Best OnePlus smart TVs: Upgrade your home with 8 worthy picks

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, OnePlus offers a variety of options to suit your needs. From the latest 65-inch models to smaller, more affordable versions, there's a OnePlus TV for everyone. To help you make the right choice, we've compiled a list of the 8 best OnePlus smart TVs available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect OnePlus TV for your home entertainment setup.
1. OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series
The OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series delivers stunning visual quality with its 4K UHD display. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, you'll experience immersive sound and picture quality. Its sleek design and seamless connectivity make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series:
- 43 inches 4K UHD display
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
2. OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series
The OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series offers a larger screen for a more immersive viewing experience. With 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision support, you'll enjoy stunning visuals. It also features Dolby Atmos for powerful, room-filling sound.
Specifications of OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series:
- 55 inches 4K UHD display
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
3. OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series
The OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers a balance of size and performance. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll enjoy crisp, clear visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.
Specifications of OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series:
- 50 inches 4K UHD display
- HDR support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
4. OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series
The OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers an impressive 138.7-inch display for a truly cinematic experience. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll enjoy lifelike visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for powerful, crystal-clear sound.
Specifications of OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series:
- 138.7 inches 4K UHD display
- HDR support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
5. OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series
The OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series takes home entertainment to the next level with its massive 163.8-inch display. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll be immersed in breathtaking visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for a truly cinematic sound experience.
Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series:
- 163.8 inches 4K UHD display
- HDR support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
6. OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV
The OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV offers a balanced blend of size and performance. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy stunning visuals. It also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience.
Specifications of OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV:
- 65 inches 4K UHD display
- HDR10+ support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
7. OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series without Stand
The OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series offers stunning visuals with its 55-inch 4K UHD display. With HDR support and Dolby Audio, you'll enjoy lifelike images and immersive sound. Its sleek, stand-free design makes it a perfect fit for wall mounting.
Specifications of OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series without Stand:
- 55 inches 4K UHD display
- HDR support
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
8. OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series
The OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series is perfect for smaller spaces or as a secondary TV. With HD Ready resolution and a compact design, it's ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, or home offices. It also features a range of connectivity options for versatile use.
Specifications of OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series:
- 24 inches HD Ready display
- Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast
- Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports
- Compact design for smaller spaces
- OnePlus Connect app for easy control
Best Value for Money:
The OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers the best value for money with its balanced size and performance, making it a great choice for most users.
Best Overall Product:
The OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series stands out as the best overall product with its massive 163.8-inch display and stunning 4K UHD resolution, delivering a truly cinematic home entertainment experience.
How to find the perfect oneplus smart tv:
