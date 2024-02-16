Best oils for hair growth and thickness: 10 picks for glossy and shiny strands

Last Published on Feb 16, 2024









For optimal hair growth and thickness, consider using Coconut, Rosemary, Castor, Black seed, or Castor oil. These nourishing oils promote follicle health and strengthen strands naturally.

When it comes to achieving long, thick, and luscious hair, the right hair oil can make all the difference. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we will compare the top 10 hair oils for growth and thickness in 2022, allowing you to make an informed decision for your hair care routine.

1. GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment

GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment is a powerful hair oil that is designed to reduce hair fall and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with the goodness of rosemary and other natural ingredients, making it a great choice for those looking to promote hair growth and thickness.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Nourishes the scalp

Promotes hair growth Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalps

2. WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil

WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil is a potent hair oil that is infused with the nourishing properties of onion and black seed. It is known for promoting hair growth, reducing hair fall, and improving overall hair texture, making it a popular choice for those looking to achieve thicker and healthier hair.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Improves hair texture Cons Strong fragrance

Also read: Best hair oils for healthy and beautiful hair: 10 worthy mentions 3. Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil

Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil is specially formulated to reduce dandruff, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp. It is enriched with natural ingredients that are known for their hair-nourishing properties, making it a great choice for those dealing with dandruff and hair thinning.

Pros Reduces dandruff

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons Strong herbal scent

4. Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil

Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil is a potent blend of natural ingredients that are designed to promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, and nourish the scalp. It is known for its ability to improve overall hair health and thickness, making it a popular choice for those looking to revitalize their hair.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Improves hair thickness Cons Strong herbal scent

5. UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil

UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil is a nourishing hair oil that is rich in castor oil and other natural ingredients. It is known for its ability to moisturize the hair and promote eyelash and eyebrow growth, making it a versatile choice for those looking to improve the overall health of their hair and lashes.

Pros Moisturizes the hair

Promotes eyelash and eyebrow growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons Thick consistency

6. Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil

Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil is a lightweight and non-greasy hair oil that is perfect for daily use. It is enriched with the goodness of hibiscus and dasabuti, making it a great choice for those looking to nourish and revitalize their hair without weighing it down.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy

Nourishes the hair

Promotes hair health Cons May not be suitable for very dry hair

Also read: 5 best hair growth oils for healthy and lustrous hair 7. Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil

Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil is a traditional Ayurvedic hair oil that is designed to nourish the hair and promote overall hair health. It is enriched with natural ingredients and free from artificial fragrances, making it a great choice for those looking for a pure and natural hair care solution.

Pros Nourishes the hair

Promotes hair health

Pure and natural formula Cons Strong herbal scent

8. AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil

AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil is a nourishing hair oil that is enriched with the goodness of coconut oil and other natural ingredients. It is known for its ability to nourish the scalp, promote hair growth, and improve overall hair texture, making it a popular choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.

Pros Enriched with coconut oil

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons Strong coconut scent

9. Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil

Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil is a luxurious hair oil that is infused with the soothing properties of rosemary and lavender. It is known for its ability to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp, making it a great choice for those looking for a relaxing and effective hair care solution.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Soothing and relaxing formula Cons Strong fragrance

10. Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil

Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil is a pressed castor oil that is designed to support hair growth and thickness. It is known for its ability to improve overall hair health, reduce hair fall, and promote hair growth, making it a popular choice for those looking for a natural and effective hair care solution.

Pros Supports hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Improves hair texture Cons Thick consistency

Comparison Table

Product Name Reduces hair fall Promotes hair growth Nourishes the scalp GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment Yes Yes Yes WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Avimee Keshpallav Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Tribe Concepts 10 Day Miracle Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes UrbanBotanics Pressed Castor Hair Oil No Yes Yes Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil No Yes Yes Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil No Yes Yes AVP Neelibringadi Coconut Hair Oil No Yes Yes Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Castor Hair Oil No Yes Yes

Best value for money: For those looking for the best value for money, the GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment is an excellent choice. With its ability to reduce hair fall, promote hair growth, and nourish the scalp, it offers great results at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The WOW Onion Black Seed Hair Oil stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its ability to promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, and improve overall hair texture, it offers a comprehensive solution for those looking to achieve thicker and healthier hair.

How to find the perfect oil hair growth and thickness: To find the ideal oil for promoting hair growth and thickness, consider factors like your hair type, scalp condition, and personal preferences. Start by researching oils known for their nourishing properties, such as coconut, argan, castor, or jojoba oil. Experiment with small amounts to test compatibility and effectiveness. Look for pure, cold-pressed oils free from additives. Massage the chosen oil into your scalp regularly to stimulate blood flow and encourage follicle health. Consistency and patience are key to achieving desired results.

FAQs on Which Oil is Best for Hair Growth and Thickness Which product is best for reducing hair fall? The GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment and the Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil are both excellent choices for reducing hair fall, thanks to their nourishing and scalp-stimulating properties. Are these oils suitable for all hair types? Yes, all the oils mentioned are suitable for all hair types, making them versatile options for anyone looking to improve their hair health. Do these oils have strong fragrances? While some of the oils may have strong fragrances, such as the Kottakkal ayurveda Nourishing Hair Oil, others have more subtle scents, like the Nat Habit Everyday Hibiscus Hair Oil. Which oil offers the best value for money? The GHORI Rosemary Hairfall Control & Nourishment offers the best value for money, providing excellent results at an affordable price.

