Best oils for hair growth and thickness: 10 picks for glossy and shiny strands

When it comes to achieving long, thick, and luscious hair, the right hair oil can make all the difference. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 hair oils for growth and thickness in 2022, allowing you to make an informed decision for your hair care routine.
1. GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment
GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment is a powerful hair oil that is designed to reduce hair fall and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with the goodness of rosemary and other natural ingredients, making it a great choice for those looking to promote hair growth and thickness.
Pros
Reduces hair fall
Nourishes the scalp
Promotes hair growth
Cons
May not be suitable for sensitive scalps
2. WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a potent hair oil that is infused with the nourishing properties of onion and black seed. It is known for promoting hair growth, reducing hair fall, and improving overall hair texture, making it a popular choice for those looking to achieve thicker and healthier hair.
Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is specially formulated to reduce dandruff, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with natural ingredients that are known for their hair-nourishing properties, making it a great choice for those dealing with dandruff and hair thinning.
Pros
Reduces dandruff
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the scalp
Cons
Strong herbal scent
4. Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil
Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil is a potent blend of natural ingredients that are designed to promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, and nourish the scalp. It is known for its ability to improve overall hair health and thickness, making it a popular choice for those looking to revitalize their hair.
Pros
Promotes hair growth
Reduces hair fall
Improves hair thickness
Cons
Strong herbal scent
5. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil is a nourishing hair oil that is rich in castor oil and other natural ingredients. It is known for its ability to moisturize the hair and promote eyelash and eyebrow growth, making it a versatile choice for those looking to improve the overall health of their hair and lashes.
Pros
Moisturizes the hair
Promotes eyelash and eyebrow growth
Nourishes the scalp
Cons
Thick consistency
6. Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil
Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil is a lightweight and non-greasy hair oil that is perfect for daily use. It is enriched with the goodness of hibiscus and dasabuti, making it a great choice for those looking to nourish and revitalize their hair without weighing it down.
Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil is a traditional Ayurvedic hair oil that is designed to nourish the hair and promote overall hair health. It is enriched with natural ingredients and free from artificial fragrances, making it a great choice for those looking for a pure and natural hair care solution.
Pros
Nourishes the hair
Promotes hair health
Pure and natural formula
Cons
Strong herbal scent
8. AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil
AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil is a nourishing hair oil that is enriched with the goodness of coconut oil and other natural ingredients. It is known for its ability to nourish the scalp, promote hair growth, and improve overall hair texture, making it a popular choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Enriched with coconut oil
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the scalp
Cons
Strong coconut scent
9. Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil
Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil is a luxurious hair oil that is infused with the soothing properties of rosemary and lavender. It is known for its ability to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp, making it a great choice for those looking for a relaxing and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Reduces hair fall
Promotes hair growth
Soothing and relaxing formula
Cons
Strong fragrance
10. Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil
Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil is a pressed castor oil that is designed to support hair growth and thickness. It is known for its ability to improve overall hair health, reduce hair fall, and promote hair growth, making it a popular choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.
Pros
Supports hair growth
Reduces hair fall
Improves hair texture
Cons
Thick consistency
Comparison Table
Product Name
Reduces hair fall
Promotes hair growth
Nourishes the scalp
GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment
Yes
Yes
Yes
WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil
No
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
For those looking for the best value for money, the GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment is an excellent choice. With its ability to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp, it offers great results at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its ability to promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, and improve overall hair texture, it offers a comprehensive solution for those looking to achieve thicker and healthier hair.
How to find the perfect oil hair growth and thickness:
To find the ideal oil for promoting hair growth and thickness, consider factors like your hair type, scalp condition, and personal preferences. Start by researching oils known for their nourishing properties, such as coconut, argan, castor, or jojoba oil. Experiment with small amounts to test compatibility and effectiveness. Look for pure, cold-pressed oils free from additives. Massage the chosen oil into your scalp regularly to stimulate blood flow and encourage follicle health. Consistency and patience are key to achieving desired results.
FAQs on Which Oil is Best for Hair Growth and Thickness
The GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment and the Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil are both excellent choices for reducing hair fall, thanks to their nourishing and scalp-stimulating properties.
Yes, all the oils mentioned are suitable for all hair types, making them versatile options for anyone looking to improve their hair health.
While some of the oils may have strong fragrances, such as the Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil, others have more subtle scents, like the Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil.
The GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment offers the best value for money, providing excellent results at an affordable price.
