Best realme smartwatches in India: Complete comparison guide, top 10 options

Published on Dec 27, 2023 13:09 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best realme Smartwatches

Summary:

Best realme smartwatches in India: Explore the top realme smartwatches available in the market. Know more about their features and find the best one to suit your needs. Read More

realme has carved a niche for itself in the smartwatch market, offering a variety of options to cater to different needs. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who simply wants a stylish accessory, there's a realme smartwatch for you. In this comprehensive guide, we'll compare the top 10 realme smartwatches available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed purchase decision.

1. Refurbished realme Smartwatch

The Refurbished realme Smartwatch offers a sleek design, a vibrant touchscreen display, and dual-satellite GPS monitoring. Its resistance to water and dust makes it ideal for outdoor activities.

Specifications of Refurbished realme Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 14-day battery life
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Long battery life
  • Accurate health monitoring

Cons

  • Refurbished product
Our Pick cellpic

(Refurbished) realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size

₹ 5,999 60% off

2. realme Superbright Display Smartwatch

The realme Superbright Display Smartwatch features a high-definition display, sports mode, and regular software updates. It's perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday use.

Specifications of realme Superbright Display Smartwatch

  • 1.3-inch super bright display
  • Sports mode for fitness tracking
  • Regular software updates
  • 14-day battery life
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Vivid display
  • Dedicated sports mode
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

realme Smart Watch 2 | Super Bright 1.4 Inch HD Display | Support Multiple Watch Faces & 90 Sport Mode | 12 Days Battery Backup | IP68 Water Resistant| Monitors Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Level | Gold

3. realme Touchscreen Smartwatch

The realme Touchscreen Smartwatch boasts a dual-satellite GPS monitoring system, water and dust resistance, and various sports modes. It's a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of realme Touchscreen Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 16 sports modes
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Versatile sports modes
  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited battery life
cellpic

realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size

₹ 5,999 53% off

4. realme TechLife Display Smartwatch

The realme TechLife Display Smartwatch features a temperature sensor, a vibrant display, and a long battery life. It's a smart choice for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of realme TechLife Display Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Temperature sensor
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 14-day battery life
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Innovative temperature sensor
  • Stylish design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

realme TechLife Watch S100 1.69 HD Display with Temperature Sensor Smartwatch (Black)

₹ 3,999 55% off

5. realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

The realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch offers precise GPS tracking, water and dust resistance, and a variety of sports modes. It's an ideal companion for outdoor activities.

Specifications of realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 16 sports modes
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Rugged build quality
  • Ample sports modes

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

(Refurbished) realme Smart Watch 2 Pro Metallic Silver with 1.75 inches HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance

₹ 5,999 48% off

6. realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

The realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch features a robust build, precise GPS monitoring, and water and dust resistance. It's designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications of realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 16 sports modes
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Durable construction
  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Versatile sports modes

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Metallic Silver) with 1.75"(4.4cm) HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size

₹ 5,999 53% off

7. realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

The realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch offers precise GPS tracking, water and dust resistance, and a variety of sports modes. It's an ideal companion for outdoor activities.

Specifications of realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 16 sports modes
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Rugged build quality
  • Ample sports modes

Cons

  • Slightly bulky design
cellpic

(Refurbished) realme Smart Watch 2 Pro with 1.75 inches HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance (Space Grey)

₹ 5,999 60% off

8. Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch

The Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch offers a vibrant display, dual-satellite GPS monitoring, and resistance to water and dust. It's a cost-effective option for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch

  • 1.4-inch touchscreen display
  • Dual-satellite GPS monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance
  • 14-day battery life
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Vivid display
  • Accurate GPS tracking

Cons

  • Refurbished product
cellpic

(Renewed) realme Watch S with 1.3" TFT-LCD Touchscreen, 15 Days Battery Life, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance

₹ 7,999 68% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesRefurbished realme Smartwatchrealme Superbright Display Smartwatchrealme Touchscreen Smartwatchrealme TechLife Display Smartwatchrealme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatchrealme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatchrealme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite SmartwatchRenewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch
DisplayTouchscreenSuperbrightTouchscreenTouchscreenTouchscreenTouchscreenTouchscreenTouchscreen
GPS MonitoringDual-satelliteSingle-satelliteDual-satelliteSingle-satelliteDual-satelliteDual-satelliteDual-satelliteDual-satellite
ResistanceWater and dustWater and dustWater and dustWater and dustWater and dustWater and dustWater and dustWater and dust

Best value for money:

The Refurbished realme smartwatch offers the best value for money, combining a sleek design, advanced features, and a cost-effective price point. It's an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a reliable smartwatch.

Best overall product:

The realme TechLife Display Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering innovative features such as a temperature sensor, a vibrant display, and long battery life. It's a top choice for tech enthusiasts who seek cutting-edge technology in a smartwatch.

How to find the perfect realme Smartwatch :

FAQs on realme Smartwatch

The price of realme smartwatches varies depending on the model and features. Prices range from INR 4,999 to INR 7,499.
Yes, all realme smartwatches offer heart rate monitoring as a standard feature, providing users with real-time data on their heart health.
Yes, realme smartwatches are designed to be water and dust resistant, making them suitable for outdoor and sports activities.
Most realme smartwatches come with a 14-day battery life, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

