10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Find your perfect TV

As the demand for smart TVs continues to grow, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best 43 inch smart TVs available in 2023. Whether you're looking best 43 inch smart TVs in 2023 for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.
1. LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC
The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, a sleek design, and smart features. With its immersive sound and advanced processor, it delivers an exceptional viewing experience.
Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV with webOS
- Immersive sound experience
2. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43A6H
The Hisense 43A6H features a stunning bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Google Assistant built-in. It offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience for your favorite content.
Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Bezel-less design
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Google Assistant built-in
3. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA
The Redmi L43M6-RA offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with smart features and a user-friendly interface.
Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Android TV OS
- Budget-friendly option
4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL
The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL features a crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and smart features. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities.
Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display
- Immersive sound
- Advanced smart features
5. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV VW43F1
The VW43F1 boasts a frameless design, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and Android TV OS. It offers a modern and immersive viewing experience with advanced smart features.
Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Frameless design
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Android TV OS
6. Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X64L
The Sony KD-43X64L offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Google Assistant
- Sleek and modern design
7. Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR43GR2851UDFL
The Acer AR43GR2851UDFL offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, advanced smart features, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Advanced smart features
- Sleek and modern design
8. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43R7-7AIN
The Redmi L43R7-7AIN offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability.
Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Android TV OS
- Budget-friendly option
9. TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43V35MP
The TOSHIBA 43V35MP offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability.
Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Android TV OS
- Budget-friendly option
10. MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Vision L43M8-5XIN
The MI L43M8-5XIN offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Google Assistant
- Sleek and modern design
Best value for money:
The Redmi L43M6-RA offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and smart Android TV OS. It's a great option for those looking for quality and affordability.
Best overall product:
The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL stands out as the best overall product with its crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. It's a premium option for exceptional picture quality and smart capabilities.
How to find the perfect 43 inch smart tv:
