Best hair serums for shiny and healthy hair: Top 10 picks

Are you tired of dealing with frizzy, unruly hair? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best hair serums that are sure to give you the shiny and healthy hair you've always dreamed of. Whether you are looking to combat frizz, add shine, or promote hair growth, we have the perfect serum for you.
1. Livon Serum for Unruly Hair
Livon Serum is a lightweight formula that tames frizz and leaves your hair feeling smooth and manageable. It is enriched with Vitamin E that nourishes your hair and protects it from environmental damage.
Pros
Lightweight formula
Adds shine
Nourishes and protects hair
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry hair
2. Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil
This serum contains a powerful blend of Procapil, Redensyl, and Baicapil that work together to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It also strengthens hair from the roots and adds volume.
Pilgrim Redensyl Serum is a highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair. It is infused with Redensyl and other potent ingredients that nourish the scalp and promote hair regrowth.
Pros
Highly effective for hair fall
Promotes hair regrowth
Nourishes the scalp
Cons
Slightly expensive
4. Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum
Khadi Natural Frizz Free Serum is a blend of natural oils that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also addresses dandruff and works as an anti-thinning treatment for the hair.
Pros
Natural ingredients
Controls frizz
Addresses dandruff
Cons
Strong fragrance
5. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate
WishCare Hair Growth Serum is a concentrated formula that promotes hair growth and prevents hair fall. It contains natural ingredients like Onion Oil and Bhringraj that nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Natural ingredients
Strengthens hair follicles
Cons
Strong scent
6. Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum
Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Serum is a lightweight, non-sticky formula that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also protects the hair from humidity and environmental damage.
Pros
Non-sticky formula
Controls frizz
Adds shine
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry hair
7. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum is infused with keratin and argan oil that helps in controlling frizz and making the hair smoother and more manageable. It also provides heat protection and adds shine.
L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Serum is a long-lasting, frizz-free formula that smoothens the hair and adds shine. It provides protection from humidity and leaves the hair feeling soft and silky.
Pros
Long-lasting formula
Frizz-free
Adds shine
Cons
Slightly expensive
9. L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum
L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum is a versatile formula that nourishes and protects the hair from damage. It adds shine, controls frizz, and leaves the hair feeling smooth and manageable.
Pros
Nourishes and protects
Adds shine
Controls frizz
Cons
May be heavy for fine hair
10. Streax Hair Serum
Streax Hair Serum contains silicones that instantly smoothens and adds shine to the hair. It also controls frizz and makes the hair look healthier and more manageable.
Pros
Instantly smoothens
Adds shine
Controls frizz
Cons
Contains silicones
Comparison Table
Product Name
Promotes hair growth
Controls frizz
Adds shine
Protects from humidity
Cost
Livon Serum for Unruly Hair
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹200
Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil
Yes
No
No
No
₹560
Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum
Yes
No
No
No
₹800
Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹375
WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate
Yes
No
No
No
₹599
Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹230
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹400
L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Frizz-free Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹700
L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹450
Streax Hair Serum
No
Yes
Yes
No
₹200
Best value for money:
The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is the best value for money as it effectively controls frizz, adds shine, and also addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns at an affordable price of ₹375.
Best overall product:
The Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum stands out as the best overall product with its highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair, nourishing the scalp, and promoting hair regrowth.
How to find the best hair serum:
Finding the best hair serum involves considering your hair type, desired results, and ingredients. Look for serums with nourishing oils like argan or coconut for hydration and shine. Consider products with heat protection if styling with hot tools. Read reviews, seek recommendations, and experiment to discover the perfect match for your hair needs.
FAQs on Best Hair Serum
The Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil and the WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate are highly effective in promoting hair growth with their potent ingredients.
The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair, Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum, and the Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum are excellent for controlling frizz and adding shine.
The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is an ideal choice as it addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns while also controlling frizz and adding shine.
The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair and the Streax Hair Serum are both affordable options that deliver effective results for controlling frizz and adding shine.
