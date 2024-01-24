Icon
Best AC brands in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you can buy today

Published on Jan 24, 2024 10:56 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
AC brands in India

Summary:

Discover the 10 of the best AC brands in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Read More

When it comes to purchasing an air conditioner, it's essential to choose a reliable and trusted brand. We have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India to help you make an informed decision. Each brand offers unique features and benefits, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, this list has got you covered.

1. Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U

The Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U features advanced inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings. With a sleek design and a user-friendly display, this AC is a top choice for modern homes.

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Pricey

2. Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV

The Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV comes with anti-viral technology and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while ensuring energy savings and optimal comfort.

Pros

  • Anti-viral technology
  • Convertible cooling

Cons

  • May be challenging to install

Pros

  • Adjustable cooling settings
  • Durable design

Cons

  • May require professional installation

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC features convertible cooling and a self-cleanser function for hassle-free maintenance. With its advanced technology and energy-saving capabilities, this AC is a reliable choice for any home.

Pros

  • Convertible cooling
  • Self-cleanser function

Cons

  • May be noisy at high settings

5. Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT

The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT comes with additional air purification features and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while offering flexibility and energy efficiency.

Pros

  • Air purification features
  • Convertible cooling options

Cons

  • May require regular filter cleaning

6. Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA

The Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA features a white design and energy-efficient operation. With its advanced cooling technology and durable build, this AC provides reliable performance and optimal comfort.

Pros

  • Modern design
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • May have limited service network

7. Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU

The Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU features a convertible cooling function and a stabilizer-free operation. With its advanced technology and reliable performance, this AC offers optimal comfort and energy savings.

Pros

  • Convertible cooling function
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Cons

  • May require additional stabilizer for certain voltage fluctuations

Pros

  • Anti-bacteria technology
  • Convertible cooling options

Cons

  • May be expensive compared to other options

9. Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183

The Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183 comes with advanced filtration and a dehumidifier function. It provides clean and fresh air while removing excess humidity for a comfortable indoor environment.

Pros

  • Advanced filtration
  • Dehumidifier function

Cons

  • May require regular cleaning of filters

10. Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA

The Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA features a copper filter and a durable build. With its advanced technology and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers reliable performance and optimal cooling.

Pros

  • Copper filter for clean air
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May be heavier compared to other options

Comparison Table

Product NameEnergy EfficiencyCooling OptionsAdditional Features
Daikin Inverter AC MTKL50UHighYesUser-friendly display
Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEVHighYesAnti-viral technology
Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJHighYesAdjustable cooling settings
Carrier Flexicool Inverter ACHighYesSelf-cleanser function
Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWTHighYesAdditional air purification
Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWAHighYesModern design
Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNUHighYesStabilizer-free operation
Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABEHighYesAnti-bacteria technology
Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183HighYesDehumidifier function
Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEAHighYesCopper filter

Best value for money:

The Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ offers the best value for money with its adjustable cooling settings, durable design, and high-quality components. It provides reliable performance and energy-efficiency at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT stands out as the best overall product with its additional air purification features, convertible cooling options, and energy-efficient operation. It offers a perfect blend of performance and advanced technology.

How to find the perfect ac brands:

Finding the perfect AC brand involves comprehensive research. Consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and user reviews. Renowned brands with a track record of reliability are often a safe choice. Assess additional features like smart technology and air purification. Compare warranties and after-sales services to ensure long-term satisfaction. Thorough research empowers you to select an AC brand that aligns with your cooling needs and expectations.

FAQs on ac brands

When purchasing an AC, consider the energy efficiency, cooling options, and additional features such as air purification, convertible cooling, and advanced technology.
Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better temperature control compared to non-inverter ACs, making them a preferred choice for many consumers.
AC filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure optimal performance and clean air circulation within your home.
Most ACs come with a standard warranty, but it's essential to check the warranty period and terms before making a purchase.
