Unmissable Amazon deals: Kitchen containers at up to 80% off, limited time offer

Summary:

The article comprises the top 10 kitchen containers with their product details and specifications. It also enlists the factors to consider before purchasing kitchen containers.

containers
Amazon Sale 2023: Get kitchen containers at discounted rates and change the entire look of your kitchen cabinet.

The present-day modern kitchens are different than what they used to be earlier. The kitchen is one place in the entire house that needs to function well for the people to manage all the day-to-day activities of the household. Some products ensure the systematic arrangement of food items and cutlery in the kitchen. One such storage item is the Kitchen containers. It makes the kitchen look organized and neat. Also, it keeps the food fresh and safe for later consumption. One can easily label the containers according to the food items stored inside them. This can save you time and effort to a great extent. Another important benefit of the kitchen containers is that the pantry pest keeps at bay and it makes the food sustainable for a long period of time.

The storage options in the kitchen in the form of containers shield the food from going stale and maintain the nutritional value of the food. Furthermore, these containers are available in different shapes, sizes, and colours. These kitchen containers help to enhance the kitchen aesthetics and décor while keeping the food safe and clean. Choosing the best set of container could be a challenging task. But to provide you some relief, we have compiled ten high-ranked kitchen containers in this list with their respective descriptions and specifications. You may also find pros and cons of the product listed right below the product description. The best overall and value-for-money products are also mentioned for the convenience of the readers. Get the best offers on Kitchen containers for up to 80% off the original selling price.

Grab your chance to purchase this product at affordable rates at the Amazon Diwali sale 2023 for a limited time. Read on to learn further about different products and choose the one that matches your taste.

  1. YOUBEE® Air Tight Kitchen Storage

The YOUBEE air-tight kitchen storage is well-suited for systematically arranging your kitchen. It is a perfect option for storing oats, pulses, backing supplies, tea, and coffee safely. These containers are specially designed to save space and fit into your cupboard, refrigerator, or freezer without any hassle. It will surely create some more space in your pantry to store more items neatly. The container set includes ten plastic kitchen containers which you can use to safely store all your food items. Get this set at a whopping 70% off at the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

Specifications of YOUBEE® Air Tight Kitchen Storage

  • Brand: YOUBEE
  • Color: Grey
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity : 1400 liters
  • Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

                      PROS

                        CONS

BPA-free

 
cellpic 70% off
YouBee® Air Tight Kitchen Storage Container for Rice | Dal | Atta, BPA-Free, Flour | Cereals | Snacks | Stackable | Modular, Round, 1400 Ml Set 10 (Grey)
4.3 (863)
4.3 (863)
70% off
899 2,999
Buy now

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Checkered Jar Container Set of 18

This plastic checkered jar container set is made using 100% good-grade plastic which can be safely utilized in making products that revolve around eatables. Another feature that makes the SOLIMO checkered is completely BPA-free plastic that can otherwise pose serious health hazards for human beings. The furrowed exterior of these eighteen containers makes them easy to use and provides a firm grip as well. You can get this amazing set of kitchen jar containers in three different sizes at 47% off of the original price. All the other features and specifications of this product are listed below.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Checkered Jar Container Set of 18

  • Brand: Amazon Brand - SOLIMO
  • Color: Brown
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 1750 Milliliters
  • Special features: Ribbed outer finish

                            Pros

                          Cons

Long lasting material

Not dishwasher-safe

cellpic 20% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo Checkered Jar Container Set of 18, 1000 ml, 500 ml, 250 ml, Transparent, Plastic
4.2 (14,551)
4.2 (14,551)
20% off
680 849
Buy now

Also read :10 best steel dinner sets in India to upgrade your kitchen

3. Cello Checkers Pet Plastic Airtight Canister Set

The CELLO checkers airtight canister set comes with an airtight seal that protects and preserves the freshness and flavor of the food item. With this item, you can store your food without worrying about the odor and the food going stale. These food containers are specially designed to keep the food from odor retention which will keep the food at its best for future consumption. This canister set provides airtight storage wherein you can store almost all the dry food items. You can avail of this product at an affordable price rate as the Amazon deals are offering household items at great discounted sale prices.

Specifications of Cello Checkers Pet Plastic Airtight Canister Set

  • Brand: CELLO
  • Color: Clear
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 300 Milliliters
  • Special Feature: Microwave Safe

                                    PROS

                            CONS

Oder-free storage

Packaging could be improved

cellpic 47% off
Cello Checkers Pet Plastic Airtight Canister Set | Food grade and BPA free canisters | Durable & Shatterproof Body |Air tight seal & Stackable | Free from any kind of odor | Transparent | 300ml x 6, 650ml x 6, 1200 x 6, Set of 18
4.4 (66,870)
4.4 (66,870)
47% off
589 1,119
Buy now

4. JIALTO® Airtight Plastic Unbreakable Square Containers

JIALTO square containers are made of plastic but have a glass feel to them. This transparent jar container is perfect for storing dry food items. Every food item would be visible and you can easily store food items using this container. Most of the dry food items are mostly packed using plastic bags or polythene and they can easily spill or scatter around. By storing them in these containers, you can ensure the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the food. Find this item at the best offer at the Amazon deal while the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is on!

