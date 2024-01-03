Icon
Best convection microwave ovens under ₹15000 in India: Top 10 options

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:15 IST
best convection microwave ovens under rs 15000

Summary:

Best convection microwave ovens: Looking for a convection microwave oven under 15000? Check out our top 10 picks with detailed product reviews, comparisons, and price list.

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
item

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
item

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

₹20,390 27% off
item

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)
item

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

₹9,590 8% off
item

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)
item

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)
item

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹14,490 25% off
item

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5, Black, With Starter Kit)
item

Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven with Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus and Child Lock Feature, Black

Are you in the market for a convection microwave oven under 15000? In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 best convection microwave ovens available in India. Whether you're looking for a microwave for home use or the best oven for your needs, we've got you covered. We'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision on which microwave to buy.

1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a sleek mirror finish, this microwave is not only stylish but also powerful. It comes with a host of features such as convection, grill, and microwave cooking options, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Power: 1000 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Sleek mirror finish

Cons

  • Limited capacity
Our Pick cellpic

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

2. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a black beauty that offers convection, grill, and microwave cooking options. With a capacity of 27 liters, this microwave is suitable for a variety of cooking needs. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 27 liters
  • Power: 1000 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Elegant design

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
cellpic

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

3. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is a sleek and efficient option for your kitchen. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its black finish and LED display make it a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Power: 2200 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • High power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

₹ 20,390 27% off

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

4. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL is a powerful and efficient option for grilling and microwave cooking. With a capacity of 23 liters, this microwave is suitable for small to medium-sized families. Its black design and touch control panel make it user-friendly and stylish.

Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Powerful grilling
  • User-friendly design

Cons

  • Limited capacity for microwave cooking
cellpic

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

5. IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0 is a compact and efficient microwave for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 25 liters, this microwave offers multiple cooking options including microwave, grill, and convection. Its silver finish and touch control panel make it a sleek addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power: 1400 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large families
cellpic

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

₹ 9,590 8% off

6. LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB is a stylish and efficient option for grilling and microwave cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave is suitable for small families and individuals. Its black design and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Efficient cooking

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large families
cellpic

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)

7. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook

The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a compact and efficient option for convection cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its stylish design and touch control panel make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large families
cellpic

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

8. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its metallic finish and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 1200 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Modern design

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large families
cellpic

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹ 14,490 25% off

Also read: Best microwaves under 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

9. IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 is a spacious and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its sleek design and touch control panel make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Power: 2200 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Spacious design
  • Efficient cooking

Cons

  • High power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5, Black, With Starter Kit)

10. Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR

The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its sleek design and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Modern design

Cons

  • High power consumption
cellpic

Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven with Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus and Child Lock Feature, Black

Comparison Table

CapacityPowerControl Type
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG23 liters1000 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG27 liters1000 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC230 liters2200 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL23 liters800 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ025 liters1400 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB20 liters700 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook20 liters800 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
IFB Convection Microwave 20SC220 liters1200 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ030 liters2200 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR30 liters2000 wattsTouch Key Pad (Membrane)

Best value for money:

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL offers the best value for money with its powerful grilling capabilities and user-friendly design. It's an ideal choice for those looking for an efficient and budget-friendly microwave.

Best overall product:

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 stands out as the best overall product in this category with its spacious design and efficient cooking options. It's perfect for large families and individuals looking for a versatile and powerful microwave.

How to find the perfect microwave under 15000:



FAQs on microwave under 15000

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 has a capacity of 30 liters, making it suitable for large families.
Yes, the Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL features a user-friendly touch control panel.
The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB has a power consumption of 700 watts, making it an energy-efficient option.
Yes, the Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR features a modern and sleek design.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

