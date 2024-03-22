Best professional badminton rackets: Top 9 picks that deliver high performance

Last Published on Mar 23, 2024 06:00 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top-rated pro-grade badminton rackets that are efficient for advanced players. Compare the best rackets available in the market and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences. Read More Read Less

Are you an advanced badminton player looking for a professional-grade racket to enhance your game? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 9 best professional badminton rackets for advanced players. Whether you're looking for power, control, or speed, we have something for everyone. These rackets are designed to meet the needs of advanced players and provide the performance and durability required for intense gameplay. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each racket to find the perfect one for you.

1. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket is designed for players who seek a lightweight and easy-to-handle racket. It offers excellent control and maneuverability, making it perfect for fast-paced rallies. The racket is made of high-quality materials to ensure durability and performance.

Pros Lightweight and easy to handle

Provides excellent control and maneuverability Cons May not provide enough power for aggressive players

2. Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket is known for its powerful and precise performance. It is designed to provide explosive power and speed, making it ideal for aggressive players. The racket's carbon fiber construction ensures strength and stability during intense gameplay.

Pros Provides explosive power and speed

Carbon fiber construction for strength and stability Cons May feel slightly heavy for some players

3. Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket is designed to deliver exceptional control and accuracy. It offers a perfect balance of power and finesse, making it suitable for versatile playing styles. The racket's high-quality graphite construction ensures durability and performance.

Pros Exceptional control and accuracy

Perfect balance of power and finesse Cons May lack the explosive power desired by aggressive players

Also read: Best badminton racket brands that offer quality and precision, top 8 options 4. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket is known for its lightweight design and exceptional maneuverability. It offers a perfect blend of power and speed, making it suitable for aggressive players. The racket's superlite carbon fiber construction ensures strength and stability.

Pros Lightweight design and exceptional maneuverability

Perfect blend of power and speed Cons May feel too light for players who prefer a heavier racket

5. Calibar Carbon Graphite Racquet

The Calibar Carbon Graphite Racquet is designed for players who seek a perfect balance of power and control. It offers a sturdy and durable construction, making it suitable for intense gameplay. The racquet's graphite frame ensures stability and performance on the court.

Pros Perfect balance of power and control

Sturdy and durable construction Cons May feel slightly heavy for players who prefer a lightweight racquet

6. Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket is known for its powerful and precise performance. It is designed to provide explosive power and speed, making it ideal for aggressive players. The racket's carbon fiber construction ensures strength and stability during intense gameplay.

Pros Provides explosive power and speed

Carbon fiber construction for strength and stability Cons May feel slightly heavy for some players

7. Li-Ning Turbo Strung Carbon Racket

The Li-Ning Turbo Strung Carbon Racket is designed for players who seek explosive power and speed. It offers a lightweight and easy-to-handle design, making it perfect for aggressive gameplay. The racket's carbon construction ensures strength and stability on the court.

Pros Explosive power and speed

Lightweight and easy-to-handle design Cons May lack finesse and control for versatile playing styles

Also read: Best badminton rackets under ₹ 3000 in India: Top 10 options compared 8. YONEX Badminton Racquet Astrox Tension

The YONEX Badminton Racquet Astrox Tension is designed to deliver exceptional power and precision. It offers a unique combination of speed and control, making it suitable for advanced players. The racquet's advanced tension technology ensures optimal performance on the court.

Pros Exceptional power and precision

Unique combination of speed and control Cons May feel slightly stiff for players who prefer a more flexible racquet

9. Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket

The Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket is known for its versatility and performance. It offers a perfect blend of power and control, making it suitable for various playing styles. The racket's graphite construction ensures durability and stability during intense gameplay.

Pros Versatile and performance-driven

Perfect blend of power and control Cons May feel slightly heavy for players who prefer a lightweight racquet

Professional Badminton Racket Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Weight Flex Head Shape String Tension Grip Size Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket 5U (75-79.9g) Hi-Flex Isometric 19-24 lbs G4 Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket S2 (85-89.9g) Medium Isometric 30-32 lbs S2 Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket S2 (85-89.9g) Medium Isometric 30-32 lbs S2 Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket S2 (85-89.9g) Medium Isometric 30-32 lbs S2 Calibar Carbon Graphite Racquet 82-84g Stiff Isometric 24-30 lbs G4 Li-Ning Carbon Strung Badminton Racket S2 (85-89.9g) Medium Isometric 30-32 lbs S2 Li-Ning Turbo Strung Carbon Racket S2 (85-89.9g) Medium Isometric 30-32 lbs S2 YONEX Badminton Racquet Astrox Tension 5U (75-79.9g) Hi-Flex Isometric 24-29 lbs G4 Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket 4U (80-84.9g) Medium Isometric 28-35 lbs G4

Best value for money: The Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket offers the best value for money. Its versatility and performance make it a great choice for players looking for a durable and high-performing racket at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet stands out as the best overall product for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Weighing only 77 grams, it offers exceptional manoeuvrability without compromising power. With a tension of 30 lbs, it delivers precise shots with remarkable control. The graphite construction ensures durability and responsiveness on the court. Plus, the free full cover provides protection during transportation. Elevate your game with the Yonex Nanoray Light 18i, the ultimate choice for performance and reliability in badminton.

How to find the perfect professional badminton racket: When choosing the perfect professional badminton racket, consider the features, pros, and cons of each product. Determine your playing style and preferences, and select a racket that best suits your needs. Look for a perfect balance of power, control, and manoeuvrability to enhance your game.

FAQs on professional badminton racket What is the ideal string tension for a professional badminton racket? The ideal string tension for a professional badminton racket ranges from 24-35 lbs, depending on the player's style and preference. Can a lightweight racket provide enough power for aggressive gameplay? Yes, a lightweight racket with the right combination of materials and construction can provide sufficient power for aggressive gameplay. What is the recommended grip size for advanced players? For advanced players, a grip size of G4 is recommended for better control and maneuverability on the court. How important is the flex of a badminton racket for advanced players? The flex of a badminton racket is crucial for advanced players as it determines the racket's ability to generate power and control the shuttlecock.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Health Care Best professional badminton rackets: Top 9 picks that deliver high performance