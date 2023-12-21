10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Find your perfect TV

Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:57 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

As the demand for smart TVs continues to grow, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best 43 inch smart TVs available in 2023. Whether you're looking best 43 inch smart TVs in 2023 for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, a sleek design, and smart features. With its immersive sound and advanced processor, it delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV with webOS

Immersive sound experience

Pros Stunning picture quality

Smart features for seamless entertainment

Immersive sound experience Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Our Pick LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

2. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43A6H The Hisense 43A6H features a stunning bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Google Assistant built-in. It offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience for your favorite content. Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant built-in

Pros Sleek and modern design

Immersive viewing experience

Built-in Google Assistant Cons Limited app ecosystem

Slightly lower sound quality

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black) ₹ 27,000 4% off ₹ 26,000 from

3. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA The Redmi L43M6-RA offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with smart features and a user-friendly interface. Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV OS

Budget-friendly option

Pros Affordable price

Smart features with Android TV OS

Sleek and user-friendly design Cons Average sound quality

Limited app selection

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Immerse yourself in stunning clarity with our new 43-inch 4K TVs 4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL features a crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and smart features. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities. Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display

Immersive sound

Advanced smart features

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Advanced smart capabilities Cons Higher price point

Limited app ecosystem

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) Get Price from

5. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV VW43F1 The VW43F1 boasts a frameless design, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and Android TV OS. It offers a modern and immersive viewing experience with advanced smart features. Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Frameless design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV OS

Pros Modern and immersive design

Advanced smart features

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point

Slightly limited app selection

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black) Get Price from

6. Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X64L The Sony KD-43X64L offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED 4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant

Sleek and modern design

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Built-in Google Assistant

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point

Limited app ecosystem

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) Get Price from

7. Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR43GR2851UDFL The Acer AR43GR2851UDFL offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, advanced smart features, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience. Specifications of Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Advanced smart features

Sleek and modern design

Pros Stunning picture quality

Advanced smart features

Budget-friendly option Cons Average sound quality

Slightly limited app selection

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price from

8. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43R7-7AIN The Redmi L43R7-7AIN offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability. Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV OS

Budget-friendly option

Pros Affordable price

Smart features with Android TV OS

Good picture quality Cons Average sound quality

Limited app selection

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home 9. TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43V35MP The TOSHIBA 43V35MP offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability. Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Android TV OS

Budget-friendly option

Pros Affordable price

Smart features with Android TV OS

Good picture quality Cons Average sound quality

Limited app selection

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black) Get Price from

10. MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Vision L43M8-5XIN The MI L43M8-5XIN offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience. Specifications of MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant

Sleek and modern design

Pros Stunning picture quality

Built-in Google Assistant

Budget-friendly option Cons Average sound quality

Slightly limited app selection

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product 4K Ultra HD Smart TV OS Price LG 43UR7500PSC Yes webOS High Hisense 43A6H Yes Google Assistant Medium Redmi L43M6-RA Yes Android TV OS Low Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL Yes Smart Hub High VW43F1 Yes Android TV OS Medium Sony KD-43X64L Yes Google Assistant High Acer AR43GR2851UDFL Yes Google Assistant Low Redmi L43R7-7AIN Yes Android TV OS Low TOSHIBA 43V35MP Yes Android TV OS Low MI L43M8-5XIN Yes Google Assistant Low

Best value for money: The Redmi L43M6-RA offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and smart Android TV OS. It's a great option for those looking for quality and affordability.

Best overall product: The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL stands out as the best overall product with its crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. It's a premium option for exceptional picture quality and smart capabilities.

How to find the perfect 43 inch smart tv: The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL stands out as the best overall product with its crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. It's a premium option for exceptional picture quality and smart capabilities.

FAQs on 43 inch smart tv What is the picture quality of these smart TVs? All the smart TVs listed offer stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality for an immersive viewing experience. Do these smart TVs support streaming apps? Yes, these smart TVs come with built-in smart features and support popular streaming apps for seamless entertainment. What is the price range of these smart TVs? The price range varies from budget-friendly options to premium choices, catering to different budget requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so