Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Best side by side refrigerators: Top 10 picks for your modern kitchen

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2024 11:11 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Best side-by-side refrigerators: Discover the top-rated side-by-side refrigerators for your home, including the latest models and the benefits of the side-by-side design.

product info
Stay cool with our top picks for the best side by side refrigerators.

When it comes to choosing the best side-by-side refrigerator, there are many factors to consider. From capacity and energy efficiency to special features and price, finding the perfect refrigerator for your needs can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best side-by-side refrigerators available in India. Whether you're looking for a sleek and stylish design, advanced cooling technology, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

1. Godrej Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic 38% off
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black)
4.3 (115)
4.3 (115)
38% off
59,274 95,000
Buy now

The Godrej Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator features a spacious interior with ample storage for all your food items. With its advanced cooling technology and energy-efficient design, this refrigerator is a great choice for any modern kitchen. Its sleek and stylish exterior adds a touch of elegance to your home.

2. Hisense Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic
Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish)
3.8 (235)
3.8 (235)
Get Price

The Hisense Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator is equipped with a convenient water and ice dispenser, making it easy to access chilled water and ice cubes whenever you need them. Its sleek design and advanced cooling technology make it a stylish and practical addition to any modern kitchen.

Also read: Best french door refrigerators for stylish and modern homes: Top 10 picks

3. Midea Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Technology

cellpic
Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRF5920WDSSF, Silver, SS Finish, Water Dispenser)
4 (128)
4 (128)
Get Price

The Midea Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Technology offers efficient and precise cooling, ensuring that your food stays fresh for longer. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for any modern household.

4. Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic 32% off
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2023 Model)
4.4 (1,361)
4.4 (1,361)
32% off
81,990 121,000
Buy now

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator offers flexible storage options and energy-efficient operation. Its convertible design and advanced cooling features make it a versatile and practical choice for any household.

5. Voltas Beko Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic 19% off
Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Frost Free Refrigerator (Rsb495Xpe, 2023, Inox, Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor)
3.7 (16)
3.7 (16)
19% off
64,990 79,990
Buy now

The Voltas Beko Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is designed for maximum convenience and energy efficiency. With its innovative features and stylish design, this refrigerator is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

6. Panasonic Inverter Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic 26% off
Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS62GKX1, Black, Premium Glass Finish)
4.2 (320)
4.2 (320)
26% off
77,799 105,000
Buy now

The Panasonic Inverter Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator offers precise and uniform cooling, ensuring that your food stays fresh for longer. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for any modern household.

Also read: LG refrigerator for every household: Top 10 picks

7. LG Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic
LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
4.2 (636)
4.2 (636)
Get Price

The LG Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is designed for maximum convenience and energy efficiency. With its innovative features and stylish design, this refrigerator is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

8. Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser

cellpic 38% off
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (662)
4.3 (662)
38% off
94,990 152,000
Buy now

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator features a flexible and spacious interior with convenient water and ice dispenser. Its energy-efficient operation and convertible design make it a versatile and practical choice for any household.

9. Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic 29% off
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (1,732)
4.3 (1,732)
29% off
79,990 113,000
Buy now

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator offers flexible storage options and energy-efficient operation. Its convertible design and advanced cooling features make it a versatile and practical choice for any household.

10. Godrej Side by Side Refrigerator

cellpic
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF AQ WN, Aqua Wine)
4.2 (1,878)
4.2 (1,878)
Get Price

The Godrej Side by Side Refrigerator offers a spacious interior with precise and uniform cooling, ensuring that your food stays fresh for longer. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for any modern household.

Comparison Table

Product Name / FeatureCapacityConvertible DesignInverter TechnologyWater and Ice Dispenser
Godrej Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator567 litersNoYesNo
Hisense Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator560 litersNoNoYes
Midea Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Technology592 litersNoYesYes
Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator716 litersYesYesYes
Voltas Beko Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator495 litersNoYesNo
Panasonic Inverter Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator584 litersNoYesNo
LG Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator675 litersNoYesYes
Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser825 litersYesYesYes
Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator716 litersYesYesNo
Godrej Side by Side Refrigerator207 litersNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The Midea Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Technology offers the best value for money, providing efficient and precise cooling, thoughtful design, and advanced features at a reasonable price.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a spacious and flexible interior, energy-efficient operation, and advanced cooling features.

How to find the best side-by-side fridge for your home?

Discovering the perfect side-by-side fridge involves assessing key factors like size, capacity, features, and energy efficiency. Begin by measuring the space where the fridge will fit and consider your family's storage needs. Look for advanced features like adjustable shelves, temperature controls, and water dispensers. Energy Star ratings can help you identify models that save on electricity costs. Research user reviews and expert opinions to ensure reliability and performance. By evaluating these factors, you can find the ideal side-by-side fridge to complement your home and lifestyle.

Product Price
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black) ₹ 59,274
Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish) Get Price
Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRF5920WDSSF, Silver, SS Finish, Water Dispenser) Get Price
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2023 Model) ₹ 81,990
Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Frost Free Refrigerator (Rsb495Xpe, 2023, Inox, Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor) ₹ 64,990
Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS62GKX1, Black, Premium Glass Finish) ₹ 77,799
LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) Get Price
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model) ₹ 94,990
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side WiFi Embedded Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2023 Model) ₹ 79,990
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF AQ WN, Aqua Wine) Get Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
5 star fridges: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and optimal freshness
Best 200-litre refrigerators: Top 6 picks for your kitchen
Explore best compact refrigerators in India: 10 must-have essentials for singles
Best double-door refrigerators in India are spacious, efficient: 10 decent picks
Efficiency meets elegance: 10 best side-by-side refrigerators for Indian kitchen

FAQs on best side by side fridge

What is the capacity of the Godrej Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator?

Does the Hisense Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator come with a water and ice dispenser?

Is the Midea Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator energy-efficient?

What are the unique features of the Samsung Convertible Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator?

View More
home appliances FOR LESS
×
  • fashion
  • electronics
  • health and beauty
  • pet care and supplies
  • home and kitchen
  • home appliances
  • Amazon Sale
    • About Us Contact Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sitemap RSS Feeds
    © 2023 HindustanTimes