Best Android TVs of 2024: Compare prices, features and brands of top 10 options

Are you in the market for a new Android TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Android TVs available in 2024. From iFFALCON to Xiaomi, Toshiba, Redmi, Kodak, and more, we have researched and compared the top brands to provide you with the most comprehensive information. Read on to find the Android TV that best suits your preferences and budget.
1. iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A)
The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A) offers stunning visuals with its bezel-less display and Dolby Audio technology. With built-in Google Assistant, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports.
Pros
Stunning bezel-less display
Immersive Dolby Audio technology
Convenient built-in Google Assistant
Cons
Limited app selection
Average audio quality
2. Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A)
The Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A) delivers vibrant 4K visuals and rich audio with DTS-HD support. Its PatchWall 3.0 interface provides seamless access to a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and more. This smart TV also offers a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.
The TOSHIBA 32 inches Ready Android TV (32V35MP) features a sleek and slim design with a 32-inch HD display. It offers immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps.
Pros
Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support
Convenient access to content with Google Assistant and Chromecast
Sleek and slim design
Cons
Limited app selection
Average picture quality
4. Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN)
The Redmi 43 inches Ultra Android TV (L43R7-7AIN) offers a 43-inch 4K display with vivid colors and sharp details. It features Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support for immersive sound. With Android 11, this smart TV provides access to a wide range of apps and content, while also offering multiple connectivity options.
Pros
Vivid 4K display with sharp details
Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support
Access to a wide range of apps and content with Android 11
Cons
Limited app support
Average build quality
5. Kodak 43 inches Certified Android TV (43CA2022)
The Kodak 43 inches Certified Android TV (43CA2022) offers a 43-inch 4K display with stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With Dolby Vision and DTS-HD support, this smart TV delivers immersive audio-visual experiences. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.
Pros
Stunning 4K display with vibrant colors
Immersive audio with Dolby Vision and DTS-HD support
Sleek and modern design
Cons
Limited app selection
Average build quality
6. Westinghouse 32 inches Certified Android TV (WH32HX41)
The Westinghouse 32 inches Certified Android TV (WH32HX41) features a 32-inch HD display with vivid visuals and immersive audio. With Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also offers a sleek and slim design that complements any living space.
Pros
Vivid display with immersive audio
Convenient access to content with Chromecast built-in
Sleek and slim design
Cons
Limited app support
Average picture quality
7. Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL)
The Acer 50 inches Ultra Android TV (AR50AR2851UDFL) offers a 50-inch 4K display with stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support, this smart TV delivers immersive sound. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.
Pros
Stunning 4K display with vibrant colors
Immersive sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support
8. Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL)
The Acer 32 inches Ready Android TV (AR32AR2841HDFL) features a 32-inch HD display with vivid visuals and immersive audio. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also offers a sleek and slim design that complements any living space.
Pros
Vivid display with immersive audio
Convenient access to content with Google Assistant and Chromecast
Sleek and slim design
Cons
Limited app support
Average picture quality
9. VW Playwall Frameless Android TV (VW3251)
The VW Playwall Frameless Android TV (VW3251) offers a frameless design with stunning visuals and immersive audio. With Chromecast built-in, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features a sleek and modern design that complements any living space.
Pros
Stunning frameless design
Convenient access to content with Chromecast built-in
Sleek and modern design
Cons
Limited app support
Average picture quality
10. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF)
The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF) offers a stunning bezel-less display with vibrant visuals and immersive audio. With built-in Google Assistant, this smart TV provides easy access to your favorite content and apps. It also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports.
Pros
Stunning bezel-less display
Immersive Dolby Audio technology
Convenient built-in Google Assistant
Cons
Limited app selection
Average audio quality
Comparison Table
Product Name + Feature Type
Bezel-Less Display
Dolby Audio Technology
Built-in Google Assistant
iFFALCON 32F2A
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mi TV 4A
No
Yes
No
TOSHIBA 32V35MP
No
Yes
Yes
Redmi L43R7-7AIN
No
Yes
Yes
Kodak 43CA2022
No
Yes
Yes
Westinghouse WH32HX41
No
No
Yes
Acer AR50AR2851UDFL
No
Yes
No
Acer AR32AR2841HDFL
No
No
Yes
VW3251
Yes
No
Yes
TCL 32S5403AF
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32F2A) offers the best value for money with its stunning bezel-less display, Dolby Audio technology, and built-in Google Assistant, providing an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Xiaomi 138.8 inches Android TV (Mi TV 4A) stands out as the best overall product in the category with its vibrant 4K UHD display, rich audio with DTS-HD support, and seamless access to a wide range of content through its PatchWall 3.0 interface.
How to find the perfect Android TV:
Finding the perfect Android TV involves assessing screen size, resolution, smart features, and budget. Research reputable brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG. Compare specifications, read reviews, and consider factors like picture quality, audio performance, and app compatibility for an optimal viewing experience.
FAQs on best Android TV
The average price range of the Android TVs listed here is between 17,999 and 29,999 INR.
Yes, all of the listed Android TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Yes, these Android TVs are designed to be user-friendly and easy to set up, with built-in features like Google Assistant and Chromecast for seamless connectivity.
Yes, all of the listed Android TVs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more