Havells room heaters for every space: Top 10 heating solutions

Bring home a Havells room heater to keep you cosy during the colder months. Introduction When you think of buying a room heater, you always want to opt for a brand that offers both reliability and innovation. In the world of heating solutions, Havells Room Heaters stand out as a top choice for every space. With a reputation built on quality and performance, Havells has become synonymous with warmth and comfort. Havells Room Heaters come in a wide range of options to cater to diverse heating needs. Whether you need a compact heater for your bedroom, a powerful one for the living room, or a portable one for your office, Havells has the perfect solution for you. These heaters are designed to provide efficient heating while ensuring safety and energy efficiency. One of the key features that set Havells Room Heaters apart is their advanced heating technology. These heaters are equipped with cutting-edge elements that ensure rapid and even heating, allowing you to create a cozy environment in no time. Say goodbye to chilly winter nights as Havells heaters deliver warmth at the touch of a button. Also, Havells takes safety seriously. Their heaters are built with multiple safety features, including overheating protection and tip-over switches, ensuring that you can enjoy warmth without any worries. This focus on safety makes Havells Room Heaters a reliable choice for families. In addition to their functionality, Havells Room Heaters are known for their stylish and compact designs. They easily blend into any room's decor, adding a touch of elegance while keeping you warm. The user-friendly controls and adjustable settings make it convenient to customize the heating experience according to your preferences. Havells has been a trusted name in the home appliance industry for decades, and their Room Heaters continue to uphold their legacy of excellence. Whether you're looking for a heating solution for a small room or a large living area, Havells Room Heaters have got you covered. Explore the top 10 heating solutions from Havells and experience the warmth and comfort that only a trusted brand like Havells can provide. Stay cosy, stay warm with Havells Room Heaters. Product Description 1. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black,Oil Filled Radiator) This Havells oil-filled radiator heater is all about safe, reliable, and efficient heating. The cord storage and rear safety cover ensure maximum safety, while the thermostatic heat control allows you to select the perfect temperature for your comfort. The overheat protection and tilt-over switch offer dual safety and the 2000-watt PTC heater element with integrated fan provides quick, uniform heating for medium to large rooms. The integrated caster wheels make it easy to move from room to room as desired. If you want a powerful yet safe space heater that offers consistent warmth on chilly evenings, this oil-filled radiator heater is the perfect solution. Specifications of Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater Type: Oil-Filled Radiator with Fan

Wattage: 2400 Watts

Heating Element: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient)

Number of Fins: 9

Color: Black

Features: Fan for faster heating, Overheat protection

Suitable for: Efficient heating in medium to large rooms

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC technology May be relatively expensive Fan for faster heating Heavier due to oil-filled radiator Overheat protection for safety Takes some time to warm up Adjustable thermostat for control May not be suitable for small rooms

Also read:Best room heater brands in India: Top 10 heating solutions 2. Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat This spot-heating room heater from Havells provides comfort and warmth where you need it most. With double safety over-heat protection and adjustable thermostat control, you can set the desired temperature and let the heater do the work. The compact size and internal cord storage make it convenient to move from room to room. Adjust the vent to direct the flow of warm air as needed. Perfect for warming your feet or taking the chill off a small bedroom, this no-frills heater keeps things cozy and safe. Specifications of Havells Comforter Room Heater Type: Convection Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Features: Overheat protection, Adjustable thermostat

Suitable for: Providing comfortable warmth in medium-sized rooms

Pros Cons Overheat protection for safety May not be ideal for very large rooms Adjustable thermostat for control Limited to two heat settings

3. Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black) This heater is all about comfort and convenience. The cool touch body and dust filter keep things hygienic and safe while the adjustable thermostat lets you dial in the perfect temperature. The PTC ceramic heating element distributes warmth evenly so no spot is left cold. With 1000 or 1500 watts at your disposal and an oscillating function for wider coverage, this heater tackles medium to large spaces with ease. The tip-over switch activates if knocked over for extra safety, while the integrated carry handle makes portability a breeze. Warm up any room in your home with whisper-quiet, energy-efficient heat and a stylish black-and-white design that complements any décor. Specifications of Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element Type: Convection Room Heater

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Heating Element: PTC Ceramic

Number of Heat Settings: 2

Color: White & Black

Suitable for: Efficient heating with 2 heat settings for flexibility

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC ceramic Limited to two heat settings Two heat settings for flexibility May not be suitable for large rooms

4. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue) Havells Cozio comes equipped with two quartz heating tubes that work together to quickly fill your room with cozy heat. The front grill keeps fingers safe, while the tip-over and safety cut-off switches protect against overheating. Choose between two settings- 400 watts for a gentle glow or 800 watts to chase away winter's chill. The carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room, so you can take the heat with you wherever you need it most. Compact yet powerful and safe, this quartz room heater brings the comfort of instant warmth at the flip of a switch. Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater Type: Quartz Room Heater

