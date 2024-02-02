Best window ACs in India 2024: Buying guide to top 10 models

Last Published on Feb 04, 2024 12:00 IST









Summary: Experience cool comfort with the best window ACs in India. These appliances, from trusted brands, offer efficient cooling, energy savings, and user-friendly features. Beat the heat and enjoy a refreshing environment with these top-performing window ACs. Read More Read Less

With the scorching summer heat approaching, it's essential to have a reliable and efficient air conditioner to keep your home cool and comfortable. If you're in the market for a new window AC, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 window ACs available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the best one for your needs.

1. Lloyd Window Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter AC

The Lloyd Window Fixed Speed AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. With its hot and cold inverter technology, it provides excellent cooling and heating performance, making it suitable for year-round use. The AC comes with a copper condenser for enhanced durability and efficient cooling. Its 3-star energy rating ensures low power consumption, making it an economical choice for your home.

Pros Powerful cooling and heating performance

Energy-efficient operation

Durable copper condenser Cons Relatively higher price point

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC

The LG 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating. It comes with anti-virus protection to ensure clean and healthy air circulation in your home. The AC features a dual inverter compressor for faster cooling and energy savings, making it an ideal choice for your home.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling

Clean and healthy air circulation

Energy-saving operation Cons Slightly higher initial investment

Also read: Best AC brands in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you can buy today 3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Lloyd 3 Star Window AC offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser and silver ion filter. It features a self-diagnosis function to ensure hassle-free maintenance and operation. The AC comes with a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption, making it an economical choice for your home.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Economical energy consumption Cons Limited additional features

4. Voltas 183V DZU 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Voltas 183V DZU Window AC offers efficient and reliable cooling with its high ambient cooling and active dehumidifier. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a copper condenser for enhanced durability. The AC also includes a multi-stage filtration for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Efficient and reliable cooling performance

Low power consumption

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Slightly bulky design

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Carrier 3 Star Window AC is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling with its copper condenser and adjustable mode. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling performance

Low power consumption

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Limited additional features

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC

The Voltas 4 Star Inverter Window AC offers efficient and energy-saving cooling with its adjustable mode and inverter technology. It features a 4-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a copper condenser for enhanced durability. The AC also includes a multi-stage filtration for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Energy-saving cooling performance

Low power consumption

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Slightly higher initial investment

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Godrej 3 Star Window AC offers efficient and reliable cooling with its eco-friendly refrigerant and hydrophilic blue fins. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with an anti-dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Efficient and reliable cooling performance

Eco-friendly operation

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Limited additional features

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 8 models of air conditioners to choose from 8. Carrier 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Carrier 3 Star Window AC is designed for compact spaces and offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser and energy-saving mode. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Efficient cooling for compact spaces

Energy-saving operation

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Not suitable for larger rooms

9. Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC

The Daikin 3 Star Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling with its power chill operation and inverter technology. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Energy-saving operation

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Slightly higher initial investment

10. Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Blue Star 3 Star Window AC offers efficient and reliable cooling with its hydrophilic blue fins and self-diagnosis function. It features a 3-star energy rating for low power consumption and comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

Pros Efficient and reliable cooling performance

Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Not suitable for larger rooms

Comparison Table

Product Name/Feature Cooling Performance Energy Efficiency Copper Condenser Lloyd Window Fixed Speed 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter AC Powerful cooling and heating performance Energy-efficient operation Durable copper condenser LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC Powerful and efficient cooling Clean and healthy air circulation Energy-saving operation Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Efficient cooling performance Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance Economical energy consumption Voltas 183V DZU 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Efficient and reliable cooling performance Low power consumption Clean and healthy air circulation Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Powerful and efficient cooling performance Low power consumption Clean and healthy air circulation Voltas 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC Energy-saving cooling performance Low power consumption Clean and healthy air circulation Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Efficient and reliable cooling performance Eco-friendly operation Clean and healthy air circulation Carrier 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC Efficient cooling for compact spaces Energy-saving operation Clean and healthy air circulation Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC Efficient cooling performance Energy-saving operation Clean and healthy air circulation Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC Efficient and reliable cooling performance Self-diagnosis for easy maintenance Clean and healthy air circulation

Best value for money: The Voltas 183V DZU 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC offers the best value for money with its efficient and reliable cooling performance, low power consumption, and clean and healthy air circulation features. It provides excellent cooling at a reasonable price point, making it a great investment for your home.

Best overall product: The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC stands out as the best overall product in the category with its powerful and efficient cooling, clean and healthy air circulation, and energy-saving operation. It offers top-notch features and performance, making it the ideal choice for your home.

How to find the best window AC: Choosing the best window AC involves thoughtful considerations. Assess your room size, prioritize energy efficiency with a high EER rating, and consider additional features like noise levels and smart capabilities. Read user reviews for insights into performance and durability. Compare prices, check warranty terms, and select a trusted brand for a reliable and effective cooling solution tailored to your needs.

FAQs on best window AC What is the energy efficiency rating of the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC? The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC has a 5-star energy rating, making it highly energy-efficient and cost-effective for long-term use. Does the Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC come with a self-diagnosis function? Yes, the Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance and operation. What is the cooling capacity of the Voltas 183V DZU 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC? The Voltas 183V DZU 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC offers high ambient cooling with a 1.5 Ton capacity, making it suitable for medium to large rooms. Does the Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC have a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating? Yes, the Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC comes with a dust filter and anti-bacterial coating for clean and healthy air circulation in your home.

