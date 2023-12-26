Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best Sony home theatre systems in India: Top 10 picks, compare prices, features

Published on Dec 26, 2023 11:12 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
sony home theatre systems

Summary:

Best Sony home theatre systems in India: Find the home theatre system for your home with our comprehensive guide. Here are top 10 options to consider. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

₹23,990 33% off
item

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)

₹34,990 30% off
item

Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1ch 360 SSM Home theatre system with Dolby Atmos & Subwoofer SA-SW3 & Rear Speaker SA-RS3S | Instant Bank Discount of INR 6000 on Select Prepaid transactions
item

Sony HT-S700RF Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Tall boy Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (1000W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity,HDMI & Optical Connectitvity)

₹53,990 18% off
item

Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System 7.1.4ch 360 SSM Wireless Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound Experience with Wireless Subwoofer SA-SW5 (Hi Res & 360 RA, Dolby Atmos, 8K/4K HDR)
item

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System & MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker
item

Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 7.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Ssm Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos (Hi Res & 360 Reality Audio,Bt,Built in WiFi,Alexa,Spotify,Hdmi Earc & Optical Connectivity),Black

₹149,990 17% off
item

Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 9.1.4ch 8K/4K 360 SSM Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos and Wireless subwoofer SA-SW5 & Rear Speaker SA-RS5 (Hi Res, 360 RA, WiFi and Bluetooth)
item

Sony Ht-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos | Instant Bank Of Inr 6000 On Select Prepaid Transactions

₹69,990 17% off
item

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System & MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker

Sony is a leading brand in the home theatre industry, offering a wide range of products to suit every need and budget. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Sony home theatre systems available in India, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a soundbar, subwoofer, or a complete home theatre system, we've got you covered.

1. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar

The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar delivers a powerful and immersive sound experience, perfect for movies, music, and gaming. With Bluetooth connectivity, it's easy to stream your favorite content from any device. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony HT-S20R Soundbar

  • Power output: 400W
  • Number of channels: 5.1
  • HDMI ARC connectivity
  • Dolby Digital audio support
  • Wireless subwoofer

Pros

  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek design
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • No built-in Wi-Fi
Our Pick cellpic

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

₹ 23,990 33% off

2. Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer

The Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer offers deep, rich bass and crystal-clear sound for an immersive audio experience. With easy connectivity options and wireless subwoofer, it's a versatile choice for any home theatre setup.

Specifications of Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer

  • Power output: 600W
  • Number of channels: 7.1
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • DTS-HD audio support
  • HDMI and optical input

Pros

  • Deep, rich bass
  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Wireless rear speakers

Cons

  • Bulky design
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)

₹ 34,990 30% off

Also read: 10 best home theatre systems in India 2023: Complete comparison guide

3. Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar

The Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar offers a multi-dimensional sound experience with its unique 3D audio technology. With a wireless subwoofer and surround sound support, it's perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications of Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar

  • Power output: 800W
  • Number of channels: 9.1
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • 3D audio technology
  • HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros

  • Multi-dimensional sound experience
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • 3D audio technology

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Complex setup process
cellpic

Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1ch 360 SSM Home theatre system with Dolby Atmos & Subwoofer SA-SW3 & Rear Speaker SA-RS3S | Instant Bank Discount of INR 6000 on Select Prepaid transactions

4. Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar

The Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar delivers high-resolution audio and powerful bass for an immersive sound experience. With easy Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI ARC support, it's a versatile choice for any home theatre setup.

Specifications of Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar

  • Power output: 1000W
  • Number of channels: 7.1
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • HDMI ARC and optical input

Pros

  • High-resolution audio
  • Powerful bass
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony HT-S700RF Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Tall boy Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (1000W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity,HDMI & Optical Connectitvity)

₹ 53,990 18% off

5. Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar

The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar offers a truly immersive sound experience with its 360-degree audio technology. With a wireless subwoofer and easy setup, it's the perfect choice for a premium home theatre setup.

Specifications o

  • Power output: 1200W
  • Number of channels: 11.1
  • 360-degree audio technology
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros

  • Immersive 360-degree audio
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • Easy setup

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Bulky design
cellpic

Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System 7.1.4ch 360 SSM Wireless Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound Experience with Wireless Subwoofer SA-SW5 (Hi Res & 360 RA, Dolby Atmos, 8K/4K HDR)

6. Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer offers a compact and stylish design with powerful audio performance. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's a great choice for those looking for a hassle-free home theatre setup.

Specifications of Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

  • Power output: 500W
  • Number of channels: 5.1
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dolby Digital audio support
  • Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Powerful audio performance
  • Wireless connectivity

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System & MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker

7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar

The Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar offers a premium audio experience with its 7.1.2 channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos support. With easy Bluetooth connectivity and wireless rear speakers, it's the perfect choice for a cinematic sound experience at home.

Specifications of Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar

  • Power output: 1500W
  • Number of channels: 7.1.2
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
  • HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros

  • Premium surround sound experience
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Bulky design
cellpic

Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 7.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Ssm Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos (Hi Res & 360 Reality Audio,Bt,Built in WiFi,Alexa,Spotify,Hdmi Earc & Optical Connectivity),Black

₹ 1.5L 17% off

8. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer

The Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer offers a complete home theatre experience with its powerful audio performance and wireless subwoofer. With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, it's the perfect choice for a premium cinematic sound experience at home.

Specifications of Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer

  • Power output: 2000W
  • Number of channels: 7.1.2
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
  • HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros

  • Powerful audio performance
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Bulky design
cellpic

Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 9.1.4ch 8K/4K 360 SSM Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos and Wireless subwoofer SA-SW5 & Rear Speaker SA-RS5 (Hi Res, 360 RA, WiFi and Bluetooth)

Also read: Top home theatre systems in India: Your complete audio-visual package

9. Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound

The Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound offers a truly immersive audio experience with its unique 3D audio technology and wireless surround sound support. With a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, it's the perfect choice for a premium home theatre setup.

Specifications of Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound

  • Power output: 1500W
  • Number of channels: 7.1.2
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
  • HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros

  • Immersive 3D audio technology
  • Wireless rear speakers
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Complex setup process
cellpic

Sony Ht-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos | Instant Bank Of Inr 6000 On Select Prepaid Transactions

₹ 69,990 17% off

10. Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

The Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer offers a compact and stylish design with powerful audio performance. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's a great choice for those looking for a hassle-free home theatre setup.

Specifications of Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

  • Power output: 500W
  • Number of channels: 5.1
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dolby Digital audio support
  • Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Powerful audio performance
  • Wireless connectivity

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Limited connectivity options
cellpic

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System & MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker

Comparison Table

Power OutputNumber of ChannelsConnectivityAudio SupportSpecial Features
Sony HT-S20R Soundbar400W5.1Bluetooth, HDMI ARCDolby DigitalWireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer600W7.1Wireless, HDMI, OpticalDTS-HDWireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar800W9.1Wireless, HDMI eARC, Optical3D AudioWireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar1000W7.1Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, OpticalDolby Atmos, DTS:XWireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar1200W11.1Wireless, HDMI eARC, Optical360-degree AudioWireless Subwoofer
Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer500W5.1Bluetooth, HDMI ARCDolby DigitalWireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar1500W7.1.2Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, OpticalDolby Atmos, DTS:XWireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer2000W7.1.2Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, OpticalDolby Atmos, DTS:XWireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound1500W7.1.2Wireless, HDMI eARC, OpticalDolby Atmos, DTS:XWireless Rear Speakers
Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer500W5.1Bluetooth, HDMI ARCDolby DigitalWireless Subwoofer

Best value for money:

The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar is the best value for money with its powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and easy Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile choice for any home theatre setup.

Best overall product:

The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar stands out as the best overall product with its 360-degree audio technology, wireless subwoofer, and easy setup, offering a truly immersive sound experience for a premium home theatre setup.

How to find the perfect sony home theatre:

The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar stands out as the best overall product with its 360-degree audio technology, wireless subwoofer, and easy setup, offering a truly immersive sound experience for a premium home theatre setup.

FAQs on sony home theatre

When choosing a Sony home theatre system, consider the power output, number of channels, connectivity options, audio support, and special features to find the best fit for your entertainment needs.
The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar offers the best value for money with its powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and easy Bluetooth connectivity.
The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar offers immersive 360-degree audio, wireless rear speakers, and easy setup. However, it comes at a higher price point and has a bulky design.
Sony has recently introduced the HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer, offering a complete home theatre experience with powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Other Large Appliances Stories