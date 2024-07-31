Icon
Best kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 efficient kitchen exhausts

Discover the best-rated and most efficient kitchen chimneys in India, helping you choose the perfect one for your needs.

When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean and free of odours, a top-rated chimney is a must-have. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your kitchen. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 8 of the best kitchen chimneys in India.

Whether you need an auto-clean chimney, a filter-less one, or a chimney with a comprehensive warranty, we have something for everyone. Each option is selected based on efficiency, durability, and user satisfaction, ensuring that you find the perfect match for your cooking needs. Read on to discover the ideal kitchen chimney for your home, and enjoy a cleaner, fresher cooking environment.

1. Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney that comes with a powerful suction capacity and a baffle filter. It is perfect for removing smoke and odor from your kitchen while adding a touch of elegance to the space.

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Powerful suction capacity

Cons

  • May require professional installation

2. Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive

The Faber Autoclean chimney comes with a hassle-free cleaning mechanism, ensuring that you can maintain a clean and odor-free kitchen with ease. With a comprehensive warranty, this chimney is a reliable choice for any home.

Pros

  • Auto-clean feature for easy maintenance
  • Touch control for convenience

Cons

  • May be noisy at higher speeds

3. Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter

The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is designed to provide efficient and effective smoke and odor extraction. With its sleek design and durable build, it is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Pros

  • Efficient smoke and odor extraction
  • Sleek and durable design

Cons

  • Lower suction capacity compared to other models

The Faber Filterless chimney is a low-maintenance option for those who want hassle-free cleaning. With a comprehensive warranty, it offers peace of mind and reliable performance in any kitchen.

Pros

  • Filterless design for easy maintenance
  • Touch control for convenience

Cons

  • May not be as effective for heavy cooking

5. Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a slim and stylish kitchen chimney that offers powerful suction and efficient smoke and odor extraction. With its sleek design, it is perfect for modern kitchens.

Pros

  • Slim and stylish design
  • Powerful suction capacity

Cons

  • May require frequent cleaning due to slim design

The Faber Autoclean Filterless chimney combines the convenience of auto-cleaning with the low-maintenance of a filterless design. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable and efficient choice for any kitchen.

Pros

  • Auto-clean and filterless design
  • Touch control for convenience

Cons

  • May require occasional manual cleaning for best performance

7. Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty

The Faber Vertical Filterless chimney is designed to provide efficient and easy-to-maintain performance. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable choice for any kitchen, offering hassle-free smoke and odor extraction.

Pros

  • Efficient and easy-to-maintain performance
  • Reliable smoke and odor extraction

Cons

  • May not be suitable for heavy-duty cooking

8. Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector Comprehensive

The Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector chimney offers the convenience of auto-cleaning and a collector for oil and residue, ensuring a clean and odor-free kitchen. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable and efficient choice for any home.

Pros

  • Auto-clean and collector for oil and residue
  • Touch control for convenience

Cons

  • May require periodic maintenance of the collector
Best Kitchen ChimneysSuction CapacityFilter TypeSizeControlsWarranty
Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO1200 m3/hrBaffle Filter60 cmPush Button5 years on motor
Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive1200 m3/hrBaffle Filter60 cmTouch Control5 years on motor
Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter1000 m3/hrBaffle Filter60 cmPush Button5 years on motor
Faber Filterless Warranty Comprehensive1200 m3/hrFilterless60 cmTouch Control5 years on motor
Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO1100 m3/hrBaffle Filter60 cmPush Button5 years on motor
Faber Autoclean Filterless Warranty Comprehensive1200 m3/hrFilterless60 cmTouch Control5 years on motor
Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty1200 m3/hrFilterless60 cmPush Button5 years on motor
Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector Comprehensive1200 m3/hrFilterless60 cmTouch Control5 years on motor

Best value for money kitchen chimney:

The Faber Filterless chimney offers the best value for money with its low-maintenance design and reliable performance. It is perfect for those who want an efficient and hassle-free kitchen chimney without breaking the bank.

Also read:Top 10 chimney brands to invest in

Best overall kitchen chimney:

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction capacity and sleek design. It offers reliable performance and adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best kitchen chimneys:

Type of chimney: Decide between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys based on your kitchen layout.

Suction power: Ensure the chimney has adequate suction power to effectively remove smoke and odours.

Filter type: Choose from baffle, charcoal, or filterless options, each suited to different cooking styles.

Maintenance: Opt for auto-clean chimneys for easier upkeep and longevity.

Noise levels: Select a chimney with low noise levels for a more pleasant cooking experience.

Warranty and after-sales service: Check for comprehensive warranties and reliable after-sales service to ensure peace of mind.

FAQs on best chimney

All the products mentioned come with a 5-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind.
Yes, the chimneys are designed to handle heavy-duty cooking with efficient smoke and odor extraction.
While professional installation is recommended for optimal performance, some chimneys can be installed with basic DIY skills.
The chimneys are designed for standard kitchen sizes and can be used in most homes.
