Best Bluetooth speakers under 5000:Amplify your audio with affordable 10 options

Are you in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker under 5000? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have listed the 10 best Bluetooth speakers available on Amazon India. Whether you're looking for a compact portable speaker or a rugged, waterproof model, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker for your home theatre setup or outdoor adventures.

1. Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker The Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker is a compact and lightweight option that delivers powerful sound. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Specifications of Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker: 10W power output

8 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros Powerful sound output

Compact and lightweight design

Waterproof and dustproof Cons Limited playtime

May not be suitable for large gatherings

Our Pick Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker: 90dB Loud Sound Deep Bass IP67 Waterproof Small Speaker Built-in Strap, 12H Playtime Long Battery Powerbank for Outdoor Camping Biking, 120ft Bluetooth Range ₹ 9,999 50% off ₹ 4,999 from

The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a balanced sound with deep bass. It also features an inbuilt FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack for non-Bluetooth devices. With a built-in microphone, it can also be used for hands-free calling. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 10W power output

6 hours of playtime

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Inbuilt FM radio

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros Balanced sound with deep bass

Inbuilt FM radio

Hands-free calling feature Cons Short playtime

May not be suitable for large spaces

Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker with Powerful Bass, Inbuilt-FM & Type C Charging Cable Included(Blue) ₹ 2,499 60% off ₹ 999 from

Also Read: Best portable bass Bluetooth speakers: Take your music anywhere with 10 picks 3. Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and portable option with an extra bass feature. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also supports a wireless party chain for a multi-speaker setup. Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker: 5W power output

16 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

Extra bass feature

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Pros Compact and portable

Long battery life

Extra bass feature Cons Lower power output

Limited connectivity options

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small ₹ 4,990 28% off ₹ 3,584 from

4. Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker The Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker is a super compact and lightweight option with a stylish design. It is perfect for on-the-go use and features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. Specifications of Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker: 3W power output

6 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

Super compact and lightweight

IPX5 water-resistant

Pros Stylish and compact design

Lightweight and portable

Water-resistant feature Cons Lower power output

Short playtime

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black ₹ 4,990 14% off ₹ 4,311 from

5. boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive sound with its 52mm dynamic drivers. It also features an IPX7 waterproof and shockproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor use. With Bluetooth v5.0, it offers seamless connectivity. Specifications of boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker: 5W power output

4 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX7 is waterproof and shockproof

52mm dynamic drivers

Pros Immersive sound experience

Waterproof and shockproof

Seamless connectivity Cons Short playtime

May not be suitable for large gatherings

boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 9 Hours Battery, RGB LEDs, IPX7 and TWS Feature(Black) ₹ 6,990 43% off ₹ 3,999 from

Also Read: A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under ₹ 5,000 6. boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB inputs. With an IPX6 water and dust resistance rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go. Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker: 30W power output

7 hours of playtime

Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

IPX6 water and dust resistance

Built-in power bank

Pros Multi-compatibility options

Water and dust resistance

Built-in power bank feature Cons Limited playtime

May be heavy for some users

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm) ₹ 8,999 50% off ₹ 4,499 from

7. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a rich and immersive sound experience. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker: 12W power output

5 hours of playtime

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Rich and immersive sound

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros Rich sound experience

Wide device compatibility

Hands-free calling feature Cons Short playtime

May not be suitable for outdoor use

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Black) ₹ 3,499 40% off ₹ 2,099 from

8. Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers a balanced sound with deep bass. It also features an inbuilt FM radio and a 3.5mm audio jack for non-Bluetooth devices. With a built-in microphone, it can also be used for hands-free calling. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 10W power output

6 hours of playtime

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Inbuilt FM radio

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros Balanced sound with deep bass

Inbuilt FM radio

Hands-free calling feature Cons Short playtime

May not be suitable for large spaces

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue) ₹ 3,499 40% off ₹ 2,099 from

9. MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker The MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker offers a versatile and portable audio solution. With Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it is compatible with a wide range of devices. It also features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Specifications of MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker: 6W power output

8 hours of playtime

Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Versatile and portable design

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Pros Versatile and portable

Long playtime

Wide device compatibility Cons Lower power output

May not have advanced features

MLOVE BV800 Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker Portable Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio and Supports a Micro SD Card & USB Memory, Black ₹ 5,248 14% off ₹ 4,500 from

10. JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers a powerful and clear sound with its dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it is suitable for outdoor use. It also features a built-in power bank for charging devices on the go. Specifications of JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 10W power output

8 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity

IPX7 waterproof

Dual passive radiators

Pros Powerful and clear sound

Waterproof feature

Built-in power bank Cons Limited playtime

May be heavy for some users

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) ₹ 3,999 30% off ₹ 2,799 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Power Output Playtime Connectivity Waterproof Rating Special Feature Tribit StormBox Micro Portable Speaker 10W 8 hours Bluetooth 5.0 IP67 Hands-free calling Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker 10W 6 hours Bluetooth, AUX NA Inbuilt FM radio Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker 5W 16 hours Bluetooth 4.2 IP67 Wireless party chain Sony SRS-XB01 Bluetooth Speaker 3W 6 hours Bluetooth 4.2 IPX5 NA boAt Stone 190 Bluetooth Speaker 5W 4 hours Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 52mm dynamic drivers boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker 30W 7 hours Bluetooth, AUX, USB IPX6 Built-in power bank Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker 12W 5 hours Bluetooth, AUX NA NA Portronics SoundDrum Portable Bluetooth Speaker 10W 6 hours Bluetooth, AUX NA Inbuilt FM radio MLOVE Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speaker 6W 8 hours Bluetooth, AUX NA NA JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker 10W 8 hours Bluetooth 4.2 IPX7 Built-in power bank

Best value for money: The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its multi-compatibility options and built-in power bank feature. It provides a versatile audio solution for a wide range of devices while also serving as a power source on the go.

Best overall product: The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category with its compact and portable design, long battery life, and extra bass feature. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering a high-quality audio experience.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker under 5000? The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best overall product in this category with its compact and portable design, long battery life, and extra bass feature. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, delivering a high-quality audio experience.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker under 5000 What is the average battery life of these Bluetooth speakers? The average battery life of these Bluetooth speakers ranges from 4 to 16 hours, depending on the model and usage. Do these speakers support hands-free calling? Yes, most of the listed Bluetooth speakers feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Are these speakers suitable for outdoor use? Many of the listed Bluetooth speakers have waterproof and dustproof ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use. Do these speakers offer multi-compatibility options? Some of the listed Bluetooth speakers feature Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, offering multi-compatibility options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.