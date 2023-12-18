Icon
10 best 32 inch LED TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 18, 2023 22:05 IST
Summary:

10 best 32 inch LED TVs to buy: Discover some of the finest 32 inch LED TVs available in the market today. Compare the best features, pros and cons to buy the best.

best 32 inch led tvs
10 best 32 inch LED TVs to buy: Bring home a 32 inch LED TV and enjoy high definition viewing.

Looking for the perfect 32 inch LED TV? With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this comprehensive guide, we compare the top 10 32 inch LED TVs available in 2022. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect 32 inch LED TV for your needs.

1. Dylect 32 Inches Ready 32IPS30H Black LED TV

The Dylect 32 inch LED TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Dylect 32 Inches Ready 32IPS30H Black LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point for some users
cellpic
Dylect 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV 32IPS30H (Black) (2020 Model)
4 ratings (194)
4 ratings (194)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. VISE Vijay Sales 32 inches VS32HAA8A LED TV

The VISE Vijay Sales 32 inch LED TV offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. Its advanced features and sleek design make it a top choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of VISE Vijay Sales 32 inches VS32HAA8A LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Crisp and clear display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all users
cellpic
VISE (by Vijay Sales 80 cm (32 inches) HD LED TV VS32HAA8A (2022 Model Edition)
2.6 ratings (5)
2.6 ratings (5)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android 32S5400A LED TV

The TCL 32 inch LED TV features a bezel-less design and powerful Android functionality. Its stunning display and advanced features make it a top choice for any home.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android 32S5400A LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV functionality
  • 2 HDMI and 1 USB port

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Android TV features
  • Immersive viewing experience

Cons

  • Slightly lower resolution compared to other models
cellpic 43% off
TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)
4 ratings (4,513)
4 ratings (4,513)
43% off
11,990 20,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide

4. Huidi 32 Inches HD6FN Frameless Display LED TV

The Huidi 32 inch LED TV features a frameless display and stunning visuals. With its modern design and immersive viewing experience, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Huidi 32 Inches HD6FN Frameless Display LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Frameless display
  • Smart TV functionality
  • 2 HDMI and 1 USB port

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Smart TV features

Cons

  • Slightly lower resolution compared to other models
cellpic
Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV HD6FN (Black) (2021 Model)
3.8 ratings (803)
3.8 ratings (803)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Acer 32 inches Advanced Google AR32GR2841HDFL LED TV

The Acer 32 inch LED TV offers advanced Google functionality and stunning picture quality. Its sleek design and powerful features make it a top choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Advanced Google AR32GR2841HDFL LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • Full HD resolution
  • Android TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Android TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point for some users
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)
4.1 ratings (4,237)
4.1 ratings (4,237)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. Nu 32 inch Premium LED32HGNX LED TV

The Nu 32 inch LED TV features premium quality visuals and immersive sound. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a top choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Nu 32 inch Premium LED32HGNX LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Crisp and clear display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all users
cellpic 23% off
Nu 80 cm (32 inch) Google Series HD Ready LED Smart TV LED32HGNX (Black) 2023 Model
4.5 ratings (875)
4.5 ratings (875)
23% off
9,999 12,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. MI 32 Inches Ready Google L32M8-5Ain LED TV

The MI 32 inch LED TV offers stunning visuals and smart features. With its sleek design and advanced functionality, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of MI 32 Inches Ready Google L32M8-5Ain LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point for some users
cellpic
MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,527)
4.2 ratings (69,527)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. KODAK 32 inches Special Ready 32SE5001BL LED TV

The KODAK 32 inch LED TV features special advanced features and stunning picture quality. Its sleek design and immersive sound make it a top choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of KODAK 32 inches Special Ready 32SE5001BL LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Crisp and clear display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • May not be budget-friendly for all users
cellpic
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)
4.4 ratings (1,225)
4.4 ratings (1,225)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL Glossy LED TV

The Samsung 32 inch LED TV offers stunning visuals and advanced features. With its sleek design and powerful functionality, it's a top choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment UA32T4340BKXXL Glossy LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Smart TV features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point for some users
cellpic 27% off
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,453)
4.2 ratings (12,453)
27% off
15,470 21,290
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: 10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today

10. Visio World 32 inches VW32S Ready LED TV

The Visio World 32 inch LED TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inches VW32S Ready LED TV

  • 32 inch display size
  • HD Ready resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Audio
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Smart TV features
  • Immersive viewing experience

Cons

  • Slightly lower resolution compared to other models
cellpic
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)
3.9 ratings (10,106)
3.9 ratings (10,106)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Comparison Table

FeaturesDylect 32 InchesVISE Vijay Sales 32 inchesTCL 32 inchesHuidi 32 InchesAcer 32 inchesNu 32 inch PremiumMI 32 InchesKODAK 32 inchesSamsung 32 InchesVisio World 32 inches
Display Size32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch32 inch
ResolutionFull HDFull HDHD ReadyHD ReadyFull HDHD ReadyHD ReadyHD ReadyHD ReadyHD Ready
Smart TVYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money

The TCL 32 inch Bezel-Less Android LED TV offers the best value for money with its advanced features, sleek design, and affordable price point. It's a top choice for users looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed TV.

Best overall product:

The Dylect 32 inch LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a high-quality display, smart TV functionality, and multiple connectivity options. It's the perfect choice for users looking for a top-of-the-line home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect 32 inch LED TV:

The Dylect 32 inch LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a high-quality display, smart TV functionality, and multiple connectivity options. It's the perfect choice for users looking for a top-of-the-line home entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on 32 inch led tv

What is the price range of these 32 inch LED TVs?

The price range of these 32 inch LED TVs varies from INR 12,999 to INR 16,999, offering options for different budget ranges.

Do these TVs come with smart TV functionality?

Yes, all of the TVs listed offer smart TV functionality, allowing users to access a wide range of apps and streaming services.

What are the main differences between these TVs?

The main differences lie in the display size, resolution, and additional features such as bezel-less design and advanced sound technology.
