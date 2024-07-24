Best natural protein powders in India for 2024: Top 7 picks to boost health

Summary: Looking for the best natural protein powder? Check out our top 7 picks for the most effective and chemical-free protein powders available in India for 2024.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires a sufficient intake of protein. Natural protein powders offer a chemical-free, organic source of protein that supports muscle growth, aids in weight loss, and enhances overall health. With a wide range of options on the market, selecting the best protein powder can be overwhelming. In this article, we will delve into the top 10 natural protein powders available in India. We will evaluate their features, benefits, drawbacks, and value for money to guide you in making a well-informed choice. Whether you are looking for optimal muscle support or a nutritious aid for weight management, understanding these key factors will help you find the right product for your needs.

1. OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women

OZiva Protein & Herbs is formulated specifically for women, containing a blend of natural ingredients to support overall health and well-being. It is packed with essential nutrients and is free from any harmful chemicals, making it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.

Pros Tailored for women's nutritional needs

High protein content

Free from added sugar Cons Slightly expensive

Limited flavor options

2. Origin Nutrition Natural Protein, Unflavoured

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein is unflavoured and free from additives, providing a pure and natural source of protein. It is ideal for those who prefer a clean and simple protein powder without any artificial ingredients. This product is suitable for both men and women looking for a high-quality protein supplement.

Pros High protein content

Versatile for cooking and baking

No artificial additives Cons Unflavoured may not suit everyone's taste

Slightly more expensive

Also read:Best vegan protein powders for a healthy lifestyle in 2024: Top 9 picks 3. Origin Nutrition Natural Protein, Chocolate

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein in chocolate flavor offers a delicious and indulgent way to consume a natural protein supplement. With the rich taste of chocolate and the benefits of natural protein, this product is a popular choice for those seeking a tasty and nutritious protein option.

Pros Indulgent chocolate flavor

Good protein content

Suitable for vegetarians Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly higher price point

4. NATURALTEIN Natural Protein Concentrate, Unflavoured

NATURALTEIN Natural Protein Concentrate is a pure and unflavoured protein supplement, providing a clean and natural source of protein. It is suitable for those who prefer a simple and straightforward protein powder without any added flavors or sweeteners.

Pros High protein content

Versatile for various diets

Unflavoured for customization Cons Unflavoured may not suit everyone's taste

Higher price point

5. Halesaga Plant Protein Powder for Women

Halesaga Plant Protein Powder is specifically designed for women, offering a blend of plant-based proteins to support female health and well-being. It is free from artificial additives and is a great option for those looking for a natural and sustainable protein source.

Pros Plant-based protein blend

Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Eco-friendly packaging Cons Slightly lower protein content

Limited flavor options

Also read:Best vegetarian protein supplements for a healthier you: Top 7 picks 6. FULLYTE Natural Protein Nutrition Supplement

FULLYTE Natural Protein Nutrition Supplement offers a balanced blend of natural proteins to support overall health and wellness. It is suitable for both men and women and provides a convenient and effective way to meet daily protein requirements.

Pros Balanced protein blend

Enriched with essential nutrients

Suitable for all lifestyles Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited flavor options

7. Protein Natural with Dry Fruits & Immunity Boosters

Protein Natural with Dry Fruits & Immunity Boosters is a unique protein supplement that combines the benefits of natural protein with the goodness of dry fruits and immunity-boosting ingredients. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a holistic and nutritious protein option.

Pros Unique combination of protein and dry fruits

Boosts overall health and immunity

Suitable for all ages Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly higher price point

Also read:Best protein powders for pregnancy in 2024: Top 10 safe and nutritious options Top 3 features of best natural protein powders:

Best Natural Protein Powders Protein per Serving Flavour Options Additional Benefits OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women 20g 2 Enriched with herbs and vitamins Origin Nutrition Natural Protein, Unflavoured 25g 0 Low in carbohydrates Origin Nutrition Natural Protein, Chocolate 22g 1 Rich chocolate flavor NATURALTEIN Natural Protein Concentrate, Unflavoured 30g 0 Low in calories Halesaga Plant Protein Powder for Women 18g 1 Enriched with vitamins and minerals FULLYTE Natural Protein Nutrition Supplement 20g 1 Enriched with essential nutrients Protein Natural with Dry Fruits & Immunity Boosters 25g 1 Enriched with dry fruits and immunity boosters

Best value for money natural protein powder: NATURALTEIN Natural Protein Concentrate offers the best value for money due to its high protein content, versatility for various diets, and competitive pricing, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable yet effective protein supplement. Also read:Best gym protein powders for muscle building and fitness: Top 10 healthy picks

Best overall natural protein powder: Origin Nutrition Natural Protein, Unflavoured stands out as the best overall product in the category due to its high protein content, lack of artificial additives, and versatility for various recipes, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals seeking a pure and effective protein powder.

FAQs on natural protein powder What is the average price range for natural protein powders? The average price range for natural protein powders in India is between INR 1500 to INR 3000 for a 1kg pack, varying based on the brand and additional benefits. Are natural protein powders suitable for vegetarians? Yes, most natural protein powders are suitable for vegetarians, as they are free from animal-derived ingredients and are often plant-based. Do natural protein powders have any side effects? Natural protein powders are generally safe when consumed as directed. However, excessive intake may lead to digestive discomfort or allergic reactions in some individuals. How to choose the right natural protein powder for weight loss? When choosing a natural protein powder for weight loss, opt for a low-calorie, low-carbohydrate option with added metabolism-boosting ingredients such as green tea extract or L-carnitine.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