Wattage: 800 Watts

Number of Heat Settings: 2

Color: White & Blue

Warranty: 2 years

Suitable for: Quick heating in small to medium rooms

Pros Cons Quick heating with 800 Watts Limited to two heat settings Two-year warranty Suitable for small to medium spaces Stylish design in White & Blue Not suitable for very large rooms

5. Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts This little heater brings big warmth and style to any room. Made of cool-touch materials and sporting a sleek white finish, this Havells heater looks as good as it works with two heat settings and high air velocity to quickly chase the chill away. Safety features like overheat protection, and tip-over shutoff help put your mind at ease. When you need a little extra heat on a chilly night or want to take the edge off cold spots in your home, this heater's compact design and powerful 2000W heating element will make it a clever solution. Warm up your space and your spirits with this hardworking heater that's backed by a one-year warranty so you can enjoy cozy comfort you can count on. Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts Type: Convection Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Color: White

Suitable for: Providing comfortable warmth in medium-sized rooms

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 2000 Watts Limited to one heat setting Suitable for medium-sized rooms May not be suitable for very large rooms Simple and elegant design in White No overheat protection

6. Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty This space heater’s two powerful quartz tubes provide reliable, instant heating up to 800 watts, keeping you toasty whether you need a burst of heat or want to bask in gentle warmth. The carry handle and compact design make it easy to move from room to room, while the front safety grill and tip-over switch provide peace of mind. Built from rust-resistant stainless steel and durable plastic, this heater offers reliable performance year after year. Simply turn the dial to choose between two heat settings, sit back and enjoy the cozy atmosphere created by this versatile Havells heater. Specifications of Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Type: Quartz Room Heater

Wattage: 800 Watts

Number of Heat Settings: 2

Color: Black

Warranty: 2 years

Suitable for: Quick heating in small spaces

Pros Cons Quick heating with 800 Watts Limited to two heat settings Two-year product warranty Suitable for small spaces only Stylish design in Black No overheat protection

7. Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting This powerful heater generates enough warmth to thaw out even the coldest room. The Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR heats your surroundings evenly with its 2900-watt performance across three settings (1000W/1500W/2500W), while the additional 400-watt PTC fan spreads the warmth around. The 13 fin design circulates air efficiently for comfortable, all-over heat. Features like tip-over and overheat protection offer safety, and a thermostatic control dial lets you set the ideal temperature. Maybe you need a blast of warmth on frigid mornings sometimes or a toasty ambiance in the evening; this sleek yet mighty heater delivers soothing heat and a cozy atmosphere with its balanced design and powerful performance. Specifications of Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Type: Oil-Filled Radiator

Wattage: 2900 Watts

Number of Fins: 13

Number of Heat Settings: 3

Suitable for: Efficient heating with multiple heat settings

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 2900 Watts Relatively large and heavy Three heat settings for versatility May not be suitable for very small rooms Overheat protection for safety Takes some time to warm up

8. Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) This carbon heater’s dual heat settings give you options for low and high output, while the two carbon heating tubes heat up quickly and efficiently. The oscillation function helps spread warmth evenly so no corner of the room gets left out. Safety features like the tip-over switch and front grill protect you from accidental burns. The rust-free reflector keeps things looking sleek for years to come. This Havells Walthero heater generates soothing warmth and cozy ambiance without taking up too much space. Specifications of Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater Type: Carbon Heater

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Color: Black

Suitable for: Quick and efficient heating in small spaces

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating with 1000W Limited to one heat setting Compact and portable design Suitable for small spaces only Stylish design in Black No overheat protection

9. Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater uses HD32 grade oil and large surface wave fins to quickly warm up rooms, while its overheat protection and tilt over switch ensure safety. The built-in thermostat lets you control the exact temperature needed, and the caster wheels make it easy to move from room to room. Its compact, beige design blends in anywhere while the cord storage keeps wires neatly tucked away. This oil-filled heater uses innovative technology to provide fast, even heat that feels luxurious without breaking the bank. Specifications Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater Type: Oil-Filled Radiator with Fan

Wattage: 2900 Watts

Number of Fins: 11

Color: Beige

Suitable for: Efficient heating with a fan for faster warmth

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 2900 Watts Relatively large and heavy Fan for faster heating Takes some time to warm up Overheat protection for safety May not be suitable for very small rooms

