Best badminton rackets under ₹1000: Top 10 affordable rackets for you

Last Published on May 16, 2024 21:34 IST









Summary: Looking for a budget-friendly badminton racket? Here are the top 10 affordable rackets under ₹1000, with detailed product descriptions and comparison.

Are you in the market for a new badminton racket but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 badminton rackets under ₹1000 that are perfect for both beginners and intermediate players. Whether you're looking for an aluminum or graphite racket, we've got you covered. Our list includes detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. A badminton racket under ₹1000 offers affordability without compromising on quality, making it accessible to beginners and casual players. While budget-friendly, these rackets often feature durable materials and decent performance, suitable for recreational play or occasional matches. They serve as an entry point into the sport, allowing individuals to enjoy the game without a hefty investment. Overall, they provide a cost-effective option for those exploring badminton as a hobby. Read on to find the perfect racket for your needs without emptying your wallet.

1. YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminium Blend Badminton Racquet

The YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminium Blend Badminton Racquet, available in a set of two, combines durability with lightweight performance. Constructed with an aluminium blend, these racquets offer excellent maneuverability without compromising on strength. The red/red design adds a vibrant touch to your game. Complete with full covers, they ensure convenient storage and protection when not in use. Ideal for beginners and recreational players, these racquets provide an affordable entry into the world of badminton. Specifications of YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminium Blend Badminton Racquet: Lightweight aluminium blend construction Set of two racquets Red/red colour design Comes with full covers for protection Suitable for beginners and recreational players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight design for easy maneuverability May not offer the same level of performance as higher-end models Affordable set with two racquets included Aluminium blend construction may lack the durability of more expensive materials

2. FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket

The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket is a solid choice for casual players looking for a reliable and affordable racket. Its aluminum construction and full cover provide durability and protection, while the comfortable grip ensures a firm hold during extended play.

Pros Solid choice for casual players

Durable and affordable

Comfortable grip Cons Not suitable for professional play

3. ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet (Orange)

The ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet in Orange is a stylish and affordable option for players seeking a combination of performance and aesthetics. Its aluminum frame and comfortable grip make it suitable for recreational and casual play, while the vibrant orange color adds a pop of personality to your game.

Pros Stylish and affordable

Suitable for recreational play

Comfortable grip Cons Not suitable for professional or intense play

Also read: Best badminton rackets: 8 top-rated ones that are lightweight and responsive 4. Yonex Black Aluminium Badminton Racquet

The Yonex Black Aluminium Badminton Racquet is a sleek and reliable choice for players seeking a balance of performance and style. Its aluminum construction and comfortable grip ensure durability and control, making it suitable for both casual and intermediate play.

Pros Sleek and reliable design

Suitable for intermediate play

Comfortable grip Cons May not withstand intense professional play

5. Graphite Badminton Racket Japanese Racquet

The Graphite Badminton Racket Japanese Racquet offers a lightweight and high-performance option for players seeking precision and power. Its graphite construction provides exceptional control and maneuverability, making it suitable for intermediate and advanced play.

Pros Lightweight and high-performance

Exceptional control and maneuverability

Suitable for advanced play Cons Higher price point

Also read: Best badminton rackets: Top 10 picks for you to dominate the court 6. HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket

The HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket is a top choice for players seeking a premium and high-performance option. Its graphite construction and advanced features make it suitable for competitive and professional play, offering exceptional control and power on the court.

Pros Premium and high-performance

Exceptional control and power

Suitable for professional play Cons Higher price point

7. HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket

The HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket is an affordable and reliable choice for casual and recreational players. Its aluminum construction and comfortable grip make it suitable for beginners and intermediate play, offering durability and control during matches.

Pros Affordable and reliable

Suitable for casual play

Durable and control Cons Not suitable for professional or intense play

Also read: Best badminton racket brands that offer quality and precision, top 8 options 8. Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Feather Shuttles

The Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Feather Shuttles offer a lightweight and durable option for players seeking precision and speed. Its feather construction provides exceptional flight and control, making it suitable for advanced and competitive play.

Pros Lightweight and durable

Exceptional flight and control

Suitable for advanced play Cons Higher price point

9. Cosco Alloy Badminton Racquet (Multicolor)

The Cosco Alloy Badminton Racquet in Multicolor offers a stylish and affordable option for players seeking a balance of performance and aesthetics. Its alloy construction and comfortable grip ensure durability and control, making it suitable for both casual and intermediate play.

Pros Stylish and affordable

Suitable for intermediate play

Durable and control Cons May not withstand intense professional play

Top 3 features of best badminton racket under ₹ 1000: A comparison

Best badminton racket under ₹ 1000 Construction Price Suitable For YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminium Blend Badminton Racquet Aluminum Low Beginners and intermediate level players FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket Aluminum Low Casual Players ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet (Orange) Aluminum Low Recreational Play Yonex Black Aluminium Badminton Racquet Aluminum Low Intermediate Play Graphite Badminton Racket Japanese Racquet Graphite Medium Advanced Play HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket Graphite High Professional Play HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket Aluminum Low Casual Players Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Feather Shuttles Feather High Advanced Play Cosco Alloy Badminton Racquet (Multicolor) Alloy Low Intermediate Play

Also read: Best badminton rackets under ₹ 3000 in India: Top 10 options compared Best overall badminton racket under ₹ 1000: The YONEX ZR 100 Light Aluminium Blend Badminton Racquet, offered in a set of two with full covers, stands out as the best overall product. Its lightweight yet durable aluminium blend construction ensures optimal performance for beginners and recreational players. With the vibrant red/red design and affordability, this set provides excellent value and quality for aspiring badminton enthusiasts.

Best value for money badminton racket under ₹ 1000: The best value for money product among the options is the "Cosco Alloy Badminton Racquet (Multicolor)." It offers a balance of affordability and performance with its alloy construction, making it durable for recreational play. Additionally, the multicolor design adds a touch of style. This racquet provides excellent value for beginners and casual players seeking a reliable option without breaking the bank.

How to find the perfect badminton racket under ₹ 1000: When choosing the perfect badminton racket from this list, consider the construction, price, and suitability for your skill level. Look for a durable and comfortable option that fits your budget and playing style, whether you're a beginner, casual player, or competitive athlete.

FAQs on Badminton racket under ₹1000 What is the price range for these badminton rackets? The price range for these badminton rackets is between 500 and 1000 rupees, offering affordable options for players of all budgets. Are these rackets suitable for professional play? While some rackets are suitable for intermediate and professional play, most are designed for casual and recreational use. It's important to consider your skill level and playing style when choosing the right racket. Do these rackets come with a cover or case? Many of these rackets come with a full cover included, providing protection and convenience for players on the go. Be sure to check the product details for specific information on each racket. What is the best material for a badminton racket? The best material for a badminton racket depends on your playing style and skill level. Aluminum rackets offer durability and control for beginners, while graphite rackets provide advanced performance and power for competitive players.

