Best hair serums for shiny and healthy hair: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 14, 2024 19:46 IST
By: Affiliate Desk

Discover the top hair serums that will transform your hair from unruly to smooth and shiny. Find the best serum for your specific hair care needs. Read More

Are you tired of dealing with frizzy, unruly hair? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best hair serums that are sure to give you the shiny and healthy hair you've always dreamed of. Whether you are looking to combat frizz, add shine, or promote hair growth, we have the perfect serum for you.

1. Livon Serum for Unruly Hair

Livon Serum is a lightweight formula that tames frizz and leaves your hair feeling smooth and manageable. It is enriched with Vitamin E that nourishes your hair and protects it from environmental damage.

Pros

  • Lightweight formula
  • Adds shine
  • Nourishes and protects hair

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry hair

2. Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil

This serum contains a powerful blend of Procapil, Redensyl, and Baicapil that work together to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It also strengthens hair from the roots and adds volume.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Strengthens hair
  • Adds volume

Cons

  • May take time to show results

Pilgrim Redensyl Serum is a highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair. It is infused with Redensyl and other potent ingredients that nourish the scalp and promote hair regrowth.

Pros

  • Highly effective for hair fall
  • Promotes hair regrowth
  • Nourishes the scalp

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

4. Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum

Khadi Natural Frizz Free Serum is a blend of natural oils that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also addresses dandruff and works as an anti-thinning treatment for the hair.

Pros

  • Natural ingredients
  • Controls frizz
  • Addresses dandruff

Cons

  • Strong fragrance

5. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

WishCare Hair Growth Serum is a concentrated formula that promotes hair growth and prevents hair fall. It contains natural ingredients like Onion Oil and Bhringraj that nourish the scalp and strengthen the hair follicles.

Pros

  • Promotes hair growth
  • Natural ingredients
  • Strengthens hair follicles

Cons

  • Strong scent

6. Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum

Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Serum is a lightweight, non-sticky formula that controls frizz and adds shine to your hair. It also protects the hair from humidity and environmental damage.

Pros

  • Non-sticky formula
  • Controls frizz
  • Adds shine

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry hair

7. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Serum is infused with keratin and argan oil that helps in controlling frizz and making the hair smoother and more manageable. It also provides heat protection and adds shine.

Pros

  • Provides heat protection
  • Controls frizz
  • Adds shine

Cons

  • May weigh down fine hair

L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Serum is a long-lasting, frizz-free formula that smoothens the hair and adds shine. It provides protection from humidity and leaves the hair feeling soft and silky.

Pros

  • Long-lasting formula
  • Frizz-free
  • Adds shine

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

9. L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum

L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Serum is a versatile formula that nourishes and protects the hair from damage. It adds shine, controls frizz, and leaves the hair feeling smooth and manageable.

Pros

  • Nourishes and protects
  • Adds shine
  • Controls frizz

Cons

  • May be heavy for fine hair

10. Streax Hair Serum

Streax Hair Serum contains silicones that instantly smoothens and adds shine to the hair. It also controls frizz and makes the hair look healthier and more manageable.

Pros

  • Instantly smoothens
  • Adds shine
  • Controls frizz

Cons

  • Contains silicones

Comparison Table

Product NamePromotes hair growthControls frizzAdds shineProtects from humidityCost
Livon Serum for Unruly HairNoYesYesNo 200
Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl BaicapilYesNoNoNo 560
Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth SerumYesNoNoNo 800
Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair SerumNoYesYesNo 375
WishCare Hair Growth Serum ConcentrateYesNoNoNo 599
Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing SerumNoYesYesNo 230
Tresemme Keratin Smooth SerumNoYesYesNo 400
L'Oréal Professionnel Unlimited Frizz-free SerumNoYesYesNo 700
L'Oréal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil SerumNoYesYesNo 450
Streax Hair SerumNoYesYesNo 200

Best value for money:

The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is the best value for money as it effectively controls frizz, adds shine, and also addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns at an affordable price of 375.

Best overall product:

The Pilgrim Redensyl Advanced Hair Growth Serum stands out as the best overall product with its highly effective treatment for hair fall and thinning hair, nourishing the scalp, and promoting hair regrowth.

How to find the best hair serum:

Finding the best hair serum involves considering your hair type, desired results, and ingredients. Look for serums with nourishing oils like argan or coconut for hydration and shine. Consider products with heat protection if styling with hot tools. Read reviews, seek recommendations, and experiment to discover the perfect match for your hair needs.

FAQs on Best Hair Serum

The Minimalist Actives Procapil Redensyl Baicapil and the WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate are highly effective in promoting hair growth with their potent ingredients.
The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair, Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum, and the Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum are excellent for controlling frizz and adding shine.
The Khadi Natural Frizz Free Hair Serum is an ideal choice as it addresses dandruff and thinning hair concerns while also controlling frizz and adding shine.
The Livon Serum for Unruly Hair and the Streax Hair Serum are both affordable options that deliver effective results for controlling frizz and adding shine.
