof and durable construction

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons Limited playtime

May not be suitable for large gatherings

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

Also Read: Affordable sound systems: Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 1000 3. boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that delivers immersive sound. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Specifications of boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX7 waterproof and shockproof

Up to 6 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and rugged design

Pros Waterproof and shockproof construction

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons Limited playtime

May not be suitable for large gatherings

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance, True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Active Black)

Also Read: 4. Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker with Function The Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is a stylish and compact speaker that offers powerful sound. It features multi-connectivity options and a long-lasting battery, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Specifications of boAt Stone 190F Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

Built-in FM radio

Up to 8 hours of playtime

Compact and stylish design

Compatible with all devices

Pros Stylish and compact design

Multiple connectivity options

Long-lasting battery life Cons May not be suitable for large gatherings

Limited bass output

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black)

5. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile speaker that offers powerful sound and inbuilt FM radio. It features a rugged design and long-lasting battery life, making it suitable for outdoor use. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Inbuilt FM radio

IPX6 water-resistant

Up to 7 hours of playtime

Compact and rugged design

Pros Rugged and water-resistant construction

Inbuilt FM radio for added convenience

Long-lasting battery life Cons May not be suitable for large gatherings

Limited bass output

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue)

Also Read: Sound on a budget: Top 10 Bluetooth speakers and their prices 6. Mivi Roam Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Mivi Roam Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and lightweight speaker that offers exceptional sound quality. It features a long-lasting battery and built-in microphone for hands-free calling, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX7 waterproof and dustproof

Up to 6 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and lightweight design

Pros Waterproof and dustproof construction

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons Limited playtime

May not be suitable for large gatherings

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

7. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that offers immersive sound. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX7 waterproof and dustproof

Up to 24 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and rugged design

Pros Waterproof and dustproof construction

Exceptionally long playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons May not be suitable for large gatherings

Limited bass output

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black

8. boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable speaker that offers immersive sound. It features an IPX6 water-resistant rating and long-lasting battery life, making it ideal for outdoor use. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX6 water-resistant

Up to 10 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and rugged design

Pros Water-resistant and durable construction

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons May not be suitable for large gatherings

Limited bass output

boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Sound,IPX4 Water Resistance,True Wireless Feature, Up to 11H Total Playtime, Multi-Connectivity Modes With Type C Charging(Soldier Green)

9. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and powerful speaker that delivers high-quality sound. It features a durable design and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

IPX5 water-resistant

Up to 6 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Compact and rugged design

Pros Water-resistant and durable construction

Long-lasting battery life

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Cons May not be suitable for large gatherings

Limited bass output

Comparison Table

Products Zebronics Zeb-Action Infinity Fuze Pint boAt Stone 190F Zebronics Zeb-County Portronics SoundDrum Mivi Roam Ultra Mivi Roam 2 boAt Stone 200 Mivi Roam 2 Black Mivi Roam 2 Turquoise Sound Quality Clear and crisp Powerful and balanced Immersive and rich Powerful and balanced Powerful and balanced Exceptional sound quality Powerful and balanced Immersive and rich Powerful and balanced Powerful and balanced Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX, USB Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Bluetooth, AUX Water Resistance No IPX7 IPX7 No IPX6 IPX7 IPX7 IPX6 IPX5 IPX5

Best value for money: The Infinity Fuze Pint Wireless Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its durable design, long-lasting battery life, and powerful sound output. It is perfect for outdoor use and ensures a seamless listening experience.

Best overall product: The boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its rugged and durable construction, long-lasting battery life, and immersive sound quality, it is the perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 1000 What is the battery life of these speakers? Most of these speakers offer a battery life of up to 6-8 hours, ensuring prolonged usage on a single charge. Are these speakers suitable for outdoor use? Yes, these speakers are designed for outdoor use with features such as water resistance and rugged construction. Do these speakers support hands-free calling? Yes, most of these speakers come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, adding to their convenience. Do these speakers have a warranty? Yes, all of these speakers come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

