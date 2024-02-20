Best hairfall shampoos in India for effective hair fall treatment: Top 10 option

Are you struggling with hair fall and looking for the best shampoo to control it? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best hairfall shampoos available in India to help you combat hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. These shampoos are specially formulated to address hair fall concerns and provide effective solutions for individuals dealing with hair loss. Whether you have dry, oily, or damaged hair, there is a perfect shampoo for you on this list.
1. Love Beauty and Planet Blackseed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo
Love Beauty and Planet Blackseed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo is infused with the goodness of blackseed oil and patchouli to nourish and strengthen hair, reducing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth.
Pros
Nourishes and strengthens hair
Free from harmful chemicals
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin
2. SebaMed Anti-Hairloss Shampoo
SebaMed Anti-Hairloss Shampoo is specially formulated to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It is dermatologically tested and gentle on the scalp, making it suitable for daily use.
myUpchar Ayurveda KeshArt Bhringraj Anti-Hairfall Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of Bhringraj to nourish the scalp, reduce hair fall, and promote healthy hair growth.
Pros
Enriched with Bhringraj
Made with natural ingredients
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May have a strong herbal scent
4. Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Intensive Hair Growth Treatment
Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Intensive Hair Growth Treatment is formulated to reduce hair fall and promote hair regrowth. It is enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients to nourish and strengthen the hair from the roots.
Pros
Promotes hair regrowth
Strengthens hair from the roots
Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
May take time to show results
5. Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo
Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo contains Adenosine and peptides to reduce hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is formulated to strengthen the hair and prevent breakage.
Pros
Strengthens hair and prevents breakage
Reduces hair fall
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May be expensive for some
6. Bajaj Almond Drops Hairfall Control Shampoo
Bajaj Almond Drops Hairfall Control Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of almond oil to nourish and strengthen the hair, reducing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth.
Pros
Nourishes and strengthens hair
Reduces hair fall
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May not be suitable for those with nut allergies
7. Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Organic Bamboo Vinegar
Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Control Shampoo is infused with the goodness of onion oil and organic bamboo vinegar to reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair from the roots, promoting healthy hair growth.
8. The Man Company Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Caffeine and Keratin
The Man Company Hair Fall Control Shampoo is infused with caffeine and keratin to reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair, promoting healthy hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.
Pros
Reduces hair fall
Strengthens hair
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
May be expensive for some
9. Aroma Magic Hairfall Control Shampoo
Aroma Magic Hairfall Control Shampoo is formulated with natural ingredients to reduce hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is gentle on the scalp and suitable for daily use.
Pros
Made with natural ingredients
Reduces hair fall
Gentle on the scalp
Cons
May not lather as much as other shampoos
10. RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Control Shampoo
RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Control Shampoo is formulated with clinically proven ingredients to reduce hair fall and promote healthy hair growth. It is gentle on the scalp and suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Clinically proven to reduce hair fall
Promotes healthy hair growth
Gentle on the scalp
Cons
May be expensive for some
Comparison Table
Product Name
Reduces Hair Fall
Promotes Healthy Hair Growth
Gentle on Scalp
Love Beauty and Planet Blackseed Oil and Patchouli Shampoo
Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Intensive Hair Growth Treatment
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bajaj Almond Drops Hairfall Control Shampoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Organic Bamboo Vinegar
Yes
Yes
Yes
The Man Company Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Caffeine and Keratin
Yes
Yes
Yes
Aroma Magic Hairfall Control Shampoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Control Shampoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Intensive Hair Growth Treatment offers the best value for money with its effective formulation that promotes hair regrowth and reduces hair fall. It is suitable for all hair types and free from harmful chemicals, making it a cost-effective choice for those looking for an affordable yet high-quality shampoo.
Best overall product:
The SebaMed Anti-Hairloss Shampoo stands out as the best overall product in this category with its clinically proven formula that reduces hair fall and promotes healthy hair growth. It is gentle on the scalp and suitable for daily use, making it a top choice for individuals dealing with hair loss concerns.
How to find the perfect hairfall shampoo:
When choosing the perfect hairfall shampoo from the options listed above, consider the specific needs of your hair and scalp. Look for a shampoo that addresses your concerns, whether it is reducing hair fall, promoting healthy hair growth, or nourishing the scalp. Pay attention to the ingredients, suitability for your hair type, and any potential allergens. Additionally, consider the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your hair care goals.
FAQs on Hairfall Shampoo
The price range of these hairfall shampoos varies from affordable options to higher-end products, catering to different budget preferences.
Yes, the shampoos listed above are suitable for all hair types, including dry, oily, and damaged hair.
The fragrance of these shampoos varies, but most of them have pleasant scents that are not overpowering.
The results may vary for each individual, but consistent use of these shampoos can lead to visible improvements in reducing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth within a few weeks.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more