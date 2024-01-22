Story Saved
Best Samsung fridges you can buy today: Top 10 picks to consider before purchase

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 22, 2024 12:05 IST
Best Samsung fridges you can buy today: We have put together a list of 10 of the top rated Samsung fridges available in the market. Compare their main features, check out the pros and cons and find the best one for your needs and budget.

Best Samsung fridges you can buy today: A refrigerator from Samsung comes with the trust of a good brand.

When it comes to refrigerators, Samsung has established itself as a leading brand known for its innovative features, sleek designs, and reliable performance. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Samsung fridges available in the market, ranging from inverter refrigerators to convertible models. We will compare their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a spacious fridge for your family or a compact one for your apartment, we've got you covered.

1. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HL is a top-rated fridge known for its energy efficiency and spacious design. Its digital inverter technology ensures long-lasting performance, while the tempered glass shelves provide ample storage space for your groceries.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HL

  • Digital Inverter Technology
  • Energy-efficient cooling
  • Spacious design
  • Tempered glass shelves
  • Stylish and sleek exterior
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.2 (2,457)
4.2 (2,457)
2. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX-HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX-HL offers the flexibility of converting your freezer into a fridge to maximize storage space. With a digital display and easy-slide shelves, it provides convenience and accessibility for your daily needs.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX-HL

  • Convertible freezer to fridge
  • Digital display
  • Easy-slide shelves
  • Moisture control
  • Energy-efficient operation
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2023 Model)
4.3 (2,243)
4.3 (2,243)
3. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8-HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8-HL is a compact yet versatile fridge that offers the flexibility to convert your freezer into a fridge as per your storage needs. With All-around cooling and digital inverter technology, it ensures uniform cooling and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8-HL

  • Convertible freezer to fridge
  • All-around cooling
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Moisture control
  • Space-saving design
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (3,741)
4.3 (3,741)
Also read: Top 9 Samsung refrigerators: Compare prices, features and more

4. Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HT-HL

The Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HT-HL features a digital touch control panel for easy temperature adjustments and settings. It also boasts of a multi-utility box and toughened glass shelves for durable and organized storage.

Specifications of Samsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HT-HL

  • Digital touch control panel
  • Multi-utility box
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Frost-free operation
  • Stylish and modern design
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool Digital Inverter, with Display Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2F25HT/HL, Red, Hydrangea Plum, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 (1,101)
4.3 (1,101)
5. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8-HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8-HL is designed for energy efficiency and long-lasting performance with its digital inverter compressor. It also features a large vegetable box and deodorizing filters for fresh and hygienic storage.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8-HL

  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Large vegetable box
  • Deodorizing filters
  • MoistFresh Zone
  • Energy-efficient operation
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 (1,587)
4.3 (1,587)
6. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS-NL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS-NL offers a sleek and space-saving design with its recessed handles and compact size. It also provides efficient cooling and durable build quality for long-term use.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS-NL

  • Space-saving design
  • Recessed handles
  • CoolWave feature
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Stabilizer-free operation
Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver, 2023 Model)
4.2 (7,610)
4.2 (7,610)
7. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HL is designed for energy-efficient cooling and reliable performance. It features a digital inverter compressor and power cool technology for quick and efficient cooling of your food and beverages.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HL

  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Power cool technology
  • MoistFresh Zone
  • LED lighting
  • Energy-efficient operation
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (5,720)
4.3 (5,720)
8. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT42C5532S9-HL

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT42C5532S9-HL offers a spacious and versatile storage solution with its convertible freezer to fridge feature. It also boasts of a digital display and easy-slide shelves for convenient access to your food items.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT42C5532S9-HL

  • Convertible freezer to fridge
  • Digital display
  • Easy-slide shelves
  • All-around cooling
  • MoistFresh Zone
Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5In1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532S9/HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model)
4.2 (1,026)
4.2 (1,026)
Also read: Top 10 fridges in India: Best models ranged between 25,000 and 35,000

9. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR-HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR-HL is designed for efficient and hygienic storage with its digital inverter compressor and deodorizing filters. It also features a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for organized storage.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR-HL

  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Deodorizing filters
  • Large vegetable box
  • CoolPack feature
  • Energy-efficient operation
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.3 (4,832)
4.3 (4,832)
10. Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1823U8-HL

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1823U8-HL offers energy-efficient cooling and durable build quality with its digital inverter technology and toughened glass shelves. It features a stylish and modern design to complement any kitchen decor.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1823U8-HL

  • Digital inverter technology
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Stylish and modern design
  • Frost-free operation
  • Stabilizer-free operation
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1823U8/HL, Blooming Saffron Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.2 (485)
4.2 (485)
Comparison Table

Feature TypeSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HLSamsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX-HLSamsung Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3733S8-HLSamsung Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F25HT-HLSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8-HLSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C2412GS-NLSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RT28C3053S8-HLSamsung Convertible Refrigerator RT42C5532S9-HLSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RR21C2H25CR-HLSamsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1823U8-HL
Energy EfficiencyHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHigh
Storage Capacity275 Liters275 Liters275 Liters215 Liters215 Liters215 Liters255 Liters325 Liters225 Liters225 Liters
Convertible FeatureNoYesYesNoNoNoNoYesNoNo
Digital DisplayNoYesNoYesYesNoYesYesNoNo
Price Range?20,000 - ?25,000?25,000 - ?30,000?22,000 - ?27,000?23,000 - ?28,000?24,000 - ?29,000?21,000 - ?26,000?26,000 - ?31,000?28,000 - ?33,000?27,000 - ?32,000?19,000 - ?24,000

Best value for money:

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT30C3733BX-HL stands out as the best value for money with its versatile convertible feature, energy-efficient operation, and reasonable price range.

Best overall Product:

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT42C5532S9-HL takes the lead as the best overall product with its spacious storage, convertible feature, and convenient digital display for easy access and control.

How to find the perfect samsung fridge:

To find the perfect Samsung fridge, consider your specific needs and kitchen space. Assess capacity requirements based on your household size. Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Explore features like adjustable shelves, temperature controls, and smart technology for added convenience. Read customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Choose a design that complements your kitchen aesthetic. Ultimately, finding the perfect Samsung fridge involves a blend of functionality, efficiency, and personalized preferences.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

