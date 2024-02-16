Icon
Best hair oils for hair fall control in India: Top 10 choices

Last Published on Feb 17, 2024 12:00 IST
Nourishing hair oils like coconut, rosemary, and hibiscus are popular in India for combating hair fall, promoting growth, and restoring vitality. Read More

Hair fall is a common problem faced by both men and women. Factors such as stress, pollution, and poor diet can lead to hair fall. Using the right hair oil can help in preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Here, we have curated a list of the 10 best hair oils for hair fall control available in India. These hair oils are packed with natural ingredients and are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall. Read on to find the perfect hair oil for your needs.

1. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with onion black seed oil, almond oil, and castor oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.

Pros

  • Promotes hair regrowth
  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Strong fragrance

2. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is a natural and effective hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with onion oil, redensyl, and almond oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros

  • Reduces hair fall
  • Promotes hair growth
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • May feel heavy on the hair

Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil is a natural and therapeutic hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and strengthening the hair roots. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and improve hair texture.

Pros

  • Strengthens the hair roots
  • Improves hair texture
  • Free from parabens and sulfates

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

4. Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil

Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Organic and natural

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

5. Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil

Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil is a multipurpose oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with pure rosemary oil, which stimulates hair growth and improves scalp health.

Pros

  • Stimulates hair growth
  • Improves scalp health
  • Pure and natural

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

6. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil

Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is a potent Ayurvedic formula that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 21 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.

Pros

  • Promotes hair regrowth
  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Clinically proven formula

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

7. Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary

Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary is a nourishing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair health. It is enriched with rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and improves scalp circulation.

Pros

  • Promotes hair health
  • Improves scalp circulation
  • Non-greasy and non-sticky formula

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil is a nourishing and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, hibiscus, and coconut oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Free from mineral oil and silicones

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

9. Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and Growth

Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil is a strengthening and growth-promoting hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with Spanish rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and promotes hair growth.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Improves scalp health
  • Pure and natural

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

10. Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil

Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil is a rejuvenating and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros

  • Promotes hair regrowth
  • Nourishes the scalp
  • Ethically sourced ingredients

Cons

  • Strong herbal scent

Comparison Table

Product NameNourishes ScalpStrengthens Hair RootsPromotes Hair Growth
WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair OilYesYesYes
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with RedensylYesYesYes
Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair OilYesYesYes
Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair OilYesYesYes
Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin OilYesYesYes
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair OilYesYesYes
Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with RosemaryYesYesYes
Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair OilYesYesYes
Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and GrowthYesYesYes
Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair OilYesYesYes

Best value for money:

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is the best value for money product, as it is enriched with natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, and effectively reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth.

Best overall product:

Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product, with its blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils that nourish the scalp, strengthen the hair follicles, and promote hair regrowth.

How to find the best hair oil for hair fall:

To find the best hair oil for hair fall, consider your hair type, preferences, and ingredients. Look for oils rich in nutrients like coconut, almond, and argan oil, known for nourishing and strengthening hair follicles.

FAQs on Best Hair Oil for Hair Fall

Look for natural ingredients such as onion oil, bhringraj, and rosemary oil, which are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth.
Yes, these hair oils are suitable for all hair types and can be used by both men and women.
These hair oils are made from natural ingredients and do not have any known side effects. However, it is recommended to do a patch test before using any new hair oil.
Results may vary from person to person, but with regular use, you can expect to see a reduction in hair fall and improvement in hair texture within a few weeks.
