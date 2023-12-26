Best Sony home theatre systems in India: Top 10 picks, compare prices, features

Sony is a leading brand in the home theatre industry, offering a wide range of products to suit every need and budget. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Sony home theatre systems available in India, providing detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a soundbar, subwoofer, or a complete home theatre system, we've got you covered.

1. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar delivers a powerful and immersive sound experience, perfect for movies, music, and gaming. With Bluetooth connectivity, it's easy to stream your favorite content from any device. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Specifications of Sony HT-S20R Soundbar Power output: 400W

Number of channels: 5.1

HDMI ARC connectivity

Dolby Digital audio support

Wireless subwoofer

Pros Immersive sound experience

Sleek design

Easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited connectivity options

No built-in Wi-Fi

Our Pick Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) ₹ 23,990 33% off ₹ 15,990 from

2. Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer The Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer offers deep, rich bass and crystal-clear sound for an immersive audio experience. With easy connectivity options and wireless subwoofer, it's a versatile choice for any home theatre setup. Specifications of Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer Power output: 600W

Number of channels: 7.1

Wireless rear speakers

DTS-HD audio support

HDMI and optical input

Pros Deep, rich bass

Versatile connectivity options

Wireless rear speakers Cons Bulky design

Limited color options

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) ₹ 34,990 30% off ₹ 24,600 from

Also read: 10 best home theatre systems in India 2023: Complete comparison guide 3. Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar The Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar offers a multi-dimensional sound experience with its unique 3D audio technology. With a wireless subwoofer and surround sound support, it's perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home. Specifications of Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar Power output: 800W

Number of channels: 9.1

Wireless rear speakers

3D audio technology

HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros Multi-dimensional sound experience

Wireless rear speakers

3D audio technology Cons Higher price point

Complex setup process

Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1ch 360 SSM Home theatre system with Dolby Atmos & Subwoofer SA-SW3 & Rear Speaker SA-RS3S | Instant Bank Discount of INR 6000 on Select Prepaid transactions ₹ 1.1L from

4. Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar The Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar delivers high-resolution audio and powerful bass for an immersive sound experience. With easy Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI ARC support, it's a versatile choice for any home theatre setup. Specifications of Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar Power output: 1000W

Number of channels: 7.1

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Wireless rear speakers

HDMI ARC and optical input

Pros High-resolution audio

Powerful bass

Easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited color options

Higher price point

Sony HT-S700RF Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Tall boy Rear Speakers & Subwoofer, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (1000W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity,HDMI & Optical Connectitvity) ₹ 53,990 18% off ₹ 44,100 from

5. Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar offers a truly immersive sound experience with its 360-degree audio technology. With a wireless subwoofer and easy setup, it's the perfect choice for a premium home theatre setup. Specifications o Power output: 1200W

Number of channels: 11.1

360-degree audio technology

Wireless rear speakers

HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros Immersive 360-degree audio

Wireless rear speakers

Easy setup Cons Higher price point

Bulky design

Sony HT-A9 A Series Premium Home Theatre System 7.1.4ch 360 SSM Wireless Multi-Dimensional Surround Sound Experience with Wireless Subwoofer SA-SW5 (Hi Res & 360 RA, Dolby Atmos, 8K/4K HDR) ₹ 1.7L from

6. Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer The Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer offers a compact and stylish design with powerful audio performance. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, it's a great choice for those looking for a hassle-free home theatre setup. Specifications of Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Power output: 500W

Number of channels: 5.1

Wireless subwoofer

Dolby Digital audio support

Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity

Pros Compact and stylish design

Powerful audio performance

Wireless connectivity Cons Limited color options

Limited connectivity options

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System & MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Party Speaker ₹ 44,582 from

7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar The Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar offers a premium audio experience with its 7.1.2 channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos support. With easy Bluetooth connectivity and wireless rear speakers, it's the perfect choice for a cinematic sound experience at home. Specifications of Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar Power output: 1500W

Number of channels: 7.1.2

Wireless rear speakers

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros Premium surround sound experience

Wireless rear speakers

Easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Higher price point

Bulky design

Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 7.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Ssm Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos (Hi Res & 360 Reality Audio,Bt,Built in WiFi,Alexa,Spotify,Hdmi Earc & Optical Connectivity),Black ₹ 1.5L 17% off ₹ 1.2L from

8. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer The Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer offers a complete home theatre experience with its powerful audio performance and wireless subwoofer. With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, it's the perfect choice for a premium cinematic sound experience at home. Specifications of Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer Power output: 2000W

Number of channels: 7.1.2

Wireless subwoofer

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros Powerful audio performance

Wireless subwoofer

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support Cons Higher price point

Bulky design

Sony HT-A7000 A Series Premium Soundbar 9.1.4ch 8K/4K 360 SSM Home Theatre System with Dolby Atmos and Wireless subwoofer SA-SW5 & Rear Speaker SA-RS5 (Hi Res, 360 RA, WiFi and Bluetooth) ₹ 2.2L from

Also read: Top home theatre systems in India: Your complete audio-visual package 9. Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound The Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound offers a truly immersive audio experience with its unique 3D audio technology and wireless surround sound support. With a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, it's the perfect choice for a premium home theatre setup. Specifications of Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound Power output: 1500W

Number of channels: 7.1.2

Wireless rear speakers

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

HDMI eARC and optical input

Pros Immersive 3D audio technology

Wireless rear speakers

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support Cons Higher price point

Complex setup process

Sony Ht-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos | Instant Bank Of Inr 6000 On Select Prepaid Transactions ₹ 69,990 17% off ₹ 57,940 from

Comparison Table

Power Output Number of Channels Connectivity Audio Support Special Features Sony HT-S20R Soundbar 400W 5.1 Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Dolby Digital Wireless Subwoofer Sony HT-S40R Subwoofer 600W 7.1 Wireless, HDMI, Optical DTS-HD Wireless Rear Speakers Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar 800W 9.1 Wireless, HDMI eARC, Optical 3D Audio Wireless Rear Speakers Sony HT-S700RF Digital Soundbar 1000W 7.1 Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Wireless Rear Speakers Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar 1200W 11.1 Wireless, HDMI eARC, Optical 360-degree Audio Wireless Subwoofer Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer 500W 5.1 Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Dolby Digital Wireless Subwoofer Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar 1500W 7.1.2 Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Wireless Rear Speakers Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer 2000W 7.1.2 Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Wireless Subwoofer Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar with Surround Sound 1500W 7.1.2 Wireless, HDMI eARC, Optical Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Wireless Rear Speakers Sony Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer 500W 5.1 Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Dolby Digital Wireless Subwoofer

Best value for money: The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar is the best value for money with its powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and easy Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile choice for any home theatre setup.

Best overall product: The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar stands out as the best overall product with its 360-degree audio technology, wireless subwoofer, and easy setup, offering a truly immersive sound experience for a premium home theatre setup.

FAQs on sony home theatre What are the key features to consider when buying a Sony home theatre system? When choosing a Sony home theatre system, consider the power output, number of channels, connectivity options, audio support, and special features to find the best fit for your entertainment needs. Which Sony home theatre system offers the best value for money? The Sony HT-S20R Soundbar offers the best value for money with its powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and easy Bluetooth connectivity. What are the pros and cons of the Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar? The Sony HT-A9 Multi-Dimensional Soundbar offers immersive 360-degree audio, wireless rear speakers, and easy setup. However, it comes at a higher price point and has a bulky design. Are there any new releases in the Sony home theatre category for this year? Sony has recently introduced the HT-A7000 Soundbar with Subwoofer, offering a complete home theatre experience with powerful audio performance, wireless subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support.

