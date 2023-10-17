Story Saved
Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Amazon Big Sale 2023: Enjoy discounts on top brands like JBL

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 17, 2023 14:57 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Get heavy discount on JBL products during Amazon’s Great Indian Sale. This top brand gets amazing reviews and enjoys largest sale on Amazon.

jbl bluetooth speaker
Amazon Sale: Bring home an JBL product and enjoy mega discounts.

Are you looking for the top JBL sound system that is available on Amazon? Take a look at our testing and research. The key considerations for choosing the ideal JBL speaker, such as sound quality, dependability, connectivity options, size, and design, are broken down in this article. To assist you in making an informed choice, our specialists offer advice and insights that take into account crucial elements like mobility and battery life. This list of the greatest JBL speakers demonstrates JBL's ability to produce high-quality sound for portable music listening. All of the speakers in this room have waterproof designs that will withstand an unexpected downpour, some splashing by the hot tub, and occasionally even a dip in the pool.

These speakers will give you security from any clear moisture damage. The only feature to consider while looking for portable JBL speakers is high-quality sound production. There are numerous models available, each created to meet a particular requirement. For its intended application, the best JBL Bluetooth speakers have the proper dimensions, battery life, and level of durability. Decide first where you will use your speaker. A tiny model will deliver excellent sounds without taking up much space if you listen to music or podcasts at home.

You may choose a bigger, heavier type if the speakers will be utilized outside or in larger locations. By using this function, you may replace a single large speaker with several smaller ones and connect numerous JBL speakers to a single music source for stereo sound. Another essential consideration is battery performance. Maximum playing times for the majority of portable JBL speakers range from five to twenty-four hours. Five hours between charges might go a long way if you keep your speaker in the shower or only use it for brief tasks like exercises.

Also read: Top 7 JBL Bluetooth speakers for superior sound experience

1. JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar is used to listen to your content how you like and choose from the pre-set equalizer settings for movies, music, and news using the remote control. Never miss a word of your favorite movie again by pressing the voice button on the remote control to improve speech clarity. The product has up to 50% off and buy more to save more up to 5% off. You can shop using UPI and get up to Rs.100 cashback.

Specification of JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar

Battery Life: 24 Hours

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 110 Watts

Item Weight: 4300 Grams

Speaker Size: 62 Millimetres

ProsCons
Premium quality productThe woofer base is average
Bass is amazingNo signature sound
cellpic 50% off
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
3.8 (4,051)
3.8 (4,051)
50% off
7,499 14,999
Buy now

2. JBL Bar 5.1, Truly Wireless Home Theatre

With the JBL Bar 5.1, truly Wireless Home Theatre for an epic movie and music listening experience. The soundbar has a 10" wireless subwoofer, 510W of total system power, and two wireless surround speakers that can be detached and used wirelessly for up to 10 hours at a time. The product has up to 12 months of No-cost EMI, up to 75% off on soundbars and speakers, and never before prices drop of top brands with fast delivery.

Specification of JBL Bar 5.1, Truly Wireless Home Theatre

Audio input compatible with the item: HDMI

Speakers Nominal Output Power: 510 Watts

Speaker amplification type: Active

Speaker connectivity: HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX & Optical Connectivity

ProsCons
The sound quality is excellentExpensive
Crisp and clear soundThe soundbar can be improved
cellpic 32% off
JBL Bar 5.1, Truly Wireless Home Theatre with Dolby Digital DTS, 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with 10"(25cm) Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX & Optical Connectivity (510W)
4.2 (983)
4.2 (983)
32% off
50,990 74,999
Buy now

3. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired-Over Ear Gaming Headphones have 40mm dynamic speakers that produce JBL Quantum Sound Signature, our renowned audio created to experience everything from quiet footfall to deafening explosions. For crystal-clear discussions, use the Detachable Voice Focus Directional Boom Microphone with Mute Features. It is a memory foam-cushioned headband that is lightweight and sturdy.

Specification of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Cable Feature: Detachable

Item Weight: 220 Grams

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

ProsCons
Good for gamingPoor packaging
The recording quality is amazingVolume is less
cellpic 55% off
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)
4 (15,421)
4 (15,421)
55% off
1,788 3,999
Buy now

4. JBL Endurance RunBT Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

With the JBL Endurance RunBT Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, you can use the headphones either in-ear or behind the ear which have an adaptable two-way design. The build of the earphones is to withstand and outlast your intense indoor or outdoor workout sessions in any kind of weather. You can watch any web series and enjoy music using your smartphone.

