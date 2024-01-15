Icon
Best rated air purifiers: Top 9 picks to enhance indoor air quality

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:19 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best rated air purifiers

Are you looking for the best rated air purifiers to improve the air quality in your home? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 air purifiers available in the market. From Coway to Honeywell, we have covered the best air purifier brands to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your needs!

1. Coway Professional Air Purifier

The Coway Professional Air Purifier features anti-virus and anti-bacterial filters to provide clean and fresh air. With a compact design and powerful purification technology, this air purifier is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier

  • 4 Stage Filtration System
  • Coverage Area: 355 sq. ft.
  • Air Quality Indicator
  • Energy Efficient
  • Filter Replacement Indicator

Pros

  • Powerful Purification
  • Compact Design
  • Energy Efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms

2. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier utilizes advanced technology for particulate purification and provides clean and healthy air for your home. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is ideal for any room.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

  • HEPA Filter
  • Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.
  • 3D Circulation Air Flow
  • Low Noise Operation
  • Filter Clean Indicator

Pros

  • Particulate Purification
  • Sleek Design
  • Low Noise Operation

Cons

  • May require frequent filter cleaning

3. Honeywell V4 Air Purifier

The Honeywell V4 Air Purifier is equipped with activated carbon and anti-bacterial filters to eliminate harmful pollutants and provide fresh air. With a stylish and user-friendly design, this air purifier is perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Honeywell V4 Air Purifier

  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.
  • Smart Touch Panel
  • Silent Operation
  • Filter Clean Alert

Pros

  • Stylish Design
  • User-Friendly Operation
  • Silent Operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extra-large rooms

5. GermGuardian AC5250PT Air Purifier

The GermGuardian AC5250PT Air Purifier is a 3-in-1 air cleaning system that captures allergens, fights germs, and eliminates odors. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is perfect for any room in your home.

Specifications of GermGuardian AC5250PT Air Purifier

  • True HEPA Filter
  • UV-C Sanitizer
  • Coverage Area: 180 sq. ft.
  • Filter Replacement Indicator
  • Quiet Operation

Pros

  • 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
  • Sleek Design
  • Quiet Operation

Cons

  • May require frequent filter replacement

6. SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018-FP-J40M-W

The SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018-FP-J40M-W features an advanced filtration system to remove dust, pollen, and other harmful particles from the air. With a powerful fan and low noise operation, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018-FP-J40M-W

  • Plasmacluster Ion Technology
  • Coverage Area: 320 sq. ft.
  • Dual Purification
  • Low Noise Operation
  • Energy Efficient

Pros

  • Advanced Filtration System
  • Powerful Fan
  • Low Noise Operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large open spaces

7. Milford Air Purifier

The Milford Air Purifier is designed to remove allergens, smoke, and other harmful particles from the air, ensuring a healthy living environment. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is perfect for any room in your home.

Specifications of Milford Air Purifier

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.
  • 3 Fan Speeds
  • Energy Efficient
  • Filter Replacement Indicator

Pros

  • Compact Design
  • Portable
  • Energy Efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extra-large rooms

8. AROEVE Air Purifier

The AROEVE Air Purifier features a 4-stage filtration system to remove airborne particles and provide clean and fresh air. With a stylish and ultra-quiet design, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and offices.

Specifications of AROEVE Air Purifier

  • 4 Stage Filtration System
  • Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.
  • Ultra-Quiet Operation
  • Energy Efficient
  • Smart Air Quality Sensor

Pros

  • Stylish Design
  • Ultra-Quiet Operation
  • Energy Efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms

9. Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier

The Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier utilizes advanced technology to decompose and remove harmful pollutants from the air. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is perfect for families and individuals with respiratory issues.

Specifications of Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier

  • Streamer Discharge Technology
  • Coverage Area: 430 sq. ft.
  • 3D Air Circulation
  • Econo Mode
  • Quiet Operation

Pros

  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Sleek Design
  • Quiet Operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for small rooms

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Type4 Stage Filtration SystemHEPA FilterActivated Carbon FilterTrue HEPA FilterPlasmacluster Ion Technology
Coway Professional Air PurifierYesNoNoNoNo
Eureka Forbes Air PurifierNoYesNoNoNo
Honeywell V4 Air PurifierNoNoYesNoNo
Coway Professional Air PurifierYesNoNoNoNo
AGARO Imperial Air PurifierNoYesNoNoNo
GermGuardian AC5250PT Air PurifierNoYesNoYesNo
SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018-FP-J40M-WNoNoNoNoYes
Milford Air PurifierNoYesNoNoNo
AROEVE Air PurifierYesNoNoNoNo
Daikin MC55XVM6 Air PurifierNoNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier is the best value for money, offering high CADR, large coverage area, and multi-layer filtration at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Coway Professional Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product, with powerful purification, compact design, and energy-efficient operation.

How to find the perfect best rated air purifiers:

Discovering the best-rated air purifier involves evaluating customer reviews, expert opinions, and product specifications. Identify your specific needs, such as allergen removal or large room coverage. Examine CADR ratings for effective air purification. Consider HEPA filters for fine particle capture and other features like smart technology or customizable settings. Research reputable brands and check for certifications like Energy Star. Prioritize user feedback on reliability and noise levels. Ultimately, a well-rounded assessment of reviews, features, and performance ensures you select the top-rated air purifier for your requirements.

FAQs on best rated air purifiers

The coverage area of the air purifiers ranges from 300 sq. ft. to 500 sq. ft., depending on the model.
Yes, most of the air purifiers are equipped with filter replacement indicators to notify when the filters need to be changed.
Yes, the air purifiers are designed to be energy efficient, saving power consumption and operating costs.
Some of the air purifiers feature smart touch panels for easy and convenient operation.
