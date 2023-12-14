Icon
10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 14, 2023 12:03 IST
Summary:

Discover the 10 best air purifiers available in the market, along with their key features and price points, to buy for your home's air purification needs.

Air Purifier
Best air purifiers: Breathe pure air by introducing any of our advanced air purifiers.

Are you looking for the best air purifier to keep your home's air clean and safe? With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 air purifiers on the market, comparing their features, specifications, and prices, to help you make an informed decision for your home. Whether you're looking for high-efficiency filters, quiet operation, or affordable options, we've got you covered.

1. Core 300 Air Purifier

The Core 300 Air Purifier is designed to filter out 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. With a sleek design and high-efficiency activated carbon filter, it's perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Core 300 Air Purifier:

  • High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter
  • Pre-Filter
  • 3-Stage Filtration System
  • Quiet Operation
  • Energy Efficient

Pros

  • High-efficiency filtration
  • Sleek design
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic
LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier Filter, 3-in-1 Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, Core 300-RF (Pet Allergy)
4.8 ratings (10,460)
4.8 ratings (10,460)
8,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

2. LV-H132 Air Purifier

The LV-H132 Air Purifier is equipped with a true HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. It's perfect for bedrooms and small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of LV-H132 Air Purifier:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • 3-Stage Filtration System
  • Ultra-Quiet Operation
  • Compact Design

Pros

  • True HEPA filtration
  • Compact and portable
  • Ultra-quiet operation

Cons

  • Not suitable for large rooms
cellpic 30% off
LEVOIT Lv-H132 Air Purifier Replacement Filter Lv-H132-Rf 1 Pack Multi
4.8 ratings (9,771)
4.8 ratings (9,771)
30% off
6,648 9,499
amazonLogo
Buy now

3. LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters

The LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters are designed to be compatible with the LV-H132 Air Purifier. These replacement filters ensure optimal performance and clean air quality. This home air purifier is the perfect option for you.

Specifications of LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filters
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filters
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with LV-H132 Air Purifier only
cellpic
LEVOIT Air Purifier LV-H132, True HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters Set, LV-H132-RF, 2 Pack, Black
4.8 ratings (8,871)
4.8 ratings (8,871)
9,568
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter

The LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.

Specifications of LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filter
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Air Purifier only
cellpic 30% off
LEVOIT Air Purifier Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter True Hepa & Activated Carbon Filters Set Lv-Pur131-Rf 2 Pack Multi
4.8 ratings (8,698)
4.8 ratings (8,698)
30% off
20,278 28,969
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: Sharp's air purifiers are budget-friendly and efficient: Top picks

5. Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier

The Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier features a 5-in-1 filtration system to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, and odors. With a sleek design and quiet operation, it's perfect for large rooms and open spaces.

Specifications of Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • 5-in-1 Filtration System
  • Sleek Design
  • Quiet Operation

Pros

  • 5-in-1 filtration system
  • Sleek design
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options
cellpic
Hathaspace Certified HSP001 Smart True HEPA Air Purifier Filters (1 Set)
4.8 ratings (4,790)
4.8 ratings (4,790)
7,691
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also Read: Top 10 air purifiers for a clean and fresh home

6. Winix Replacement Filter

The Winix Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with Winix air purifiers. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification.

Specifications of Winix Replacement Filter:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filter
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with Winix air purifiers only
cellpic
Winix Model H Replacement Filter (White, Compatible with Winix Air Purifier unit 2020EU)
4.8 ratings (4,830)
4.8 ratings (4,830)
11,982
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter

The LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Core P350 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filter
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with LEVOIT Core P350 Air Purifier only
cellpic
LEVOIT Core 200S Air Purifier Replacement Filter, White
4.8 ratings (4,424)
4.8 ratings (4,424)
6,296
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. Flintar High Efficiency Replacement Filter

The Flintar High-Efficiency Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifiers. It features a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for effective air purification.

Specifications of Flintar High Efficiency Replacement Filter:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filter
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifiers only
cellpic
Flintar 2 Packs of High Efficiency 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Compatible with Air Purifier LV-H132, Removes Odors & Captures 99.7% of Allergens, Part # LV-H132-RF
4.8 ratings (4,274)
4.8 ratings (4,274)
6,471
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter

The LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter is designed to be compatible with the LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier. It features a true HEPA filter and also has an activated carbon filter for efficient air purification.

Specifications of LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Activated Carbon Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance

Pros

  • Genuine replacement filter
  • Easy to install
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Compatible with LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier only
cellpic 30% off
LEVOIT Air Purifier Replacement, True HEPA High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, Vital 100-RF, 1 Pack,White
4.8 ratings (3,968)
4.8 ratings (3,968)
30% off
8,898 12,719
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier

The Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier features a true HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. It's perfect for large rooms and open spaces, providing clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier:

  • True HEPA Filter
  • Genuine Replacement Filter
  • Easy to Install
  • Long-Lasting Performance
  • Suitable for Large Rooms

Pros

  • High-efficiency filtration
  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options
cellpic
Honeywell True HEPA Filter Value Combo Pack for HPA300 Series Air Purifier
4.8 ratings (3,515)
4.8 ratings (3,515)
16,109
amazonLogo
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

ProductFiltration SystemNo. of StagesNo. of Replacement Filters
Core 300 Air Purifier3-Stage Filtration31
LV-H132 Air Purifier3-Stage Filtration31
LV-H132-RF Air Purifier Filters3-Stage Filtration32
LEVOIT Lv-Pur131 Replacement Filter3-Stage Filtration31
Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier5-in-1 Filtration51
Winix Replacement Filter3-Stage Filtration31
LEVOIT Core P350-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter3-Stage Filtration31
Flintar High Efficiency Replacement Filter3-Stage Filtration32
LEVOIT Vital 100-RF Air Purifier Replacement Filter3-Stage Filtration31
Honeywell Filter Value for HPA300 Air Purifier3-Stage Filtration33

Best value for money:

The LV-H132 Air Purifier offers the best value for money, with its true HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ultra-quiet operation. It's an affordable option that doesn't compromise on performance, making it a great choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product:

The Hathaspace HSP001 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its 5-in-1 filtration system, sleek design, and quiet operation. It's the perfect choice for large rooms and open spaces, providing efficient and effective air purification.

How to find the best air purifier?



FAQs on best air purifier

What is the price range of these air purifiers?

The price range of these air purifiers varies from INR 2,490 to INR 22,990, offering options for different budgets and needs.

Do these air purifiers require frequent filter replacements?

Most of these air purifiers require filter replacements every 6-12 months, depending on usage and air quality.

Are these air purifiers suitable for allergy sufferers?

Yes, these air purifiers are designed to capture allergens such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, making them suitable for allergy sufferers.
