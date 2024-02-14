Best oils for hair growth in India: Natural oils for healthy strands, 10 picks

Are you looking for the best oil for hair growth? We have curated a list of the top 10 hair growth oils available in India. These natural oils are known for promoting healthy hair growth, reducing hair fall, and nourishing the scalp. Whether you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair, these oils are packed with essential nutrients to revitalize and rejuvenate your hair.
Read on to find the perfect hair care oil for your specific needs and concerns.
1. Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is formulated with 100% natural ingredients and is clinically proven to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It is enriched with Bringharaj, Amla, and Virgin Coconut Oil to nourish the scalp and strengthen the roots.
Pros
Clinically proven to reduce hair fall
Promotes hair growth naturally
Cons
Slightly expensive
2. Natural Hair Oil for Promoting Hair Growth
This natural hair oil is designed to hydrate the scalp, reduce wrinkles, and promote healthy hair growth. It is free from silicones and harmful chemicals, making it suitable for all hair types.
Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil is infused with the goodness of Bhringraj and other essential oils to nourish the scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote healthy hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Nourishes the scalp
Reduces dandruff naturally
Cons
Strong herbal scent
4. Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil
Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil is known for its stimulating and revitalizing properties for hair growth. It nourishes the scalp, reduces hair fall, and promotes thicker, healthier hair.
Pros
Stimulates hair growth
Promotes healthier hair naturally
Cons
Strong herbal fragrance
5. Nat Habit Hair Oil for Thickness and Growth
Nat Habit Hair Oil is formulated to promote thicker, healthier hair without any preservatives or harmful chemicals. It nourishes the scalp, reduces hair fall, and strengthens the hair roots.
Pros
Preservative-free formula
Strengthens hair roots naturally
Cons
May take time to show results
6. Parachute Advansed Hair Oil with Ayurvedic Extracts
Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is enriched with Ayurvedic extracts to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is suitable for all hair types and is known for its effectiveness in improving hair health.
7. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties for hair and eyelash growth. It is cold-pressed and free from any additives or preservatives, making it suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Moisturizes and nourishes hair
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
Thick consistency
8. Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil
Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil is a blend of essential oils known for promoting healthy hair growth, reducing dandruff, and nourishing the scalp. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Blend of essential oils
Reduces dandruff naturally
Cons
Strong scent
9. Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil for Reducing Dandruff
Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is specially formulated to reduce dandruff, promote healthy hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with natural ingredients and is suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Reduces dandruff naturally
Suitable for all hair types
Cons
Strong herbal fragrance
10. Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff
Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil is infused with the goodness of Rosemary and Methi to promote healthy hair growth and reduce dandruff. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.
Pros
Promotes healthy hair growth naturally
Reduces dandruff naturally
Cons
Slightly greasy texture
Comparison Table
Product Name
Promotes Healthy Hair Growth
Reduces Dandruff
Nourishes the Scalp
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil
Yes
No
Yes
Natural Hair Oil for Promoting Hair Growth
Yes
No
Yes
Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil
Yes
No
Yes
Nat Habit Hair Oil for Thickness and Growth
Yes
No
Yes
Parachute Advansed Hair Oil with Ayurvedic Extracts
Yes
No
Yes
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth
Yes
No
Yes
Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil for Reducing Dandruff
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil offers the best value for money as it is infused with Bhringraj and essential oils to promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and nourish the scalp. It is suitable for all hair types and provides effective results at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff stands out as the best overall product in this category. It is infused with Rosemary and Methi to promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and is free from harmful chemicals. Suitable for all hair types, this oil offers comprehensive care for your hair and scalp.
How to find the best oil for hair growth:
To find the best oil for hair growth, consider your hair type and specific needs. Look for oils like coconut, argan, or castor oil, known for promoting hair growth. Check for purity and quality, opting for cold-pressed or organic options. Experiment to find the oil that works best for you.
FAQs on best oil for hair growth
Hair growth oils promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and nourish the scalp, resulting in thicker, stronger, and lustrous hair.
Yes, the hair growth oils listed are suitable for all hair types and provide effective results for various hair concerns.
No, these hair oils are free from harmful chemicals and are formulated with natural ingredients to provide safe and effective care for your hair and scalp.
It is recommended to massage the hair growth oils into the scalp and leave them on for a few hours or overnight for best results. Use them regularly for optimal benefits.
