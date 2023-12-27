Best LG smart TVs to buy: Top 10 options to explore, complete shopping guide

In today's digital age, a smart TV is a must-have for any modern home. LG is known for its high-quality smart TVs, offering a range of options to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable TV for everyday use, LG has something for everyone. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 LG smart TVs available in 2022, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From ultra-HD displays to sleek designs and smart capabilities, LG has it all.
1. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UR7500PSC)
The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K picture quality and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and immersive sound, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions alike.
Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- webOS smart platform
- Active HDR for stunning visuals
- Immersive sound experience
- Built-in voice assistant
2. LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV (OLED55C3PSA)
The LG OLED55C3PSA features revolutionary OLED technology for stunning picture quality and vibrant colors. With its ultra-slim design and smart capabilities, it's a top choice for discerning viewers.
Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra Smart OLED TV
- OLED display for vibrant colors
- webOS smart platform
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Ultra-slim design
- Voice command recognition
3. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV (32LQ643BPTA)
The LG 32LQ643BPTA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV
- HD Ready resolution
- webOS smart platform
- Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals
- Sleek, space-saving design
- Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
4. LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (43UQ8020PSB)
The LG 43UQ8020PSB delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound in a sleek, modern design. Its AI ThinQ technology and smart features make it a versatile choice for any home.
Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- webOS smart platform
- AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality
- Immersive sound quality
- Sleek and modern design
5. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (65UR7500PSC)
The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound make it perfect for movie nights and sports events.
Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display
- webOS smart platform
- Immersive sound quality
- Built-in voice assistant
- Sleek and modern design
6. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (55UR7500PSC)
The LG 55UR7500PSC combines stunning 4K visuals with advanced smart features for a truly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek design and voice command recognition make it a top choice for tech-savvy users.
Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display
- webOS smart platform
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Voice command recognition
- Sleek and modern design
7. LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV (43NANO73SQA)
The LG 43NANO73SQA uses NanoCell technology to deliver vibrant colors and stunning visuals. With its smart capabilities and sleek design, it's a great choice for both entertainment and everyday use.
Specifications of LG 43 inches Ultra NanoCell TV
- 43-inch NanoCell display
- webOS smart platform
- Active HDR for vivid visuals
- Immersive sound quality
- Sleek and modern design
8. LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (49UH770T)
The LG 49UH770T offers stunning 4K visuals and advanced smart features for a premium viewing experience. Its sleek design and immersive sound quality make it a top choice for discerning buyers.
Specifications of LG 49 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 49-inch 4K Ultra HD display
- webOS smart platform
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Immersive sound quality
- Sleek and modern design
9. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV (65UN8000PTA Ceramic)
The LG 65UN8000PTA offers a premium viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart TV
- 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display
- webOS smart platform
- Immersive sound quality
- Built-in voice assistant
- Sleek and modern design
10. LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV (32LQ570BPSA)
The LG 32LQ570BPSA is a compact and affordable smart TV that offers crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's ideal for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications of LG 28 Inches Ready Smart TV
- HD Ready resolution
- webOS smart platform
- Dynamic Color Enhancer for vivid visuals
- Sleek, space-saving design
- Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Best value for money:
The LG 32LQ643BPTA is the best value for money, offering a compact and affordable smart TV with crisp HD picture quality and seamless connectivity. It's the ideal choice for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The LG 65UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.
How to find the perfect lg smart tv:
The LG 65UR7500PSC stands out as the best overall product, offering a cinematic viewing experience with its large 65-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features and immersive sound quality make it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.