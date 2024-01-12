Best air purifiers for home: Opt for any of top 10 picks, enjoy fresh air
Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:41 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best air purifiers for home: Ensure your family gets clean air at all times with our curated list of top 10 air purifiers for home. Compare top-rated models to find the perfect fit for your needs. Read More
In today's world, indoor air quality is becoming increasingly important. With the rise in pollution levels, it's crucial to have a reliable air purifier for your home. We've curated a list of the top 10 air purifiers available in 2022, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration, sleek design, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home and breathe cleaner, fresher air.
1. Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier
The Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier is a powerful and efficient air purifier designed to remove harmful pollutants and allergens from your indoor environment. With its advanced filtration system and compact design, it's an ideal choice for any home or office space.
Specifications of Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier
CADR: 350 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 300 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
Noise Level: 30-50 dB
Power Consumption: 45W
Pros
High CADR rating
Effective HEPA filtration
Low noise level
Cons
Slightly higher power consumption
2. Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C
The Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C is equipped with a robust filtration system that effectively eliminates airborne pollutants and viruses. Its sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any home or office space.
Specifications of Coway Professional Air Purifier AP-1019C
CADR: 303 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 355 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Anti-Virus Green HEPA
The Honeywell V2 Air Purifier is designed to provide clean and fresh air by capturing pollutants and odors with its advanced filtration technology. Its pre-filter and activated carbon filter ensure effective removal of harmful particles from the air.
Specifications of Honeywell V2 Air Purifier
CADR: 300 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 400 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Pre-Filter
Noise Level: 40-60 dB
Power Consumption: 55W
Pros
Large coverage area
Effective pre-filter
Sleek and modern design
Cons
Higher noise level
Higher power consumption
4. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier
The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier is equipped with a true HEPA filter and a 360-degree cylindrical filter to effectively capture dust, allergens, and other harmful particles. Its compact and lightweight design makes it suitable for smaller spaces.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier
CADR: 380 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 484 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
Noise Level: 31-55 dB
Power Consumption: 38W
Pros
High CADR rating
360-degree filtration
Low power consumption
Cons
Limited coverage area
5. FULMINARE Air Purifier
The FULMINARE Air Purifier features advanced air quality monitoring technology to provide real-time updates on indoor air pollution levels. Its 5-stage filtration system ensures thorough purification of the air, making it suitable for homes and offices.
Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifier
CADR: 320 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 400 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV-C
Noise Level: 25-55 dB
Power Consumption: 42W
Pros
Air quality monitoring
UV-C sterilization
Energy-efficient
Cons
Slightly higher noise level
6. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier
The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier utilizes multi-stage filtration to effectively remove dust, allergens, and odors from the indoor environment. Its advanced particulate purification technology ensures clean and fresh air for your home.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier
CADR: 350 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 300 sq ft
Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon
Noise Level: 35-60 dB
Power Consumption: 40W
Pros
Multi-stage filtration
High CADR rating
Sleek and compact design
Cons
Moderate noise level
7. Dyson Purifier TP10
The Dyson Purifier TP10 features a 360-degree Glass HEPA filter and Dyson Core Flow technology to capture ultrafine particles and allergens. Its compact and stylish design makes it a premium choice for modern homes.
Specifications of Dyson Purifier TP10
CADR: 310 m3/hr
Coverage Area: 400 sq ft
Filter Type: Glass HEPA, Activated Carbon
Noise Level: 30-60 dB
Power Consumption: 45W
Pros
360-degree filtration
Dyson Core Flow technology
Sleek and modern design
Cons
Higher price point
8. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier
The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier is designed to provide efficient air purification with its HEPA and activated carbon filters. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for smaller rooms and office spaces.
The Qubo Air Purifier is equipped with a 6-stage filtration system to provide comprehensive air purification. Its advanced sensors and allergen removal technology make it suitable for homes with pets and allergy sufferers.
The Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier features advanced streamer discharge technology to decompose harmful gases and pollutants. Its compact and energy-efficient design makes it an ideal choice for modern homes and offices.
The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its high CADR rating, large coverage area, and low power consumption. It's a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance.
Best overall product:
The Dyson Purifier TP10 stands out as the best overall product with its 360-degree filtration, Dyson Core Flow technology, and sleek design. While it comes at a higher price point, its advanced features make it a worthy investment for clean and fresh air.
How to find the perfect air purifier for home:
When selecting the ideal air purifier for your home, consider room size and choose a model with adequate coverage. Assess the type of filtration system, prioritizing HEPA filters for effective particle removal. Look for additional features like UV-C technology for germ elimination. Evaluate noise levels to ensure a quiet operation. Consider energy efficiency and ongoing filter replacement costs. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Ultimately, select an air purifier that aligns with your specific needs and fits within your budget.
FAQs on air purifier for home
The coverage area varies from 250 sq ft to 484 sq ft, depending on the model. It's important to choose a purifier that matches the size of your room for optimal performance.
Yes, all the listed purifiers are equipped with HEPA filters, ensuring efficient removal of airborne particles and allergens.
Several models feature advanced allergen removal technology, making them suitable for homes with allergy sufferers and pets.
The noise level ranges from 25 dB to 60 dB, with some models offering quieter operation for undisturbed use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more