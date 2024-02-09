10 Best shampoos to prevent hair fall naturally

Hair fall can be a major concern for many individuals, and finding the right shampoo to prevent it can be a daunting task. With the myriad of options available in the market, it's essential to understand the key features and benefits of each product to make an informed decision. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best shampoos to prevent hair fall naturally, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you choose the most suitable option based on your unique requirements.

1. Indulekha Bringha Hair Cleanser

Indulekha Bringha Hair Cleanser is enriched with natural ingredients such as Bringharaj, Amla, and Shikakai to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. Its paraben-free formula gently cleanses the scalp and strengthens the hair follicles, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural remedy for hair fall.

Pros Natural ingredients

Promotes hair growth

Paraben-free formula Cons May take time to show results

2. Dabur Vatika Onion Control Shampoo

Dabur Vatika Onion Control Shampoo is infused with the goodness of onion, known for its hair-strengthening properties. It helps in controlling hair fall and nourishing the scalp to promote healthy hair growth. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and provides effective control over hair fall.

Pros Hair-strengthening properties

Suitable for all hair types

Controls hair fall Cons Strong onion fragrance

3. Sesa Ayurvedic Medicinal Shampoo

Sesa Ayurvedic Medicinal Shampoo is formulated with the goodness of Bhringraj, Neem, and other herbal ingredients to prevent hair fall and promote scalp health. It nourishes the hair roots and strengthens the hair shaft, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an Ayurvedic solution for hair fall.

Pros Herbal ingredients

Promotes scalp health

Prevents hair fall Cons Strong herbal scent

Also read: Mild shampoos for men: Pick ones that cleanse well without making hair dry 4. Dr. Batra's Hair Fall Control Shampoo

Dr. Batra's Hair Fall Control Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of Watercress and other natural extracts to reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair from the roots. Its unique formulation nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a clinically-proven solution for hair fall.

Pros Clinically-proven solution

Strengthens hair from roots

Nourishes the scalp Cons Slightly expensive

5. VLCC Hair Fall Control Shampoo

VLCC Hair Fall Control Shampoo is formulated to reduce hair fall and nourish the hair from root to tip. It contains natural ingredients like Henna and Aloe Vera to strengthen the hair strands and improve overall hair health. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and provides effective control over hair fall.

Pros Natural ingredients

Improves overall hair health

Provides effective control over hair fall Cons May not lather well

6. Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of Bringaraja and other herbal extracts to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It gently cleanses the scalp and strengthens the hair roots, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a natural solution for hair fall.

Pros Natural solution for hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Gentle cleansing action Cons Slightly drying for some hair types

7. Just Herbs Nourishing Shampoo

Just Herbs Nourishing Shampoo is enriched with Green Tea and other herbal ingredients to prevent hair fall and nourish the scalp. It provides essential nutrients to the hair and helps in maintaining healthy hair growth, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a natural and nourishing shampoo.

Pros Nourishing and natural ingredients

Maintains healthy hair growth

Essential nutrients for the hair Cons May not work for severe hair fall

Also read: Gentle and effective: Top 7 cat shampoos to buy in 2023 8. Love Beauty and Planet Black Seed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo

Love Beauty and Planet Black Seed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo is infused with the goodness of Black Seed Oil and Patchouli to prevent hair fall and nourish the hair. Its eco-friendly and sustainable formula provides effective control over hair fall while promoting overall hair health, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a natural and environmentally-conscious option.

Pros Natural and sustainable formula

Promotes overall hair health

Effective control over hair fall Cons Slightly strong fragrance

9. Biotique Bio Onion Seed Shampoo

Biotique Bio Onion Seed Shampoo is formulated with the goodness of Onion Seed and other herbal extracts to prevent hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens the hair strands, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a natural and Ayurvedic solution for hair fall.

Pros Natural and Ayurvedic solution

Promotes hair growth

Strengthens hair strands Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalp

10. Brillare Intenso Classic Control Shampoo

Brillare Intenso Classic Control Shampoo is enriched with natural extracts and vitamins to prevent hair fall and provide intense nourishment to the hair. Its unique formulation strengthens the hair roots and promotes healthy hair growth, making it an ideal choice for those looking for an intensive and revitalizing shampoo.

Pros Intensive and revitalizing formula

Promotes healthy hair growth

Strengthens hair roots Cons Slightly expensive

Comparison Table

Product Name Enriched with Controls Hair Fall Strengthens Hair Roots Promotes Hair Growth Gentle Cleansing Action Indulekha Bringha Hair Cleanser Bringharaj, Amla, Shikakai Yes Yes Yes Yes Dabur Vatika Onion Control Shampoo Onion Extract Yes Yes Yes Yes Sesa Ayurvedic Medicinal Shampoo Bhringraj, Neem Yes Yes Yes Yes Dr. Batra's Hair Fall Control Shampoo Watercress, Natural Extracts Yes Yes Yes Yes VLCC Hair Fall Control Shampoo Henna, Aloe Vera Yes Yes Yes Yes Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo Bringaraja, Herbal Extracts Yes Yes Yes Yes Just Herbs Nourishing Shampoo Green Tea, Herbal Ingredients Yes Yes Yes Yes Love Beauty and Planet Black Seed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo Black Seed Oil, Patchouli Yes Yes Yes Yes Biotique Bio Onion Seed Shampoo Onion Seed, Herbal Extracts Yes Yes Yes Yes Brillare Intenso Classic Control Shampoo Natural Extracts, Vitamins Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: Among the listed shampoos, Dabur Vatika Onion Hair Fall Control Shampoo offers the best value for money with its effective control over hair fall, nourishing properties, and suitability for all hair types. Its affordable price and quality make it a top choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet effective solution.

Best overall product: Indulekha Bringha Hair Cleanser stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a unique combination of natural ingredients, effective control over hair fall, gentle cleansing action, and promotion of healthy hair growth. Its paraben-free formula and proven results make it a top choice for individuals seeking a comprehensive solution for hair fall.

How to find the perfect shampoo to prevent hair fall: Finding the perfect shampoo to prevent hair fall involves considering your hair type, scalp condition, and any potential sensitivities or allergies. Look for shampoos with ingredients like biotin, keratin, and vitamins that promote hair strength and growth. Avoid harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, which can strip the scalp of natural oils. Experiment with different formulas and consult with a dermatologist if needed.

FAQs on How to Prevent Hair Fall Is the listed price of the products inclusive of any discounts or offers? The listed price of the products may vary based on current discounts and offers available on Amazon. It is recommended to check the latest deals and promotions to avail the best price. Are these shampoos suitable for all hair types? Yes, the listed shampoos are suitable for all hair types and are formulated to provide effective control over hair fall and promote healthy hair growth for different hair textures. Do these shampoos have any side effects or potential risks? These shampoos are formulated with natural ingredients and are generally safe for use. However, it is advisable to perform a patch test before using the product to rule out any potential allergic reactions. Can these shampoos be used on chemically treated or colored hair? Yes, these shampoos are suitable for chemically treated or colored hair and provide nourishment and control over hair fall without affecting the color or texture of the hair.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

