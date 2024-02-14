Best hair serums for shiny and healthy hair: Top 10 picks

Are you tired of dealing with frizzy, unruly hair? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best hair serums that are sure to give you the shiny and healthy hair you've always dreamed of. Whether you are looking to combat frizz, add shine, or promote hair growth, we have the perfect serum for you.

1. Livon Serum for Unruly Hair

Livon Serum is a lightweight formula that tames frizz and leaves your hair feeling smooth and manageable. It is enriched with Vitamin E that nourishes your hair and protects it from environmental damage.

Pros Lightweight formula

Adds shine

Nourishes and protects hair Cons May not be suitable for very dry hair

2. Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil

This serum contains a powerful blend of Procapil, Redensyl, and Baicapil that work together to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It also strengthens hair from the roots and adds volume.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Strengthens hair

Adds volume Cons May take time to show results

Also read: Best hair serums for women: Top 9 hair-care products for you 3. Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum

Pilgrim Redensyl Serum is a highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair. It is infused with Redensyl and other potent ingredients that nourish the scalp and promote hair regrowth.

Pros Highly effective for hair fall

Promotes hair regrowth

Nourishes the scalp Cons Slightly expensive

4. Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum

Khadi Natural Frizz Free Serum is a blend of natural oils that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also addresses dandruff and works as an anti-thinning treatment for the hair.

Pros Natural ingredients

Controls frizz

Addresses dandruff Cons Strong fragrance

5. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

WishCare Hair Growth Serum is a concentrated formula that promotes hair growth and prevents hair fall. It contains natural ingredients like Onion Oil and Bhringraj that nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Natural ingredients

Strengthens hair follicles Cons Strong scent

6. Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum

Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Serum is a lightweight, non-sticky formula that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also protects the hair from humidity and environmental damage.

Pros Non-sticky formula

Controls frizz

Adds shine Cons May not be suitable for very dry hair

7. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum is infused with keratin and argan oil that helps in controlling frizz and making the hair smoother and more manageable. It also provides heat protection and adds shine.

Pros Provides heat protection

Controls frizz

Adds shine Cons May weigh down fine hair

Also read: Best hair serums for shiny, frizz-free hair: 10 worthy mentions 8. L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Frizz-free Serum

L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Serum is a long-lasting, frizz-free formula that smoothens the hair and adds shine. It provides protection from humidity and leaves the hair feeling soft and silky.

Pros Long-lasting formula

Frizz-free

Adds shine Cons Slightly expensive

9. L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum

L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum is a versatile formula that nourishes and protects the hair from damage. It adds shine, controls frizz, and leaves the hair feeling smooth and manageable.

Pros Nourishes and protects

Adds shine

Controls frizz Cons May be heavy for fine hair

10. Streax Hair Serum

Streax Hair Serum contains silicones that instantly smoothens and adds shine to the hair. It also controls frizz and makes the hair look healthier and more manageable.

Pros Instantly smoothens

Adds shine

Controls frizz Cons Contains silicones

Comparison Table

Product Name Promotes hair growth Controls frizz Adds shine Protects from humidity Cost Livon Serum for Unruly Hair No Yes Yes No ₹ 200 Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil Yes No No No ₹ 560 Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum Yes No No No ₹ 800 Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 375 WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate Yes No No No ₹ 599 Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 230 Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 400 L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Frizz-free Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 700 L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 450 Streax Hair Serum No Yes Yes No ₹ 200

Best value for money: The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is the best value for money as it effectively controls frizz, adds shine, and also addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns at an affordable price of ₹375.

Best overall product: The Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum stands out as the best overall product with its highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair, nourishing the scalp, and promoting hair regrowth.

How to find the best hair serum: Finding the best hair serum involves considering your hair type, desired results, and ingredients. Look for serums with nourishing oils like argan or coconut for hydration and shine. Consider products with heat protection if styling with hot tools. Read reviews, seek recommendations, and experiment to discover the perfect match for your hair needs.

FAQs on Best Hair Serum What are the best hair serums for promoting hair growth? The Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil and the WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate are highly effective in promoting hair growth with their potent ingredients. Which serum is best for controlling frizz and adding shine? The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair, Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum, and the Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum are excellent for controlling frizz and adding shine. Are there any serums that address dandruff and thinning hair concerns? The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is an ideal choice as it addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns while also controlling frizz and adding shine. What is the most affordable hair serum with effective results? The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair and the Streax Hair Serum are both affordable options that deliver effective results for controlling frizz and adding shine.

