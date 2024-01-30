Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 2-in-1 laptops in India you can buy today: Top 10 options to consider

Published on Jan 30, 2024 12:15 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
10 best 2-in-1 laptops

Summary:

Explore the best 2-in-1 laptops in India, seamlessly combining the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. With innovative designs and powerful performance, these devices offer versatility for various computing needs. Read More

Are you looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops in India? We've curated a list of the top 10 models available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a convertible laptop for work, study, or entertainment, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect device that meets your requirements. Read on to explore the latest 2-in-1 laptop models and learn about the benefits of convertible laptops.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad

The Lenovo IdeaPad is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and a fingerprint reader for enhanced security. It offers a lightweight design and a vibrant display, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • Enhanced security

Cons

  • Limited color options

2. Chuwi FreeBook

The Chuwi FreeBook features a touchscreen display and an expandable storage option, making it ideal for productivity and multimedia tasks. Its Intel Core i3 processor ensures smooth performance and multitasking capabilities.

Pros

  • Touchscreen functionality
  • Expandable storage option

Cons

  • Average battery life

The Dell Inspiron is a platinum lightweight 2-in-1 laptop that offers portability and performance. With an Intel Core i3 processor and a sleek design, it's perfect for on-the-go use and everyday computing tasks.

Pros

  • Portability
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited RAM options

4. Acer Professional

The Acer Professional 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with Windows 10 Pro and a fingerprint reader for advanced security. Its versatile design and powerful performance make it suitable for professional and personal use.

Pros

  • Advanced security features
  • Versatile design

Cons

  • Limited color options

5. HP Pavilion x360

The HP Pavilion x360 is a multitouch-enabled 2-in-1 laptop with a sleek design and powerful performance. Its 14-inch display and Intel Core i5 processor make it perfect for creative tasks and entertainment.

Pros

  • Multitouch functionality
  • Powerful performance

Cons

  • Average battery life

6. ASUS Vivobook

The ASUS Vivobook features an integrated fingerprint sensor and a lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for everyday use. Its AMD Ryzen processor ensures efficient multitasking and productivity.

Pros

  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Efficient multitasking

Cons

  • Limited storage options

The AVITA SATUS 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge and a vibrant display for versatile use. With its lightweight design and long battery life, it's suitable for work, study, and entertainment.

Pros

  • Versatile use
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited RAM options

Comparison Table

Touchscreen DisplayProcessorDesignBattery Life
Lenovo IdeaPadYesIntel Core i5LightweightStandard
Chuwi FreeBookYesIntel Core i3SleekAverage
Dell InspironNoIntel Core i3SleekStandard
Acer ProfessionalNoIntel Core i5VersatileLong
HP Pavilion x360YesIntel Core i5SleekLong
ASUS VivobookNoAMD RyzenLightweightStandard
AVITA SATUSYesIntel Core i5LightweightLong

Best value for money:

The HP Pavilion x360 stands out as the best value for money with its multitouch-enabled display, powerful Intel Core i5 processor, and sleek design, offering a perfect balance of performance and affordability.

Best overall product:

The Lenovo IdeaPad emerges as the best overall product, featuring a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, a fingerprint reader for enhanced security, and a lightweight design, making it a versatile choice for both work and entertainment.

How to find the best 2-in-1 laptops:

To find the best 2-in-1 laptop, prioritize your needs. Look for a balance of performance and portability, ensuring a powerful processor, ample RAM, and sufficient storage. Assess the display quality, considering resolution and touch capabilities. Check the device's flexibility and build quality for seamless transitions. Battery life is crucial for on-the-go usage. Read user reviews for real-world experiences, and consider renowned brands known for reliable 2-in-1s. Lastly, ensure compatibility with your preferred operating system and evaluate additional features like stylus support or detachable keyboards based on your preferences and usage requirements.

FAQs on best 2-in-1 laptops

The Acer Professional 2-in-1 laptop provides the longest battery life, making it ideal for users who need extended usage on the go.
No, while some models such as the HP Pavilion x360 and AVITA SATUS feature a touchscreen display, others like the Dell Inspiron and ASUS Vivobook do not offer this functionality.
Yes, the Lenovo IdeaPad and Acer Professional 2-in-1 laptops are equipped with a fingerprint reader for enhanced security.
The ASUS Vivobook with its AMD Ryzen processor ensures efficient multitasking, making it suitable for productivity and everyday use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Electronics Deals. Mobiles , Laptops , Tablets , Gadgets and Computer Accessories

Trending Stories
Related Laptops Stories