Stay cool in summer with best 2-ton ACs in India: Check out top 9 options

Published on Jan 24, 2024 10:54 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Beat the heat effortlessly with the best 2-ton ACs in India. These cooling champions offer powerful performance and energy efficiency. Belonging to renowned brands and stuffed with top-notch features, they also offer superior cooling. These are ideal for larger spaces even in the hottest weather. Read More Read Less

When it comes to cooling large spaces, a 2 ton AC is the ideal choice for many households and offices. With the market flooded with options, finding the best one can be overwhelming. This listicle will help you compare and choose the best 2 ton AC in India based on key features, brand reputation, and value for money. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced technology, or innovative design, this article has got you covered.

1. LG 2 Ton Inverter Split AC The LG 2 Ton Inverter Split AC is equipped with anti-viral and antibacterial filters to ensure clean and healthy air. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling while being environmentally friendly.

Pros Efficient cooling

Clean and healthy air

Environmentally friendly Cons Higher initial cost

Requires professional installation

2. Haier 2 Ton Inverter Split AC The Haier 2 Ton Inverter Split AC features antibacterial filters and a self-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Hassle-free maintenance

Energy efficient

Good performance Cons Average cooling capacity

Limited advanced features

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 8 models of air conditioners to choose from 3. Blue Star 2 Ton Convertible AC The Blue Star 2 Ton Convertible AC comes with a unique convertible mode for flexible cooling and energy savings. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Flexible cooling options

Energy savings

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Higher initial cost

4. Carrier 2 Ton Inverter Split AC The Carrier 2 Ton Inverter Split AC features FlexiCool technology for customized cooling and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Customized cooling options

Energy savings

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Average energy efficiency

5. Voltas 2 Ton Adjustable Inverter Split AC The Voltas 2 Ton Adjustable Inverter Split AC comes with adjustable tonnage for energy savings and efficient cooling. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Energy savings

Efficient cooling

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Higher initial cost

6. Samsung 2 Ton Inverter Split AC The Samsung 2 Ton Inverter Split AC features an anti-bacterial coating and convertible mode for flexible cooling options. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Flexible cooling options

Energy savings

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Average cooling capacity

Also read: 10 best 5-star air conditioners this summer 7. Panasonic 2 Ton Convertible Inverter Split AC The Panasonic 2 Ton Convertible Inverter Split AC comes with additional air purification for clean and healthy air. With a 4-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Clean and healthy air

Energy savings

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Higher initial cost

8. Godrej 2 Ton Convertible Inverter AC The Godrej 2 Ton Convertible Inverter AC comes with an adjustable cooling mode for energy savings and efficient performance. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling while being environmentally friendly.

Pros Energy savings

Efficient cooling

Environmentally friendly Cons Higher initial cost

Requires professional installation

9. Whirlpool 2 Ton Flexicool Inverter Split AC The Whirlpool 2 Ton Flexicool Inverter Split AC features a convertible mode for flexible cooling options and energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

Pros Flexible cooling options

Energy savings

Good performance Cons Limited advanced features

Average energy efficiency

Comparison Table

Capacity Energy Rating Technology Copper Condenser Special Features LG 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Yes Anti-Viral and Antibacterial Filters Haier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Yes Antibacterial Filters Blue Star 2 Ton 4 Star Convertible Yes Convertible Mode Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Yes FlexiCool Technology Voltas 2 Ton 4 Star Inverter Yes Adjustable Tonnage Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Yes Convertible Mode Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Convertible Yes Additional Air Purification Godrej 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Yes Adjustable Cooling Mode Whirlpool 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Yes Convertible Mode

Best value for money: The Godrej 2 Ton Convertible Inverter AC is the best value for money, offering energy efficiency, efficient cooling, and environmentally friendly features at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The LG 2 Ton Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product, with top-notch performance, advanced technology, and clean air features for a comfortable and healthy environment.

How to find the best 2-ton AC in India: Selecting the best 2-ton AC in India involves assessing cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and brand reputation. Measure your room size to match the AC's capacity, ensuring optimal performance. Research top-rated brands and models, considering user reviews for reliability. Look for advanced features like energy-saving modes and smart technology. Compare energy efficiency ratings to make a cost-effective choice. Utilize online resources, expert reviews, and customer feedback to find a 2-ton AC that meets your cooling needs effectively.

FAQs on best 2-ton AC in India What is the energy rating of these 2 ton ACs? The energy ratings range from 3 stars to 5 stars, indicating varying levels of energy efficiency. Do these ACs come with antibacterial features? Yes, most of the listed ACs are equipped with antibacterial filters or coatings for clean and healthy air. Are these ACs suitable for large spaces? Yes, the 2 ton capacity makes these ACs suitable for cooling large spaces such as living rooms and offices. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the listed ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so