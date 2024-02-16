Best hair oils for hair fall control in India: Top 10 choices

Hair fall is a common problem faced by both men and women. Factors such as stress, pollution, and poor diet can lead to hair fall. Using the right hair oil can help in preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Here, we have curated a list of the 10 best hair oils for hair fall control available in India. These hair oils are packed with natural ingredients and are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall. Read on to find the perfect hair oil for your needs.

1. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a non-sticky, non-greasy hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with onion black seed oil, almond oil, and castor oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.

Pros Promotes hair regrowth

Nourishes the scalp

Suitable for all hair types Cons Strong fragrance

2. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is a natural and effective hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with onion oil, redensyl, and almond oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May feel heavy on the hair

Also read: Best hair oils for healthy and beautiful hair: 10 worthy mentions 3. Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil

Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil is a natural and therapeutic hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and strengthening the hair roots. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and improve hair texture.

Pros Strengthens the hair roots

Improves hair texture

Free from parabens and sulfates Cons Strong herbal scent

4. Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil

Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, amla, and brahmi, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp

Organic and natural Cons Strong herbal scent

5. Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil

Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil is a multipurpose oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with pure rosemary oil, which stimulates hair growth and improves scalp health.

Pros Stimulates hair growth

Improves scalp health

Pure and natural Cons Strong herbal scent

6. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil

Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is a potent Ayurvedic formula that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 21 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.

Pros Promotes hair regrowth

Nourishes the scalp

Clinically proven formula Cons Strong herbal scent

7. Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary

Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary is a nourishing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair health. It is enriched with rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and improves scalp circulation.

Pros Promotes hair health

Improves scalp circulation

Non-greasy and non-sticky formula Cons Strong herbal scent

Also read: 5 best hair growth oils for healthy and lustrous hair 8. Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil

Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil is a nourishing and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is enriched with bhringraj, hibiscus, and coconut oil, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp

Free from mineral oil and silicones Cons Strong herbal scent

9. Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and Growth

Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil is a strengthening and growth-promoting hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and nourishing the scalp. It is enriched with Spanish rosemary oil, which strengthens the hair roots and promotes hair growth.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Improves scalp health

Pure and natural Cons Strong herbal scent

10. Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil

Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil is a rejuvenating and revitalizing hair oil that helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair regrowth. It is enriched with a blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils, which nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros Promotes hair regrowth

Nourishes the scalp

Ethically sourced ingredients Cons Strong herbal scent

Comparison Table

Product Name Nourishes Scalp Strengthens Hair Roots Promotes Hair Growth WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl Yes Yes Yes Biotoque Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Soulflower Rosemary Hair and Skin Oil Yes Yes Yes Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Dr Batra's Hair Nourishment Oil Enriched with Rosemary Yes Yes Yes Coco Soul Ayurvedic Bhringraj and Hibiscus Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary Hair Oil for Strengthens and Growth Yes Yes Yes Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl is the best value for money product, as it is enriched with natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, and effectively reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth.

Best overall product: Tribe Concepts 10-Day Miracle Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product, with its blend of 17 Ayurvedic herbs and oils that nourish the scalp, strengthen the hair follicles, and promote hair regrowth.

How to find the best hair oil for hair fall: To find the best hair oil for hair fall, consider your hair type, preferences, and ingredients. Look for oils rich in nutrients like coconut, almond, and argan oil, known for nourishing and strengthening hair follicles.

FAQs on Best Hair Oil for Hair Fall What are the best ingredients to look for in a hair oil for hair fall control? Look for natural ingredients such as onion oil, bhringraj, and rosemary oil, which are known for their effectiveness in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Are these hair oils suitable for all hair types? Yes, these hair oils are suitable for all hair types and can be used by both men and women. Do these hair oils have any side effects? These hair oils are made from natural ingredients and do not have any known side effects. However, it is recommended to do a patch test before using any new hair oil. How long does it take to see results with these hair oils? Results may vary from person to person, but with regular use, you can expect to see a reduction in hair fall and improvement in hair texture within a few weeks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

