Best LG smart TVs to buy: Top 10 options to explore, complete shopping guide

Published on Dec 27, 2023 15:44 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best LG smart TVs to buy: Choose from the top LG smart TVs available in the market and find the perfect one for your needs. Read More

Products included in this article

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C3PSA (Black,2023)
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray)

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 43NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)
LG 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD IPS LED Smart TV 49UH770T (Black) (2016 model)
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black)
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model)

In today's digital age, a smart TV is a must-have for any modern home. LG is known for its high-quality smart TVs, offering a range of options to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable TV for everyday use, LG has something for everyone. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 LG smart TVs available in 2022, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From ultra-HD displays to sleek designs and smart capabilities, LG has it all.

1. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UR7500PSC)

The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K picture quality and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and immersive sound, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions alike.

Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • webOS smart platform
  • Active HDR for stunning visuals
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Built-in voice assistant

Pros

  • Stunning 4K picture quality
  • Advanced smart features
  • Immersive sound experience

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Slightly higher price point
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

2. LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV (OLED55C3PSA)

The LG OLED55C3PSA features revolutionary OLED technology for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. With its ultra-slim design and smart capabilities, it's a top choice for discerning viewers.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV

  • OLED display for vibrant colors
  • webOS smart platform
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Ultra-slim design
  • Voice command recognition

Pros

  • Revolutionary OLED technology
  • Ultra-slim design
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C3PSA (Black,2023)

Also read: Top 5 smart TVs to buy in 2023

3. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV (32LQ643BPTA)

The LG 32LQ643BPTA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV

  • HD Ready resolution
  • webOS smart platform
  • Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals
  • Sleek, space-saving design
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

  • Affordable and compact
  • Crisp HD picture quality
  • Seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Limited smart features
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

4. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UQ8020PSB)

The LG 43UQ8020PSB delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound in a sleek, modern design. Its AI ThinQ technology and smart features make it a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • webOS smart platform
  • AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • AI ThinQ technology
  • Immersive sound quality

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Slightly higher price point
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray)

5. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (65UR7500PSC)

The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound make it perfect for movie nights and sports events.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display
  • webOS smart platform
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Built-in voice assistant
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Cinematic viewing experience
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Large 65-inch display

Cons

  • Requires ample space
  • Higher price point
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

6. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (55UR7500PSC)

The LG 55UR7500PSC combines stunning 4K visuals with advanced smart features for a truly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek design and voice command recognition make it a top choice for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display
  • webOS smart platform
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Voice command recognition
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • Advanced smart features
  • Voice command recognition

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

7. LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV (43NANO73SQA)

The LG 43NANO73SQA uses NanoCell technology to deliver vibrant colors and stunning visuals. With its smart capabilities and sleek design, it's a great choice for both entertainment and everyday use.

Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV

  • 43-inch NanoCell display
  • webOS smart platform
  • Active HDR for vivid visuals
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Vibrant NanoCell display
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Smart capabilities

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited app selection
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 43NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)

8. LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (49UH770T)

The LG 49UH770T offers stunning 4K visuals and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience. Its sleek design and immersive sound quality make it a top choice for discerning buyers.

Specifications of LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 49-inch 4K Ultra HD display
  • webOS smart platform
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Stunning 4K visuals
  • Advanced smart features
  • Immersive sound quality

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
LG 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD IPS LED Smart TV 49UH770T (Black) (2016 model)

Also read: 36 inch+ smart TVs under 30000: Top 10 picks

9. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (65UN8000PTA Ceramic)

The LG 65UN8000PTA offers a premium viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV

  • 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display
  • webOS smart platform
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Built-in voice assistant
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Cinematic viewing experience
  • Immersive sound quality
  • Large 65-inch display

Cons

  • Requires ample space
  • Higher price point
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black)

10. LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV (32LQ570BPSA)

The LG 32LQ570BPSA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV

  • HD Ready resolution
  • webOS smart platform
  • Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals
  • Sleek, space-saving design
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

  • Affordable and compact
  • Crisp HD picture quality
  • Seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Limited smart features
LG 81.28 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ570BPSA (Black) (2022 Model)

Comparison Table

FeatureLG 43UR7500PSCOLED55C3PSA32LQ643BPTA43UQ8020PSB65UR7500PSC55UR7500PSC43NANO73SQA49UH770T65UN8000PTA Ceramic32LQ570BPSA
Display Size43 inches55 inches32 inches43 inches65 inches55 inches43 inches49 inches65 inches28 inches
Resolution4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HDHD Ready4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HDNanoCell4K Ultra HD4K Ultra HDHD Ready
Smart PlatformwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOSwebOS

Best value for money:

The LG 32LQ643BPTA is the best value for money, offering a compact and affordable smart TV with crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's the ideal choice for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The LG 65UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

How to find the perfect lg smart tv:

FAQs on lg smart tv

The LG 65UR7500PSC features a 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality and immersive viewing experience.
Most LG smart TVs come with built-in voice assistant support, allowing for convenient hands-free control and smart functionality.
Yes, many LG smart TVs come with HDR support, delivering enhanced contrast and vivid colors for a more immersive viewing experience.
LG smart TVs offer seamless connectivity options such as built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI ports for easy integration with other devices.
