Best LG smart TVs to buy: Top 10 options to explore, complete shopping guide

In today's digital age, a smart TV is a must-have for any modern home. LG is known for its high-quality smart TVs, offering a range of options to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable TV for everyday use, LG has something for everyone. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 LG smart TVs available in 2022, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From ultra-HD displays to sleek designs and smart capabilities, LG has it all.

1. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UR7500PSC) The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K picture quality and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and immersive sound, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions alike. Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

webOS smart platform

Active HDR for stunning visuals

Immersive sound experience

Built-in voice assistant

Pros Stunning 4K picture quality

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound experience Cons Limited app selection

Slightly higher price point

Our Pick LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

2. LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV (OLED55C3PSA) The LG OLED55C3PSA features revolutionary OLED technology for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. With its ultra-slim design and smart capabilities, it's a top choice for discerning viewers. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV OLED display for vibrant colors

webOS smart platform

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Ultra-slim design

Voice command recognition

Pros Revolutionary OLED technology

Ultra-slim design

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C3PSA (Black,2023) Get Price from

The LG 32LQ643BPTA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers. Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV HD Ready resolution

webOS smart platform

Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals

Sleek, space-saving design

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Affordable and compact

Crisp HD picture quality

Seamless connectivity Cons Smaller screen size

Limited smart features

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black) ₹ 30,990 45% off ₹ 16,990 from

4. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UQ8020PSB) The LG 43UQ8020PSB delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound in a sleek, modern design. Its AI ThinQ technology and smart features make it a versatile choice for any home. Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

webOS smart platform

AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality

Immersive sound quality

Sleek and modern design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

AI ThinQ technology

Immersive sound quality Cons Limited app selection

Slightly higher price point

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray) ₹ 54,990 35% off ₹ 35,990 from

5. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (65UR7500PSC) The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound make it perfect for movie nights and sports events. Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display

webOS smart platform

Immersive sound quality

Built-in voice assistant

Sleek and modern design

Pros Cinematic viewing experience

Immersive sound quality

Large 65-inch display Cons Requires ample space

Higher price point

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

6. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (55UR7500PSC) The LG 55UR7500PSC combines stunning 4K visuals with advanced smart features for a truly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek design and voice command recognition make it a top choice for tech-savvy users. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display

webOS smart platform

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Voice command recognition

Sleek and modern design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Advanced smart features

Voice command recognition Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

7. LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV (43NANO73SQA) The LG 43NANO73SQA uses NanoCell technology to deliver vibrant colors and stunning visuals. With its smart capabilities and sleek design, it's a great choice for both entertainment and everyday use. Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV 43-inch NanoCell display

webOS smart platform

Active HDR for vivid visuals

Immersive sound quality

Sleek and modern design

Pros Vibrant NanoCell display

Immersive sound quality

Smart capabilities Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited app selection

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 43NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue) Get Price from

8. LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (49UH770T) The LG 49UH770T offers stunning 4K visuals and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience. Its sleek design and immersive sound quality make it a top choice for discerning buyers. Specifications of LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 49-inch 4K Ultra HD display

webOS smart platform

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Immersive sound quality

Sleek and modern design

Pros Stunning 4K visuals

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound quality Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

LG 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD IPS LED Smart TV 49UH770T (Black) (2016 model) Get Price from

The LG 65UN8000PTA offers a premium viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display

webOS smart platform

Immersive sound quality

Built-in voice assistant

Sleek and modern design

Pros Cinematic viewing experience

Immersive sound quality

Large 65-inch display Cons Requires ample space

Higher price point

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black) Get Price from

10. LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV (32LQ570BPSA) The LG 32LQ570BPSA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers. Specifications of LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV HD Ready resolution

webOS smart platform

Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals

Sleek, space-saving design

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Affordable and compact

Crisp HD picture quality

Seamless connectivity Cons Smaller screen size

Limited smart features

LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model) ₹ 21,290 16% off ₹ 17,990 from

Comparison Table

Feature LG 43UR7500PSC OLED55C3PSA 32LQ643BPTA 43UQ8020PSB 65UR7500PSC 55UR7500PSC 43NANO73SQA 49UH770T 65UN8000PTA Ceramic 32LQ570BPSA Display Size 43 inches 55 inches 32 inches 43 inches 65 inches 55 inches 43 inches 49 inches 65 inches 28 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD HD Ready 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD NanoCell 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD HD Ready Smart Platform webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS webOS

Best value for money: The LG 32LQ643BPTA is the best value for money, offering a compact and affordable smart TV with crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's the ideal choice for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The LG 65UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

FAQs on lg smart tv What is the resolution of the LG 65UR7500PSC? The LG 65UR7500PSC features a 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality and immersive viewing experience. Are all LG smart TVs compatible with voice assistants? Most LG smart TVs come with built-in voice assistant support, allowing for convenient hands-free control and smart functionality. Do LG smart TVs support HDR for enhanced visuals? Yes, many LG smart TVs come with HDR support, delivering enhanced contrast and vivid colors for a more immersive viewing experience. What are the connectivity options available on LG smart TVs? LG smart TVs offer seamless connectivity options such as built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI ports for easy integration with other devices.

