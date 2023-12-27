Best realme smartwatches in India: Complete comparison guide, top 10 options

realme has carved a niche for itself in the smartwatch market, offering a variety of options to cater to different needs. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who simply wants a stylish accessory, there's a realme smartwatch for you. In this comprehensive guide, we'll compare the top 10 realme smartwatches available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed purchase decision.

1. Refurbished realme Smartwatch The Refurbished realme Smartwatch offers a sleek design, a vibrant touchscreen display, and dual-satellite GPS monitoring. Its resistance to water and dust makes it ideal for outdoor activities. Specifications of Refurbished realme Smartwatch 1.4-inch touchscreen display

Dual-satellite GPS monitoring

Water and dust resistance

14-day battery life

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Long battery life

Accurate health monitoring Cons Refurbished product

Our Pick (Refurbished) realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size ₹ 5,999 60% off ₹ 2,399 from

2. realme Superbright Display Smartwatch The realme Superbright Display Smartwatch features a high-definition display, sports mode, and regular software updates. It's perfect for fitness enthusiasts and everyday use. Specifications of realme Superbright Display Smartwatch 1.3-inch super bright display

Sports mode for fitness tracking

Regular software updates

14-day battery life

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Vivid display

Dedicated sports mode

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

realme Smart Watch 2 | Super Bright 1.4 Inch HD Display | Support Multiple Watch Faces & 90 Sport Mode | 12 Days Battery Backup | IP68 Water Resistant| Monitors Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Level | Gold Get Price from

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 20,000 to gift your partner 3. realme Touchscreen Smartwatch The realme Touchscreen Smartwatch boasts a dual-satellite GPS monitoring system, water and dust resistance, and various sports modes. It's a versatile option for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of realme Touchscreen Smartwatch 1.4-inch touchscreen display

Dual-satellite GPS monitoring

Water and dust resistance

16 sports modes

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Versatile sports modes

Accurate GPS tracking

Stylish design Cons Limited battery life

realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Neo Grey) with 1.75" HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance, Free Size ₹ 5,999 53% off ₹ 2,849 from

4. realme TechLife Display Smartwatch The realme TechLife Display Smartwatch features a temperature sensor, a vibrant display, and a long battery life. It's a smart choice for tech enthusiasts. Specifications of realme TechLife Display Smartwatch 1.4-inch touchscreen display

Temperature sensor

Water and dust resistance

14-day battery life

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Innovative temperature sensor

Stylish design

Long battery life Cons Limited sports modes

realme TechLife Watch S100 1.69 HD Display with Temperature Sensor Smartwatch (Black) ₹ 3,999 55% off ₹ 1,799 from

5. realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch The realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch offers precise GPS tracking, water and dust resistance, and a variety of sports modes. It's an ideal companion for outdoor activities. Specifications of realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch 1.4-inch touchscreen display

Dual-satellite GPS monitoring

Water and dust resistance

16 sports modes

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Accurate GPS tracking

Rugged build quality

Ample sports modes Cons Slightly bulky design

(Refurbished) realme Smart Watch 2 Pro Metallic Silver with 1.75 inches HD Super Bright Touchscreen, Dual-Satellite GPS, 14-Day Battery, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance ₹ 5,999 48% off ₹ 3,100 from

Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹ 15,000: Top 10 picks for 2023 8. Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch The Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch offers a vibrant display, dual-satellite GPS monitoring, and resistance to water and dust. It's a cost-effective option for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch 1.4-inch touchscreen display

Dual-satellite GPS monitoring

Water and dust resistance

14-day battery life

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring

Pros Affordable price point

Vivid display

Accurate GPS tracking Cons Refurbished product

(Renewed) realme Watch S with 1.3" TFT-LCD Touchscreen, 15 Days Battery Life, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Water Resistance ₹ 7,999 68% off ₹ 2,555 from

Comparison Table

Features Refurbished realme Smartwatch realme Superbright Display Smartwatch realme Touchscreen Smartwatch realme TechLife Display Smartwatch realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch realme Touchscreen Dual-Satellite Smartwatch Renewed realme Touchscreen Smartwatch Display Touchscreen Superbright Touchscreen Touchscreen Touchscreen Touchscreen Touchscreen Touchscreen GPS Monitoring Dual-satellite Single-satellite Dual-satellite Single-satellite Dual-satellite Dual-satellite Dual-satellite Dual-satellite Resistance Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust Water and dust

Best value for money: The Refurbished realme smartwatch offers the best value for money, combining a sleek design, advanced features, and a cost-effective price point. It's an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a reliable smartwatch.

Best overall product: The realme TechLife Display Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering innovative features such as a temperature sensor, a vibrant display, and long battery life. It's a top choice for tech enthusiasts who seek cutting-edge technology in a smartwatch.

FAQs on realme Smartwatch What is the price range of realme smartwatches? The price of realme smartwatches varies depending on the model and features. Prices range from INR 4,999 to INR 7,499. Do realme smartwatches support heart rate monitoring? Yes, all realme smartwatches offer heart rate monitoring as a standard feature, providing users with real-time data on their heart health. Are realme smartwatches water-resistant? Yes, realme smartwatches are designed to be water and dust resistant, making them suitable for outdoor and sports activities. Do realme smartwatches offer long battery life? Most realme smartwatches come with a 14-day battery life, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.