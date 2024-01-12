Best air purifiers for home: Opt for any of top 10 picks, enjoy fresh air

In today's world, indoor air quality is becoming increasingly important. With the rise in pollution levels, it's crucial to have a reliable air purifier for your home. We've curated a list of the top 10 air purifiers available in 2022, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration, sleek design, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home and breathe cleaner, fresher air.

1. Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier The Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier is a powerful and efficient air purifier designed to remove harmful pollutants and allergens from your indoor environment. With its advanced filtration system and compact design, it's an ideal choice for any home or office space. Specifications of Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier CADR: 350 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 300 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 30-50 dB

Power Consumption: 45W

Pros High CADR rating

Effective HEPA filtration

Low noise level Cons Slightly higher power consumption

2. Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C The Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C is equipped with a robust filtration system that effectively eliminates airborne pollutants and viruses. Its sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any home or office space. Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C CADR: 303 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 355 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Anti-Virus Green HEPA

Noise Level: 22-52 dB

Power Consumption: 38W

Pros Anti-virus Green HEPA filter

Large coverage area

Low noise level Cons Slightly higher price point

Also read: Top 10 air purifiers for a clean and fresh home 3. Honeywell V2 Air Purifier The Honeywell V2 Air Purifier is designed to provide clean and fresh air by capturing pollutants and odors with its advanced filtration technology. Its pre-filter and activated carbon filter ensure effective removal of harmful particles from the air. Specifications of Honeywell V2 Air Purifier CADR: 300 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 400 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Pre-Filter

Noise Level: 40-60 dB

Power Consumption: 55W

Pros Large coverage area

Effective pre-filter

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher noise level

Higher power consumption

4. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier is equipped with a true HEPA filter and a 360-degree cylindrical filter to effectively capture dust, allergens, and other harmful particles. Its compact and lightweight design makes it suitable for smaller spaces. Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier CADR: 380 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 484 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 31-55 dB

Power Consumption: 38W

Pros High CADR rating

360-degree filtration

Low power consumption Cons Limited coverage area

5. FULMINARE Air Purifier The FULMINARE Air Purifier features advanced air quality monitoring technology to provide real-time updates on indoor air pollution levels. Its 5-stage filtration system ensures thorough purification of the air, making it suitable for homes and offices. Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifier CADR: 320 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 400 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV-C

Noise Level: 25-55 dB

Power Consumption: 42W

Pros Air quality monitoring

UV-C sterilization

Energy-efficient Cons Slightly higher noise level

6. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier utilizes multi-stage filtration to effectively remove dust, allergens, and odors from the indoor environment. Its advanced particulate purification technology ensures clean and fresh air for your home. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier CADR: 350 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 300 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 35-60 dB

Power Consumption: 40W

Pros Multi-stage filtration

High CADR rating

Sleek and compact design Cons Moderate noise level

7. Dyson Purifier TP10 The Dyson Purifier TP10 features a 360-degree Glass HEPA filter and Dyson Core Flow technology to capture ultrafine particles and allergens. Its compact and stylish design makes it a premium choice for modern homes. Specifications of Dyson Purifier TP10 CADR: 310 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 400 sq ft

Filter Type: Glass HEPA, Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 30-60 dB

Power Consumption: 45W

Pros 360-degree filtration

Dyson Core Flow technology

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point

8. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier is designed to provide efficient air purification with its HEPA and activated carbon filters. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for smaller rooms and office spaces. Specifications of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier CADR: 250 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 250 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Noise Level: 25-45 dB

Power Consumption: 35W

Pros Compact and portable

Effective HEPA filtration

Low noise level Cons Limited coverage area

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you 9. Qubo Air Purifier The Qubo Air Purifier is equipped with a 6-stage filtration system to provide comprehensive air purification. Its advanced sensors and allergen removal technology make it suitable for homes with pets and allergy sufferers. Specifications of Qubo Air Purifier CADR: 300 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 350 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Allergen Removal

Noise Level: 35-55 dB

Power Consumption: 40W

Pros 6-stage filtration system

Advanced allergen removal

Pet-friendly design Cons Moderate noise level

10. Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier The Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier features advanced streamer discharge technology to decompose harmful gases and pollutants. Its compact and energy-efficient design makes it an ideal choice for modern homes and offices. Specifications of Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier CADR: 280 m3/hr

Coverage Area: 300 sq ft

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Streamer Discharge

Noise Level: 30-50 dB

Power Consumption: 38W

Pros Advanced streamer discharge technology

Energy-efficient design

Compact and portable Cons Slightly lower CADR rating

Comparison Table

Product Name CADR Coverage Area Filter Type Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier 350 m3/hr 300 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C 303 m3/hr 355 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon, Anti-Virus Green HEPA Honeywell V2 Air Purifier 300 m3/hr 400 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon, Pre-Filter Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 380 m3/hr 484 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon FULMINARE Air Purifier 320 m3/hr 400 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV-C Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 350 m3/hr 300 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon Dyson Purifier TP10 310 m3/hr 400 sq ft Glass HEPA, Activated Carbon Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 250 m3/hr 250 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon Qubo Air Purifier 300 m3/hr 350 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon, Allergen Removal Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier 280 m3/hr 300 sq ft HEPA, Activated Carbon, Streamer Discharge

Best value for money: The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its high CADR rating, large coverage area, and low power consumption. It's a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance.

Best overall product: The Dyson Purifier TP10 stands out as the best overall product with its 360-degree filtration, Dyson Core Flow technology, and sleek design. While it comes at a higher price point, its advanced features make it a worthy investment for clean and fresh air.

How to find the perfect air purifier for home: When selecting the ideal air purifier for your home, consider room size and choose a model with adequate coverage. Assess the type of filtration system, prioritizing HEPA filters for effective particle removal. Look for additional features like UV-C technology for germ elimination. Evaluate noise levels to ensure a quiet operation. Consider energy efficiency and ongoing filter replacement costs. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Ultimately, select an air purifier that aligns with your specific needs and fits within your budget.

FAQs on air purifier for home What is the coverage area of these air purifiers? The coverage area varies from 250 sq ft to 484 sq ft, depending on the model. It's important to choose a purifier that matches the size of your room for optimal performance. Do these purifiers have HEPA filters? Yes, all the listed purifiers are equipped with HEPA filters, ensuring efficient removal of airborne particles and allergens. Are these purifiers suitable for allergy sufferers? Several models feature advanced allergen removal technology, making them suitable for homes with allergy sufferers and pets. What is the noise level of these air purifiers? The noise level ranges from 25 dB to 60 dB, with some models offering quieter operation for undisturbed use.

