Best laptops under ₹40000: Top 10 options worth considering
Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:17 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best laptops under ₹40000: Looking for a new laptop? Check out our list of the best laptops under ₹40000 and find the perfect one for your everyday needs. Processing power, memory, and display capabilities are worth probing while buying a new laptop. Here's our guide. Read More
Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 40000, so you can find the perfect one for your needs without spending a fortune. From HP and Acer to Dell and Lenovo, we've got all the top brands covered. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or entertainment, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect laptop for you.
1. HP 15.6-inch Laptop
The HP 15.6-inch laptop is a reliable and affordable option for everyday use. With an Intel i3 processor and 1TB storage, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The sleek design and long battery life make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of HP 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch display
Intel i3 processor
1TB storage
4GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Reliable performance
Sleek design
Cons
Limited RAM
2. Acer 15.6-inch Laptop
The Acer 15.6-inch laptop offers premium features at an affordable price. With a Windows 10 operating system and a 1TB hard drive, it's perfect for multitasking and storage. The vibrant display and long battery life make it a great choice for entertainment.
The MEGABOOK 15.6-inch laptop offers a powerful Intel processor and 1TB storage for all your computing needs. With a crisp display and fast performance, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The sleek design and durable build make it a great choice for everyday use.
Specifications of MEGABOOK 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch display
Intel i5 processor
1TB storage
8GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Powerful processor
Crisp display
Cons
Average battery life
4. Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop
The Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop is a reliable and durable option for everyday use. With an Intel i3 processor and 1TB storage, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The comfortable keyboard and long battery life make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch display
Intel i3 processor
1TB storage
4GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Durable build
Comfortable keyboard
Cons
Limited RAM
5. Dell 14-inch Laptop
The Dell 14-inch laptop offers a compact and portable design with a Rheinland certified display for reduced eye strain. With an Intel i3 processor and 1TB storage, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The long battery life and comfortable keyboard make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of Dell 14-inch Laptop
14-inch display
Intel i3 processor
1TB storage
4GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Compact design
Comfortable keyboard
Cons
Smaller display size
6. ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop
The ASUS 15.6-inch laptop offers a powerful Intel i3 processor and 1TB storage for all your computing needs. With a transparent silver finish and fast performance, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The slim design and long battery life make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch display
Intel i3 processor
1TB storage
4GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Powerful processor
Slim design
Cons
Average battery life
7. MSI 15.6-inch Laptop
The MSI 15.6-inch laptop offers a powerful Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics for all your gaming needs. With a fast SSD and 8GB RAM, it's perfect for multitasking and gaming. The sleek design and RGB keyboard make it a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.
The ZEBRONICS 15.6-inch laptop is a newly launched option with a powerful Intel i5 processor and 1TB storage for all your computing needs. With a durable build and fast performance, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The sleek design and long battery life make it a great choice for everyday use.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch display
Intel i5 processor
1TB storage
4GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Newly launched
Powerful processor
Cons
Average battery life
9. realme Book Slim
The realme Book Slim offers a slim and lightweight design with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD for all your computing needs. With a vibrant display and long battery life, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The sleek design and fast performance make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of realme Book Slim
14-inch display
Intel Core i5 processor
512GB SSD
8GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Slim and lightweight
Vibrant display
Cons
Limited storage
10. INFINIX Slim Laptop
The INFINIX slim laptop offers a slim and lightweight design with a powerful Intel Core i3 processor and 512GB SSD for all your computing needs. With a vibrant display and long battery life, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The sleek design and fast performance make it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications of INFINIX Slim Laptop
14-inch display
Intel Core i3 processor
512GB SSD
8GB RAM
Windows 10
Pros
Slim and lightweight
Vibrant display
Cons
Limited storage
Comparison Table
Product
Display
Processor
Storage
RAM
Operating System
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i3
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
Acer 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
AMD A10
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
MEGABOOK 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i5
1TB
8GB
Windows 10
Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i3
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
Dell 14-inch Laptop
14-inch
Intel i3
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i3
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
MSI 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i5
512GB
8GB
Windows 10
ZEBRONICS 15.6-inch Laptop
15.6-inch
Intel i5
1TB
4GB
Windows 10
realme Book Slim
14-inch
Intel Core i5
512GB
8GB
Windows 10
INFINIX Slim Laptop
14-inch
Intel Core i3
512GB
8GB
Windows 10
Best value for money:
The Acer 15.6-inch laptop offers the best value for money with its premium features at an affordable price. With a vibrant display and long battery life, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.
Best overall product:
The MEGABOOK 15.6-inch laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful Intel i5 processor and 1TB storage. It offers fast performance and a crisp display, making it perfect for work and entertainment.
How to find the perfect best laptop under ₹40000:
Navigate the realm of laptops under ₹40000 with confidence by focusing on key aspects. Prioritize your needs, whether it's for work, entertainment, or both. Look for a balance of processing power and RAM suitable for your tasks. Consider display quality, storage capacity, and battery life for a comprehensive experience. Explore user reviews to gauge real-world performance. Pay attention to connectivity options and build quality. Brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo often offer reliable options. Lastly, leverage online platforms and comparison tools for in-depth analysis. With a strategic approach, finding the perfect laptop under ₹40000 becomes an informed and tailored decision.
FAQs on best laptop under ₹40000
When buying a laptop under 40000, consider the processor, RAM, storage, display size, and battery life. Look for a balance between performance and affordability.
While some laptops on the list offer dedicated graphics and powerful processors, they may not be suitable for high-end gaming. Consider a higher budget for gaming laptops.
Most laptops come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. Be sure to check the warranty details before making a purchase.
Yes, these laptops are suitable for multitasking and productivity tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and light photo editing.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more