10 best Bluetooth speakers in India: Top portable wireless speakers

When it comes to choosing the best Bluetooth speaker, there are numerous options available in the market. From high-end brands like JBL and Infinity to budget-friendly options like AmazonBasics and Mivi, there is something for everyone. We have compiled a list of the top 10 Bluetooth speakers in India 2023 to help you make an informed decision based on your preferences, budget, and requirements. Whether you need a speaker for outdoor adventures, home use, or party purposes, this list has got you covered.

1. boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 650 is a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound and long battery life. With its compact design and multiple connectivity options, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It offers excellent value for money and is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Specifications of boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 20W RMS sound output

IPX5 water and dust resistance

Up to 7 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Multi-connectivity options

Pros Powerful sound output

Rugged and waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Bass could be better

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

2. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker The Tribit XSound Go is a compact and portable Bluetooth speaker that offers impressive sound quality and bass. It is waterproof and durable, making it ideal for outdoor use. With a long battery life and affordable price, this speaker is a great value for money. Specifications of Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: 12W stereo sound

IPX7 waterproof rating

Up to 24 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Pros Impressive sound quality

Long battery life

Durable and waterproof design Cons Slightly bulky design

Limited color options

3. Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Infinity Fuze 100 is a compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker that delivers balanced sound and deep bass. It is lightweight and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go use. With its attractive design and affordable price, this speaker offers great value for money. Specifications of Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Dual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output

Up to 9 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Voice assistant integration

Deep bass and clear sound output

Pros Stylish and compact design

Balanced sound with deep bass

Affordable price point Cons Average battery life

Limited connectivity options

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers: Your key to superior sound 4. boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 1400 is a powerful and immersive Bluetooth speaker with a rugged, waterproof design. It offers deep bass and clear sound output, making it perfect for outdoor parties and gatherings. With its long battery life and multi-connectivity options, this speaker is a great choice for music enthusiasts. Specifications of boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 30W RMS sound output

IPX5 water and dust resistance

Up to 7 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing

Pros Powerful and immersive sound

Rugged and waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Bulky and heavy design

Limited color options

5. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Flip 5 is a premium and portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-quality sound and deep bass. It is waterproof and durable, making it ideal for outdoor use. With its long battery life and versatile design, this speaker is a top choice for music lovers. Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 20W RMS sound output

IPX7 waterproof rating

Up to 12 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

PartyBoost feature for stereo sound

Pros Premium sound quality

Durable and waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Higher price point

Limited color options

6. JBL Charge 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Charge 3 is a versatile and powerful Bluetooth speaker with a built-in power bank for charging devices. It offers high-quality sound and deep bass, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and parties. With its long battery life and rugged design, this speaker is a top performer in its category. Specifications of JBL Charge 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 20W RMS sound output

IPX7 waterproof rating

Up to 20 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity

Built-in power bank for charging devices

Pros High-quality sound with deep bass

Rugged and waterproof design

Built-in power bank feature Cons Slightly bulky and heavy design

Limited color options

7. AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker The AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a budget-friendly option that offers decent sound quality and long battery life. It is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for everyday use. With its affordable price and simple design, this speaker is a great value for money. Specifications of AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 10W stereo sound

Up to 10 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Simple and user-friendly design

Pros Affordable price point

Decent sound quality

Long battery life Cons Limited connectivity options

Average build quality

8. boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 1000 is a monstrous Bluetooth speaker with rugged, waterproof design and powerful sound output. It offers deep bass and clear sound quality, making it perfect for outdoor parties and events. With its long battery life and durable build, this speaker is a top performer in its category. Specifications of boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: 14W RMS sound output

IPX5 water and dust resistance

Up to 8 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

Shockproof and durable design

Pros Monstrous sound output

Rugged and waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Bulky and heavy design

Limited color options

10. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker The Mivi Roam 2 is a compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker with waterproof design and rich sound output. It offers seamless connectivity and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor use. With its affordable price and versatile features, this speaker is a top pick for music enthusiasts. Specifications of Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5W audio output with rich bass

IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

Up to 24 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Voice assistant support

Pros Stylish and compact design

Rich sound with deep bass

Affordable price point Cons Average battery life

Limited connectivity options

Comparison Table

Product Name Sound Quality Battery Life Water Resistance Connectivity boAt Stone 650 Powerful 7 hours IPX5 Bluetooth 5.0 Tribit XSound Go Impressive 24 hours IPX7 Bluetooth 4.2 Infinity Fuze 100 Balanced 9 hours No Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Stone 1400 Immersive 7 hours IPX5 Bluetooth 4.2 JBL Flip 5 Premium 12 hours IPX7 Bluetooth 4.2 JBL Charge 3 High-quality 20 hours IPX7 Bluetooth 4.1 AmazonBasics Decent 10 hours No Bluetooth 4.2 boAt Stone 1000 Monstrous 8 hours IPX5 Bluetooth 4.2 Tribit XSound Go Impressive 24 hours IPX7 Bluetooth 4.2 Mivi Roam 2 Rich 24 hours IP67 Bluetooth 5.0

Best value for money: The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its impressive sound quality, long battery life, and durable design. It is a top pick for budget-conscious buyers who want a high-quality portable speaker at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering premium sound quality, long battery life, and a durable, waterproof design. It is a top choice for music enthusiasts who value performance and reliability.

FAQs on best speaker What is the battery life of these Bluetooth speakers? The battery life varies from 7 hours to 24 hours, depending on the model and usage. Do these speakers have waterproof features? Yes, most of the speakers listed above come with IPX5 or IPX7 waterproof ratings for outdoor use. What are the connectivity options available? The speakers offer Bluetooth 4.2 or 5.0 connectivity for seamless pairing with devices.

