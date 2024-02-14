Best oils for hair growth in India: Natural oils for healthy strands, 10 picks

Are you looking for the best oil for hair growth? We have curated a list of the top 10 hair growth oils available in India. These natural oils are known for promoting healthy hair growth, reducing hair fall, and nourishing the scalp. Whether you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair, these oils are packed with essential nutrients to revitalize and rejuvenate your hair. Read on to find the perfect hair care oil for your specific needs and concerns.

1. Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil

Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is formulated with 100% natural ingredients and is clinically proven to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It is enriched with Bringharaj, Amla, and Virgin Coconut Oil to nourish the scalp and strengthen the roots.

Pros Clinically proven to reduce hair fall

Promotes hair growth naturally Cons Slightly expensive

2. Natural Hair Oil for Promoting Hair Growth

This natural hair oil is designed to hydrate the scalp, reduce wrinkles, and promote healthy hair growth. It is free from silicones and harmful chemicals, making it suitable for all hair types.

Pros Hydrates the scalp

Promotes healthy hair growth naturally Cons May not be suitable for all hair types

Also read: Best sunscreens for oily skin: Absorb excess oil on skin, prevent acne breakouts 3. Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil

Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil is infused with the goodness of Bhringraj and other essential oils to nourish the scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote healthy hair growth. It is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Nourishes the scalp

Reduces dandruff naturally Cons Strong herbal scent

4. Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil

Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil is known for its stimulating and revitalizing properties for hair growth. It nourishes the scalp, reduces hair fall, and promotes thicker, healthier hair.

Pros Stimulates hair growth

Promotes healthier hair naturally Cons Strong herbal fragrance

5. Nat Habit Hair Oil for Thickness and Growth

Nat Habit Hair Oil is formulated to promote thicker, healthier hair without any preservatives or harmful chemicals. It nourishes the scalp, reduces hair fall, and strengthens the hair roots.

Pros Preservative-free formula

Strengthens hair roots naturally Cons May take time to show results

6. Parachute Advansed Hair Oil with Ayurvedic Extracts

Parachute Advansed Hair Oil is enriched with Ayurvedic extracts to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is suitable for all hair types and is known for its effectiveness in improving hair health.

Pros Enriched with Ayurvedic extracts

Suitable for all hair types Cons Slightly greasy texture

Also read: 5 best hair growth oils for healthy and lustrous hair 7. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth

UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties for hair and eyelash growth. It is cold-pressed and free from any additives or preservatives, making it suitable for all hair types.

Pros Moisturizes and nourishes hair

Suitable for all hair types Cons Thick consistency

8. Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil

Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil is a blend of essential oils known for promoting healthy hair growth, reducing dandruff, and nourishing the scalp. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Blend of essential oils

Reduces dandruff naturally Cons Strong scent

9. Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil for Reducing Dandruff

Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is specially formulated to reduce dandruff, promote healthy hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with natural ingredients and is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Reduces dandruff naturally

Suitable for all hair types Cons Strong herbal fragrance

10. Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff

Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil is infused with the goodness of Rosemary and Methi to promote healthy hair growth and reduce dandruff. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Promotes healthy hair growth naturally

Reduces dandruff naturally Cons Slightly greasy texture

Comparison Table

Product Name Promotes Healthy Hair Growth Reduces Dandruff Nourishes the Scalp Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil Yes No Yes Natural Hair Oil for Promoting Hair Growth Yes No Yes Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil Yes No Yes Nat Habit Hair Oil for Thickness and Growth Yes No Yes Parachute Advansed Hair Oil with Ayurvedic Extracts Yes No Yes UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Oil for Hair Growth Yes No Yes Soulflower Natural Rosemary and Lavender Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil for Reducing Dandruff Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Khadi Natural Bhringraj Hair Oil offers the best value for money as it is infused with Bhringraj and essential oils to promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and nourish the scalp. It is suitable for all hair types and provides effective results at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil for Growth and Dandruff stands out as the best overall product in this category. It is infused with Rosemary and Methi to promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and is free from harmful chemicals. Suitable for all hair types, this oil offers comprehensive care for your hair and scalp.

How to find the best oil for hair growth: To find the best oil for hair growth, consider your hair type and specific needs. Look for oils like coconut, argan, or castor oil, known for promoting hair growth. Check for purity and quality, opting for cold-pressed or organic options. Experiment to find the oil that works best for you.

FAQs on best oil for hair growth What are the key benefits of using hair growth oils? Hair growth oils promote healthy hair growth, reduce dandruff, and nourish the scalp, resulting in thicker, stronger, and lustrous hair. Are these hair growth oils suitable for all hair types? Yes, the hair growth oils listed are suitable for all hair types and provide effective results for various hair concerns. Do these hair oils contain harmful chemicals? No, these hair oils are free from harmful chemicals and are formulated with natural ingredients to provide safe and effective care for your hair and scalp. What is the recommended usage of these hair growth oils? It is recommended to massage the hair growth oils into the scalp and leave them on for a few hours or overnight for best results. Use them regularly for optimal benefits.

