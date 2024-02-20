Best hair straightening serums for sleek and smooth hair: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 20, 2024









Summary: Discover the best hair straightening serums for silky, sleek locks: onion oil serum, keratin-infused serums and heat-protectant formulas. Achieve smooth, frizz-free hair effortlessly. Read More Read Less

Are you tired of dealing with frizzy, unruly hair? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best hair straightening serums that will transform your locks into sleek, smooth perfection. Whether you're looking for a serum to combat frizz, add shine, or protect your hair from humidity, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect hair straightening serum for your specific needs and say goodbye to bad hair days forever.

1. Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum

Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum is formulated with a blend of avocado, grape seed oil, and frizz taming polymers to provide long-lasting smoothness and control frizz. This lightweight serum is perfect for all hair types and is suitable for use on both damp and dry hair.

Pros Long-lasting smoothness

Controls frizz

Lightweight formula Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily hair

2. Livon Straightening Serum

Livon Straightening Serum is enriched with a special cuticle coat formula that smoothens and straightens hair while protecting it from breakage. This serum is activated by heat, making it perfect for use with straightening irons and blow dryers.

Pros Protects hair from breakage

Activated by heat

Leaves hair smooth and straight Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry hair

Also read: Best face serums to boost your skin health: 5 options 3. L'Oreal Professionnel X-Tenso Care Serum

L'Oreal Professionnel X-Tenso Care Serum is enriched with Pro-Keratin technology to strengthen and smoothen hair. This anti-frizz serum is ideal for use on chemically straightened or rebonded hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and manageable.

Pros Strengthens and smoothes hair

Leaves hair soft and shiny

Controls frizz Cons May not be suitable for natural hair

4. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum is infused with keratin and argan oil to control frizz and provide long-lasting smoothness. This anti-frizz serum is perfect for use in humid conditions, keeping your hair sleek and manageable all day long.

Pros Controls frizz

Provides long-lasting smoothness

Ideal for humid conditions Cons May not be suitable for fine or thin hair

5. Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum

Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum is enriched with Canvoline Complex to nourish and protect hair while providing long-lasting smoothness. This serum is perfect for straightened or chemically treated hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and frizz-free.

Pros Nourishes and protects hair

Provides long-lasting smoothness

Leaves hair soft and shiny Cons May not be suitable for natural or curly hair

6. Aryanveda Hair Serum

Aryanveda Hair Serum is a pack of 2 serums that provide intense nourishment and protection to the hair. Enriched with natural ingredients, these serums help in controlling frizz, adding shine, and promoting hair growth.

Pros Provides intense nourishment

Enriched with natural ingredients

Controls frizz and adds shine Cons May not be suitable for oily hair

Also read: Hair serums lend shine, infuse strength to strands: 5 best picks 7. Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum

Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum is infused with the goodness of onion seed oil and biotin to combat frizz and promote frizz-free hair. This serum also strengthens the hair, making it smooth, shiny, and more manageable.

Pros Combats frizz

Strengthens the hair

Leaves hair smooth and shiny Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalps

8. Vitress Cuticle Coat Classic Hair Serum

Vitress Cuticle Coat Classic Hair Serum is enriched with a blend of silicones to provide a protective layer that controls frizz and adds shine to the hair. This serum is perfect for daily use and leaves the hair smooth, silky, and manageable.

Pros Provides a protective layer

Controls frizz and adds shine

Leaves hair smooth and silky Cons May not be suitable for oily hair

9. Bodywise Strengthening Hair Serum

Bodywise Strengthening Hair Serum is formulated with natural ingredients to reduce frizz, nourish the hair, and strengthen the strands. This serum is perfect for daily use and leaves the hair soft, smooth, and healthy.

Pros Reduces frizz

Nourishes and strengthens the hair

Leaves hair soft and smooth Cons May not be suitable for chemically treated hair

10. BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Serum

BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Serum is enriched with the goodness of silk proteins to provide intense hydration and shine to the hair. This serum is perfect for dry, frizzy hair, leaving it smooth, shiny, and shinier.

Pros Provides intense hydration and shine

Leaves hair smooth and shiny

Perfect for daily use Cons May not be suitable for oily hair

Comparison Table

Product Name Formulation Benefits Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum Avocado and grape seed oil Long-lasting smoothness, controls frizz Livon Straightening Serum Cuticle coat formula Protects hair from breakage, activated by heat L'Oreal Professionnel X-Tenso Care Serum Pro-Keratin technology Strengthens and smoothes hair, controls frizz Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum Keratin and argan oil Controls frizz, provides long-lasting smoothness Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum Canvoline Complex Nourishes and protects hair, provides long-lasting smoothness Aryanveda Hair Serum Natural ingredients Intense nourishment, controls frizz, adds shine Mamaearth Onion Hair Serum Onion seed oil and biotin Combats frizz, promotes frizz-free hair, strengthens the hair Vitress Cuticle Coat Classic Hair Serum Blend of silicones Controls frizz, adds shine, provides a protective layer Bodywise Strengthening Hair Serum Natural ingredients Reduces frizz, nourishes, strengthens the hair BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Serum Silk proteins Intense hydration, adds shine

Best value for money: The Aryanveda Hair Serum offers the best value for money with its pack of 2 serums that provide intense nourishment and protection to the hair. Enriched with natural ingredients, these serums help in controlling frizz, adding shine, and promoting hair growth, making it a cost-effective option for achieving sleek, smooth hair.

Best overall product: The L'Oreal Professionnel X-Tenso Care Serum stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its Pro-Keratin technology that strengthens and smoothes hair while controlling frizz. Ideal for chemically straightened or rebonded hair, this serum leaves the hair soft, shiny, and manageable, making it a top choice for achieving sleek, smooth locks.

How to find the perfect hair straightening serum: When choosing a hair straightening serum, consider the specific needs of your hair, such as frizz control, shine, and nourishment. Look for a product that aligns with your requirements and offers the best features and benefits. Take into account the pros and cons of each serum to make an informed decision and find the perfect product for your hair.

FAQs on Hair Straightening Serum Is the product suitable for chemically treated hair? Yes, many of the serums listed are suitable for chemically treated or rebonded hair, providing nourishment and frizz control. Can the serums be used on curly hair? Some serums may not be suitable for natural or curly hair, so it's essential to choose a product that meets the specific needs of your hair type. Do the serums protect hair from heat damage? Most of the serums offer protection from heat damage, making them ideal for use with straightening irons and blow dryers. Are the serums suitable for daily use? Yes, many of the serums are perfect for daily use and provide long-lasting smoothness and frizz control without weighing the hair down.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