Also read:Bajaj 15L geyser priced under ₹7000: Low-cost water heaters for your space, top 10 picks 10. Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt (Black) (GHROFBMK250) This oil fryer is ready to cook up a feast with high-tech features to rival the pros. The HD32 grade oil ensures food comes out crispy on the outside and juicy within, thanks to the even heating of the large wave fin element. The digital display and remote control make it easy to switch between heat settings and modes, while the castor wheels and safety cover add convenience. The child lock function provides extra security when little chefs are roaming the kitchen. So get ready to whip up healthier versions of your favorite fried foods with the precision and power of this digital oil fryer. Its innovative design and efficient performance will transform any home cook into a culinary wizard. Specifications of Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt Type: Digital Oil-Filled Radiator

Wattage: 2500 Watts

Number of Fins: 11

Color: Black

Features: Digital controls for precise heating

Suitable for: Efficient and digitally controlled heating in medium to large rooms

Pros Cons Digital controls for precise heating Relatively large and heavy Efficient heating with 2500 Watts Takes some time to warm up Overheat protection for safety May not be suitable for very small rooms

Three best features to you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black) PTC heating technology for efficient warmth Built-in fan for faster heating Overheat protection for safety Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt Overheat protection ensures safety Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Efficient 2000W heating for medium rooms Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element PTC ceramic heating element for efficient warmth Two heat settings for flexibility Stylish design in White & Black Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt Quick heating with 800 Watts Two heat settings for customization Two-year warranty Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts Efficient 2000W heating for medium-sized rooms Simple and elegant design in White Budget-friendly option Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt Quick heating with 800 Watts Two heat settings for flexibility Two-year product warranty for reliability Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt Efficient 2900W heating with 13 wave fins Three heat settings for versatility Overheat protection ensures safety Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) Quick and efficient heating with 1000W Compact and portable design Stylish design in Black Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins Heater with Fan Beige 2900 Watts Efficient 2900W heating with 11 wave fins Fan for faster heating Overheat protection for safety Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt (Black) (GHROFBMK250) Digital controls for precise heating Efficient heating with 2500 Watts Overheat protection for safety

Best value for money product All you want is cozy warmth on a chilly day, and this Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater is here to help. Cozio comes with two quartz heating tubes that provide focused warmth where you need it, with no dangerous open coils. The front grill and tip-over switch ensure safety, while the two heat settings and carry handle ensure flexibility. Simply point Cozio towards you, and within minutes, you'll realize the impact of it. Best overall product The chilly weather calls for dependable heat and this durable Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater delivers. Boasting dual heat settings and two carbon heating tubes for efficient warming, the front grill adds safety while the convenient tip-over switch turns it off automatically if accidentally knocked over. The oscillation function circulates heat in multiple directions for even warmth throughout your space. The rust-free reflector maintains a clean esthetic while minimizing rust buildup over time. Providing reliable, energy-efficient heating when you need it most. How to find the best product? 1. Determine Your Heating Requirements: Begin by assessing the specific heating requirements of the space where you plan to use the room heater. Consider the room's size, insulation, and temperature requirements. Larger rooms may require more powerful heaters, while smaller spaces may suffice with compact models. 2. Choose the Type of Heater: Havells offers various types of room heaters, including fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, convection heaters, and halogen heaters. Each type has its unique features and benefits. Select the type that aligns with your heating needs and preferences. 3. Energy Efficiency: Consider the energy efficiency of the heater. Look for models with energy-saving features and adjustable thermostat settings. Energy-efficient heaters can help reduce your electricity bills while providing effective heating. 4. Safety Features: Ensure that the Havells room heater you choose comes with essential safety features. These may include overheating protection, tip-over switches, and cool-to-touch exteriors. Safety is paramount, especially if you have children or pets at home. 5. Noise Levels: If noise is a concern for you, check the noise levels of the room heater. Havells heaters are designed to operate quietly, but it's still a good idea to read reviews or product descriptions to confirm this aspect. 6. Portability and Design: Consider the portability and design of the heater. If you plan to move it between rooms, a lightweight and portable model may be ideal. Additionally, Havells offers heaters with stylish designs that can complement your room's decor. 7. Brand Reputation: Havells is a well-established brand known for its quality and reliability. Checking customer reviews and ratings can provide insights into the performance and durability of specific Havells room heaters. 8. Budget: Determine your budget for the room heater. Havells offers a range of models at various price points, so you can find one that fits your budget while meeting your heating requirements. 9. Warranty and Customer Support: Check the warranty offered by Havells for the room heater. A longer warranty period indicates the manufacturer's confidence in the product's durability. Additionally, consider the availability of customer support and service centers in your area for any potential maintenance or repairs. 10. Read Reviews and Compare: Before making a final decision, read online reviews and compare different Havells room heater models. Real user experiences can provide valuable insights into the performance and satisfaction levels of each heater.