10 best Bluetooth speakers with mic for crystal clear sound and hands-free calls

Published on Dec 20, 2023 11:29 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best bluetooth speakers with mic

Summary:

10 best Bluetooth speakers: Unlock audio excellence with our curated list of the 10 best Bluetooth speakers featuring built-in microphones. Compare, choose, and experience superior sound quality on the go. Read More

Bluetooth speakers with built-in microphones are a popular choice for those who want to enjoy music and take calls hands-free. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Bluetooth speakers with mics, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

1. boAt Stone 260

The boAt Stone 260 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic, offering 4-5 hours of playtime and resistance against water and dust. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, making it a versatile choice for outdoor use.

Specifications of boAt Stone 260

  • 10W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls
  • Compact and portable design

Pros

  • Water and dust resistance
  • Versatile compatibility
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • Short playtime
  • Lower speaker output
Our Pick cellpic

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

₹ 3,490 54% off

2. pTron Fusion

The pTron Fusion Bluetooth speaker features an immersive sound experience and an integrated mic for hands-free calls. With a sleek design and long battery life, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of pTron Fusion

  • 12W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and stylish design

Pros

  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be as rugged as other options
cellpic

pTron Fusion Maxx V2 20W Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker with Wired Karaoke Mic, 20Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, RGB Lights, BT V5.2, 3.5mm AUX, USB, Micro SD Card Slot & Integrated Controls (Black)

₹ 3,899 62% off

3. JBL Flip 3 Stealth

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth is a portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It delivers powerful sound and offers up to 10 hours of playtime, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Specifications of JBL Flip 3 Stealth

  • 16W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v4.1
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls
  • 10 hours of playtime

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Waterproof design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be heavier than other options
cellpic

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)

₹ 2,999 40% off

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023

 

4. Infinity Fuze 100

The Infinity Fuze 100 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a portable and compact design. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100

  • 12W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • Portable and compact design
  • Deep bass and clear sound
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros

  • Deep bass and clear sound
  • Portable design
  • Value for money

Cons

  • Shorter playtime compared to other options
  • May not be as rugged as other choices
cellpic

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)

₹ 1,999 58% off

5. Portronics SoundDrum

The Portronics SoundDrum is a Bluetooth wireless speaker with multi-color LED lights. It offers up to 7 hours of playtime and supports multiple connectivity options, including USB and AUX.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum

  • 10W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v4.2
  • Multi-color LED lights
  • Up to 7 hours of playtime
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros

  • Multi-color LED lights
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Portable and lightweight

Cons

  • Shorter playtime compared to other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Portronics Dash 3 16W Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hours Playtime, Multicolor RGB Lights, 3 EQ Modes, 5 Voice Effects, AUX in, BT5.3v, Micro SD Card, Type C Charging Port(Black)

₹ 2,999 15% off

6. Infinity Fuze 100

The Infinity Fuze 100 is a waterproof and portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it a great companion for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100

  • 12W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Portable and compact design
  • Deep bass and clear sound

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Deep bass and clear sound
  • Portable and lightweight

Cons

  • Shorter playtime compared to other options
  • May not be as rugged as other choices
cellpic

Infinity - JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, IPX7 Waterproof, Rugged Fabric Design (Black)

₹ 2,999 57% off

7. KRISONS Cylender

The KRISONS Cylender is a multi-media Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers FM radio and USB connectivity, making it a versatile choice for music lovers.

Specifications of KRISONS Cylender

  • 20W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • FM radio and USB connectivity
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls
  • Compact and stylish design

Pros

  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Stylish design
  • High speaker output

Cons

  • May not be as portable as other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

KRISONS Cylender 4” Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Mic for Karaoke,2400 MAH Battery, Digital Display,RGB Lights, USB, SD Card, FM Radio,Auto TWS Function & Remote

₹ 4,999 68% off

Also read: Pocket-sized audio powerhouse: Discover top mini Bluetooth speakers

8. Sony SRS-XB13

The Sony SRS-XB13 is a Bluetooth speaker with a waterproof and dustproof design, making it suitable for outdoor use. It offers extra bass and up to 16 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13

  • 10W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v4.2
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof
  • Extra bass for a deep, punchy sound
  • Up to 16 hours of playtime

Pros

  • Waterproof and dustproof design
  • Extra bass for powerful sound
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be heavier than other options
cellpic

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small

₹ 4,990 28% off

9. Zebronics Zeb-Space

The Zebronics Zeb-Space is a Bluetooth speaker supporting multi-connectivity options, including USB and TF card. It offers a sleek design and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Space

  • 10W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • Multi-connectivity options
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros

  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Stylish design
  • Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Cons

  • Shorter playtime compared to other options
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker Supporting LED Display, RGB Lights, USB, SD Card, AUX, MIC in, FM, TWS & Comes with Wireless MIC + Remote Control.

₹ 8,699 31% off

10. MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker features a compact and lightweight design, offering up to 13 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports quick charging and delivers clear sound with deep bass.

Specifications of MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker

  • 5W speaker output
  • Bluetooth v5.0
  • Up to 13 hours of playtime
  • Quick charging support
  • Clear sound with deep bass

Pros

  • Long playtime
  • Quick charging support
  • Clear sound with deep bass

Cons

  • Lower speaker output
  • May not be as rugged as other options
cellpic

MI Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue)|16W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 13hrs Playback Time|IPX7 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose

₹ 3,499 29% off

Comparison Table

ProductsSpeaker OutputWaterproof RatingPlaytime
boAt Stone 26010WIPX54-5 hours
pTron Fusion12WN/AN/A
JBL Flip 3 Stealth16WIPX710 hours
Infinity Fuze 10012WN/AN/A
Portronics SoundDrum10WN/A7 hours
Infinity Fuze 10012WIPX7N/A
KRISONS Cylender20WN/AN/A
Sony SRS-XB1310WIP6716 hours
Zebronics Zeb-Space10WN/AN/A
MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker5WN/A13 hours

Best value for money:

The Portronics SoundDrum offers the best value for money with its multi-color LED lights, multiple connectivity options, and portable design at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth stands out as the best overall product with its powerful sound, waterproof design, and long playtime, making it a top choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker with mic:

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth stands out as the best overall product with its powerful sound, waterproof design, and long playtime, making it a top choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker with mic

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for extended use.
Yes, the Infinity Fuze 100 supports quick charging, allowing you to recharge the speaker quickly for uninterrupted use.
The Portronics SoundDrum features a compact and lightweight design, making it highly portable for on-the-go use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

