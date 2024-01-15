Best laptops under ₹50000 in India: Top 10 picks for exceptional performance

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best laptops under 50000 in India to help you make the right choice. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. From HP to Dell to Lenovo, we've got you covered with the latest models and their key features to make your decision easier.

1. HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is a powerful machine designed for gaming enthusiasts. It features a sleek design, powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and Radeon RX 560X graphics for an immersive gaming experience. With a backlit keyboard and fast SSD storage, this laptop is perfect for both work and play. Specifications of HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop 15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Radeon RX 560X graphics

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Pros Powerful graphics

Fast SSD storage Cons Average battery life

2. Avita Liber Core i5 Laptop The Avita Liber Core i5 laptop is a stylish and lightweight option for those on the go. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for seamless multitasking and storage. With a vibrant display and long-lasting battery, this laptop is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Avita Liber Core i5 Laptop 14-inch display

10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and lightweight

Vibrant display Cons Limited storage

Also read: Top 10 budget laptops to check out: Buyer's guide 3. MSI Modern 14 Laptop The MSI Modern 14 laptop is a sleek and powerful device that's perfect for both work and entertainment. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. With a thin and light design, this laptop is ideal for professionals on the move. Specifications of MSI Modern 14 Laptop 14-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Xe graphics

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Pros Sleek and lightweight design

Powerful performance Cons Average battery life

4. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 laptop is a reliable and secure device built for business users. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, and 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking. With a fingerprint reader and spill-resistant keyboard, this laptop is designed to keep your data safe. Specifications of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop 14-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

AMD Radeon graphics

8GB RAM

256GB SSD storage

Pros Reliable and secure

Fingerprint reader for security Cons Limited storage

5. Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is a versatile and affordable device suitable for everyday use. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. With a 15.6-inch display and platinum silver finish, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Specifications of Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop 15.6-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Pros Versatile and affordable

Large display for work and entertainment Cons Average battery life

6. HP 15 Laptop The HP 15 laptop is a smart choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable device. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Radeon graphics, and 8GB RAM for efficient multitasking. With a 15.6-inch display and stylish design, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Specifications of HP 15 Laptop 15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Radeon graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD storage

Pros Reliable and affordable

Large display for work and entertainment Cons Limited storage

7. Dell Vostro 14 Laptop The Dell Vostro 14 laptop is a reliable and secure device built for business users. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB RAM for efficient multitasking. With a spill-resistant keyboard and long battery life, this laptop is designed to keep you productive on the go. Specifications of Dell Vostro 14 Laptop 14-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Pros Reliable and secure

Spill-resistant keyboard for durability Cons Average battery life

Also read: Find the best Apple laptop to buy: The ultimate guide | HT Shop Now 8. ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop The ASUS Vivobook 14 laptop is a stylish and lightweight option for those on the go. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking. With a backlit keyboard and ergonomic design, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop 14-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Pros Stylish and lightweight

Backlit keyboard for convenience Cons Average battery life

9. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Laptop The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 laptop is a budget-friendly device suitable for everyday use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Radeon graphics, and 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking. With a 15.6-inch display and thin design, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Laptop 15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Radeon graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD storage

Pros Budget-friendly

Large display for work and entertainment Cons Limited storage

10. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop The Acer Aspire 3 laptop is a reliable and affordable option for those on a budget. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB RAM for everyday use. With a 15.6-inch display and Windows 10, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Specifications of Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 15.6-inch display

Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM

1TB HDD storage

Pros Reliable and affordable

Large display for work and entertainment Cons Limited storage

Comparison Table

Product/Feature Display Processor Graphics HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 Radeon RX 560X Avita Liber Core i5 Laptop 14-inch 10th Gen Intel Core i5 N/A MSI Modern 14 Laptop 14-inch Intel Core i5 Intel Iris Xe Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop 14-inch Intel Core i5 AMD Radeon Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 Intel UHD HP 15 Laptop 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 Radeon Dell Vostro 14 Laptop 14-inch Intel Core i5 Intel UHD ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop 14-inch Intel Core i5 Intel UHD Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Laptop 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 Radeon Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 Intel UHD

Best value for money: The Avita Liber Core i5 Laptop offers the best value for money with its stylish design, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and vibrant display. It's a versatile and affordable option for everyday use.

Best overall product: The HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Radeon RX 560X graphics, and fast SSD storage. It's perfect for gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike.

FAQs on best laptop under 50000 What are the key features to look for in a laptop under 50000? When choosing a laptop under 50000, look for key features such as processor, graphics, RAM, and storage to ensure smooth performance and multitasking. Are these laptops suitable for gaming? Yes, some of the laptops listed are suitable for gaming with powerful processors and dedicated graphics cards. Do these laptops come with a warranty? Most of the laptops come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer. Be sure to check the warranty details before making a purchase. What is the average battery life of these laptops? The average battery life of these laptops ranges from 6-8 hours depending on usage and settings.

