Best OnePlus wireless earphones: 10 options you can buy today

OnePlus has become a household name in the world of smartphones and electronics, and their range of wireless earphones is no exception. With a focus on quality, performance, and style, OnePlus offers a variety of options to suit different needs and budgets. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 OnePlus wireless earphones available on Amazon, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer active noise cancellation, a sleek and stylish design, and up to 20 hours of battery life. With an ergonomic fit and excellent sound quality, these earphones are perfect for music lovers and frequent travellers. Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones: Active Noise Cancellation

20 Hours Battery Life

Ergonomic Design

High-Quality Sound

Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros Active noise cancellation for immersive listening experience

Long battery life for extended use

Ergonomic design for comfortable wear Cons Higher price point compared to other models

Limited color options

Our Pick OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black) ₹ 2,999 23% off ₹ 2,299 from

2. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones are designed for active lifestyles, with a sweat and water-resistant construction, a secure fit, and up to 10 hours of battery life. With clear and powerful sound, these earphones are ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: Sweat and Water-Resistant

10 Hours Battery Life

Secure Fit

Clear and Powerful Sound

Wireless Connectivity

Pros Sweat and water-resistant for durability

Secure fit for active use

Clear and powerful sound for immersive workouts Cons Shorter battery life compared to other models

Limited color options

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black) ₹ 2,299 13% off ₹ 1,999 from

Also read: OnePlus 32MP Front Camera Phones - A complete guide! 3. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones deliver deep bass, clear vocals, and a comfortable fit, making them perfect for everyday use. With up to 12 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are great for music enthusiasts on the go. Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: Deep Bass

12 Hours Battery Life

Comfortable Fit

Quick Charging

Bluetooth Connectivity

Pros Deep bass and clear vocals for enjoyable listening

Long battery life with quick charging

Comfortable fit for extended wear Cons Limited color options

May not be sweat or water-resistant

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red) ₹ 2,299 13% off ₹ 1,999 from

4. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus offer a lightweight and durable design, with adaptive sound technology and magnetic control. With up to 15 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are suitable for both work and play. Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: Adaptive Sound Technology

15 Hours Battery Life

Lightweight and Durable

Magnetic Control

Fast Pairing

Pros Adaptive sound technology for personalized listening

Long battery life for all-day use

Lightweight and durable design for portability Cons Limited color options

May not have active noise cancellation

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Beam Blue) ₹ 2,299 13% off ₹ 1,999 from

5. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer a powerful bass boost, customizable controls, and a comfortable fit, making them ideal for music enthusiasts. With up to 18 hours of battery life and fast charging, these earphones are perfect for long listening sessions. Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones: Powerful Bass Boost

18 Hours Battery Life

Customizable Controls

Comfortable Fit

Fast Charging

Pros Powerful bass boost for immersive sound

Long battery life with fast charging

Customizable controls for personalized use Cons Limited color options

May not be sweat or water-resistant

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Green) ₹ 2,499 8% off ₹ 2,299 from

6. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus feature a neckband design, with magnetic control, clear sound, and a lightweight build. With up to 14 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are suitable for everyday use and travel. Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: Neckband Design

14 Hours Battery Life

Magnetic Control

Clear Sound

Lightweight Build

Pros Neckband design for secure and comfortable wear

Long battery life with quick charging

Clear sound for enjoyable listening Cons Limited color options

May not have active noise cancellation

(Refurbished) Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones With Mic Bombastic Bass, 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge, 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Ip55 Dust/Water Resistant (Magico Black) ₹ 2,999 37% off ₹ 1,899 from

7. Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The Bluetooth Wireless Earphones from OnePlus offer an in-ear design, with immersive sound, customizable controls, and an ergonomic fit. With up to 16 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are perfect for music lovers and professionals. Specifications of Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: In-Ear Design

