Best serums for oily skin: Top 8 oil-control options for acne-prone skin

Last Published on Apr 09, 2024 20:02 IST









Summary: Discover the best 10 serums for oily skin that include oil-control, mattifying and acne-prone options. Find the perfect serum to meet your skincare needs. Read More Read Less

Oily skin can be challenging to manage, but the right serum can make all the difference. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 serums for oily skin, highlighting their key features and benefits. Whether you're looking for oil-control, mattifying, or acne-prone solutions, we've got you covered. By the end of this article, you'll have all the information you need to make an informed decision and achieve a radiant, balanced complexion. Just what do serums for oily skin do? They are so formulated to balance excess sebum production while providing lightweight hydration and targeted treatment. Ingredients like niacinamide, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid work together to regulate oil production, unclog pores, and reduce inflammation without stripping the skin's natural moisture barrier. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas that absorb quickly and leave a matte finish. We have curated a list that you will find useful.

1. Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant

The Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant is designed to target blackheads and exfoliate the skin, leaving it smooth and clear. With a lightweight formula, this serum penetrates deep into the pores to remove impurities and excess oil.

Pros Effectively targets blackheads

Leaves skin smooth and clear

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May cause dryness for some users

2. Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Serum

The Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Serum is formulated to address blemishes and balance the skin, providing a clarifying effect. With a gentle yet effective formula, this serum helps to reduce excess oil and promote a balanced complexion.

Pros Effectively reduces blemishes

Balances and clarifies the skin

Gentle and non-irritating formula Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

3. Derma Co Niacinamide Serum

The Derma Co Niacinamide Serum is designed to target marks and promote an even skin tone. With a potent formula, this serum works to enhance the skin's texture and reduce the appearance of imperfections.

Pros Targets marks and imperfections

Promotes an even skin tone

Potent and effective formula Cons May take time to show results

Also read:Best hair straightening serums for sleek and smooth hair: Top 10 picks 4. Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum

The Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum is enriched with ascorbic acid to target hyperpigmentation and brighten the complexion. With a fragrance-free formula, this serum delivers powerful antioxidant protection and a radiant glow.

Pros Effectively targets hyperpigmentation

Brightens and evens out the complexion

Fragrance-free and gentle formula Cons May oxidize over time

6. Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum is enriched with turmeric and niacinamide to provide a brightening and clarifying effect. With a fragrance-free formula, this serum works to reduce dark spots and promote a radiant complexion.

Pros Brightens and clarifies the complexion

Fragrance-free and gentle formula

Reduces dark spots effectively Cons May not be suitable for very sensitive skin

7. Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum

The Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum is designed for acne-prone skin, targeting blemishes and providing a mattifying effect. With a lightweight and non-comedogenic formula, this serum helps to control excess oil and minimize breakouts.

Pros Effectively targets blemishes and breakouts

Mattifies the skin without clogging pores

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

Also read: Best serums for glowing skin in India: Buyer's guide to top 10 options 8. Derma Co Salicylic Acid & Willow Bark Serum

The Derma Co Salicylic Acid & Willow Bark Serum is formulated to actively target and prevent acne, controlling excess oil production and promoting a clear complexion. With a non-comedogenic formula, this serum is suitable for acne-prone and oily skin.

Pros Effectively targets and prevents acne

Controls excess oil production

Non-comedogenic and suitable for acne-prone skin Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin types

Serums for oily skin: Top features compared

Product Name Targets Marks Brightening Effect Lightweight Formula Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant Yes No Yes Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Serum Yes No Yes Derma Co Niacinamide Serum Yes No No Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum No Yes Yes Derma Co Niacinamide Serum Yes No No Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum Yes Yes Yes Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum No No Yes Derma Co Salicylic Acid & Willow Bark Serum No No Yes

Best value for money serum for oily skin: The Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum offers the best value for money, providing a brightening and clarifying effect with its potent formula enriched with turmeric and niacinamide. This serum effectively reduces dark spots and promotes a radiant complexion, making it a cost-effective choice for oily skin.

Best overall product serum for oily skin: Minimalist's 2% Salicylic Acid Serum is hailed as the best overall product for acne-prone, oily skin. With its potent BHA-based formula, it effectively targets acne, blackheads, and open pores, while reducing excess oil production and bumpy texture. This serum exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores, and promotes a clearer complexion. Its lightweight texture and non-greasy formula make it suitable for daily use, providing gentle yet effective treatment for oily skin concerns, leaving the skin smoother and more refined.

How to find the perfect serum for oily skin: When choosing the perfect serum for oily skin, consider the specific features and benefits that align with your skincare needs. Look for a serum that effectively targets your concerns, whether it's blemishes, oil control, or brightening. Pay attention to the formula's suitability for your skin type, and weigh the pros and cons to make an informed decision that meets your unique requirements.

FAQs on Serum for oily skin What is the price range of the featured serums? The price range of the featured serums varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, offering options to suit different budgets and preferences. Do these serums help with controlling excess oil? Yes, the featured serums are formulated to address excess oil production and promote a balanced complexion, making them suitable for oily skin types. Are these serums suitable for sensitive skin? While most of the featured serums are gentle and suitable for sensitive skin, it's important to perform a patch test and consult with a dermatologist if you have specific concerns. Do these serums contain any fragrance? Some of the featured serums are fragrance-free, offering a suitable option for those with fragrance sensitivities or preferences.

