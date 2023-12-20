10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers

When it comes to choosing the best Bluetooth speaker, there are numerous options available in the market. From high-end brands like JBL and Infinity to budget-friendly options like AmazonBasics and Mivi, there is something for everyone. We have compiled a list of the top 10 Bluetooth speakers in India 2023 to help you make an informed decision based on your preferences, budget, and requirements. Whether you need a speaker for outdoor adventures, home use, or party purposes, this list has got you covered.
1. boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 650 is a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound and long battery life. With its compact design and multiple connectivity options, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It offers excellent value for money and is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications of boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 20W RMS sound output
- IPX5 water and dust resistance
- Up to 7 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Multi-connectivity options
2. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker
The Tribit XSound Go is a compact and portable Bluetooth speaker that offers impressive sound quality and bass. It is waterproof and durable, making it ideal for outdoor use. With a long battery life and affordable price, this speaker is a great value for money.
Specifications of Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker:
- 12W stereo sound
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Up to 24 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
3. Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The Infinity Fuze 100 is a compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker that delivers balanced sound and deep bass. It is lightweight and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go use. With its attractive design and affordable price, this speaker offers great value for money.
Specifications of Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- Dual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output
- Up to 9 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Voice assistant integration
- Deep bass and clear sound output
4. boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 1400 is a powerful and immersive Bluetooth speaker with a rugged, waterproof design. It offers deep bass and clear sound output, making it perfect for outdoor parties and gatherings. With its long battery life and multi-connectivity options, this speaker is a great choice for music enthusiasts.
Specifications of boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 30W RMS sound output
- IPX5 water and dust resistance
- Up to 7 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing
5. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a premium and portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-quality sound and deep bass. It is waterproof and durable, making it ideal for outdoor use. With its long battery life and versatile design, this speaker is a top choice for music lovers.
Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 20W RMS sound output
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Up to 12 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- PartyBoost feature for stereo sound
6. JBL Charge 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Charge 3 is a versatile and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a built-in power bank for charging devices. It offers high-quality sound and deep bass, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and parties. With its long battery life and rugged design, this speaker is a top performer in its category.
Specifications of JBL Charge 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 20W RMS sound output
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Up to 20 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
- Built-in power bank for charging devices
7. AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a budget-friendly option that offers decent sound quality and long battery life. It is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for everyday use. With its affordable price and simple design, this speaker is a great value for money.
Specifications of AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 10W stereo sound
- Up to 10 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
- Simple and user-friendly design
8. boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 1000 is a monstrous Bluetooth speaker with rugged, waterproof design and powerful sound output. It offers deep bass and clear sound quality, making it perfect for outdoor parties and events. With its long battery life and durable build, this speaker is a top performer in its category.
Specifications of boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
- 14W RMS sound output
- IPX5 water and dust resistance
- Up to 8 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- Shockproof and durable design
10. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The Mivi Roam 2 is a compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker with waterproof design and rich sound output. It offers seamless connectivity and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use. With its affordable price and versatile features, this speaker is a top pick for music enthusiasts.
Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- 5W audio output with rich bass
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating
- Up to 24 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Voice assistant support
Best value for money:
The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its impressive sound quality, long battery life, and durable design. It is a top pick for budget-conscious buyers who want a high-quality portable speaker at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering premium sound quality, long battery life, and a durable, waterproof design. It is a top choice for music enthusiasts who value performance and reliability.
How to find the best Bluetooth speaker?
