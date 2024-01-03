Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best Bluetooth speakers under 5000:Amplify your audio with affordable 10 options

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:41 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
top jbl bluetooth speakers

Summary:

Bluetooth speaker under 5000: Find the perfect Bluetooth speaker under 5000 for your needs with our detailed comparison and product details. Discover the best value for money and the top overall product in this listicle format. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker: 90dB Loud Sound Deep Bass IP67 Waterproof Small Speaker Built-in Strap, 12H Playtime Long Battery Powerbank for Outdoor Camping Biking, 120ft Bluetooth Range

₹9,999 50% off
item

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue)

₹2,499 60% off
item

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small

₹4,990 28% off
item

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

₹4,990 14% off
item

boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 9 Hours Battery, RGB LEDs, IPX7 and TWS Feature(Black)

₹6,990 43% off
item

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm)

₹8,999 50% off
item

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Black)

₹3,499 40% off
item

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)

₹3,499 40% off
item

MLOVE BV800 Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker Portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio and Supports a Micro SD Card & USB Memory, Black

₹5,248 14% off
item

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹3,999 30% off

Are you in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker under 5000? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have listed the 10 best Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon India. Whether you're looking for a compact portable speaker or a rugged, waterproof model, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your home theatre setup or outdoor adventures.

1. Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker

The Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker is a compact and lightweight option that delivers powerful sound. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker:

  • 10W power output
  • 8 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Powerful sound output
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Waterproof and dustproof

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
Our Pick cellpic

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker: 90dB Loud Sound Deep Bass IP67 Waterproof Small Speaker Built-in Strap, 12H Playtime Long Battery Powerbank for Outdoor Camping Biking, 120ft Bluetooth Range

₹ 9,999 50% off

2. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a balanced sound with deep bass. It also features an inbuilt FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack for non-Bluetooth devices. With a built-in microphone, it can also be used for hands-free calling.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 10W power output
  • 6 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Inbuilt FM radio
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Balanced sound with deep bass
  • Inbuilt FM radio
  • Hands-free calling feature

Cons

  • Short playtime
  • May not be suitable for large spaces
cellpic

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue)

₹ 2,499 60% off

Also Read: Best portable bass Bluetooth speakers: Take your music anywhere with 10 picks

3. Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and portable option with an extra bass feature. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also supports a wireless party chain for a multi-speaker setup.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 5W power output
  • 16 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
  • Extra bass feature
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Pros

  • Compact and portable
  • Long battery life
  • Extra bass feature

Cons

  • Lower power output
  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small

₹ 4,990 28% off

4. Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker is a super compact and lightweight option with a stylish design. It is perfect for on-the-go use and features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it is suitable for outdoor use.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 3W power output
  • 6 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
  • Super compact and lightweight
  • IPX5 water-resistant

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Water-resistant feature

Cons

  • Lower power output
  • Short playtime
cellpic

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

₹ 4,990 14% off

5. boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive sound with its 52mm dynamic drivers. It also features an IPX7 waterproof and shockproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor use. With Bluetooth v5.0, it offers seamless connectivity.

Specifications of boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 5W power output
  • 4 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • IPX7 is waterproof and shockproof
  • 52mm dynamic drivers

Pros

  • Immersive sound experience
  • Waterproof and shockproof
  • Seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Short playtime
  • May not be suitable for large gatherings
cellpic

boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 9 Hours Battery, RGB LEDs, IPX7 and TWS Feature(Black)

₹ 6,990 43% off

Also Read: A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under 5,000

6. boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB inputs. With an IPX6 water and dust resistance rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 30W power output
  • 7 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • IPX6 water and dust resistance
  • Built-in power bank

Pros

  • Multi-compatibility options
  • Water and dust resistance
  • Built-in power bank feature

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May be heavy for some users
cellpic

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm)

₹ 8,999 50% off

7. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a rich and immersive sound experience. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 12W power output
  • 5 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Rich and immersive sound
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Rich sound experience
  • Wide device compatibility
  • Hands-free calling feature

Cons

  • Short playtime
  • May not be suitable for outdoor use
cellpic

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Black)

₹ 3,499 40% off

8. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a balanced sound with deep bass. It also features an inbuilt FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack for non-Bluetooth devices. With a built-in microphone, it can also be used for hands-free calling.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 10W power output
  • 6 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Inbuilt FM radio
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Balanced sound with deep bass
  • Inbuilt FM radio
  • Hands-free calling feature

Cons

  • Short playtime
  • May not be suitable for large spaces
cellpic

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)

₹ 3,499 40% off

9. MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker

The MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker offers a versatile and portable audio solution. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Specifications of MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker:

  • 6W power output
  • 8 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
  • Versatile and portable design
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros

  • Versatile and portable
  • Long playtime
  • Wide device compatibility

Cons

  • Lower power output
  • May not have advanced features
cellpic

MLOVE BV800 Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker Portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio and Supports a Micro SD Card & USB Memory, Black

₹ 5,248 14% off

10. JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers a powerful and clear sound with its dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go.

Specifications of JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

  • 10W power output
  • 8 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Dual passive radiators

Pros

  • Powerful and clear sound
  • Waterproof feature
  • Built-in power bank

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May be heavy for some users
cellpic

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

₹ 3,999 30% off

Comparison Table

Product NamePower OutputPlaytimeConnectivityWaterproof RatingSpecial Feature
Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker10W8 hoursBluetooth 5.0IP67Hands-free calling
Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker10W6 hoursBluetooth, AUXNAInbuilt FM radio
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker5W16 hoursBluetooth 4.2IP67Wireless party chain
Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker3W6 hoursBluetooth 4.2IPX5NA
boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker5W4 hoursBluetooth 5.0IPX752mm dynamic drivers
boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker30W7 hoursBluetooth, AUX, USBIPX6Built-in power bank
Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker12W5 hoursBluetooth, AUXNANA
Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker10W6 hoursBluetooth, AUXNAInbuilt FM radio
MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker6W8 hoursBluetooth, AUXNANA
JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker10W8 hoursBluetooth 4.2IPX7Built-in power bank

Best value for money:

The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its multi-compatibility options and built-in power bank feature. It provides a versatile audio solution for a wide range of devices while also serving as a power source on the go.

Best overall product:

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category with its compact and portable design, long battery life, and extra bass feature. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering a high-quality audio experience.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker under 5000?

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category with its compact and portable design, long battery life, and extra bass feature. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering a high-quality audio experience.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 5000

The average battery life of these Bluetooth speakers ranges from 4 to 16 hours, depending on the model and usage.
Yes, most of the listed Bluetooth speakers feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
Many of the listed Bluetooth speakers have waterproof and dustproof ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use.
Some of the listed Bluetooth speakers feature Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, offering multi-compatibility options.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories