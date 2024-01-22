Best Godrej refrigerators in India: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 22, 2024 12:09 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best Godrej refrigerators in India: Looking for a good refrigerator in India? Read our comprehensive guide to find the perfect Godrej refrigerator that meets your needs and budget. Read More Read Less

Godrej is a well-known brand in the refrigerator industry, offering a wide range of models to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a refrigerator with crisper technology or an inverter refrigerator with disinfection technology, Godrej has it all. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Godrej refrigerators available in India, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Godrej Crisper Technology Vegetable Refrigerator The Godrej Crisper Technology Vegetable Refrigerator offers spacious storage for your fresh produce while keeping them fresh for longer. With its energy-efficient design and sleek finish, this refrigerator is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. Specifications of Godrej Crisper Technology Vegetable Refrigerator Capacity: 190 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Crisper Technology

Toughened Glass Shelves

Inverter Compressor

Pros Energy-efficient

Ample storage space

Keeps produce fresh for longer Cons Limited color options

Slightly expensive

2. Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF The Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF is a stylish and efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technology. With its frost-free operation and large vegetable tray, this refrigerator is perfect for families. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF Capacity: 190 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Frost-free Operation

Large Vegetable Tray

Cooling Retention Technology

Pros Frost-free operation

Spacious storage

Advanced cooling technology Cons Limited color options

Slightly noisy operation

3. Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIF The Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIF is a feature-packed refrigerator with intelligent cooling technology and a spacious design. Its energy-efficient operation and elegant design make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIF Capacity: 260 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Intelligent Cooling

Toughened Glass Shelves

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Intelligent cooling technology

Spacious design

Energy-efficient operation Cons Low energy rating

Limited color options

Also read: Best refrigerators in India 2023: 10 options for your kitchen 4. Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF is a stylish and efficient refrigerator with a unique edge design and advanced cooling features. Its large vegetable tray and toughened glass shelves make it a practical choice for any household. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF Capacity: 190 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Toughened Glass Shelves

Cool Shower Technology

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Unique edge design

Advanced cooling features

Spacious storage Cons Slightly expensive

Limited color options

5. Godrej Refrigerator EONVELVET Platinum System The Godrej Refrigerator EONVELVET Platinum System is a premium refrigerator with a luxurious finish and advanced cooling technology. Its energy-efficient operation and elegant design make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EONVELVET Platinum System Capacity: 260 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Platinum Finish

Cool Shower Technology

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Luxurious finish

Advanced cooling technology

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited color options

High price point

6. Godrej Refrigerator EONVALOR 260C RCIF The Godrej Refrigerator EONVALOR 260C RCIF is a feature-packed refrigerator with intelligent cooling technology and a spacious design. Its energy-efficient operation and elegant design make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EONVALOR 260C RCIF Capacity: 260 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Intelligent Cooling

Toughened Glass Shelves

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Intelligent cooling technology

Spacious design

Energy-efficient operation Cons Low energy rating

Limited color options

7. Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E TDI The Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E TDI is a stylish and efficient refrigerator with a unique edge design and advanced cooling features. Its large vegetable tray and toughened glass shelves make it a practical choice for any household. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E TDI Capacity: 190 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Toughened Glass Shelves

Cool Shower Technology

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Unique edge design

Advanced cooling features

Spacious storage Cons Slightly expensive

Limited color options

8. Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIT The Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIT is a feature-packed refrigerator with intelligent cooling technology and a spacious design. Its energy-efficient operation and elegant design make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIT Capacity: 260 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Intelligent Cooling

Toughened Glass Shelves

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Intelligent cooling technology

Spacious design

Energy-efficient operation Cons Low energy rating

Limited color options

Also read: Top 10 refrigerator brands in India for 2023 9. Godrej Inverter Refrigerator with Disinfection Technology The Godrej Inverter Refrigerator with Disinfection Technology is a high-tech refrigerator that offers advanced cooling and disinfection features. Its inverter compressor and spacious design make it a great choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Inverter Refrigerator with Disinfection Technology Capacity: 260 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Compressor

Disinfection Technology

Large Vegetable Tray

Pros Advanced cooling features

Disinfection technology

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited color options

Slightly expensive

10. Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT The Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT is a premium refrigerator with a large capacity and advanced cooling technology. Its stylish design and energy-efficient operation make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT Capacity: 346 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Large Capacity

Cool Shower Technology

Toughened Glass Shelves

Pros Large capacity

Advanced cooling technology

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited color options

High price point

Comparison Table

Features Godrej Crisper Technology Vegetable Refrigerator Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIF Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207D THF Godrej Refrigerator EONVELVET Platinum System Godrej Refrigerator EONVALOR 260C RCIF Godrej Refrigerator EDGENEO 207E TDI Godrej Refrigerator EON 265C RCIT Godrej Inverter Refrigerator with Disinfection Technology Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT Capacity 190 liters 190 liters 260 liters 190 liters 260 liters 260 liters 190 liters 260 liters 260 liters 346 liters Energy Rating 3 Star 3 Star 2 Star 3 Star 2 Star 2 Star 3 Star 2 Star 3 Star 3 Star Advanced Cooling Technology No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Godrej Refrigerator EDGE 205B WRF offers the best value for money, with its advanced cooling features, spacious design, and energy-efficient operation. It's a practical and budget-friendly choice for any household.

Best overall product: The Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its large capacity, advanced cooling technology, and stylish design. It's a top-of-the-line refrigerator that offers unmatched features and performance.

How to find the perfect Godrej refrigerator: When searching for the perfect Godrej refrigerator, consider your storage needs and kitchen space. Evaluate energy efficiency ratings for cost savings. Look for features such as adjustable shelves, vegetable crisper, and frost-free technology. Assess customer reviews for insights into performance and durability. Choose a model that suits your lifestyle, whether it's a single door or a spacious double door refrigerator. Finding the perfect Godrej refrigerator involves a balance of functionality, energy efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

FAQs on Godrej refrigerator What is the energy rating of these refrigerators? The energy ratings of the listed Godrej refrigerators range from 2 Star to 3 Star, offering energy-efficient operation. Do these refrigerators come with a warranty? Yes, all the Godrej refrigerators listed come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Do these refrigerators have advanced cooling technology? Yes, most of the listed Godrej refrigerators are equipped with advanced cooling features for efficient and uniform cooling. Are these refrigerators suitable for large families? Yes, several of the listed Godrej refrigerators offer a large capacity, making them ideal for large families.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so