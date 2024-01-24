Best AC brands in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you can buy today

When it comes to purchasing an air conditioner, it's essential to choose a reliable and trusted brand. We have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India to help you make an informed decision. Each brand offers unique features and benefits, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, this list has got you covered.
1. Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U
The Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U features advanced inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings. With a sleek design and a user-friendly display, this AC is a top choice for modern homes.
Pros
Energy-efficient
Sleek design
Cons
Pricey
2. Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV
The Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV comes with anti-viral technology and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while ensuring energy savings and optimal comfort.
The Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ offers adjustable cooling and a durable design. With its high-quality components and advanced features, this AC provides reliable and efficient cooling performance.
Pros
Adjustable cooling settings
Durable design
Cons
May require professional installation
4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC features convertible cooling and a self-cleanser function for hassle-free maintenance. With its advanced technology and energy-saving capabilities, this AC is a reliable choice for any home.
Pros
Convertible cooling
Self-cleanser function
Cons
May be noisy at high settings
5. Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT
The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT comes with additional air purification features and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while offering flexibility and energy efficiency.
Pros
Air purification features
Convertible cooling options
Cons
May require regular filter cleaning
6. Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA
The Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA features a white design and energy-efficient operation. With its advanced cooling technology and durable build, this AC provides reliable performance and optimal comfort.
Pros
Modern design
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
May have limited service network
7. Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU
The Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU features a convertible cooling function and a stabilizer-free operation. With its advanced technology and reliable performance, this AC offers optimal comfort and energy savings.
Pros
Convertible cooling function
Stabilizer-free operation
Cons
May require additional stabilizer for certain voltage fluctuations
The Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABE comes with anti-bacteria technology and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while offering flexibility and advanced features for optimal comfort.
Pros
Anti-bacteria technology
Convertible cooling options
Cons
May be expensive compared to other options
9. Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183
The Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183 comes with advanced filtration and a dehumidifier function. It provides clean and fresh air while removing excess humidity for a comfortable indoor environment.
Pros
Advanced filtration
Dehumidifier function
Cons
May require regular cleaning of filters
10. Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA
The Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA features a copper filter and a durable build. With its advanced technology and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers reliable performance and optimal cooling.
Pros
Copper filter for clean air
Durable build
Cons
May be heavier compared to other options
Comparison Table
Product Name
Energy Efficiency
Cooling Options
Additional Features
Daikin Inverter AC MTKL50U
High
Yes
User-friendly display
Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV
High
Yes
Anti-viral technology
Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ
High
Yes
Adjustable cooling settings
Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
High
Yes
Self-cleanser function
Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT
High
Yes
Additional air purification
Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA
High
Yes
Modern design
Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU
High
Yes
Stabilizer-free operation
Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABE
High
Yes
Anti-bacteria technology
Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183
High
Yes
Dehumidifier function
Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA
High
Yes
Copper filter
Best value for money:
The Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ offers the best value for money with its adjustable cooling settings, durable design, and high-quality components. It provides reliable performance and energy-efficiency at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT stands out as the best overall product with its additional air purification features, convertible cooling options, and energy-efficient operation. It offers a perfect blend of performance and advanced technology.
How to find the perfect ac brands:
Finding the perfect AC brand involves comprehensive research. Consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and user reviews. Renowned brands with a track record of reliability are often a safe choice. Assess additional features like smart technology and air purification. Compare warranties and after-sales services to ensure long-term satisfaction. Thorough research empowers you to select an AC brand that aligns with your cooling needs and expectations.
FAQs on ac brands
When purchasing an AC, consider the energy efficiency, cooling options, and additional features such as air purification, convertible cooling, and advanced technology.
Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better temperature control compared to non-inverter ACs, making them a preferred choice for many consumers.
AC filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure optimal performance and clean air circulation within your home.
Most ACs come with a standard warranty, but it's essential to check the warranty period and terms before making a purchase.
