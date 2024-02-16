Best hair oils for hair fall control in India: Top 10 choices

Hair fall is a common problem faced by both men and women. Factors such as stress, pollution, and poor diet can lead to hair fall. Using the right hair oil can help in preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Here, we have curated a list of the 10 best hair oils for hair fall control available in India. These hair oils are packed with natural ingredients and are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall. Read on to find the perfect hair oil for your needs.
1. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with onion black seed oil, almond oil, and castor oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.
Pros
Promotes hair regrowth
Nourishes the scalp
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
Strong fragrance
2. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is a natural and effective hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with onion oil, redensyl, and almond oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.
Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil is a natural and therapeutic hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and strengthening the hair roots. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and improve hair texture.
Pros
Strengthens the hair roots
Improves hair texture
Free from parabens and sulfates
Cons
Strong herbal scent
4. Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil
Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the scalp
Organic and natural
Cons
Strong herbal scent
5. Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil
Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil is a multipurpose oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with pure rosemary oil, which stimulates hair growth and improves scalp health.
Pros
Stimulates hair growth
Improves scalp health
Pure and natural
Cons
Strong herbal scent
6. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is a potent Ayurvedic formula that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 21 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.
Pros
Promotes hair regrowth
Nourishes the scalp
Clinically proven formula
Cons
Strong herbal scent
7. Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary
Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary is a nourishing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair health. It is enriched with rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and improves scalp circulation.
8. Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil
Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil is a nourishing and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, hibiscus, and coconut oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the scalp
Free from mineral oil and silicones
Cons
Strong herbal scent
9. Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and Growth
Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil is a strengthening and growth-promoting hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with Spanish rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and promotes hair growth.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Improves scalp health
Pure and natural
Cons
Strong herbal scent
10. Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil
Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil is a rejuvenating and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.
Pros
Promotes hair regrowth
Nourishes the scalp
Ethically sourced ingredients
Cons
Strong herbal scent
Comparison Table
Product Name
Nourishes Scalp
Strengthens Hair Roots
Promotes Hair Growth
WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl
Yes
Yes
Yes
Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary
Yes
Yes
Yes
Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and Growth
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is the best value for money product, as it is enriched with natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, and effectively reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth.
Best overall product:
Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product, with its blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils that nourish the scalp, strengthen the hair follicles, and promote hair regrowth.
How to find the best hair oil for hair fall:
To find the best hair oil for hair fall, consider your hair type, preferences, and ingredients. Look for oils rich in nutrients like coconut, almond, and argan oil, known for nourishing and strengthening hair follicles.
FAQs on Best Hair Oil for Hair Fall
Look for natural ingredients such as onion oil, bhringraj, and rosemary oil, which are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth.
Yes, these hair oils are suitable for all hair types and can be used by both men and women.
These hair oils are made from natural ingredients and do not have any known side effects. However, it is recommended to do a patch test before using any new hair oil.
Results may vary from person to person, but with regular use, you can expect to see a reduction in hair fall and improvement in hair texture within a few weeks.
