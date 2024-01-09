Icon
Best water geysers in India: Enjoy warm baths with 8 efficient choices

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:39 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Water geyser

Summary:

Best water geysers in India: Bathing everyday in winters can be gruesome without a water heater. In this comprehensive guide, discover the top geyser brands in India and find detailed product comparisons. With our help, find the perfect geyser for your needs and budget. Read More

Are you in the market for a new geyser but overwhelmed by the options? Look no further. We've compiled a list of the 10 best geyser brands in India for 2022 to help you make an informed decision. From storage heaters to instant geysers, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make your shopping experience easier. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Crompton Storage Geyser

The Crompton Storage Geyser is a reliable and advanced safety heater that provides hot water in no time. With its durable build and efficient heating elements, it's a top choice for many households.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Advanced safety features
  • High-quality heating element
  • Long-lasting build
  • Energy-efficient
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Fast heating
  • Durable build
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be a bit pricey
  • Large size may not be suitable for all households
2. Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser

The Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser is a high-rise compatible water heater with a sleek design and efficient heating technology. It's a great choice for modern homes with its advanced features.

Specifications of Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • High-rise compatibility
  • Glassline technology
  • Energy-efficient
  • Digital temperature display
  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

  • Modern design
  • Energy-efficient
  • High-rise compatibility

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Digital display may be complex for some users
Orient Aquator+ | 10L storage water heater | Ultra-diamond glassline coated tank | 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating | 8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty

₹ 16,490 55% off

3. AO Smith Storage Geyser

The AO Smith Storage Geyser is a reliable and durable water heater with a focus on safety and efficiency. With its large capacity and advanced features, it's a popular choice for many households.

Specifications of :

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Blue Diamond glass lining
  • Temperature control
  • Advanced safety features
  • Energy-efficient
  • Warranty: 4 years

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Durable build
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be too large for some households
AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

₹ 16,200 30% off

4. DIGISMART Storage Geyser

The DIGISMART Storage Geyser is a budget-friendly option with essential features for efficient water heating. It's a great choice for those looking for a reliable geyser at an affordable price.

Specifications of DIGISMART Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Temperature control
  • Efficient heating element
  • Compact design
  • Budget-friendly
  • Warranty: 1 year

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Compact design
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Limited warranty
DIGISMART 15 LTR Storage 2 kva 5 Star Geyser Special Anti Rust Coating Body with Temperature Meter, ABS Top Bottom, HD ISI Element Ameo/Amazon (Ivory) with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 2 Years Warranty

₹ 5,490 34% off

5. Havells Instanio Storage Geyser

The Havells Instanio Storage Geyser is a stylish and efficient water heater with a focus on quick heating and energy savings. Its mustard color adds a pop of vibrance to any bathroom.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Rust and shock-proof outer body
  • Feroglas technology
  • Quick heating
  • Energy-efficient
  • Warranty: 5 years

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Quick heating
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May not suit all bathroom aesthetics
  • Higher price point

6. Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser

The Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser is a powerful and safe water heater with multiple safety features and a compact design. It's an ideal choice for smaller households with its reliable performance.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Multiple safety features
  • Compact design
  • Long-lasting heating element
  • Energy-efficient
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Multiple safety features
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Limited warranty
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

₹ 15,270 59% off

7. V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser

The V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser is a sleek and vertical water heater with a focus on space-saving design and energy efficiency. Its stylish look makes it a popular choice for modern homes.

Specifications V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Vertical design
  • Rust-resistant coating
  • Energy-efficient
  • High-quality heating element
  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

  • Space-saving vertical design
  • Rust-resistant coating
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • May not suit all bathroom layouts
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

₹ 8,500 22% off

8. Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser

The Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser is a metallic water heater with a focus on durability and efficient heating. Its vertical design and metallic finish make it a stylish addition to any bathroom.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Vertical design
  • Metallic finish
  • Efficient heating technology
  • Energy-efficient
  • Warranty: 4 years

Pros

  • Stylish metallic finish
  • Efficient heating
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be heavier than other models
  • Higher price point
Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser useful for Bathrooom, Smart Logic, 3 Safety Levels, Energy Efficient,Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes, White

₹ 15,249 45% off

Comparison Table

CapacityHeating TechnologyEnergy Efficiency
Crompton Storage Geyser25 litersAdvanced safety featuresEnergy-efficient
Orient Ultra Diamond Glassline Geyser15 litersGlassline technologyEnergy-efficient
AO Smith Storage Geyser25 litersBlue Diamond glass liningEnergy-efficient
DIGISMART Storage Geyser15 litersEfficient heating elementEnergy-efficient
Havells Instanio Storage Geyser25 litersFeroglas technologyEnergy-efficient
Bajaj Shakti Storage Geyser15 litersLong-lasting heating elementEnergy-efficient
V-Guard Divino Storage Geyser15 litersHigh-quality heating elementEnergy-efficient
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Geyser25 litersEfficient heating technologyEnergy-efficient

Best value for money:

The DIGISMART Storage Geyser offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and essential features for efficient water heating. It's a great choice for those looking for a reliable geyser at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The AO Smith Storage Geyser stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large capacity, advanced safety features, and durable build. It's the top choice for households looking for a reliable and efficient water heater.

How to find the perfect best geyser brand:

To discover the ideal geyser brand for your needs, prioritize key aspects ensuring efficient performance and long-term satisfaction. Begin by considering your hot water requirements, taking into account the number of users and usage patterns. Evaluate the geyser's heating capacity, energy efficiency, and speed of heating to ensure it meets your daily demands while being environmentally conscious. Explore brands known for reliability and durability, and read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world experiences. Pay attention to safety features such as thermostat controls, auto cut-off, and anti-corrosive materials. Additionally, assess the warranty and after-sales service offered by the brand. By weighing these factors, you can confidently select the best geyser brand that aligns with your preferences and delivers consistent hot water for your daily needs.

FAQs on best geyser brand

The average price range for a geyser in India varies based on the capacity and features, ranging from INR 7,000 to INR 20,000.
Consider the number of individuals in your household and their hot water usage to determine the ideal capacity for your geyser. A 15-25 liter capacity is suitable for most households.
Look for advanced safety features, efficient heating technology, energy efficiency, and a durable build when choosing a geyser for your home.
Yes, many brands have released new geyser models in 2022 with advanced features and improved energy efficiency. Check the latest releases for the best options.
