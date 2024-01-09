Best water geysers in India: Enjoy warm baths with 8 efficient choices

Are you in the market for a new geyser but overwhelmed by the options? Look no further. We've compiled a list of the 10 best geyser brands in India for 2022 to help you make an informed decision. From storage heaters to instant geysers, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make your shopping experience easier. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Crompton Storage Geyser The Crompton Storage Geyser is a reliable and advanced safety heater that provides hot water in no time. With its durable build and efficient heating elements, it's a top choice for many households. Specifications of Crompton Storage Geyser: Capacity: 25 liters

Advanced safety features

High-quality heating element

Long-lasting build

Energy-efficient

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Fast heating

Durable build

Energy-efficient Cons May be a bit pricey

Large size may not be suitable for all households

Our Pick Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) ₹ 10,400 45% off ₹ 5,699 from

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands 2. Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser The Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser is a high-rise compatible water heater with a sleek design and efficient heating technology. It's a great choice for modern homes with its advanced features. Specifications of Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser: Capacity: 15 liters

High-rise compatibility

Glassline technology

Energy-efficient

Digital temperature display

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Modern design

Energy-efficient

High-rise compatibility Cons Smaller capacity

Digital display may be complex for some users

Orient Aquator+ | 10L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank | 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty ₹ 16,490 55% off ₹ 7,490 from

3. AO Smith Storage Geyser The AO Smith Storage Geyser is a reliable and durable water heater with a focus on safety and efficiency. With its large capacity and advanced features, it's a popular choice for many households. Specifications of : Capacity: 25 liters

Blue Diamond glass lining

Temperature control

Advanced safety features

Energy-efficient

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Large capacity

Durable build

Advanced safety features Cons Higher price point

May be too large for some households

AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings ₹ 16,200 30% off ₹ 11,299 from

4. DIGISMART Storage Geyser The DIGISMART Storage Geyser is a budget-friendly option with essential features for efficient water heating. It's a great choice for those looking for a reliable geyser at an affordable price. Specifications of DIGISMART Storage Geyser: Capacity: 15 liters

Temperature control

Efficient heating element

Compact design

Budget-friendly

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Affordable

Compact design

Efficient heating Cons Smaller capacity

Limited warranty

DIGISMART 15 LTR Storage 2 kva 5 Star Geyser Special Anti Rust Coating Body with Temperature Meter, ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Ameo/Amazon (Ivory) with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 2 Years Warranty ₹ 5,490 34% off ₹ 3,599 from

5. Havells Instanio Storage Geyser The Havells Instanio Storage Geyser is a stylish and efficient water heater with a focus on quick heating and energy savings. Its mustard color adds a pop of vibrance to any bathroom. Specifications of Havells Instanio Storage Geyser: Capacity: 25 liters

Rust and shock-proof outer body

Feroglas technology

Quick heating

Energy-efficient

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Stylish design

Quick heating

Energy-efficient Cons May not suit all bathroom aesthetics

Higher price point

6. Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser The Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser is a powerful and safe water heater with multiple safety features and a compact design. It's an ideal choice for smaller households with its reliable performance. Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser: Capacity: 15 liters

Multiple safety features

Compact design

Long-lasting heating element

Energy-efficient

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Compact design

Multiple safety features

Energy-efficient Cons Smaller capacity

Limited warranty

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White ₹ 15,270 59% off ₹ 6,199 from

7. V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser The V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser is a sleek and vertical water heater with a focus on space-saving design and energy efficiency. Its stylish look makes it a popular choice for modern homes. Specifications V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser: Capacity: 15 liters

Vertical design

Rust-resistant coating

Energy-efficient

High-quality heating element

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Space-saving vertical design

Rust-resistant coating

Energy-efficient Cons Smaller capacity

May not suit all bathroom layouts

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White ₹ 8,500 22% off ₹ 6,599 from

8. Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser The Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser is a metallic water heater with a focus on durability and efficient heating. Its vertical design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any bathroom. Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser: Capacity: 25 liters

Vertical design

Metallic finish

Efficient heating technology

Energy-efficient

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Stylish metallic finish

Efficient heating

Energy-efficient Cons May be heavier than other models

Higher price point

Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser useful for Bathrooom, Smart Logic, 3 Safety Levels, Energy Efficient,Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White ₹ 15,249 45% off ₹ 8,399 from

Comparison Table

Capacity Heating Technology Energy Efficiency Crompton Storage Geyser 25 liters Advanced safety features Energy-efficient Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser 15 liters Glassline technology Energy-efficient AO Smith Storage Geyser 25 liters Blue Diamond glass lining Energy-efficient DIGISMART Storage Geyser 15 liters Efficient heating element Energy-efficient Havells Instanio Storage Geyser 25 liters Feroglas technology Energy-efficient Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser 15 liters Long-lasting heating element Energy-efficient V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser 15 liters High-quality heating element Energy-efficient Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser 25 liters Efficient heating technology Energy-efficient

Best value for money: The DIGISMART Storage Geyser offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and essential features for efficient water heating. It's a great choice for those looking for a reliable geyser at an affordable price.

Also read: Discover price for Havells 15-litre geyser: 10 best picks Best overall product: The AO Smith Storage Geyser stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large capacity, advanced safety features, and durable build. It's the top choice for households looking for a reliable and efficient water heater.

How to find the perfect best geyser brand: To discover the ideal geyser brand for your needs, prioritize key aspects ensuring efficient performance and long-term satisfaction. Begin by considering your hot water requirements, taking into account the number of users and usage patterns. Evaluate the geyser's heating capacity, energy efficiency, and speed of heating to ensure it meets your daily demands while being environmentally conscious. Explore brands known for reliability and durability, and read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world experiences. Pay attention to safety features such as thermostat controls, auto cut-off, and anti-corrosive materials. Additionally, assess the warranty and after-sales service offered by the brand. By weighing these factors, you can confidently select the best geyser brand that aligns with your preferences and delivers consistent hot water for your daily needs.

FAQs on best geyser brand What is the average price range for a geyser in India? The average price range for a geyser in India varies based on the capacity and features, ranging from INR 7,000 to INR 20,000. How do I choose the right capacity for my geyser? Consider the number of individuals in your household and their hot water usage to determine the ideal capacity for your geyser. A 15-25 liter capacity is suitable for most households. What are the key features to look for in a geyser? Look for advanced safety features, efficient heating technology, energy efficiency, and a durable build when choosing a geyser for your home. Are there any new geyser models available in 2022? Yes, many brands have released new geyser models in 2022 with advanced features and improved energy efficiency. Check the latest releases for the best options.

