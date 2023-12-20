10 best Bluetooth speakers with mic for crystal clear sound and hands-free calls

Published on Dec 20, 2023 11:29 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Bluetooth speakers with built-in microphones are a popular choice for those who want to enjoy music and take calls hands-free. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Bluetooth speakers with mics, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

1. boAt Stone 260 The boAt Stone 260 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic, offering 4-5 hours of playtime and resistance against water and dust. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, making it a versatile choice for outdoor use. Specifications of boAt Stone 260 10W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

IPX5 water resistance

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Compact and portable design

Pros Water and dust resistance

Versatile compatibility

Compact and portable Cons Short playtime

Lower speaker output

Our Pick boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black) ₹ 3,490 54% off ₹ 1,599 from

2. pTron Fusion The pTron Fusion Bluetooth speaker features an immersive sound experience and an integrated mic for hands-free calls. With a sleek design and long battery life, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Specifications of pTron Fusion 12W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Immersive sound experience

Sleek and stylish design

Pros Immersive sound experience

Sleek design

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

May not be as rugged as other options

pTron Fusion Maxx V2 20W Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker with Wired Karaoke Mic, 20Hrs Playtime, Immersive Sound, RGB Lights, BT V5.2, 3.5mm AUX, USB, Micro SD Card Slot & Integrated Controls (Black) ₹ 3,899 62% off ₹ 1,499 from

3. JBL Flip 3 Stealth The JBL Flip 3 Stealth is a portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It delivers powerful sound and offers up to 10 hours of playtime, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Specifications of JBL Flip 3 Stealth 16W speaker output

Bluetooth v4.1

IPX7 waterproof rating

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

10 hours of playtime

Pros Powerful sound

Waterproof design

Long battery life Cons Higher price point

May be heavier than other options

JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) ₹ 2,999 40% off ₹ 1,799 from

Also read: 10 best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2023 4. Infinity Fuze 100 The Infinity Fuze 100 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a portable and compact design. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100 12W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

Portable and compact design

Deep bass and clear sound

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros Deep bass and clear sound

Portable design

Value for money Cons Shorter playtime compared to other options

May not be as rugged as other choices

Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black) ₹ 1,999 58% off ₹ 849 from

5. Portronics SoundDrum The Portronics SoundDrum is a Bluetooth wireless speaker with multi-color LED lights. It offers up to 7 hours of playtime and supports multiple connectivity options, including USB and AUX. Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 10W speaker output

Bluetooth v4.2

Multi-color LED lights

Up to 7 hours of playtime

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros Multi-color LED lights

Multiple connectivity options

Portable and lightweight Cons Shorter playtime compared to other options

Limited color options

Portronics Dash 3 16W Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hours Playtime, Multicolor RGB Lights, 3 EQ Modes, 5 Voice Effects, AUX in, BT5.3v, Micro SD Card, Type C Charging Port(Black) ₹ 2,999 15% off ₹ 2,549 from

6. Infinity Fuze 100 The Infinity Fuze 100 is a waterproof and portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it a great companion for outdoor adventures. Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100 12W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

IPX7 waterproof rating

Portable and compact design

Deep bass and clear sound

Pros Waterproof design

Deep bass and clear sound

Portable and lightweight Cons Shorter playtime compared to other options

May not be as rugged as other choices

Infinity - JBL Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, IPX7 Waterproof, Rugged Fabric Design (Black) ₹ 2,999 57% off ₹ 1,299 from

7. KRISONS Cylender The KRISONS Cylender is a multi-media Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers FM radio and USB connectivity, making it a versatile choice for music lovers. Specifications of KRISONS Cylender 20W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

FM radio and USB connectivity

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Compact and stylish design

Pros Versatile connectivity options

Stylish design

High speaker output Cons May not be as portable as other options

Limited color options

KRISONS Cylender 4” Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Mic for Karaoke,2400 MAH Battery, Digital Display,RGB Lights, USB, SD Card, FM Radio,Auto TWS Function & Remote ₹ 4,999 68% off ₹ 1,597 from

Also read: Pocket-sized audio powerhouse: Discover top mini Bluetooth speakers 8. Sony SRS-XB13 The Sony SRS-XB13 is a Bluetooth speaker with a waterproof and dustproof design, making it suitable for outdoor use. It offers extra bass and up to 16 hours of playtime on a single charge. Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13 10W speaker output

Bluetooth v4.2

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Extra bass for a deep, punchy sound

Up to 16 hours of playtime

Pros Waterproof and dustproof design

Extra bass for powerful sound

Long battery life Cons Higher price point

May be heavier than other options

Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small ₹ 4,990 28% off ₹ 3,584 from

9. Zebronics Zeb-Space The Zebronics Zeb-Space is a Bluetooth speaker supporting multi-connectivity options, including USB and TF card. It offers a sleek design and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Space 10W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

Multi-connectivity options

Sleek and stylish design

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Pros Versatile connectivity options

Stylish design

Built-in mic for hands-free calls Cons Shorter playtime compared to other options

Limited color options

Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker Supporting LED Display, RGB Lights, USB, SD Card, AUX, MIC in, FM, TWS & Comes with Wireless MIC + Remote Control. ₹ 8,699 31% off ₹ 5,999 from

10. MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker The MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker features a compact and lightweight design, offering up to 13 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports quick charging and delivers clear sound with deep bass. Specifications of MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker 5W speaker output

Bluetooth v5.0

Up to 13 hours of playtime

Quick charging support

Clear sound with deep bass

Pros Long playtime

Quick charging support

Clear sound with deep bass Cons Lower speaker output

May not be as rugged as other options

MI Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue)|16W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 13hrs Playback Time|IPX7 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing|Speaker for Home, Outdoor & Travel Purpose ₹ 3,499 29% off ₹ 2,499 from

Comparison Table

Products Speaker Output Waterproof Rating Playtime boAt Stone 260 10W IPX5 4-5 hours pTron Fusion 12W N/A N/A JBL Flip 3 Stealth 16W IPX7 10 hours Infinity Fuze 100 12W N/A N/A Portronics SoundDrum 10W N/A 7 hours Infinity Fuze 100 12W IPX7 N/A KRISONS Cylender 20W N/A N/A Sony SRS-XB13 10W IP67 16 hours Zebronics Zeb-Space 10W N/A N/A MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker 5W N/A 13 hours

Best value for money: The Portronics SoundDrum offers the best value for money with its multi-color LED lights, multiple connectivity options, and portable design at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The JBL Flip 3 Stealth stands out as the best overall product with its powerful sound, waterproof design, and long playtime, making it a top choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker with mic: The JBL Flip 3 Stealth stands out as the best overall product with its powerful sound, waterproof design, and long playtime, making it a top choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

FAQs on bluetooth speaker with mic What is the battery life of the JBL Flip 3 Stealth? The JBL Flip 3 Stealth offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for extended use. Does the Infinity Fuze 100 support quick charging? Yes, the Infinity Fuze 100 supports quick charging, allowing you to recharge the speaker quickly for uninterrupted use. How portable is the Portronics SoundDrum? The Portronics SoundDrum features a compact and lightweight design, making it highly portable for on-the-go use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so