Specifications of JIALTO® Airtight Plastic Unbreakable Square Containers

  • Brand: JIALTO
  • Color: Transparent
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 1100 Milliliters
  • Special feature: Unbreakable material

                          PROS

                          CONS

Microwave-safe (without the lid)

 
cellpic 70% off
JIALTO® Container for Kitchen Storage Set, Kitchen Storage Containers Set, Storage Box for Kitchen Containers Set, Plastic Containers for Kitchen Storage - 1100ML (6)
3.9 (181)
3.9 (181)
70% off
598 1,999
Buy now

5. GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage Set

Discover one of the best Amazon deals at 45% off on this amazing Kitchen storage set. It is equipped with an air-tight storage feature and a wide mouth making it easy to use and maintaining the purity of food. These are smartly designed to be transparent so that the food contents are easily visible saving you from the hassle of individually opening and searching each jar. The airtight lid ensures that the jars remain spill-proof and guarantees no leakage. These lid-lock containers are recyclable making them environment friendly as well. All the other features are listed below.

Specifications of GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage Set

  • Brand: GOLWYN
  • Color: Transparent
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 1100 Milliliters
  • Special Feature: Freezer Safe

            Pros

                Cons

Decent color and finish

 
cellpic 45% off
GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage Set, Plastic Boxes For Storage, Kitchen containers Set (700ml and 1100 ml, 8 pcs)(Plastic)
4.3 (760)
4.3 (760)
45% off
699 1,279
Buy now

6. 7HOMEMET Airtight Plastic Square Containers

The HOMEMET square containers are intelligently designed for flexible use. Otherthan being great space savers and stackable storage options, they can easily fit into your cupboard or refrigerator. These jars work as excellent storage options for food items. Not just dry food items but you can also use these multipurpose jars to store your art supplies, baby products, and toys. It can help in organizing your space with utmost discipline and neatness. At The Great Indian Sale 2023 get big Amazon deals on this kitchen storage jar set. The other specifications and features are cited below.

Specifications of HOMEMET Airtight Plastic Square Containers

  • Brand: Homemet
  • Color: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 1100 MilliliterSpecial Feature: Recyclable

                  PROS

                            CONS 

Available in different set  quantities

The lid quality could be better

cellpic 60% off
Homemet Airtight Plastic Unbreakable Square Containers, Kitchen Storage Container, Grocery Container & Container Set - 1100ML (Pack Of 6)
4.2 (735)
4.2 (735)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

7. MILTON Vitro Storage Jar and Container

The famous brand Milton launched this highly useful kitchen storage item. These jars are made up of high quality BPA-Free plastic that is safe to store food items as well as other miscellaneous items. The tight lid feature makes sure that the food contents stay fresh and the hygiene remains intact. These jar sets are available in different set quantities and colors for the buyer to select the one that meets their requirements. You can get this item at a reasonably discounted price as a perk of the Amazon deals offered at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of MILTON Vitro Storage Jar and Container

  • Brand: MILTON
  • Color: Red Wine
  • Material: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • Capacity: 300 Milliliter
  • Special Feature: BPA-Free

                      Pros

                          Cons

Trendy design

Packaging could be improved

cellpic 67% off
MILTON Vitro Plastic Pet Storage Jar and Container, Set of 24 (6 pcs x 270 ml Each, 6 pcs x 665 ml Each, 6 pcs x 1.24 Ltrs Each, 6 pcs x 1.85 Ltrs Each), Red Wine | Food Grade | Air Tight | BPA Free
4.4 (22,122)
4.4 (22,122)
67% off
697 2,115
Buy now

8. TEX-RO Kitchen Organizer Storage Set

TEX-RO brand came out with this highly efficient container set equipped with a space-saving design and stackable quality that makes it a purchase-worthy choice. Get this storage set for up to 73% off on the original price at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023. You can avail the best Amazon deals at this great Indian sale of 2023. Get rid of the messiness of your kitchen counters and bring home the amazing TEX-RO kitchen storage containers which enable the user to store all the dry food items and spices items systematically and safely. This product saves you from all the spillage of food that would be prevented when everything is stored neatly in these see-through jars.

