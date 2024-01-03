Best Bluetooth speakers under 5000:Amplify your audio with affordable 10 options

Are you in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker under 5000? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have listed the 10 best Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon India. Whether you're looking for a compact portable speaker or a rugged, waterproof model, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your home theatre setup or outdoor adventures.
1. Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker
The Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker is a compact and lightweight option that delivers powerful sound. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker:
- 10W power output
- 8 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
2. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a balanced sound with deep bass. It also features an inbuilt FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack for non-Bluetooth devices. With a built-in microphone, it can also be used for hands-free calling.
Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 10W power output
- 6 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Inbuilt FM radio
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
3. Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker
The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and portable option with an extra bass feature. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also supports a wireless party chain for a multi-speaker setup.
Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 5W power output
- 16 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- Extra bass feature
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
4. Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker
The Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker is a super compact and lightweight option with a stylish design. It is perfect for on-the-go use and features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it is suitable for outdoor use.
Specifications of Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 3W power output
- 6 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- Super compact and lightweight
- IPX5 water-resistant
5. boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive sound with its 52mm dynamic drivers. It also features an IPX7 waterproof and shockproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor use. With Bluetooth v5.0, it offers seamless connectivity.
Specifications of boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 5W power output
- 4 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- IPX7 is waterproof and shockproof
- 52mm dynamic drivers
6. boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker
The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB inputs. With an IPX6 water and dust resistance rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go.
Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker:
- 30W power output
- 7 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
- IPX6 water and dust resistance
- Built-in power bank
7. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a rich and immersive sound experience. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 12W power output
- 5 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Rich and immersive sound
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
9. MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker
The MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker offers a versatile and portable audio solution. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
Specifications of MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker:
- 6W power output
- 8 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
- Versatile and portable design
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
10. JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers a powerful and clear sound with its dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go.
Specifications of JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- 10W power output
- 8 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- IPX7 waterproof
- Dual passive radiators
Best value for money:
The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its multi-compatibility options and built-in power bank feature. It provides a versatile audio solution for a wide range of devices while also serving as a power source on the go.
Best overall product:
The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category with its compact and portable design, long battery life, and extra bass feature. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering a high-quality audio experience.
How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker under 5000?
