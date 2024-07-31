Best kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 efficient kitchen exhausts

Last Published on Jul 31, 2024 18:46 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the best-rated and most efficient kitchen chimneys in India, helping you choose the perfect one for your needs.

When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean and free of odours, a top-rated chimney is a must-have. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your kitchen. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 8 of the best kitchen chimneys in India. Whether you need an auto-clean chimney, a filter-less one, or a chimney with a comprehensive warranty, we have something for everyone. Each option is selected based on efficiency, durability, and user satisfaction, ensuring that you find the perfect match for your cooking needs. Read on to discover the ideal kitchen chimney for your home, and enjoy a cleaner, fresher cooking environment.

1. Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney that comes with a powerful suction capacity and a baffle filter. It is perfect for removing smoke and odor from your kitchen while adding a touch of elegance to the space.

Pros Sleek and modern design

Powerful suction capacity Cons May require professional installation

2. Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive

The Faber Autoclean chimney comes with a hassle-free cleaning mechanism, ensuring that you can maintain a clean and odor-free kitchen with ease. With a comprehensive warranty, this chimney is a reliable choice for any home.

Pros Auto-clean feature for easy maintenance

Touch control for convenience Cons May be noisy at higher speeds

3. Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter

The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is designed to provide efficient and effective smoke and odor extraction. With its sleek design and durable build, it is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Pros Efficient smoke and odor extraction

Sleek and durable design Cons Lower suction capacity compared to other models

Also read:Kitchen chimneys for small kitchens: Buyer's guide 4. Faber Filterless Warranty Comprehensive

The Faber Filterless chimney is a low-maintenance option for those who want hassle-free cleaning. With a comprehensive warranty, it offers peace of mind and reliable performance in any kitchen.

Pros Filterless design for easy maintenance

Touch control for convenience Cons May not be as effective for heavy cooking

5. Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a slim and stylish kitchen chimney that offers powerful suction and efficient smoke and odor extraction. With its sleek design, it is perfect for modern kitchens.

Pros Slim and stylish design

Powerful suction capacity Cons May require frequent cleaning due to slim design

Also read:10 best wall-mounted chimneys for modern kitchens 6. Faber Autoclean Filterless Warranty Comprehensive

The Faber Autoclean Filterless chimney combines the convenience of auto-cleaning with the low-maintenance of a filterless design. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable and efficient choice for any kitchen.

Pros Auto-clean and filterless design

Touch control for convenience Cons May require occasional manual cleaning for best performance

7. Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty

The Faber Vertical Filterless chimney is designed to provide efficient and easy-to-maintain performance. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable choice for any kitchen, offering hassle-free smoke and odor extraction.

Pros Efficient and easy-to-maintain performance

Reliable smoke and odor extraction Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty cooking

8. Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector Comprehensive

The Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector chimney offers the convenience of auto-cleaning and a collector for oil and residue, ensuring a clean and odor-free kitchen. With a comprehensive warranty, it is a reliable and efficient choice for any home.

Pros Auto-clean and collector for oil and residue

Touch control for convenience Cons May require periodic maintenance of the collector

Also read:Best Faber kitchen chimneys to keep your kitchen smoke-free: Top 10 picks Top 3 features of best kitchen chimneys:

Best Kitchen Chimneys Suction Capacity Filter Type Size Controls Warranty Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter 60 cm Push Button 5 years on motor Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive 1200 m3/hr Baffle Filter 60 cm Touch Control 5 years on motor Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter 1000 m3/hr Baffle Filter 60 cm Push Button 5 years on motor Faber Filterless Warranty Comprehensive 1200 m3/hr Filterless 60 cm Touch Control 5 years on motor Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr Baffle Filter 60 cm Push Button 5 years on motor Faber Autoclean Filterless Warranty Comprehensive 1200 m3/hr Filterless 60 cm Touch Control 5 years on motor Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty 1200 m3/hr Filterless 60 cm Push Button 5 years on motor Faber Autoclean Filterless Collector Comprehensive 1200 m3/hr Filterless 60 cm Touch Control 5 years on motor

Best value for money kitchen chimney: The Faber Filterless chimney offers the best value for money with its low-maintenance design and reliable performance. It is perfect for those who want an efficient and hassle-free kitchen chimney without breaking the bank. Also read:Top 10 chimney brands to invest in

Best overall kitchen chimney: The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction capacity and sleek design. It offers reliable performance and adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

FAQs on best chimney What is the warranty period for these products? All the products mentioned come with a 5-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind. Are these chimneys suitable for heavy-duty cooking? Yes, the chimneys are designed to handle heavy-duty cooking with efficient smoke and odor extraction. Do these chimneys require professional installation? While professional installation is recommended for optimal performance, some chimneys can be installed with basic DIY skills. Can these chimneys be used in kitchens of all sizes? The chimneys are designed for standard kitchen sizes and can be used in most homes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home And Kitchen Deals. Kitchen And Dining Appliances , Kitchen Utilities And Tools , Kitchen Utensils And Cookware and Other Electronics Appliances

Home Home Kitchen Home Appliances Best kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 efficient kitchen exhausts