16 Hours Battery Life

Immersive Sound

Customizable Controls

Ergonomic Fit

Pros In-ear design for secure and comfortable wear

Long battery life with fast pairing

Immersive sound for an enjoyable listening experience Cons Limited color options

May not be sweat or water-resistant

(Refurbished) Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones With Mic Bombastic Bass 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, Ip55 Dust & Water Resistant (Beam Blue) ₹ 2,299 17% off ₹ 1,899 from

8. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones feature an in-ear design, with clear sound, customizable controls, and a lightweight build. With up to 12 hours of battery life and quick charging, these earphones are suitable for both work and leisure. Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: In-Ear Design

12 Hours Battery Life

Clear Sound

Customizable Controls

Lightweight Build

Pros In-ear design for secure and comfortable wear

Long battery life with quick charging

Clear sound for an enjoyable listening experience Cons Limited color options

May not have active noise cancellation

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Jazz Green) ₹ 2,299 13% off ₹ 1,999 from

9. OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones offer a secure fit, clear sound, and customizable controls, making them perfect for daily use. With up to 14 hours of battery life and fast pairing, these earphones are suitable for various activities and lifestyles. Specifications of OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones: Secure Fit

14 Hours Battery Life

Clear Sound

Customizable Controls

Wireless Connectivity

Pros Secure fit for active use

Long battery life with fast pairing

Clear sound for an enjoyable listening experience Cons Limited color options

May not have active noise cancellation

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)@INR 1349 with Bank Offer (Pack of 2) ₹ 3,998 from

10. OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones offer exceptional sound quality, customizable controls, and a comfortable fit, perfect for audiophiles. With up to 20 hours of battery life and fast charging, these earphones are ideal for long listening sessions and travel. Specifications of OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones: Exceptional Sound Quality

20 Hours Battery Life

Customizable Controls

Comfortable Fit

Fast Charging

Pros Exceptional sound quality for immersive listening

Long battery life with fast charging

Customizable controls for personalized use Cons Limited color options

May not be sweat or water-resistant

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Black)@INR 1799 with Bank Offer ₹ 4,598 from

Comparison Table

Feature Type OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Bluetooth Wireless Earphones OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Bluetooth Wireless Earphones OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones Active Noise Cancellation Yes No No No Yes No No No No Yes 20 Hours Battery Life Yes No No No No No No No No Yes Water-Resistant No Yes No No No No No No No No

Best value for money: The OnePlus Bluetooth Wireless Earphones offer the best value for money, with a combination of performance, durability, and affordability. With a sweat and water-resistant design, long battery life, and clear sound, these earphones are the perfect choice for everyday use and outdoor activities.

Best overall product: The OnePlus ANC Bluetooth Earphones are the best overall product in this category, providing exceptional sound quality, active noise cancellation, and customizable controls. With a comfortable fit and long battery life, these earphones offer a premium listening experience for music enthusiasts and travellers.

Also read: Meet the latest editions of OnePlus phones of 2023: Top 4 picks How to find the perfect OnePlus earphones: Finding the perfect OnePlus earphones involves considering various factors to meet your specific preferences. Begin by determining your budget and the desired features such as wireless connectivity, active noise cancellation, or in-ear design. Explore OnePlus' official website or authorized retailers for the latest models and customer reviews. Assess the audio quality, focusing on factors like bass response, clarity, and overall sound signature. Pay attention to battery life, comfort, and additional functionalities like touch controls or water resistance, depending on your usage scenarios. Compatibility with your device and the durability of the earphones are also crucial considerations. Ultimately, the perfect OnePlus earphones are those that align with your priorities, providing an immersive audio experience tailored to your needs.

FAQs on OnePlus bullets wireless z2 Are these earphones sweat and water-resistant? Yes, some of the models mentioned in the article are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Do these earphones have active noise cancellation? Yes, some of the OnePlus earphones feature active noise cancellation, providing an immersive listening experience. What is the battery life of these earphones? The battery life varies across different models, ranging from 10 to 20 hours, ensuring long-lasting use. Do these earphones offer customizable controls? Yes, many of the OnePlus earphones come with customizable controls, allowing users to personalize their listening experience.

