Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best hair oils for healthy and beautiful hair: 10 worthy mentions

Last Published on Feb 15, 2024 17:21 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Best hair oils nourish, strengthen and add shine, promoting healthy and beautiful hair. Choose oils rich in vitamins like Blackseed, Rosemary, onion, coconut or almond for optimal results. Read More

When it comes to maintaining healthy, luscious hair, the right hair oil can make all the difference. With an abundance of options available in the market, choosing the best one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best hair oils that are highly effective in promoting hair health naturally. Whether you are looking to reduce dandruff, strengthen your hair, or control hair fall, we have covered it all. Read on to find the perfect hair oil for your specific hair care needs.

1. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a blend of natural ingredients that nourish and strengthen the hair. It helps in controlling hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth.

Pros

  • Promotes healthy hair growth
  • Strengthens and nourishes the hair
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Strong fragrance may not be suitable for everyone

2. Clensta Rosemary Hair Oil

Clensta Rosemary Hair Oil is enriched with the goodness of rosemary and other natural ingredients that help in reducing hair fall, strengthening the hair, and providing a soothing fragrance.

Pros

  • Reduces hair fall and strengthens hair
  • Soothes the scalp and provides a refreshing fragrance
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely dry hair

3. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil is a potent blend of natural oils and Redensyl that helps in reducing hair fall, promoting hair regrowth, and nourishing the scalp.

Pros

  • Reduces hair fall and promotes hair regrowth
  • Nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • Strong fragrance may not be suitable for everyone

Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is formulated with natural ingredients that help in reducing dandruff, promoting healthy hair growth, and nourishing the scalp.

Pros

  • Reduces dandruff and promotes healthy hair growth
  • Nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • May have a strong herbal scent

5. Soulflower Natural Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair Oil

Soulflower Natural Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair Oil is a nourishing blend of rosemary, lavender, and other natural oils that promote healthy hair growth and strengthen the hair.

Pros

  • Promotes healthy hair growth and strengthens the hair
  • Nourishes the scalp and adds shine to the hair
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • May not be suitable for oily scalp

6. Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil

Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is enriched with the goodness of almond oil and vitamin E, which helps in nourishing the hair, controlling hair fall, and promoting healthy hair growth.

Pros

  • Nourishes the hair and controls hair fall
  • Non-sticky formula for easy application
  • Adds shine and luster to the hair

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely dry hair

7. Parachute Coconut Oil

Parachute Coconut Oil is a versatile and natural oil that can be used for hair care, skincare, and cooking. It is rich in nutrients that nourish the hair and scalp.

Pros

  • Versatile oil for hair care, skincare, and cooking
  • Nourishes the hair and scalp
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • Strong coconut scent may not be suitable for everyone

Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is a clinically proven formula that helps in reducing hair fall, promoting healthy hair growth, and nourishing the hair and scalp.

Pros

  • Clinically proven to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth
  • Nourishes the hair and scalp
  • Non-greasy formula for easy application

Cons

  • May have a strong herbal scent

9. Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil

Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair Oil is a potent blend of natural ingredients that help in reducing hair fall, promoting healthy hair growth, and nourishing the scalp.

Pros

  • Reduces hair fall and promotes healthy hair growth
  • Nourishes the scalp and strengthens the hair
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • May have a strong herbal scent

10. Dabur Almond Hair Oil

Dabur Almond Hair Oil is enriched with the goodness of almond oil and vitamin E, which helps in nourishing the hair, controlling hair fall, and promoting healthy hair growth.

Pros

  • Nourishes the hair and controls hair fall
  • Non-sticky formula for easy application
  • Adds shine and luster to the hair

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely dry hair

Comparison Table

Product NameStrengthens HairPromotes Hair GrowthNourishes ScalpControls Hair FallReduces DandruffAdds Shine
WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoYes
Clensta Rosemary Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoNo
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with RedensylYesYesYesYesNoYes
Avimee Keshpallav Hair OilYesYesYesYesYesNo
Soulflower Natural Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoYes
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoYes
Parachute Coconut OilNoNoYesNoNoYes
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoNo
Kesh King Ayurvedic Scalp and Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoNo
Dabur Almond Hair OilYesYesYesYesNoYes

Best value for money:

Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is the best value for money as it effectively reduces dandruff, promotes healthy hair growth, and nourishes the scalp, all at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl stands out as the best overall product with its ability to reduce hair fall, promote hair regrowth, and nourish the scalp, making it a holistic solution for healthy hair.

How to find the best hair oil:

To find the best hair oil, consider your hair type, concerns, and preferences. Look for oils rich in nutrients like argan, coconut, or jojoba, suited to your needs. Check for purity, organic certification, and reviews. Experiment with small amounts and observe how your hair responds to determine the most effective option.

FAQs on best hair oil

Yes, the hair oils mentioned in the article are suitable for all hair types and do not have any harmful effects.
Some of the hair oils have a strong fragrance, while others have a mild or soothing fragrance, catering to different preferences.
Yes, some of the hair oils are specifically formulated to reduce dandruff and promote a healthy scalp.
Yes, the hair oils listed in the article are known for their ability to control hair fall and promote healthy hair growth.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Hair-care Stories