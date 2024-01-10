Icon
Best OnePlus wireless earphones: 10 options you can buy today

Published on Jan 10, 2024
dot By: Affiliate Desk
OnePlus earphones

Summary:

Looking for the best OnePlus wireless earphones? Check out our list of the top 10 products available on Amazon, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you decide which one is right for you.

OnePlus has become a household name in the world of smartphones and electronics, and their range of wireless earphones is no exception. With a focus on quality, performance, and style, OnePlus offers a variety of options to suit different needs and budgets. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 OnePlus wireless earphones available on Amazon, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones

The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer active noise cancellation, a sleek and stylish design, and up to 20 hours of battery life. With an ergonomic fit and excellent sound quality, these earphones are perfect for music lovers and frequent travellers.

Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones:

  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • 20 Hours Battery Life
  • Ergonomic Design
  • High-Quality Sound
  • Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive listening experience
  • Long battery life for extended use
  • Ergonomic design for comfortable wear

Cons

  • Higher price point compared to other models
  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)

₹ 2,999 23% off

2. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones are designed for active lifestyles, with a sweat and water-resistant construction, a secure fit, and up to 10 hours of battery life. With clear and powerful sound, these earphones are ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • Sweat and Water-Resistant
  • 10 Hours Battery Life
  • Secure Fit
  • Clear and Powerful Sound
  • Wireless Connectivity

Pros

  • Sweat and water-resistant for durability
  • Secure fit for active use
  • Clear and powerful sound for immersive workouts

Cons

  • Shorter battery life compared to other models
  • Limited color options
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)

₹ 2,299 13% off

Also read: OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide!

3. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones deliver deep bass, clear vocals, and a comfortable fit, making them perfect for everyday use. With up to 12 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are great for music enthusiasts on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • Deep Bass
  • 12 Hours Battery Life
  • Comfortable Fit
  • Quick Charging
  • Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros

  • Deep bass and clear vocals for enjoyable listening
  • Long battery life with quick charging
  • Comfortable fit for extended wear

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be sweat or water-resistant
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)

₹ 2,299 13% off

4. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus offer a lightweight and durable design, with adaptive sound technology and magnetic control. With up to 15 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are suitable for both work and play.

Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • Adaptive Sound Technology
  • 15 Hours Battery Life
  • Lightweight and Durable
  • Magnetic Control
  • Fast Pairing

Pros

  • Adaptive sound technology for personalized listening
  • Long battery life for all-day use
  • Lightweight and durable design for portability

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have active noise cancellation
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Beam Blue)

₹ 2,299 13% off

5. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones

The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer a powerful bass boost, customizable controls, and a comfortable fit, making them ideal for music enthusiasts. With up to 18 hours of battery life and fast charging, these earphones are perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones:

  • Powerful Bass Boost
  • 18 Hours Battery Life
  • Customizable Controls
  • Comfortable Fit
  • Fast Charging

Pros

  • Powerful bass boost for immersive sound
  • Long battery life with fast charging
  • Customizable controls for personalized use

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be sweat or water-resistant
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Green)

₹ 2,499 8% off

6. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus feature a neckband design, with magnetic control, clear sound, and a lightweight build. With up to 14 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are suitable for everyday use and travel.

Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • Neckband Design
  • 14 Hours Battery Life
  • Magnetic Control
  • Clear Sound
  • Lightweight Build

Pros

  • Neckband design for secure and comfortable wear
  • Long battery life with quick charging
  • Clear sound for enjoyable listening

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have active noise cancellation
cellpic

(Refurbished) Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones With Mic Bombastic Bass, 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge, 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Ip55 Dust/Water Resistant (Magico Black)

₹ 2,999 37% off

7. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus offer an in-ear design, with immersive sound, customizable controls, and an ergonomic fit. With up to 16 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are perfect for music lovers and professionals.

Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • In-Ear Design
  • 16 Hours Battery Life
  • Immersive Sound
  • Customizable Controls
  • Ergonomic Fit

Pros

  • In-ear design for secure and comfortable wear
  • Long battery life with fast pairing
  • Immersive sound for an enjoyable listening experience

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be sweat or water-resistant
cellpic

(Refurbished) Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones With Mic Bombastic Bass 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Ip55 Dust & Water Resistant (Beam Blue)

₹ 2,299 17% off

8. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones feature an in-ear design, with clear sound, customizable controls, and a lightweight build. With up to 12 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are suitable for both work and leisure.

Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • In-Ear Design
  • 12 Hours Battery Life
  • Clear Sound
  • Customizable Controls
  • Lightweight Build

Pros

  • In-ear design for secure and comfortable wear
  • Long battery life with quick charging
  • Clear sound for an enjoyable listening experience

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have active noise cancellation
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Jazz Green)

₹ 2,299 13% off

9. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones offer a secure fit, clear sound, and customizable controls, making them perfect for daily use. With up to 14 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are suitable for various activities and lifestyles.

Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

  • Secure Fit
  • 14 Hours Battery Life
  • Clear Sound
  • Customizable Controls
  • Wireless Connectivity

Pros

  • Secure fit for active use
  • Long battery life with fast pairing
  • Clear sound for an enjoyable listening experience

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have active noise cancellation
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)@INR 1349 with Bank Offer (Pack of 2)

10. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones

The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer exceptional sound quality, customizable controls, and a comfortable fit, perfect for audiophiles. With up to 20 hours of battery life and fast charging, these earphones are ideal for long listening sessions and travel.

Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones:

  • Exceptional Sound Quality
  • 20 Hours Battery Life
  • Customizable Controls
  • Comfortable Fit
  • Fast Charging

Pros

  • Exceptional sound quality for immersive listening
  • Long battery life with fast charging
  • Customizable controls for personalized use

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be sweat or water-resistant
cellpic

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)@INR 1799 with Bank Offer

Comparison Table

Feature TypeOnePlus ANC Bluetooth EarphonesOnePlus Bluetooth Wireless EarphonesOnePlus Bluetooth Wireless EarphonesBluetooth Wireless EarphonesOnePlus ANC Bluetooth EarphonesBluetooth Wireless EarphonesBluetooth Wireless EarphonesOnePlus Bluetooth Wireless EarphonesOnePlus Bluetooth Wireless EarphonesOnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones
Active Noise CancellationYesNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNoYes
20 Hours Battery LifeYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoNoYes
Water-ResistantNoYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones offer the best value for money, with a combination of performance, durability, and affordability. With a sweat and water-resistant design, long battery life, and clear sound, these earphones are the perfect choice for everyday use and outdoor activities.

Best overall product:

The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones are the best overall product in this category, providing exceptional sound quality, active noise cancellation, and customizable controls. With a comfortable fit and long battery life, these earphones offer a premium listening experience for music enthusiasts and travellers.

Also read: Meet the latest editions of OnePlus phones of 2023: Top 4 picks

How to find the perfect OnePlus earphones:

Finding the perfect OnePlus earphones involves considering various factors to meet your specific preferences. Begin by determining your budget and the desired features such as wireless connectivity, active noise cancellation, or in-ear design. Explore OnePlus' official website or authorized retailers for the latest models and customer reviews. Assess the audio quality, focusing on factors like bass response, clarity, and overall sound signature. Pay attention to battery life, comfort, and additional functionalities like touch controls or water resistance, depending on your usage scenarios. Compatibility with your device and the durability of the earphones are also crucial considerations. Ultimately, the perfect OnePlus earphones are those that align with your priorities, providing an immersive audio experience tailored to your needs.

FAQs on OnePlus bullets wireless z2

Yes, some of the models mentioned in the article are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
Yes, some of the OnePlus earphones feature active noise cancellation, providing an immersive listening experience.
The battery life varies across different models, ranging from 10 to 20 hours, ensuring long-lasting use.
Yes, many of the OnePlus earphones come with customizable controls, allowing users to personalize their listening experience.
