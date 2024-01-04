Best OnePlus smart TVs: Upgrade your home with 8 worthy picks

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, OnePlus offers a variety of options to suit your needs. From the latest 65-inch models to smaller, more affordable versions, there's a OnePlus TV for everyone. To help you make the right choice, we've compiled a list of the 8 best OnePlus smart TVs available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect OnePlus TV for your home entertainment setup. Also read: Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience

1. OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series The OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series delivers stunning visual quality with its 4K UHD display. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, you'll experience immersive sound and picture quality. Its sleek design and seamless connectivity make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series: 43 inches 4K UHD display

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Stunning 4K UHD display

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos

Sleek design Cons Smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms

Our Pick OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price from

2. OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series The OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series offers a larger screen for a more immersive viewing experience. With 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision support, you'll enjoy stunning visuals. It also features Dolby Atmos for powerful, room-filling sound. Specifications of OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV Q1 Series: 55 inches 4K UHD display

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Large 55-inch screen for immersive viewing

Stunning 4K UHD resolution

Powerful Dolby Atmos sound Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price from

3. OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series The OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers a balance of size and performance. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll enjoy crisp, clear visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. Specifications of OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series: 50 inches 4K UHD display

HDR support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Balanced size for most rooms

Crisp 4K UHD resolution

Immersive Dolby Audio sound Cons May not have the largest screen size for some users

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32 Y1S (Black) ₹ 25,999 19% off ₹ 20,980 from

Also read: Best HD TVs in India: Here are top 10 options to consider 4. OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series The OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers an impressive 138.7-inch display for a truly cinematic experience. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll enjoy lifelike visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for powerful, crystal-clear sound. Specifications of OnePlus 138.7 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series: 138.7 inches 4K UHD display

HDR support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Massive 138.7-inch cinematic display

Stunning 4K UHD resolution

Powerful Dolby Audio sound Cons May be too large for most residential spaces

OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black) Get Price from

5. OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series The OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series takes home entertainment to the next level with its massive 163.8-inch display. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR support, you'll be immersed in breathtaking visuals. It also features Dolby Audio for a truly cinematic sound experience. Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series: 163.8 inches 4K UHD display

HDR support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Massive 163.8-inch cinematic display

Stunning 4K UHD resolution

Immersive Dolby Audio sound Cons May be too large for any residential space

OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black) Get Price from

6. OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV The OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV offers a balanced blend of size and performance. With 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy stunning visuals. It also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience. Specifications of OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV: 65 inches 4K UHD display

HDR10+ support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Balanced size for most rooms

Stunning 4K UHD resolution

Immersive Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Cons May not have the largest screen size for some users

OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black) Get Price from

7. OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series without Stand The OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series offers stunning visuals with its 55-inch 4K UHD display. With HDR support and Dolby Audio, you'll enjoy lifelike images and immersive sound. Its sleek, stand-free design makes it a perfect fit for wall mounting. Specifications of OnePlus 55 inches 4K UHD Certified Android TV Q1 Series without Stand: 55 inches 4K UHD display

HDR support

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Stunning 55-inch 4K UHD display

Immersive sound with Dolby Audio

Sleek stand-free design Cons May require additional wall mounting accessories

OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN-1 (Black) (Without Stand) Get Price from

8. OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series The OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series is perfect for smaller spaces or as a secondary TV. With HD Ready resolution and a compact design, it's ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, or home offices. It also features a range of connectivity options for versatile use. Specifications of OnePlus 24 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 24Y1 Series: 24 inches HD Ready display

Android TV with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

Seamless connectivity with HDMI and USB ports

Compact design for smaller spaces

OnePlus Connect app for easy control

Pros Ideal for smaller spaces

Compact and versatile design

Range of connectivity options Cons May not have the highest resolution for larger rooms

OnePlus 24 in Full Hd LCD Monitor Led Backlit IPS Panel with 3-Side Bezel Less,USB Type-C Connectivity with 18W Charging,8 Mm Slim,Flicker Free Monitor (Response Time: 5 Ms,75 Hz Refresh Rate),Black ₹ 19,999 55% off ₹ 8,999 from

Comparison Table

Display Size Resolution Sound OnePlus 43 inches Q1 Series 43 inches 4K UHD Dolby Atmos OnePlus 55 inches Q1 Series 55 inches 4K UHD Dolby Atmos OnePlus 50 inches U1 Series 50 inches 4K UHD Dolby Audio OnePlus 138.7 inches U1 Series 138.7 inches 4K UHD Dolby Audio OnePlus 163.8 inches U1 Series 163.8 inches 4K UHD Dolby Audio OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Series 65 inches 4K UHD Dolby Atmos OnePlus 55 inches Q1 Series without Stand 55 inches 4K UHD Dolby Audio OnePlus 24 inches 24Y1 Series 24 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio

Best Value for Money: The OnePlus 50 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series offers the best value for money with its balanced size and performance, making it a great choice for most users.

Best Overall Product: The OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series stands out as the best overall product with its massive 163.8-inch display and stunning 4K UHD resolution, delivering a truly cinematic home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect oneplus smart tv: The OnePlus 163.8 inches 4K UHD Smart Certified Android TV U1 Series stands out as the best overall product with its massive 163.8-inch display and stunning 4K UHD resolution, delivering a truly cinematic home entertainment experience.

FAQs on oneplus smart tv What is the difference between the Q1 Series and U1 Series? The Q1 Series offers sleek designs and stand options, while the U1 Series focuses on a balance of size and performance. Do all OnePlus TVs support Dolby sound? Yes, all OnePlus TVs come with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, or both for an immersive sound experience. Are OnePlus TVs compatible with streaming services? Yes, OnePlus TVs are compatible with popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. What is the warranty period for OnePlus TVs? OnePlus offers a standard 1-year warranty on all its TVs, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