Specifications of TEX-RO Kitchen Organizer Storage Set

  • Brand: TEX-RO
  • Color: Black
  • Material: Polypropylene
  • Capacity 1100 Milliliter
  • Special Feature: Freezer-safe

                        PROS

                          CONS

Convenient storage 

No choice of colors(for the lid) 

cellpic 67% off
TEX-RO Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Organizer Storage Set, Kitchen Accessories Items Kitchen Storage Set Pantry Organization And Kitchen Storage (color-black, Set Of 8) (plastic)
4.2 (3,130)
4.2 (3,130)
67% off
989 2,999
Buy now

9. 1MATIC HOUSEWARE Air Tight Containers Storage

The MATIC HOUSEWARE containers keep your food safe from insects and other pests. The lid of the jar comes with a silicone gasket which, on one hand, makes it air-tight and on the other hand, makes it easy to flip it open. At 72% off, avail the offer at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023. These leak-proof and stylish containers are available in different colors so the buyer can have various options to choose from. These transparent airtight jars enable the buyer to easily get what she wants without opening the containers to check the contents inside. All the other features and specifications of this product are listed below.

Specifications of MATIC HOUSEWARE Air Tight Containers Storage

  • Brand: MATIC HOUSEWARE
  • Color: BLACK - PACK OF 6
  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 1.1 liters
  • Special features: Machine-safe

                        PROS

                    CONS

Recyclable product

Not available in assorted sizes

cellpic
MATIC HOUSEWARE Air Tight Containers Storage Set For Kitchen , Pantry Organization, Bpa-Free, Dishwasher Safe (Pack Of 6, Black, 1100 ml, Plastic)
4.4 (622)
4.4 (622)
Get Price

Also read :Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Know all about offs on home, kitchen items

10. PEARLPET Transparent Plus Jar Container for Kitchen Storage Set

The PEARLPET containers are made with BPA-Free plastic with rustproof stainless steel lids. It keeps the jar airtight and won’t let the food rot. It doesn’t let the moisture set in and spoil the stored food items. Available in different capacity options, these transparent containers can be used to keep rice, pulses, spices, and other dry food items. These extra durable containers are enlisted with discounted prizes at the great Indian sale 2023 where you get the best Amazon deals and great offers. All the other features and specifications of these containers are mentioned below..

Specifications of PEARLPET Transparent Plus Jar Container for Kitchen Storage Set

  • Brand: PEARLPET
  • Capacity: 1.7 liters
  • Product Dimensions: 27L x 22W x 21.5H Centimeters
  • Special feature: rust free lid
                        PROS                                CONS
Dishwasher-safeThe build quality could be better 
cellpic 28% off
PEARLPET Transparent Plus Jar Container for Kitchen Storage Set with Stainless Steel Matt Finish Cap (1700 ML (Set of 4))
4.1 (907)
4.1 (907)
28% off
549 760
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products 

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

YOUBEE® Air Tight Kitchen Storage

One KG capacity

Wide mouth

Attractive color

Amazon Brand – SOLIMO Checkered Container Set of 18Airtight lidAnti-skid exteriorUser-friendly
Cello Checkers Pet Plastic Airtight Canister SetLeak-proofAir-tight storageStackable
JIALTO® Airtight Plastic Unbreakable Square ContainersFood-safeScratch-proofSpace-saver
GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage SetAttractive designDecent storage capacitySturdy product
HOMEMET Airtight Plastic Square ContainersUnbreakableFreezer-safeDishwasher-safe
MILTON Vitro Plastic Pet Storage Jar and ContainerUnique colorEasy to cleanDurable product
TEX-RO For Kitchen Organizer Storage SetBPA-free plasticDecent designFreezer-safe
MATIC HOUSEWARE Air Tight Containers StorageAvailable in different colorsMultipurpose containersUnbreakable
PEARLPET Transparent Plus Jar container for kitchenRust-free metal capSpace-saver100% food grade materials

Best overall product

The list here comprises ten top-rated Kitchen container sets from different brands. If we were to select the best overall product, the YOUBEE® Air Tight Kitchen Storage would win. This product sports all the best features and specifications at an affordable price. Grab this highly efficient product for a discounted price and top Amazon deals on other products of the same category at Great Indian Sale 2023.

Value for money

The GOLWYN Air Tight Containers for Kitchen Storage Set is available at for just Rs.699 discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. You will be amazed to discover all the features and functions this container set offers at an affordable price.

How to find a suitable Kitchen container that would suit your requirements?

Before purchasing a Kitchen container set, one must check the durability warranty and the storage set's size and capacity. Next, it should be checked whether the product is scratch and rust-proof or not. The buyer should check whether the containers are microwave, refrigerator, and dishware safe. Lastly, one should compare the prices and specifications that various brands are offering and then come to a final decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED home kitchen sale STORIES
FAQs on Kitchen containers

Which are the brands known for sealing Kitchen containers?

Amazon Basics, Homemet, Cello, Milton, and YouBee are some of the famous brands that sell kitchen containers

Which is the most important factor that one should consider before buying a kitchen container suit?

The most important factor is the assorted size of the containers in a specific storage set. It is important to have different sizes in a set that enables the buyer to store all items simultaneously.
