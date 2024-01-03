Best convection microwave ovens under ₹15000 in India: Top 10 options

Are you in the market for a convection microwave oven under 15000? In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 best convection microwave ovens available in India. Whether you're looking for a microwave for home use or the best oven for your needs, we've got you covered. We'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision on which microwave to buy.

1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a sleek mirror finish, this microwave is not only stylish but also powerful. It comes with a host of features such as convection, grill, and microwave cooking options, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 1000 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Versatile cooking options

Sleek mirror finish Cons Limited capacity

2. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a black beauty that offers convection, grill, and microwave cooking options. With a capacity of 27 liters, this microwave is suitable for a variety of cooking needs. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave Capacity: 27 liters

Power: 1000 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Large capacity

Elegant design Cons Slightly expensive

3. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is a sleek and efficient option for your kitchen. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its black finish and LED display make it a stylish addition to any home. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Capacity: 30 liters

Power: 2200 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Large capacity

Sleek design Cons High power consumption

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 4. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL is a powerful and efficient option for grilling and microwave cooking. With a capacity of 23 liters, this microwave is suitable for small to medium-sized families. Its black design and touch control panel make it user-friendly and stylish. Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Powerful grilling

User-friendly design Cons Limited capacity for microwave cooking

5. IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0 The IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0 is a compact and efficient microwave for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 25 liters, this microwave offers multiple cooking options including microwave, grill, and convection. Its silver finish and touch control panel make it a sleek addition to any kitchen. Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0 Capacity: 25 liters

Power: 1400 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Compact design

Versatile cooking options Cons Limited capacity for large families

6. LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB is a stylish and efficient option for grilling and microwave cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave is suitable for small families and individuals. Its black design and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen. Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Stylish design

Efficient cooking Cons Limited capacity for large families

7. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a compact and efficient option for convection cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its stylish design and touch control panel make it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Compact design

Versatile cooking options Cons Limited capacity for large families

8. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 20 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its metallic finish and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 1200 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Versatile cooking options

Modern design Cons Limited capacity for large families

Also read: Best microwaves under ₹ 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks 9. IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 is a spacious and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its sleek design and touch control panel make it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave Capacity: 30 liters

Power: 2200 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Spacious design

Efficient cooking Cons High power consumption

10. Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR is a versatile and efficient option for your cooking needs. With a capacity of 30 liters, this microwave offers a range of cooking options including convection, grill, and microwave. Its sleek design and touch control panel make it a modern addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Capacity: 30 liters

Power: 2000 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Versatile cooking options

Modern design Cons High power consumption

Comparison Table

Capacity Power Control Type Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT353BFDG 23 liters 1000 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG 27 liters 1000 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 30 liters 2200 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL 23 liters 800 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) IFB Microwave 25PM2S-IFBJ0 25 liters 1400 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB 20 liters 700 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook 20 liters 800 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 20 liters 1200 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 30 liters 2200 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR 30 liters 2000 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Best value for money: The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL offers the best value for money with its powerful grilling capabilities and user-friendly design. It's an ideal choice for those looking for an efficient and budget-friendly microwave.

Best overall product: The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 stands out as the best overall product in this category with its spacious design and efficient cooking options. It's perfect for large families and individuals looking for a versatile and powerful microwave.

FAQs on microwave under 15000 What is the capacity of the IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0? The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5-IFBJ0 has a capacity of 30 liters, making it suitable for large families. Does the Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL have a touch control panel? Yes, the Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK-TL features a user-friendly touch control panel. What is the power consumption of the LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB? The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB has a power consumption of 700 watts, making it an energy-efficient option. Does the Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR have a sleek design? Yes, the Morphy Richards Convection Microwave 30MCGR features a modern and sleek design.