Specification of JBL Endurance RunBT Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Microphone Form Factor: 1 Mic

Item Weight: 19.7 Grams

Frequency Response: 20000 Hz

Water Resistance Level: Water Resistant

ProsCons
Best battery lifeSound quality is average
Build quality is niceBattery standby has to be improved 
cellpic 60% off
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology, Voice Assistant Support (Black)
3.5 (13,752)
3.5 (13,752)
60% off
1,198 2,999
Buy now

5. JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers are designed to deliver high-quality sound, with clear audio and deep bass. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it great for parties, gatherings, or just personal listening. This speaker comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that can provide up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. The playtime depends on your usage and the highest volume.

Specification of JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Subwoofer Diameter: 12 Inches

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Battery Life: 12 Hours

Product Dimensions: 7.2D x 17.8W x 6.8H Centimeters

ProsCons
Looks goodVolume goes loud
Water-resistantBattery backup is average
cellpic 29% off
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
4.4 (31,975)
4.4 (31,975)
29% off
9,998 13,999
Buy now

6. JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high-quality audio wirelessly from your tablet or smartphone. The GO 2 is ideal for worry-free listening at the beach or poolside, or even in them, due to its IPX7 waterproof enclosure. You can experience excellent JBL audio with punchy bass that delivers.

Specification of JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Product Dimensions: 3.2D x 8.6W x 7.1H Centimeters

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 3 Watts

Age Range (Description): Adult

Item Weight: 6.49 Ounces

Is Waterproof: IPX7

ProsCons
Easy to carryBass is low
Good clarity outputIt is not water-resistant
cellpic 47% off
JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)
4.3 (61,769)
4.3 (61,769)
47% off
1,598 2,999
Buy now

7. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker,

The JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker was created to complement the multifaceted lifestyle of millennials. It has dust-resistant and water-resistant features that can ensure you light up your mood at the beach or the pool. The product is a make-statement speaker with a nice classy design, vibrant fabrics, and good detailing.

Specification of JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker,

Product Dimensions: 6.9D x 8.6W x 4H Centimeters

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 4.2 Watts

Charging Time: 5 Hours

ProsCons
The sound quality is goodBass is a little harsh
Water-resistant speakerStand strips are weak
cellpic 35% off
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)
4.4 (53,027)
4.4 (53,027)
35% off
2,598 3,999
Buy now

8. JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds

With the JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds you can reduce auditory interruptions thanks to the Active Noise Cancelling technology with 4Mics on the earbud. With Bluetooth, the music can be played for 40 hours without missing a beat. The product has up to 3 months of No-cost EMI, up to 75% off on Headphones, and never before prices drop of top brands with fast delivery.

Specification of JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds

Voltage: 1 Volt

Product Dimensions: 6 x 4.6 x 2.8 cm; 58 Grams

Bluetooth Range: 10 Metres

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

ProsCons
Long last battery backupDesign is average
Good noise cancellationANC is not effective
cellpic 50% off
JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, Massive 40 Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Adjustable EQ APP, 4Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black)
3.6 (13,356)
3.6 (13,356)
50% off
3,998 7,999
Buy now

9. JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic

The JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. This includes both the playback time provided by the earbuds themselves and the additional charging capacity provided by the charging case. Its battery backup depends on your usage. The product has up to 75% off on Headphones, INR100Rs Cashback via UPI Payments, and never before prices drop of top brands with fast delivery.

Specification of JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic

Charging Time: 20 Hour

Recommended Uses For Product: Cycling, Motorcycling, Running, Exercising, Gaming

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 12.3 x 8.8 x 3 Centimeters

ProsCons
Hearing quality is goodBattery standby is average
Touch control is niceActivates Google while using
cellpic 55% off
JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass Sound, Dual Connect Technology, Quick Charge,Comfort Fit Ergonomic Design, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Blue)
3.5 (9,529)
3.5 (9,529)
55% off
2,699 5,999
Buy now

Also read: 10 best JBL Bluetooth speakers: Unleashing powerful sound on-the-go

10. JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones

The JBL C100SI Wired in Ear Headphones has a level bass response and deeper notes will make your musical trip more enjoyable. With three different earplug sizes and an angled fit, the earphones are more comfortable to wear for extended periods. It is suitable for Android mobile devices.

