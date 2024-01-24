Best AC brands in India: 10 top-rated air conditioners you can buy today

When it comes to purchasing an air conditioner, it's essential to choose a reliable and trusted brand. We have curated a list of the top 10 AC brands in India to help you make an informed decision. Each brand offers unique features and benefits, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced technology, or budget-friendly options, this list has got you covered.

1. Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U The Daikin Inverter Split AC MTKL50U features advanced inverter technology, offering efficient cooling and energy savings. With a sleek design and a user-friendly display, this AC is a top choice for modern homes.

Pros Energy-efficient

Sleek design Cons Pricey

2. Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV The Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV comes with anti-viral technology and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while ensuring energy savings and optimal comfort.

Pros Anti-viral technology

Convertible cooling Cons May be challenging to install

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Top 10 air conditioners you can buy today 3. Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ The Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ offers adjustable cooling and a durable design. With its high-quality components and advanced features, this AC provides reliable and efficient cooling performance.

Pros Adjustable cooling settings

Durable design Cons May require professional installation

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC features convertible cooling and a self-cleanser function for hassle-free maintenance. With its advanced technology and energy-saving capabilities, this AC is a reliable choice for any home.

Pros Convertible cooling

Self-cleanser function Cons May be noisy at high settings

5. Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT comes with additional air purification features and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while offering flexibility and energy efficiency.

Pros Air purification features

Convertible cooling options Cons May require regular filter cleaning

6. Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA The Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA features a white design and energy-efficient operation. With its advanced cooling technology and durable build, this AC provides reliable performance and optimal comfort.

Pros Modern design

Energy-efficient operation Cons May have limited service network

7. Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU The Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU features a convertible cooling function and a stabilizer-free operation. With its advanced technology and reliable performance, this AC offers optimal comfort and energy savings.

Pros Convertible cooling function

Stabilizer-free operation Cons May require additional stabilizer for certain voltage fluctuations

Also read: Best air conditioners to buy in India: Top 10 budget-friendly ACs picks for you 8. Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABE The Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABE comes with anti-bacteria technology and convertible cooling options. It provides clean and fresh air while offering flexibility and advanced features for optimal comfort.

Pros Anti-bacteria technology

Convertible cooling options Cons May be expensive compared to other options

9. Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183 The Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183 comes with advanced filtration and a dehumidifier function. It provides clean and fresh air while removing excess humidity for a comfortable indoor environment.

Pros Advanced filtration

Dehumidifier function Cons May require regular cleaning of filters

10. Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA The Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA features a copper filter and a durable build. With its advanced technology and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers reliable performance and optimal cooling.

Pros Copper filter for clean air

Durable build Cons May be heavier compared to other options

Comparison Table

Product Name Energy Efficiency Cooling Options Additional Features Daikin Inverter AC MTKL50U High Yes User-friendly display Lloyd Inverter AC GLS18I5FWBEV High Yes Anti-viral technology Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ High Yes Adjustable cooling settings Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC High Yes Self-cleanser function Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT High Yes Additional air purification Godrej Inverter Split AC 18TTC3 WWA High Yes Modern design Blue Star Inverter AC IC518YNU High Yes Stabilizer-free operation Samsung Inverter AC AR18CYLZABE High Yes Anti-bacteria technology Cruise Inverter AC CWCVBG-VQ1W183 High Yes Dehumidifier function Hitachi Inverter AC RSRG518HEEA High Yes Copper filter

Best value for money: The Voltas Inverter AC 173V JZJ offers the best value for money with its adjustable cooling settings, durable design, and high-quality components. It provides reliable performance and energy-efficiency at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Panasonic Inverter AC CU-SU18YKYWT stands out as the best overall product with its additional air purification features, convertible cooling options, and energy-efficient operation. It offers a perfect blend of performance and advanced technology.

How to find the perfect ac brands: Finding the perfect AC brand involves comprehensive research. Consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and user reviews. Renowned brands with a track record of reliability are often a safe choice. Assess additional features like smart technology and air purification. Compare warranties and after-sales services to ensure long-term satisfaction. Thorough research empowers you to select an AC brand that aligns with your cooling needs and expectations.

FAQs on ac brands What are the key features to consider when buying an AC? When purchasing an AC, consider the energy efficiency, cooling options, and additional features such as air purification, convertible cooling, and advanced technology. Are inverter ACs better than non-inverter ACs? Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and provide better temperature control compared to non-inverter ACs, making them a preferred choice for many consumers. How often should AC filters be cleaned? AC filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure optimal performance and clean air circulation within your home. Do all ACs come with a warranty? Most ACs come with a standard warranty, but it's essential to check the warranty period and terms before making a purchase.

