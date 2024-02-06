Best Android TVs of 2024: Compare prices, features and brands of top 10 options

Last Published on Feb 06, 2024 20:57 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best Android TVs of 2024: Experience immersive entertainment with top Android TVs, offering smart features, stunning visuals and seamless integration for an unparalleled viewing experience. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new Android TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Android TVs available in 2024. From iFFALCON to Xiaomi, Toshiba, Redmi, Kodak, and more, we have researched and compared the top brands to provide you with the most comprehensive information. Read on to find the Android TV that best suits your preferences and budget.

1. iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A)

The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A) offers stunning visuals with its bezel-less display and Dolby Audio technology. With built-in Google Assistant, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports.

Pros Stunning bezel-less display

Immersive Dolby Audio technology

Convenient built-in Google Assistant Cons Limited app selection

Average audio quality

2. Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A)

The Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A) delivers vibrant 4K visuals and rich audio with DTS-HD support. Its PatchWall 3.0 interface provides seamless access to a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and more. This smart TV also offers a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.

Pros Vibrant 4K UHD display

Rich audio with DTS-HD support

Seamless access to content with PatchWall 3.0 Cons Limited app support

Interface can be overwhelming for some users

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 3. TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP)

The TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP) features a sleek and slim design with a 32-inch HD display. It offers immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps.

Pros Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support

Convenient access to content with Google Assistant and Chromecast

Sleek and slim design Cons Limited app selection

Average picture quality

4. Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN)

The Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN) offers a 43-inch 4K display with vivid colors and sharp details. It features Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support for immersive sound. With Android 11, this smart TV provides access to a wide range of apps and content, while also offering multiple connectivity options.

Pros Vivid 4K display with sharp details

Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

Access to a wide range of apps and content with Android 11 Cons Limited app support

Average build quality

5. Kodak 43 inches Certified Android TV (43CA2022)

The Kodak 43 inches Certified Android TV (43CA2022) offers a 43-inch 4K display with stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With Dolby Vision and DTS-HD support, this smart TV delivers immersive audio-visual experiences. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.

Pros Stunning 4K display with vibrant colors

Immersive audio with Dolby Vision and DTS-HD support

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

6. Westinghouse 32 inches Certified Android TV (WH32HX41)

The Westinghouse 32 inches Certified Android TV (WH32HX41) features a 32-inch HD display with vivid visuals and immersive audio. With Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also offers a sleek and slim design that complements any living space.

Pros Vivid display with immersive audio

Convenient access to content with Chromecast built-in

Sleek and slim design Cons Limited app support

Average picture quality

7. Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL)

The Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL) offers a 50-inch 4K display with stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, this smart TV delivers immersive sound. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.

Pros Stunning 4K display with vibrant colors

Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app support

Average build quality

Also read: 10 best 32 inch smart TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide 8. Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL)

The Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL) features a 32-inch HD display with vivid visuals and immersive audio. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also offers a sleek and slim design that complements any living space.

Pros Vivid display with immersive audio

Convenient access to content with Google Assistant and Chromecast

Sleek and slim design Cons Limited app support

Average picture quality

9. VW Playwall Frameless Android TV (VW3251)

The VW Playwall Frameless Android TV (VW3251) offers a frameless design with stunning visuals and immersive audio. With Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.

Pros Stunning frameless design

Convenient access to content with Chromecast built-in

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app support

Average picture quality

10. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF)

The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF) offers a stunning bezel-less display with vibrant visuals and immersive audio. With built-in Google Assistant, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports.

Pros Stunning bezel-less display

Immersive Dolby Audio technology

Convenient built-in Google Assistant Cons Limited app selection

Average audio quality

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Bezel-Less Display Dolby Audio Technology Built-in Google Assistant iFFALCON 32F2A Yes Yes Yes Mi TV 4A No Yes No TOSHIBA 32V35MP No Yes Yes Redmi L43R7-7AIN No Yes Yes Kodak 43CA2022 No Yes Yes Westinghouse WH32HX41 No No Yes Acer AR50AR2851UDFL No Yes No Acer AR32AR2841HDFL No No Yes VW3251 Yes No Yes TCL 32S5403AF Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A) offers the best value for money with its stunning bezel-less display, Dolby Audio technology, and built-in Google Assistant, providing an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A) stands out as the best overall product in the category with its vibrant 4K UHD display, rich audio with DTS-HD support, and seamless access to a wide range of content through its PatchWall 3.0 interface.

How to find the perfect Android TV: Finding the perfect Android TV involves assessing screen size, resolution, smart features, and budget. Research reputable brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG. Compare specifications, read reviews, and consider factors like picture quality, audio performance, and app compatibility for an optimal viewing experience.

FAQs on best Android TV What is the average price range of these Android TVs? The average price range of the Android TVs listed here is between 17,999 and 29,999 INR. Do these Android TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video? Yes, all of the listed Android TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Are these Android TVs easy to set up and use? Yes, these Android TVs are designed to be user-friendly and easy to set up, with built-in features like Google Assistant and Chromecast for seamless connectivity. Do these Android TVs come with a warranty? Yes, all of the listed Android TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances