Best air purifiers for your home: 10 options to improve your overall well-being

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:21 IST









Clean air is essential for a healthy lifestyle. With pollution levels on the rise, it's crucial to invest in a high-quality air purifier for your home. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 10 best air purifiers available in 2022. Each product has been carefully selected based on its performance, features, and user reviews. Whether you're looking for a compact purifier for your bedroom or a powerful unit for your living room, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home.

1. O2Cure Hulk Air Purifier The O2Cure Hulk Air Purifier is a high-performance unit that combines filtration and humidification to provide clean and moisturized air. With its advanced technology, it effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odors from your indoor environment. Specifications of O2Cure Hulk Air Purifier Coverage Area: 350-500 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: Humidifier, Intelligent Sensor

Power Consumption: 45W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Combines air purification and humidification

Intelligent sensor for efficient operation Cons Slightly higher power consumption

2. Voltmi Intelligent Air Purifier The Voltmi Intelligent Air Purifier is equipped with a powerful filtration system and intelligent sensor technology to maintain clean and fresh air in your home. Its deodorization feature effectively eliminates unwanted odors, making it ideal for households with pets or smokers. Specifications of Voltmi Intelligent Air Purifier Coverage Area: 300-450 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: Intelligent Sensor, Deodorization

Power Consumption: 40W

Noise Level: < 30dB

Pros Intelligent sensor for automatic operation

Deodorization feature for odor-free air Cons Slightly smaller coverage area

3. Philips AeraSense Air Purifier The Philips AeraSense Air Purifier features cutting-edge AeraSense technology to provide real-time air quality feedback and automatic purification. With its advanced filtration system, it effectively removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns, ensuring clean and healthy air for your family. Specifications of Philips AeraSense Air Purifier Coverage Area: 400-600 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: AeraSense Technology, Ultra-Fine Particle Removal

Power Consumption: 55W

Noise Level: < 40dB

Pros Real-time air quality feedback

Removes ultra-fine particles for healthier air Cons Slightly higher noise level

Also read: Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Top 10 picks 4. Havells SpaceTech Air Purifier The Havells SpaceTech Air Purifier utilizes advanced purification technology to remove pollutants, allergens, and microorganisms from your indoor environment. Its integrated air quality sensor and auto mode ensure hassle-free operation, making it an ideal choice for modern households. Specifications of Havells SpaceTech Air Purifier Coverage Area: 300-500 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: SpaceTech Technology, Integrated Sensor

Power Consumption: 50W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Integrated air quality sensor for automatic operation

SpaceTech technology for efficient purification Cons Slightly higher power consumption

5. Glen Air Purifier The Glen Air Purifier features a 5-stage filtration process to effectively remove dust, pollen, and other impurities from your indoor air. With a coverage area of 350 sq. ft., it's suitable for medium-sized rooms and provides clean and fresh air for your family. Specifications of Glen Air Purifier Coverage Area: 300-350 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: 5-Stage Purification, Child Lock

Power Consumption: 35W

Noise Level: < 30dB

Pros 5-stage purification for thorough cleaning

Child lock for safety Cons Slightly smaller coverage area

6. AeraMax Allergy Air Purifier The AeraMax Allergy Air Purifier is designed to provide relief for allergy and asthma sufferers. Its true HEPA filter and AeraSafe antimicrobial treatment capture and eliminate 99.97% of airborne particles, ensuring a healthier indoor environment for your family. Specifications of AeraMax Allergy Air Purifier Coverage Area: 200-400 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: True HEPA + AeraSafe Antimicrobial Treatment

Additional Features: Allergy Relief, PlasmaTrue Technology

Power Consumption: 40W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers

PlasmaTrue technology for efficient purification Cons Slightly smaller coverage area

7. Ruby Air Purifier The Ruby Air Purifier utilizes advanced filtration and purification technology to remove pollutants, odors, and allergens from your indoor environment. Its activated carbon filter effectively eliminates unwanted odors, making it an ideal choice for households with pets or smokers. Specifications of Ruby Air Purifier Coverage Area: 300-450 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: Odor Filtration, 3-Stage Purification

Power Consumption: 45W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Activated carbon filter for odor removal

3-stage purification for thorough cleaning Cons Slightly higher power consumption

8. AviZo Champagne Air Purifier The AviZo Champagne Air Purifier is equipped with advanced purification technology to provide clean and fresh air in your home. Its intelligent detection feature automatically adjusts the purification settings based on the air quality, ensuring optimal performance at all times. Specifications of AviZo Champagne Air Purifier Coverage Area: 250-400 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: Intelligent Detection, Champagne Finish

Power Consumption: 40W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Intelligent detection for automatic operation

Sleek champagne finish for a stylish look Cons Slightly smaller coverage area

9. Geek ObliqFlow Air Purifier The Geek ObliqFlow Air Purifier features advanced ObliqFlow purification technology to provide efficient and thorough cleaning of your indoor air. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it an ideal choice for modern households looking for a reliable air purification solution. Specifications of Geek ObliqFlow Air Purifier Coverage Area: 300-450 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: ObliqFlow + Activated Carbon

Additional Features: Sleek Design, Turbo Mode

Power Consumption: 50W

Noise Level: < 40dB

Pros ObliqFlow technology for efficient purification

Turbo mode for quick cleaning Cons Slightly higher noise level

Also read: Best air purifiers in India to buy today: 9 options to consider before purchase 10. SHARP Professional Air Purifier The SHARP Professional Air Purifier is equipped with multi-stage filtration and Plasmacluster technology to provide comprehensive and efficient cleaning of your indoor air. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it an ideal choice for modern households looking for a reliable air purification solution. Specifications of SHARP Professional Air Purifier Coverage Area: 400-600 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA + Activated Carbon + Plasmacluster

Additional Features: Multi-Stage Purification, Low Energy Consumption

Power Consumption: 60W

Noise Level: < 35dB

Pros Multi-stage filtration for thorough cleaning

Plasmacluster technology for efficient purification Cons Slightly higher power consumption

Comparison Table

Product Coverage Area Filtration Technology Additional Features O2Cure Hulk Air Purifier 350-500 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon Humidifier, Intelligent Sensor Voltmi Intelligent Air Purifier 300-450 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon Intelligent Sensor, Deodorization Philips AeraSense Air Purifier 400-600 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon AeraSense Technology, Ultra-Fine Particle Removal Havells SpaceTech Air Purifier 300-500 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon SpaceTech Technology, Integrated Sensor Glen Air Purifier 300-350 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon 5-Stage Purification, Child Lock AeraMax Allergy Air Purifier 200-400 sq. ft. True HEPA + AeraSafe Antimicrobial Treatment Allergy Relief, PlasmaTrue Technology Ruby Air Purifier 300-450 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon Odor Filtration, 3-Stage Purification AviZo Champagne Air Purifier 250-400 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon Intelligent Detection, Champagne Finish Geek ObliqFlow Air Purifier 300-450 sq. ft. ObliqFlow + Activated Carbon Sleek Design, Turbo Mode SHARP Professional Air Purifier 400-600 sq. ft. HEPA + Activated Carbon + Plasmacluster Multi-Stage Purification, Low Energy Consumption

Best value for money: The Voltmi Intelligent Air Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its powerful filtration system, intelligent sensor, and deodorization feature. It offers efficient air purification at an affordable price, making it a smart investment for any home.

Best overall product: The Philips AeraSense Air Purifier takes the top spot as the best overall product in this category. With its cutting-edge AeraSense technology, ultra-fine particle removal, and wide coverage area, it offers superior air purification for modern households.

How to find the perfect best air purification: Choosing the best air purification system involves assessing specific needs, room size, and technology. Identify pollutants like allergens or odors to determine the right filter type—HEPA for particles, activated carbon for odors. Evaluate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and consider smart features or customizable settings. Look for Energy Star certification for efficiency. Research reputable brands and read expert reviews. Check user feedback for reliability and maintenance. By understanding your requirements and comparing features, you can select the ideal air purification system for optimal indoor air quality.

FAQs on best air purification What is the coverage area of these air purifiers? The coverage area ranges from 200-600 sq. ft. depending on the model. Be sure to check the specifications for the specific product you're interested in. Do these air purifiers come with a warranty? Yes, all the air purifiers mentioned in this article come with a manufacturer's warranty. The duration of the warranty may vary, so it's recommended to check the product details for more information. How often should the filters be replaced? Filter replacement frequency varies by model and usage. It's recommended to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for filter replacement to ensure optimal performance. Are these air purifiers suitable for allergy relief? Yes, several of the air purifiers mentioned in this article are designed specifically for allergy relief, with features such as true HEPA filtration and allergy relief technology.