Specification of JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Control Type: Media Control; Call Control; Voice Control

Item Weight: 0.05 Kilograms

Frequency Response: 20000 Hz

ProsCons
Noise cancellation is goodVolume can be a bit higher
The sound and bass quality is amazingThe wire is too thin to handle
cellpic 56% off
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)
4.1 (202,101)
4.1 (202,101)
56% off
569 1,299
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Cinema SB271Premium quality productBass is amazing
The Soundbar is perfect
JBL Bar 5.1The sound quality is excellentCrisp and clear sound
Design is top-notch
JBL Quantum 100Good for gamingThe recording quality is amazing
Good quality product
JBL Endurance RunBTBest battery lifeBuild quality is niceValue for money
JBL Flip 6 SpeakerLooks goodWater resistersGood portability
JBL Go 2, SpeakerEasy to carryGood clarity outputDesign is nice
JBL Go 3, SpeakerThe sound quality is goodWater resistant speaks
Portable and tough
JBL Tune 230NC EarbudsLong last battery backupGood noise cancellationBass is good
JBL Wave 200 EarbudsHearing quality is goodTouch control is nice
Microphone is good
JBL C100SINoise cancellation is goodThe sound and bass quality are amazing
The audio quality is nice

Best overall product

The JBL Flip 6 is a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker that offers several features and specifications and is designed to deliver high-quality sound, with clear audio and deep bass. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it great for parties, gatherings, or just personal listening. The IP67 rating means that the speaker is highly resistant to water and dust. You can safely use it near the pool or at the beach, and it can withstand brief submersion in water. However, it's not designed for long-term underwater use. JBL often provides a companion app for their speakers, which allows you to personalize and fine-tune the audio settings. You can adjust the equalizer, update firmware, and sometimes even customize the LED light show if the speaker has that feature.

Best value for money

The best Value for money is the JBL C100SI Wired in-ear Headphones; it stands out and is likely to draw attention thanks to the high finish applied to the color and material utilized. Enhanced lossless communication and better data transfer are made possible by the 3.5mm gold plating on the jack. It has a level bass response and deeper notes will make your musical trip more enjoyable. With three different earplug sizes and an angled fit, the earphones are more comfortable to wear for extended periods. It is suitable for Android mobile devices. You can long-press to start Google Assistant and make it operational. Anybody can afford this product during the sale on Amazon as it is the best JBL offers compared to any other site.

How to find the best jbl products on amazon sale?

Determine what you're looking for in a JBL product. Are you interested in speakers, headphones, earbuds, soundbars, or something else? Knowing your specific needs will narrow down your search. Decide how much you're willing to spend on the JBL product. JBL offers products at various price points, so having a budget in mind will help you focus on options that fit within your price range. Look for customer reviews and expert reviews of JBL products. Websites like Amazon and tech blogs often provide detailed reviews and ratings. Pay attention to what users and experts have to say about the product's performance, build quality, and any issues they may have encountered. If you're unsure about which JBL product to choose, consider asking for recommendations from friends, family, or online communities and forums. People who have used JBL products can offer valuable insights and you can buy now on Amazon’s great Indian festival sale 2023.

You may be interested in

Product Price
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 7,499
JBL Bar 5.1, Truly Wireless Home Theatre with Dolby Digital DTS, 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with 10"(25cm) Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX & Optical Connectivity (510W) ₹ 50,990
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black) ₹ 1,788
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology, Voice Assistant Support (Black) ₹ 1,198
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) ₹ 9,998
JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) ₹ 1,598
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) ₹ 2,598
JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, Massive 40 Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Adjustable EQ APP, 4Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black) ₹ 3,998
JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass Sound, Dual Connect Technology, Quick Charge,Comfort Fit Ergonomic Design, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Blue) ₹ 2,699
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) ₹ 569

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories

Unmissable Amazon deals: Kitchen containers at up to 80% off, limited time offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 38% off on burner gas stoves

Diwali Amazon Sale 2023: Capture memories, get up to 50% off on video cameras

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 40% off on top brands like Prestige

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 25% off on best hair straighteners

RELATED electronics sale STORIES
Amazon deals on sound bars, speakers: Top picks of this festive season
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy iPhones now, save up to 40%
Best selling products on Amazon: Enjoy up to 50% off on top brands like Lenovo
Amazon Big Sale: Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite available at up to 36% off
Amazon festive offers 2023: Up to 40% off on cameras with best features

FAQs on jbl bluetooth speaker

Are JBL high-quality speakers?

JBL has long been regarded as one of the most well-liked and prestigious speaker brands. JBL is a fantastic brand that has produced some of the best speakers ever. They are distinctive.

Are JBL brands the best?

JBL is one of the top brands in the world and has been selling speakers for more than 70 years. Even large-scale productions like theatre, concerts, and music festivals employ their speaker systems.
amazon sale FOR LESS
×
.in Great Indian Festival
.in Upto 80% off on Fashion
.in Upto 75% off on Electronics
.in Upto 70% off on Beauty
.in Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen