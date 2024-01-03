Best IFB front load washing machines: Top 10 matches for spotless results

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:29 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

IFB front load washing machines are known for their advanced technology and superior performance. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 IFB front load washing machines available on Amazon India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a comprehensive model with advanced settings or a budget-friendly option with essential features, we've got you covered.

1. IFB ELENA SXS 6510 The IFB ELENA SXS 6510 is a comprehensive front load washing machine with a range of advanced features. It offers a generous capacity, multiple wash programs, and a high-speed spin cycle for efficient cleaning. The machine also features a durable stainless steel drum and a user-friendly control panel. Specifications of IFB ELENA SXS 6510: Capacity: 6.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Control Panel: User-Friendly

Pros Generous capacity

Multiple wash programs

High-speed spin cycle Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Our Pick IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (ELENA SXS 6510, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 31,290 16% off ₹ 26,290 from

2. IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 The IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 is the best front-load washing machine with advanced features for efficient and convenient laundry care. It offers a large capacity, steam wash technology, and a built-in heater for thorough cleaning. The machine also features a sleek design and a digital display for easy operation. Specifications of IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012: Capacity: 8 kg

Wash Programs: Steam Wash

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Heater: Built-In

Display: Digital

Pros Large capacity

Steam wash technology

Built-in heater Cons Higher price point

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO SXS 8012, 2023 Model, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty ₹ 41,990 from

3. IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012 The IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012 is a premium front-load washing machine with advanced features for efficient and convenient laundry care. It offers a large capacity, steam wash technology, and a built-in heater for thorough cleaning. The machine also features a sleek design and a digital display for easy operation. Specifications of IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012: Capacity: 8 kg

Wash Programs: Steam Wash

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Heater: Built-In

Display: Digital

Pros Large capacity

Steam wash technology

Built-in heater Cons Higher price point

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO MXS 8012, 2023 Model, Mocha, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 48,990 6% off ₹ 45,999 from

Also Read: 10 best IFB front load washing machines: Shopping guide 4. IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 The IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 is a budget-friendly front-load washing machine with essential features for everyday laundry needs. It offers a compact capacity, multiple wash programs, and a convenient control panel for easy operation. The machine also features a durable build and energy-efficient performance. Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010: Capacity: 6 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Energy Efficiency: High

Control Panel: Convenient

Build: Durable

Pros Budget-friendly

Compact capacity

Energy-efficient performance Cons Smaller capacity

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 29,990 7% off ₹ 27,999 from

5. IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010 The IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010 is a budget-friendly front-load washing machine with essential features for everyday laundry needs. It offers a compact capacity, multiple wash programs, and a convenient control panel for easy operation. The machine also features a durable build and energy-efficient performance. Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010: Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Energy Efficiency: High

Control Panel: Convenient

Build: Durable

Pros Budget-friendly

Compact capacity

Energy-efficient performance Cons Smaller capacity

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA MSS 7010, 2023 Model, Metallic Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

Also Read: 10 best IFB front load washing machines: September 2023 guide 6. IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010 The IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 is a budget-friendly front-load washing machine with essential features for everyday laundry needs. It offers a compact capacity, multiple wash programs, and a convenient control panel for easy operation. The machine also features a durable build and energy-efficient performance. Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010: Capacity: 6 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Energy Efficiency: High

Control Panel: Convenient

Build: Durable

Pros Budget-friendly

Compact capacity

Energy-efficient performance Cons Smaller capacity

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA BXS 6008, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

7. IFB Fully Automatic Senator WSS Steam The IFB Fully Automatic Senator WSS Steam is a premium front-load washing machine with advanced features for efficient and convenient laundry care. It offers a large capacity, steam wash technology, and a built-in heater for thorough cleaning. The machine also features a sleek design and a digital display for easy operation. Specifications of IFB Fully Automatic Senator WSS Steam: Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: Steam Wash

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Heater: Built-In

Display: Digital

Pros Large capacity

Steam wash technology

Built-in heater Cons Higher price point

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Steam Refresh (SENATOR WSS 8014, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 45,690 16% off ₹ 38,490 from

8. IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 is a comprehensive front-load washing machine with a range of advanced features. It offers a generous capacity, multiple wash programs, and a high-speed spin cycle for efficient cleaning. The machine also features a durable stainless steel drum and a user-friendly control panel. Specifications of IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014: Capacity: 9 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Control Panel: User-Friendly

Pros Generous capacity

Multiple wash programs

High-speed spin cycle Cons May be expensive for some buyers

IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (EXECUTIVE MXC 9014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 60,990 27% off ₹ 44,490 from

9. IFB NEO DIVA VXS 6010 The IFB NEO DIVA VXS 6010 is a comprehensive front-load washing machine with a range of advanced features. It offers a generous capacity, multiple wash programs, and a high-speed spin cycle for efficient cleaning. The machine also features a durable stainless steel drum and a user-friendly control panel. Specifications of IFB NEO DIVA VXS 6010: Capacity: 6 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Control Panel: User-Friendly

Pros Generous capacity

Multiple wash programs

High-speed spin cycle Cons May be expensive for some buyers

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (NEO DIVA VXS 6010, White, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) ₹ 34,390 20% off ₹ 27,500 from

10. IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 The IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 is a comprehensive front-load washing machine with a range of advanced features. It offers a generous capacity, multiple wash programs, and a high-speed spin cycle for efficient cleaning. The machine also features a durable stainless steel drum and a user-friendly control panel. Specifications of IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010: Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Control Panel: User-Friendly

Pros Generous capacity

Multiple wash programs

High-speed spin cycle Cons May be expensive for some buyers

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Products IFB ELENA SXS 6510 IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012 IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 IFB DIVA AQUA MSS 7010 IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 IFB Fully Automatic Senator WSS Steam IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 IFB NEO DIVA VXS 6010 IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 Capacity 6.5 kg 8 kg 8 kg 6 kg 7 kg 6 kg 7 kg 9 kg 6 kg 7 kg Wash Programs Multiple Steam Wash Steam Wash Multiple Multiple Multiple Steam Wash Multiple Multiple Multiple Spin Speed 1200 RPM 1200 RPM 1200 RPM N/A N/A N/A 1400 RPM 1400 RPM 1200 RPM 1200 RPM

Best value for money: The IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and essential features for everyday laundry needs. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a reliable and cost-effective washing machine without compromising on performance and quality.

Best overall product: The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a generous capacity, advanced features, and high-speed performance. It is a comprehensive washing machine suitable for larger households and heavy-duty laundry needs.

How to find the perfect IFB front-load washing machine? The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a generous capacity, advanced features, and high-speed performance. It is a comprehensive washing machine suitable for larger households and heavy-duty laundry needs.

FAQs on ifb front load washing machine What is the capacity of the IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012? The IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 has a capacity of 8 kg, making it suitable for medium to large-sized households. Are the IFB DIVA AQUA series washing machines energy-efficient? Yes, the IFB DIVA AQUA series washing machines are designed to be energy-efficient, helping you save on electricity costs while maintaining high performance. Do the IFB front load washing machines come with a warranty? Yes, all IFB front load washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and reliable support. What is the difference between the IFB ELENA SXS 6510 and the IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010? The main difference lies in the capacity and specific features. The IFB ELENA SXS 6510 has a capacity of 6.5 kg, while the IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 has a capacity of 7 kg, catering to different household needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so