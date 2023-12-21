Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Find your perfect TV

Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:57 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 43 inch smart tvs in 2023

Summary:

10 best 43 inch smart TVs: Discover the top 10 43 inch smart TVs models and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare features, prices and more to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
item

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black)

₹27,000 4% off
item

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
item

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
item

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)
item

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
item

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)
item

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
item

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)
item

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

As the demand for smart TVs continues to grow, finding the perfect one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best 43 inch smart TVs available in 2023. Whether you're looking best 43 inch smart TVs in 2023 for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC

The LG 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, a sleek design, and smart features. With its immersive sound and advanced processor, it delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV with webOS
  • Immersive sound experience

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Smart features for seamless entertainment
  • Immersive sound experience

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Our Pick cellpic

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

2. Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43A6H

The Hisense 43A6H features a stunning bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Google Assistant built-in. It offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience for your favorite content.

Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Google Assistant built-in

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Built-in Google Assistant

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Slightly lower sound quality
cellpic

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6H (Black)

₹ 27,000 4% off

3. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA

The Redmi L43M6-RA offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with smart features and a user-friendly interface.

Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Android TV OS
  • Budget-friendly option

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Smart features with Android TV OS
  • Sleek and user-friendly design

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

Also read: Immerse yourself in stunning clarity with our new 43-inch 4K TVs

4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL

The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL features a crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and smart features. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display
  • Immersive sound
  • Advanced smart features

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Advanced smart capabilities

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app ecosystem
cellpic

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

5. VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV VW43F1

The VW43F1 boasts a frameless design, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and Android TV OS. It offers a modern and immersive viewing experience with advanced smart features.

Specifications of VW Playwall 43 inches Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Frameless design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Modern and immersive design
  • Advanced smart features
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Slightly limited app selection
cellpic

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)

6. Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X64L

The Sony KD-43X64L offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a premium option for those looking for exceptional picture quality and advanced smart capabilities.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Google Assistant
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app ecosystem
cellpic

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

7. Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AR43GR2851UDFL

The Acer AR43GR2851UDFL offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, advanced smart features, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Advanced smart features
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Advanced smart features
  • Budget-friendly option

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Slightly limited app selection
cellpic

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

8. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV L43R7-7AIN

The Redmi L43R7-7AIN offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability.

Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Android TV OS
  • Budget-friendly option

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Smart features with Android TV OS
  • Good picture quality

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home

9. TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43V35MP

The TOSHIBA 43V35MP offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Android TV OS, and a budget-friendly price. It's a great option for those looking for a balance between quality and affordability.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Android TV OS
  • Budget-friendly option

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Smart features with Android TV OS
  • Good picture quality

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

10. MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Vision L43M8-5XIN

The MI L43M8-5XIN offers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. It's a budget-friendly option with premium features for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Google Assistant
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Budget-friendly option

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Slightly limited app selection
cellpic

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

Comparison Table

Product4K Ultra HDSmart TV OSPrice
LG 43UR7500PSCYeswebOSHigh
Hisense 43A6HYesGoogle AssistantMedium
Redmi L43M6-RAYesAndroid TV OSLow
Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXLYesSmart HubHigh
VW43F1YesAndroid TV OSMedium
Sony KD-43X64LYesGoogle AssistantHigh
Acer AR43GR2851UDFLYesGoogle AssistantLow
Redmi L43R7-7AINYesAndroid TV OSLow
TOSHIBA 43V35MPYesAndroid TV OSLow
MI L43M8-5XINYesGoogle AssistantLow

Best value for money:

The Redmi L43M6-RA offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and smart Android TV OS. It's a great option for those looking for quality and affordability.

Best overall product:

The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL stands out as the best overall product with its crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. It's a premium option for exceptional picture quality and smart capabilities.

How to find the perfect 43 inch smart tv:

The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL stands out as the best overall product with its crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. It's a premium option for exceptional picture quality and smart capabilities.

FAQs on 43 inch smart tv

All the smart TVs listed offer stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.
Yes, these smart TVs come with built-in smart features and support popular streaming apps for seamless entertainment.
The price range varies from budget-friendly options to premium choices, catering to different budget requirements.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories