Best anti hairfall shampoos promote scalp health, cleanse gently: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 22, 2024 17:45 IST
Discover the top 10 anti hairfall shampoos that are effective in preventing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth. Compare their features, pros and cons and find the best product for your specific needs. Read More

Struggling with hairfall and looking for the perfect solution? Look no further! In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best anti hairfall shampoos available in the market. Whether you're dealing with hair breakage, thinning, or excessive shedding, these shampoos are formulated to combat these issues and promote stronger, healthier hair.

We've done the research to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect anti hairfall shampoo that suits your needs and budget.

1. Kesh King Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Kesh King Anti Hairfall Shampoo is infused with natural ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Methi, and Bhringraj to strengthen hair roots, reduce hair fall, and promote hair growth. It also nourishes the scalp, leaving it healthy and dandruff-free.

Pros

  • Natural ingredients
  • Strengthens hair roots
  • Reduces hair fall

Cons

  • May not lather as much as other shampoos

2. Indulekha Bringha Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Indulekha Bringha Anti Hairfall Shampoo contains Bringharaj, Amla, and Shikakai, known for their hair strengthening and nourishing properties. It helps reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and maintain scalp health.

Pros

  • Hair strengthening
  • Nourishing properties
  • Promotes hair growth

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

3. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo is enriched with Keratin protein that controls frizz, strengthens hair, and prevents breakage. It provides smooth, manageable hair and helps in reducing hair fall due to breakage.

Pros

  • Controls frizz
  • Strengthens hair
  • Prevents breakage

Cons

  • May weigh down fine hair

Mamaearth Onion Hairfall Shampoo is infused with Onion Oil and Plant Keratin to reduce hair fall, strengthen hair, and improve hair texture. It also nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy, fuller-looking hair.

Pros

  • Strengthens hair
  • Improves hair texture
  • Nourishes the scalp

Cons

  • Strong onion scent

5. L'Oreal Paris Fall Resist Anti Hairfall Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris Fall Resist Anti Hairfall Shampoo is formulated with Arginine Essence to nourish the hair root, reduce hair fall, and strengthen hair from the root to tip. It promotes healthier, fuller-looking hair with regular use.

Pros

  • Nourishes the hair root
  • Strengthens hair
  • Fuller-looking hair

Cons

  • May cause dryness for some users

6. Man Matters Anti Hairfall Control Blocker Shampoo

Man Matters Anti Hairfall Control Blocker Shampoo is designed to control hair fall and promote hair growth with its unique blend of ingredients. It also strengthens the hair follicles and provides nourishment to the scalp.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Strengthens hair follicles
  • Nourishes the scalp

Cons

  • May not be suitable for all hair types

7. Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Anti Hairfall Shampoo is infused with natural protein-rich Kelp, Neem, and Bhringraj to strengthen hair, reduce hair fall, and promote healthy hair growth. It also adds volume and shine to the hair.

Pros

  • Strengthens hair
  • Promotes healthy hair growth
  • Adds volume and shine

Cons

  • May be too harsh for sensitive scalps

Bare Anatomy Anti Hairfall Shampoo contains Adenosine and Peptides to nourish the hair and reduce hair fall. It also strengthens the hair follicles and promotes thicker, healthier hair growth.

Pros

  • Reduces hair fall
  • Strengthens hair follicles
  • Nourishing properties

Cons

  • May not be suitable for oily scalps

9. Himalaya Herbals Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Himalaya Herbals Anti Hairfall Shampoo is formulated with the goodness of Bringaraja and Butea Frondosa to reduce hair fall, nourish the scalp, and promote healthy hair growth. It also provides natural conditioning to the hair.

Pros

  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Promotes healthy hair growth
  • Natural conditioning

Cons

  • May not lather well for some users

10. Dove Hair Rescue+ Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Dove Hair Rescue+ Anti Hairfall Shampoo is formulated with Trichazole Actives and Nutrilock Serum to strengthen hair, reduce hair fall, and prevent damage. It also provides deep nourishment for healthier, stronger hair.

Pros

  • Prevents damage
  • Deep nourishment
  • Strengthens hair

Cons

  • May not be suitable for color-treated hair

Comparison Table

Product NameStrengthens HairReduces Hair FallPromotes Hair Growth
Kesh King Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
Indulekha Bringha Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
TRESemme Keratin Smooth ShampooYesYesYes
Mamaearth Onion Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
L'Oreal Paris Fall Resist Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
Man Matters Anti Hairfall Control Blocker ShampooYesYesYes
Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
Bare Anatomy Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
Himalaya Herbals Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes
Dove Hair Rescue+ Anti Hairfall ShampooYesYesYes

Best value for money:

Among the listed products, Mamaearth Onion Hairfall Shampoo stands out as the best value for money. It offers effective hair fall reduction, strength, and nourishment at an affordable price, making it the top choice for those looking for quality and affordability.

Best overall product:

Indulekha Bringha Anti Hairfall Shampoo takes the lead as the best overall product in this category. With its potent blend of natural ingredients and proven effectiveness in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth, it is the top choice for those seeking comprehensive hair care benefits.

How to find the perfect Anti Hairfall Shampoo:

To find the perfect anti hairfall shampoo from the list, consider your specific hair concerns, such as hair fall, scalp health, and hair texture. Look for a shampoo that addresses these issues while also considering factors like fragrance, texture, and suitability for your hair type.

FAQs on Anti Hairfall Shampoo

The price of these shampoos ranges from INR 200 to INR 800, catering to different budget preferences.
While most of these shampoos are suitable for various hair types, it's essential to check the product descriptions for specific hair type recommendations.
Results may vary, but consistent use of these shampoos for at least 4-6 weeks can show noticeable improvements in reducing hair fall and promoting healthier hair.
The market for anti hairfall shampoos is constantly evolving, and new releases may offer advanced formulas and benefits. It's recommended to stay updated with the latest product launches for the best options.
