Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Ensure you get restful sleep, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 17, 2024 03:42 IST
best orthopedic mattresses

Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Find India's top-rated mattresses with our comprehensive list on the subject. Compare prices and materials, and check out the main features to find the perfect match for your family. Read More

Are you in search of the best orthopedic mattress in India? Look no further! This article provides a detailed comparison of the top 10 orthopedic mattresses available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Discover the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for a good night's sleep.

1. Emma Mattress Orthopedic Aeroflex

The Emma Mattress Orthopedic Aeroflex is designed to provide optimal support and comfort. With a 10-year warranty and a high-quality construction, this mattress is a top choice for those seeking relief from back pain and pressure points.

Specifications of Emma Mattress Orthopedic Aeroflex

  • Orthopedic design
  • Aeroflex technology
  • 10-year warranty
  • Breathable fabric
  • Hypoallergenic

Pros

  • Excellent support for back pain
  • High-quality construction
  • Hypoallergenic and breathable

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited availability of sizes

2. wakeup INDIA Mattress Orthopedic

The wakeup INDIA Mattress Orthopedic is known for its superior comfort and support. With its orthopedic design and high-density foam, this mattress offers a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of wakeup INDIA Mattress Orthopedic

  • High-density foam
  • Orthopedic design
  • Anti-bacterial fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Superior comfort and support
  • Anti-bacterial and dust mite resistant
  • Long-lasting durability

Cons

  • Limited size options
  • Slightly firm for some users

3. Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified

The Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified mattress is designed with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Its orthopedic support and high-density foam provide a comfortable and healthy sleep environment.

Specifications of Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified

  • Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal
  • Orthopedic support
  • High-density foam
  • Certified by NABL
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties
  • Healthy sleep environment
  • Certified by NABL for quality

Cons

  • Slightly firm for some users
  • Limited size options

4. SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress

The SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress features a cooling gel memory foam for enhanced comfort and support. Its 8-layer construction and orthopedic design make it an ideal choice for those seeking relief from back pain.

Specifications of SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress

  • Cooling gel memory foam
  • 8-layer construction
  • Orthopedic design
  • Anti-skid base
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Cooling gel for enhanced comfort
  • 8-layer construction for support
  • Anti-skid base for stability

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited availability of sizes

5. Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress

The Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress is designed with memory foam and an orthopedic support layer for a comfortable and restful sleep experience. Its cooling fabric and anti-dust mite properties make it a top choice for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress

  • Memory foam
  • Orthopedic support layer
  • Cooling fabric
  • Anti-dust mite
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Memory foam for comfort
  • Cooling fabric for a restful sleep
  • Anti-dust mite for allergy sufferers

Cons

  • Slightly firm for some users
  • Limited size options

6. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro mattress features an innovative SmartGRID design for optimal support and pressure relief. Its anti-microbial fabric and 10-year warranty make it a top choice for those seeking a healthy sleep environment.

Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro

  • SmartGRID design
  • Optimal support and pressure relief
  • Anti-microbial fabric
  • 10-year warranty
  • Breathable construction

Pros

  • Innovative SmartGRID design
  • Anti-microbial fabric for a healthy sleep environment
  • Breathable construction for comfort

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited size options

7. Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress

The Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress is designed with a unique microbial fabric for a hygienic and healthy sleep environment. Its high-density foam and orthopedic support make it an ideal choice for back pain relief.

Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress

  • Microbial fabric
  • Hygienic and healthy sleep environment
  • High-density foam
  • Orthopedic support
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Microbial fabric for a hygienic environment
  • High-density foam for support
  • Orthopedic design for back pain relief

Cons

  • Slightly firm for some users
  • Limited size options

8. Russo Natural Latex Memory Mattress

The Russo Natural Latex Memory Mattress features a natural latex construction for a sustainable and eco-friendly sleep experience. Its memory foam and orthopedic support provide the perfect balance of comfort and support.

Specifications of Russo Natural Latex Memory Mattress

  • Natural latex construction
  • Eco-friendly and sustainable
  • Memory foam
  • Orthopedic support
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Natural latex for sustainability
  • Memory foam for comfort
  • Orthopedic support for back pain relief

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited size options

9. Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress

The Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress features a unique cooling technology for a refreshing and comfortable sleep experience. Its orthopedic design and high-density foam provide optimal support and pressure relief.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress

  • Cooling technology
  • Refreshing and comfortable sleep
  • Orthopedic design
  • High-density foam
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Cooling technology for a refreshing sleep
  • High-density foam for support
  • Orthopedic design for pressure relief

Cons

  • Slightly firm for some users
  • Limited size options

10. Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Mattress

The Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Mattress is designed with an orthopedic support layer and high-density foam for a comfortable and restful sleep experience. Its anti-sagging properties and 10-year warranty make it a top choice for those seeking long-lasting durability.

Specifications of Springtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Mattress

  • Orthopedic support layer
  • High-density foam
  • Comfortable and restful sleep
  • Anti-sagging
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Orthopedic support for comfort
  • High-density foam for a restful sleep
  • Anti-sagging for long-lasting durability

Cons

  • Slightly firm for some users
  • Limited size options

Comparison Table

FeaturesEmma Mattress Orthopedic Aeroflexwakeup INDIA Mattress OrthopedicSpinecure Spine-Opedic CertifiedSleepyCat Plus Orthopedic MattressFlo Ortho Infused Orthopedic MattressSleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic ProDuroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric MattressRusso Natural Latex Memory MattressSleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling MattressSpringtek Aspire Orthopaedic Comfort Mattress
Memory FoamYesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesYesYes
Orthopedic SupportYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Cooling TechnologyNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress offers the best value for money with its cooling gel memory foam and 8-layer construction for enhanced comfort and support. Its anti-skid base and 10-year warranty make it a top choice at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro stands out as the best overall product with its innovative SmartGRID design for optimal support and pressure relief. Its anti-microbial fabric and 10-year warranty make it a top choice for a healthy sleep environment.

How to find the best mattress in India:

Finding the best mattress in India requires a thoughtful approach. Consider individual sleep preferences, such as firmness and material preferences like memory foam or latex. Read customer reviews and expert opinions online for insights into brand reputation and mattress performance. Evaluate factors like warranty, trial periods, and certifications like CertiPUR-US. Explore well-known brands like Wakefit, SleepyCat, or Sleepwell, ensuring a comprehensive comparison to make an informed decision tailored to personal sleep needs.

FAQs on best mattress in India

All the mattresses listed here come with a 10-year warranty for peace of mind and long-lasting durability.
Yes, these mattresses are available in various sizes to suit different bed frames and preferences.
Absolutely! These orthopedic mattresses are designed to provide optimal support and relief from back pain.
Yes, many of these mattresses feature anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties for a healthy sleep environment.
