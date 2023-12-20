10 best Bluetooth speakers with mic for crystal clear sound and hands-free calls

Bluetooth speakers with built-in microphones are a popular choice for those who want to enjoy music and take calls hands-free. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Bluetooth speakers with mics, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.
1. boAt Stone 260
The boAt Stone 260 is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic, offering 4-5 hours of playtime and resistance against water and dust. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, making it a versatile choice for outdoor use.
Specifications of boAt Stone 260
- 10W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- IPX5 water resistance
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
- Compact and portable design
2. pTron Fusion
The pTron Fusion Bluetooth speaker features an immersive sound experience and an integrated mic for hands-free calls. With a sleek design and long battery life, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Specifications of pTron Fusion
- 12W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
- Immersive sound experience
- Sleek and stylish design
3. JBL Flip 3 Stealth
The JBL Flip 3 Stealth is a portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It delivers powerful sound and offers up to 10 hours of playtime, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
Specifications of JBL Flip 3 Stealth
- 16W speaker output
- Bluetooth v4.1
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
- 10 hours of playtime
4. Infinity Fuze 100
The Infinity Fuze 100 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a portable and compact design. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100
- 12W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Portable and compact design
- Deep bass and clear sound
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
5. Portronics SoundDrum
The Portronics SoundDrum is a Bluetooth wireless speaker with multi-color LED lights. It offers up to 7 hours of playtime and supports multiple connectivity options, including USB and AUX.
Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum
- 10W speaker output
- Bluetooth v4.2
- Multi-color LED lights
- Up to 7 hours of playtime
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
6. Infinity Fuze 100
The Infinity Fuze 100 is a waterproof and portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers deep bass and clear sound, making it a great companion for outdoor adventures.
Specifications of Infinity Fuze 100
- 12W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Portable and compact design
- Deep bass and clear sound
7. KRISONS Cylender
The KRISONS Cylender is a multi-media Bluetooth speaker with a built-in mic. It offers FM radio and USB connectivity, making it a versatile choice for music lovers.
Specifications of KRISONS Cylender
- 20W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- FM radio and USB connectivity
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
- Compact and stylish design
8. Sony SRS-XB13
The Sony SRS-XB13 is a Bluetooth speaker with a waterproof and dustproof design, making it suitable for outdoor use. It offers extra bass and up to 16 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Specifications of Sony SRS-XB13
- 10W speaker output
- Bluetooth v4.2
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- Extra bass for a deep, punchy sound
- Up to 16 hours of playtime
9. Zebronics Zeb-Space
The Zebronics Zeb-Space is a Bluetooth speaker supporting multi-connectivity options, including USB and TF card. It offers a sleek design and a built-in mic for hands-free calls.
Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Space
- 10W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Multi-connectivity options
- Sleek and stylish design
- Built-in mic for hands-free calls
10. MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker features a compact and lightweight design, offering up to 13 hours of playtime on a single charge. It supports quick charging and delivers clear sound with deep bass.
Specifications of MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- 5W speaker output
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Up to 13 hours of playtime
- Quick charging support
- Clear sound with deep bass
Best value for money:
The Portronics SoundDrum offers the best value for money with its multi-color LED lights, multiple connectivity options, and portable design at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The JBL Flip 3 Stealth stands out as the best overall product with its powerful sound, waterproof design, and long playtime, making it a top choice for both indoor and outdoor use.
How to find the perfect bluetooth speaker with mic:
