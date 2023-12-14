10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you

Summary:
Discover the 10 best air purifiers available in the market, along with their key features and price points, to buy for your home's air purification needs.
Are you looking for the best air purifier to keep your home's air clean and safe? With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 air purifiers on the market, comparing their features, specifications, and prices, to help you make an informed decision for your home. Whether you're looking for high-efficiency filters, quiet operation, or affordable options, we've got you covered.
The Core 300 Air Purifier is designed to filter out 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. With a sleek design and high-efficiency activated carbon filter, it's perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.
The LV-H132 Air Purifier is equipped with a true HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. It's perfect for bedrooms and small to medium-sized rooms.
The LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters are designed to be compatible with the LV-H132 Air Purifier. These replacement filters ensure optimal performance and clean air quality. This home air purifier is the perfect option for you.
The LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.
The Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier features a 5-in-1 filtration system to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, and odors. With a sleek design and quiet operation, it's perfect for large rooms and open spaces.
The Winix Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with Winix air purifiers. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification.
The LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Core P350 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.
The Flintar High-Efficiency Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifiers. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification.
The LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and also has an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.
The Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier features a true HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. It's perfect for large rooms and open spaces, providing clean and fresh air.
|Product
|Filtration System
|No. of Stages
|No. of Replacement Filters
|Core 300 Air Purifier
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|LV-H132 Air Purifier
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|2
|LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier
|5-in-1 Filtration
|5
|1
|Winix Replacement Filter
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|Flintar High Efficiency Replacement Filter
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|2
|LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|1
|Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier
|3-Stage Filtration
|3
|3
The LV-H132 Air Purifier offers the best value for money, with its true HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ultra-quiet operation. It's an affordable option that doesn't compromise on performance, making it a great choice for small to medium-sized rooms.
The Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its 5-in-1 filtration system, sleek design, and quiet operation. It's the perfect choice for large rooms and open spaces, providing efficient and effective air purification.
|Product
|Price
|LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier Filter, 3-in-1 Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, Core 300-RF (Pet Allergy)
|₹ 8,999
|LEVOIT Lv-H132 Air Purifier Replacement Filter Lv-H132-Rf 1 Pack Multi
|₹ 6,648
|LEVOIT Air Purifier LV-H132, True HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters Set, LV-H132-RF, 2 Pack, Black
|₹ 9,568
|LEVOIT Air Purifier Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter True Hepa & Activated Carbon Filters Set Lv-Pur131-Rf 2 Pack Multi
|₹ 20,278
|Hathaspace Certified HSP001 Smart True HEPA Air Purifier Filters (1 Set)
|₹ 7,691
|Winix Model H Replacement Filter (White, Compatible with Winix Air Purifier unit 2020EU)
|₹ 11,982
|LEVOIT Core 200S Air Purifier Replacement Filter, White
|₹ 6,296
|Flintar 2 Packs of High Efficiency 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Compatible with Air Purifier LV-H132, Removes Odors & Captures 99.7% of Allergens, Part # LV-H132-RF
|₹ 6,471
|LEVOIT Air Purifier Replacement, True HEPA High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, Vital 100-RF, 1 Pack,White
|₹ 8,898
|Honeywell True HEPA Filter Value Combo Pack for HPA300 Series Air Purifier
|₹ 16,109
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.